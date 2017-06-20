“Beyonce’s babies were premature & are now ‘under the lights’” links

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s twins – aka the Carter Gemini – were born premature, and are currently “under the lights,” maybe something to do with jaundice? [JustJared]
Wonder Woman is getting a brother… in the comics. Ugh. [Pajiba]
I wouldn’t mind seeing My Cousin Rachel, with Rachel Weisz. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod pose with ice cream cones. [Dlisted]
Ew, Paula Patton’s dress is terrible. [Celebslam]
Sean Penn publicly yelled at his daughter’s boyfriend. [The Blemish]
Recap of the Real Housewives of Dallas. This screencap is crazy! [Reality Tea]
Ariana Grande is still doing nice things for Manchester. [IDLY]
When Joan Collins met Mariah Carey… [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ryan Gosling needs to retire this jean jacket. [Socialite Life]
Those Sean Penn/Robin Wright pictures with the daughter’s boyfriend are bizarre. He cheated with someone and they were letting him have it? I can’t imagine any scenario where I would be having it out with my daughter’s boyfriend-life is not actually a Real Housewives show.
I am confused by the story… I didn’t realize Sean Penn and Robin Wright are together. Dear God, please say it ain’t so. And yes, the pictures are bizarre.
I assume they are “together” because they are the parents of this girl, not romantically. And while I would never normally interfere, I can imagine a few scenarios where I would be having it out with my daughter’s boyfriend.
I don’t think they’re back together, god I hope not, but in the video at radar Sean was very sweet and protective of Robin when she started crying. Very touchy during their conversation too, he had his hands on her legs all the time. I think he still loves her (and probably is reciprocate)
Does anyone know what is actually happening? There’s probably a problem with the daughter which is why we’ve been seeing Sean and Robin together recently (I refuse to believe they’re together please don’t speak it into existence”
Sean is a piece of shit arsehole but if he’s protectingnhis daughter from another arsehole then good
Their son just got out of rehab maybe the daughter is having the same issue. Her boyfriend looks like a junkie
Ah. Rehab and drug issues-didn’t even think of that. Very sad.
It looks like a protective dad moment to me, and honestly? If you have to put up with having SP as your dad you should be entitled to moments like this where he (ostensibly) shakes down your bf for being a cheater and/or nude-sharing dbag. It’s called balance.
BTW, Dylan’s bf is Jimmy Giannopoulos, close friend and bandmember of Zoe Kravitz.
It looks intense, but I don’t think it necessarily looks like Sean is mad *at* Jimmy.
The rumor is there’s a cellphone ‘sex tape’ that got out somehow. Apparently only the boyfriend’s junk is onscreen, but it’s still embarrassing.
Well that would make any parent upset but especially Sean Penn.
But two weeks ago they were seen moving her stuff out of NY.
Would Robin-ice queen ™ -Wright start crying in the street over a sex tape of her daughter? Nah..I’d say it’s drugs or something more serious. I think if it were a sextape or cheating or any other scenario they (Sean and Robin) wouldn’t be hugging goodbye the boyfriend. I don’t even think Sean was yelling *at* him but just raging in desperation over whatever picture was on the phone.
The blind items floating around is that both Penn kids have serious addiction issues. Like fentanyl level serious. And maybe not just using.
Yup,
Sounds like jaundice. I was a premmie in the 80s and was under the lights too.
My oldest wasn’t a premie and was under the lights. It’s all in how the bilirubin is processed in the body. My grandtwins were born at 29 weeks and don’t believe they were ever under the lights.
I was full term, well 12 days late actually and I was jaundiced. Someone else mentioned that their parents weren’t Rh compatible but that wasn’t my problem. I think it’s kind of random.
I was born jaundice and i wasn’t a premmie, parents have different blood groups tho (mother R- and father R+).
So, basic hipaa laws don’t seem to apply to a minor condition but somehow could allow Beyoncé to get away with a fake pregnancy. The pillow theorists are freaking hilarious. Oh well.
I hope the babies and their mum are okay.
