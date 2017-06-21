Angelina Jolie spent World Refugee Day with UN peacekeepers & rape survivors

Tuesday, June 20th was World Refugee Day. Angelina Jolie is the special envoy for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, and she always does something to mark World Refugee Day. We heard earlier this week that she and her children flew to Ethiopia, and many thought that she would do something in that country to mark the day. Not so! She flew to Nairobi, Kenya and marked the day with a series of events. I feel like a superficial a–hole for noting this, but she wore the same cheap, ugly suit for all of the events. She looked lovely from the neck up (I think she’s gained some weight and it looks good on her) but the suit is tragic. Here’s more about her day:
Angelina Jolie traveled to the African country of Kenya to observe firsthand the progress of the initiative against sexual violence that she helped launch. The activist and special envoy to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees marked World Refugee Day by meeting adolescent sexual assault survivors in the city of Nairobi, including a girl who was the “same age as my eldest son, who is already a mother to a child born of rape,” she said in a speech.
She then visited the International Peace Support Training Centre in the city to observe a training session for military and police personnel involved in U.N. and African peacekeeping missions. Jolie spoke to the peacekeepers present, giving a speech highlighting how they are at the forefront of the fight against sexual violence.
“The reality is that women and girls, as well as men and boys, can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world,” Jolie, 42, said in a speech exclusively obtained by PEOPLE. “The reality is that a peacekeeper may be the first person one of those traumatized girls encounters after their abuse. As peacekeepers you need to be absolutely clear what to do, because that girl will be frightened, especially of a man with a gun. How do you approach her, will affect her whether she is able to begin to recover or if more damage will be done.”
Jolie started the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative in 2012 alongside former Foreign Secretary Lord William Hague of Richmond. Since its founding, the program has trained over 17,000 military and police personnel on sexual violence issues, and the PSVI team of experts has been deployed more than eight times.
“It meant a lot to hear military gender advisors and officers say what they believe and what they want others to understand, that this is not simply about law and human decency. It is about military effectiveness,” Jolie continued in her speech. “If civilians do not have confidence in you as peacekeepers your mission will not succeed. And while this training is clearly only a beginning, it is the only way that we will begin to address the problems: working nation by nation to raise standards and increase effectiveness. On behalf of victims of sexual violence I want to plead with all of you to take this issue seriously and personally, to use your position and your influence to spread this message within your armed forces and on all the missions on which you serve.”
Jolie has really carved out her place in the issue of rape and sexual abuse in conflict zones and war zones. In the VENN diagram of Angelina’s big issues, this cause is where everything overlaps: it involves refugees and people on the edges of their societies; it’s about taking care of women and girls; it’s something that can be addressed through tangible and pragmatic methods. As in, you can train peacekeepers how to act towards traumatized victims. You can work to ensure that there are more avenues for treatment, prevention and education about rape and abuse in conflict. All of which she’s doing. I say this all the time, but I admire her so much.
Her passionate work as a refugee advocate continues to amaze me.
On a less superficial note I really do wish the UN would turn the focus on their own peacekeepers and other Western forces a bit. This an incredibly important conversation, but the UN's approach has been to be fairly vague in their language while softly positioning their peacekeepers and western armies as the solution, rather than the massive part of the problem that they are.
+1 I know she can't address it head-on due to her position, but the unspoken fact of UN peacekeeper sexual abuse of civilians enrages me.
in fact she did.
it’s part of the program at PSVI to address rapes by peacekeepers.
there’s an article outlining what has been done and what needs to further be done to change the culture and mindset of peacekeepers.
such as specialized personnels trained in pyschosocial approaches, to monitor and train peacekeepers. the guidebook published during the PSVI summit outlines even further points about penalties and consequences, and the goals and targets the initiative needs to reach.
they are now working to get ALL countries on board with the guidelines. as we see with the Paris Accord… it’s not easy.
in addition:
this is what she said just yesterday:
“…there are still appalling cases of rape and mistreatment of vulnerable women, children and men by peacekeepers sent to protect them,” she said.
Jolie added: “The horror of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has a taken an oath to protect.”
she is never silent about this. in fact she wants harsher punishment for peacekeepers who betrays their oath. she has made this very clear from the get go.
whatever her fault is,
this is not one of them.
