“Beyonce’s babies were premature & are now ‘under the lights’” links

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s twins – aka the Carter Gemini – were born premature, and are currently “under the lights,” maybe something to do with jaundice? [JustJared]

Wonder Woman is getting a brother… in the comics. Ugh. [Pajiba]

I wouldn’t mind seeing My Cousin Rachel, with Rachel Weisz. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod pose with ice cream cones. [Dlisted]

Ew, Paula Patton’s dress is terrible. [Celebslam]

Sean Penn publicly yelled at his daughter’s boyfriend. [The Blemish]

Recap of the Real Housewives of Dallas. This screencap is crazy! [Reality Tea]

Ariana Grande is still doing nice things for Manchester. [IDLY]

When Joan Collins met Mariah Carey… [Seriously OMG WTF]

Ryan Gosling needs to retire this jean jacket. [Socialite Life]