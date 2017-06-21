Angelina Jolie spent World Refugee Day with UN peacekeepers & rape survivors

Tuesday, June 20th was World Refugee Day. Angelina Jolie is the special envoy for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, and she always does something to mark World Refugee Day. We heard earlier this week that she and her children flew to Ethiopia, and many thought that she would do something in that country to mark the day. Not so! She flew to Nairobi, Kenya and marked the day with a series of events.

Angelina Jolie traveled to the African country of Kenya to observe firsthand the progress of the initiative against sexual violence that she helped launch. The activist and special envoy to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees marked World Refugee Day by meeting adolescent sexual assault survivors in the city of Nairobi, including a girl who was the “same age as my eldest son, who is already a mother to a child born of rape,” she said in a speech.

She then visited the International Peace Support Training Centre in the city to observe a training session for military and police personnel involved in U.N. and African peacekeeping missions. Jolie spoke to the peacekeepers present, giving a speech highlighting how they are at the forefront of the fight against sexual violence.

“The reality is that women and girls, as well as men and boys, can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world,” Jolie, 42, said in a speech exclusively obtained by PEOPLE. “The reality is that a peacekeeper may be the first person one of those traumatized girls encounters after their abuse. As peacekeepers you need to be absolutely clear what to do, because that girl will be frightened, especially of a man with a gun. How do you approach her, will affect her whether she is able to begin to recover or if more damage will be done.”

Jolie started the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative in 2012 alongside former Foreign Secretary Lord William Hague of Richmond. Since its founding, the program has trained over 17,000 military and police personnel on sexual violence issues, and the PSVI team of experts has been deployed more than eight times.

“It meant a lot to hear military gender advisors and officers say what they believe and what they want others to understand, that this is not simply about law and human decency. It is about military effectiveness,” Jolie continued in her speech. “If civilians do not have confidence in you as peacekeepers your mission will not succeed. And while this training is clearly only a beginning, it is the only way that we will begin to address the problems: working nation by nation to raise standards and increase effectiveness. On behalf of victims of sexual violence I want to plead with all of you to take this issue seriously and personally, to use your position and your influence to spread this message within your armed forces and on all the missions on which you serve.”

Jolie has really carved out her place in the issue of rape and sexual abuse in conflict zones and war zones. In the VENN diagram of Angelina’s big issues, this cause is where everything overlaps: it involves refugees and people on the edges of their societies; it’s about taking care of women and girls; it’s something that can be addressed through tangible and pragmatic methods. As in, you can train peacekeepers how to act towards traumatized victims. You can work to ensure that there are more avenues for treatment, prevention and education about rape and abuse in conflict. All of which she’s doing. I say this all the time, but I admire her so much.

  1. Onerous says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Um… she’s looking very smooth… very Kidmanesque…

    Reply
  2. Kimma1216 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:44 am

    This doesn’t look like Angelina Jolie at all?! Are you sure!

    Reply
  3. Belle Epoch says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I admire her so much, but all I can focus on is her face! WHAT DID SHE DO? Why on earth would she have touched it? I think her sunken cheeks are gone, but I hope to hecko she didn’t do her eyes. If AJ works on HER face, we are all toast.

    Reply
  4. Slushee says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Whooah – what has she done to her face?! That’s more than Botox.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 21, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Where is Bap? I hope she or other Angelina fan will be here soon to tell us what Angelina has done to her face. I’m just having some fun on such a depressing day. Life is short, so don’t sleep through it.

      Reply
      • bap says:
        June 21, 2017 at 9:17 am

        Angelina has done nothing to her face. True Goodness is always criticized. Angelina is the Greatest Humanitarian of the 21st Century!

      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 21, 2017 at 9:50 am

        LoL bna fan, doesn’t your name stand for brand and Angelina fan 🤔

        Look at other photos and she looks great and natural with wrinkles. Not sure why the admin chose to use what looks like an obvious airbrushed photo – not professionally airbrushed but fan made. I’m thinking one of the fans on Twitter who always adds more makeup to her face probably did it.

      • B n A fn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:50 am

        I’m a fan, but NOT a crazy fan. I like them both together. I’m still hoping if he ever get his life together they will get back together. I honestly believe they love each other. I DONT believe he’s as bad as some fans think he is. I DONT believe Angelina is without fault as some fans believe.