Oh Babs now you gonna have these people swarming. I mean, see how TMZ found this one out and yet some very dumb people will have you believe that Beyoncé faked a pregnancy and everyone was in on it because she’s a big celeb and its quite easy. Just like the age thing, you think TMZ havent already been to Houston to dig up dirt only to realize that “there’s nothing to see here folks”? Oh well. Someone said I’ll be shook when the surrogate writes a tell-all….. I’m still waiting
Call me crazy, but wasn’t there a rumor of a sex tape featuring Dylan? The rumor didn’t catch fire because Dylan isn’t a name yet, but that scenario could explain the parental united front the yelling and the tears.
Pwal, it was leaked as part of “the fappening” when all the celebs nude & sex videos were hacked
At some point long ago, the pillow theorists should have gotten over it. Pillow or not, it was a real baby and obviously not from a random sperm donor also. Time to just welcome the child and marvel at how cute she (and therefore her dad) is. And speculate about what the new dynamic duo will look like.
Honestly, does she have to post a birthing video on YouTube or what?!?!
Even if she did, people would still twist themselves into pretzels disputing it’s authenticity & would say it’s fake. Beyonce will never win with some…
Hope the babies are/will be in good health!
Good luck getting a Canadian man out of his jean jacket.
Or his Mack jacket, I swear it’s part of their uniform in some areas!
They should be all right. Multiple births do often occur prematurely, and tiny livers don’t always work as effectively at breaking down bilirubin as they should when they first come out. It’s a common screening in newborns after the first 24 hours.
And jaundice is common in newborns.
yes, I was a full term baby and I had jaundice briefly too
My daughter had it, and she was 5 days overdue.
The media keeps updating on babies, yet no one is talking about the pregnant mom that was shoot by police. Like are these babies anymore important bc their Beyoncé’s kids
That was real sad. But I don’t think Beyoncé’s babies have anything to do with it. America has a real problem with racism and it would still get that exact coverage carter Geminis or no Carter Geminis. You just hear about this one more because you’re on a gossip site and because its Beyoncé. The carters havent released a single word about the twins
Well let’s not act like people don’t have a problem with Beyonce due to her race and because she refuses to stay in her lane. Yeah, get back to me once you see all those racist tweets and social media posts calling her twins gorillas and apes.
Well said Millie
That police story is horrifying. (I’ve seen it on a few sites, it’s not ignored.) Rape culture and toxic masculinity affects heterosexual relationships (man kills wife or child) much more often than police violence kills someone, that’s something we are numb to I guess. Because that’s something that’s only covered in local news, it only blows up if there’s something weird or a mystery. Just trying to say, for the numbers of deaths, police violence and murders do get talked about.
They also keep writing random stories about a gazillion white celebrities but interesting you didn’t bring that up. Everytime some blonde goddess like Blake Lively gives birth there’s thousands of newsworthy stories about pregnant women not being covered but we never see venom like this on those posts. This is a celebrity site, it is proper that they cover the hospital incident regarding one of THE biggest stars in the world even though it riles up the Beckys worse than the thought of a Starbucks going out of business
My thoughts and prayers are with Beyonce, Jay-z, Blue Ivy and the twins. I hope they pull through.
Yes…..they will be fine Im sure. Bey and Jay are probably just a little anxious at this point I’m guessing.
Aw, best wishes to the little Bey babies. x
My kids were full term singletons and had a little jaundice in the first week. This is a non story.
I wonder how premature? Isn’t 37 weeks considered full term medically? (Or so I remember from my pregnancies.) She looked very pregnant but obviously carrying twins is going to look big. Hope the wee beybies can come home soon!
Twins are done at 37. That’s when they plan the induction /c section for
You are correct! The babies could be 36 weeks and 6 days or 30 weeks or less. We may never know.
Best wishes to Bey and the babies. Hope they make a speedy recovery. I’m sure Blue is excited to meet her new siblings soon. Now Kim K. is probably planning to have her twins soon.
Baby duck and his jacket shall never part. Canadian law.
RIP Prodigy. I’m shocked and sad
