“Beyonce’s babies were premature & are now ‘under the lights’” links
  • June 20, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

TIDAL X: 1015

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s twins – aka the Carter Gemini – were born premature, and are currently “under the lights,” maybe something to do with jaundice? [JustJared]
Wonder Woman is getting a brother… in the comics. Ugh. [Pajiba]
I wouldn’t mind seeing My Cousin Rachel, with Rachel Weisz. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod pose with ice cream cones. [Dlisted]
Ew, Paula Patton’s dress is terrible. [Celebslam]
Sean Penn publicly yelled at his daughter’s boyfriend. [The Blemish]
Recap of the Real Housewives of Dallas. This screencap is crazy! [Reality Tea]
Ariana Grande is still doing nice things for Manchester. [IDLY]
When Joan Collins met Mariah Carey[Seriously OMG WTF]
Ryan Gosling needs to retire this jean jacket. [Socialite Life]

 

46 Responses to ““Beyonce’s babies were premature & are now ‘under the lights’” links”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Those Sean Penn/Robin Wright pictures with the daughter’s boyfriend are bizarre. He cheated with someone and they were letting him have it? I can’t imagine any scenario where I would be having it out with my daughter’s boyfriend-life is not actually a Real Housewives show.

    Reply
  2. Cee says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Yup,
    Sounds like jaundice. I was a premmie in the 80s and was under the lights too.

    Reply
  3. Babs says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    So, basic hipaa laws don’t seem to apply to a minor condition but somehow could allow Beyoncé to get away with a fake pregnancy. The pillow theorists are freaking hilarious. Oh well.
    I hope the babies and their mum are okay.

    Reply
    • scar says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      Oh Babs now you gonna have these people swarming. I mean, see how TMZ found this one out and yet some very dumb people will have you believe that Beyoncé faked a pregnancy and everyone was in on it because she’s a big celeb and its quite easy. Just like the age thing, you think TMZ havent already been to Houston to dig up dirt only to realize that “there’s nothing to see here folks”? Oh well. Someone said I’ll be shook when the surrogate writes a tell-all….. I’m still waiting

      Reply
  4. Wilma says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Hope the babies are/will be in good health!

    Reply
  5. KatieBo says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Good luck getting a Canadian man out of his jean jacket.

    Reply
  6. Veronica says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    They should be all right. Multiple births do often occur prematurely, and tiny livers don’t always work as effectively at breaking down bilirubin as they should when they first come out. It’s a common screening in newborns after the first 24 hours.

    Reply
  7. ValM99 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    The media keeps updating on babies, yet no one is talking about the pregnant mom that was shoot by police. Like are these babies anymore important bc their Beyoncé’s kids

    Reply
    • scar says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:58 pm

      That was real sad. But I don’t think Beyoncé’s babies have anything to do with it. America has a real problem with racism and it would still get that exact coverage carter Geminis or no Carter Geminis. You just hear about this one more because you’re on a gossip site and because its Beyoncé. The carters havent released a single word about the twins

      Reply
    • Millie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      Well let’s not act like people don’t have a problem with Beyonce due to her race and because she refuses to stay in her lane. Yeah, get back to me once you see all those racist tweets and social media posts calling her twins gorillas and apes.

      Reply
    • fiorucci says:
      June 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      That police story is horrifying. (I’ve seen it on a few sites, it’s not ignored.) Rape culture and toxic masculinity affects heterosexual relationships (man kills wife or child) much more often than police violence kills someone, that’s something we are numb to I guess. Because that’s something that’s only covered in local news, it only blows up if there’s something weird or a mystery. Just trying to say, for the numbers of deaths, police violence and murders do get talked about.

      Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      They also keep writing random stories about a gazillion white celebrities but interesting you didn’t bring that up. Everytime some blonde goddess like Blake Lively gives birth there’s thousands of newsworthy stories about pregnant women not being covered but we never see venom like this on those posts. This is a celebrity site, it is proper that they cover the hospital incident regarding one of THE biggest stars in the world even though it riles up the Beckys worse than the thought of a Starbucks going out of business

      Reply
  8. Kiki says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    My thoughts and prayers are with Beyonce, Jay-z, Blue Ivy and the twins. I hope they pull through.

    Reply
  9. Skylark says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Aw, best wishes to the little Bey babies. x

    Reply
  10. Elyssa Gooding says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    My kids were full term singletons and had a little jaundice in the first week. This is a non story.

    Reply
  11. JenB says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I wonder how premature? Isn’t 37 weeks considered full term medically? (Or so I remember from my pregnancies.) She looked very pregnant but obviously carrying twins is going to look big. Hope the wee beybies can come home soon!

    Reply
  12. Lady Rain says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Best wishes to Bey and the babies. Hope they make a speedy recovery. I’m sure Blue is excited to meet her new siblings soon. Now Kim K. is probably planning to have her twins soon. :D

    Reply
  13. JellyBeans says:
    June 20, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Baby duck and his jacket shall never part. Canadian law.

    Reply
  14. Babs says:
    June 20, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    RIP Prodigy. I’m shocked and sad

    Reply