        I know Angelina still talks to both her Xs. And Brad’s Xs had nice things to say about him. I remember Jennifer saying she will always love Brad and Goop says what went wrong with them was her own doing and it took her five years to get over him. I believe Brad’s problem is his love ❤️ of alcohol and weed and it got out of hand because of who knows what.

      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        B n A fn, as a fan I would never want her to go back to the abuser. I would be absolutely shocked if she went back to the man who hurt her children and then tried to used the media against her. Just like what Johnny Depp did to Amber heard.

        Sorry if this is a double post. 😋

      • Nyawira says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        But then surely if a casual use of substances develops into a full blown addiction in the course of a marriage there’s good reason tof believe the marriage had something to do with it? Happy people who have hitherto managed their alcohol don’t just become addicts for no reason. I think people idealised that relationship and they both participated in that idealisation because it created a mighty brand. And then the plane happened and it wasnt worth acting anymore.

  5. Kate says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:47 am

    It’s an admirable cause and she’s an admirable woman. I often feel like we underestimate the effect of sexual violence against civilians during armed conflicts. IMO, instances of mass rapes against women and children should be considered a war crime at the very least.

    Reply
  6. evie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Jesus, that first pic has an abuse of photoshopping. Her eyes have been lightened and sharpened to the point of looking alien. I’ve never been a big Angelina fan but certainly, admire her tireless work in these areas that she has focused on for so long. She really does believe in what she’s doing and backs it up with action. You’ve got to respect and admire that.

    Reply
  7. Keely says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It’s Ralph Lauren- how dare you? Lol I actually liked it (should I be hiding in a corner somewhere?) It’s a nice change of pace from her and I for one appreciate it. Superficial stuff aside, Angelina supports such great causes and works really hard. I’m happy she uses her voice, time and influence to highlight some of the issues that we should all be talking about & focusing on.

    And of course all the comments so far are about her face and none about her work. I mean if we must talk about the superficial let’s at least include the important stuff too.

    Btw the pic is photoshopped…she looked fine to me. She gained weight but either way there were always going to be people accusing her of something, nothing unusual there.

    Reply
    • Ophelia says:
      June 21, 2017 at 8:59 am

      We know the issues are important. We don’t need her to tell us that it’s important. She’s preaching to the choir at this point because hey, they people with the power, they don’t care. And the Orange Potus? He hates her guts. So, she won’t even be able to influence her own head of state.

      What she can influence is how she ages. Apparently all these “real world” thing is not enough to stop her from vainly sliding into messing with her face. She’s not above all that, I guess, and despite her air and bravado she definitely is not Audrey Hepburn in terms of aging gracefully.

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        June 21, 2017 at 9:18 am

        Preaching to the choir… I understand your viewpoint but this is necessary. Everything and everyone struggling in life is preaching to the choir. If the choir stops preaching, anarchy results. Every effort helps and we don’t always know how far the reach has positive effect. Also, she is speaking to the world, not just USA.

      • Keely says:
        June 21, 2017 at 9:19 am

        At least you Ophelia are consistent in your comments, it’s comforting. Its about raising awareness as I’m sure you’re aware…Eg: UNHCR doesn’t have enough funds and I’ve said this before, I personally know of many people that donate to UNHCR in Angelina’s name. So Angelina out there constantly talking about the issues is important.I get the sense from your comments that your’re engaged with such issues but unfortunately too many people are not and Angelina gets attention from those who may not be as aware. So basically you’re saying she should shut up because she offends you & you’re aware of the issues and she can’t sway Trump so she shouldn’t bother?

        As for Angelina’s face…this is her face, she’s looked like this for a while. She looks to me like she has since 2015. This is a gossip site and the superficial will always be discussed and that’s okay, but it just seems to me that in most Angelina threads where serious stuff is the topic, people are always quick to discuss the nonsensical and convienently leave out the important. Discuss both at least.

      • Josephina says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

        Too many women get in their own way to accomplish great things in life and be relevant.

        There will ALWAYS be women who sell themselves short and continue to think that their number one asset is how they look and how much they weigh.

        It is clear that Angelina has NOT fallen into that trap and continues to shine while making making a solid impact on serious women’s issues that affect us globally. She gets it.

    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:03 am

      I actually like the suit. I would wear the heck out of that to court now that it’s warm.

      To be fair, almost everyone noted that her work is admirable, but also noted that she seems to have done something to her face. They aren’t mutually exclusive …

      Reply
    • jj says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Agree completely, the suit is a nice change from the black dress. She is such a good speaker.

      Reply
  8. susanne says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She does great work, and if every celebrity did a fraction of this, it would make such a difference.
    On a shallow note,
    It looks like she borrowed a pair of shoes from Jennifer Garner.

    Reply
  9. nemera34 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Very proud of her continued work on this issue. It is so important to train those in uniform. We could do with some of that training in the United States as well. Look at what is happening to our women in the military. And they are trained and not fleeing conflicts.. Women are the still being treated less than animals.

    She hasn’t done anything to her face. My word. Why is that the thing for every woman in Hollywood. The first picture was taken from a screen shot from a video. She is talking and in mid sentence or word. This happens to every person in the world. Which is why people ‘pose for pictures” because everyone looks weird when a photo is taken out of context when you are just talking. Not to mention the lighting. Looking at the second and third picture she looks are usual beautiful self.

    I like the lighter cloths. Nice to see her in something other than black. But those shoes are horrid. I like a good wedge sandal.. but those are not good wedge sandals.

    Reply
    • bap says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:26 am

      @Nemera34 Thank you for the kind words for Angelina! Angelina is comfortable in the shoes and that’s all that matters.

      Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I don’t think it was taken from a screen shot. It’s simply been airbrushed by a fan. The paparazzi do a more professional airbrushing — it’s crazy how obvious that it’s been retouched but commenters think it’s a pic that hasn’t been messed with? 🤔😂😂😂

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        Ehh – the thing is I see getty photos from two different agencies/individuals … even the one that’s much more natural looking that’s credited to Simon Maina is still showing a completely smooth forehead. I’m barely 27, and I have a lot more natural movement/lines in my face than she does. She’s DEFINITELY gotten a bit of work done – and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like these are tumbler photos either – these are done through an agency. One agency did a lot more editing it seems – and to say it’s just been airbrushed by a fan isn’t correct either.

        She’s a beautiful lady – and she does have good skin and the means to take better care of it than most people do. But I don’t believe for a second that she hasn’t at least had a little bit of work done.

      • Paige says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        I do think she’s had some work done its small. The first pic is a mess. It’s clearly photo shopped or airbrushed too death. I looked at different photos of her in Kenya this morning and I saw wrinkles and bags. I see none of that in the first pic.

  10. Ophelia says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Is this AJ’s version of The Divorce Botox?

    She looks like Megan Fox than Angelina Jolie.

    Could be that she’s drawing the spotlight to herself, because a new face will definitely get the people talking.

    Should’a stayed away from the face. At least it deflects the chatter about the Non-Father’s Day stuff AND World Refugee Day.

    Reply
  11. Saskia says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The top photo looks photoshopped. Great work, keep it up.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I’m not even a fan but I think she looks great. Her limbs are so very thin, she looks very healthy with a jacket and pants on, and her face looks pretty. She’s just wearing makeup. A lot of shade for someone who does so much for women and children. Never thought the day would come I’d be taking AJ’s side, but damn girls.

    Reply
    • abby says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:35 am

      ITA Nancy.

      These posters cannot let Jolie live. She’s been silent since her promotional duties. Kept a low profile. It’s like people expect her to disappear.
      And Jolie is no clothes horse never was. That isn’t changing.
      I think she looks fine. But hey if she had work done she isn’t the first or the last. It’s expected of women in Hollywood. Men too. And we all know Brad’s been “refreshed” every now and then. Remember that awards show when he looked freshly peeled?
      If Jolie wants to treat herself then so be it. I just hope it doesn’t go too far.
      And besides she’s going to have to work more now that she’s a single parent so she needs to maintain the Hollywood standard.
      Give her a break.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 21, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      I mean – some of the comments might be a bit harsh – but just because she does amazing work (which I would never discredit) I think we’re also posting on a gossip site- and some of those photos are HELLA worked, and I don’t think it’s ALL photoshop. I don’t think pointing out that someone looks very different is the worst crime – she’s still an actress.

      I also don’t think it’s really fair to haul Courtney Cox in, either though – because she’s really laid off the work lately.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Erinn, I do my share of shading galore on this site…..as you say it is a gossip site. Some of the posts seemed harsh, which is strange, because as I said I never was a fan of hers. How did you get Courtney though? Yesterday I compared her to Renee and others were saying Nicole Kidman for all their surgeries, but Courtney is in her fifties now. Seems strange, watching reruns on Netflix when she was young. She did mess up her face which is a shame because I think she would have aged well with her pretty face. Okay, just another day in the life!

  13. Sage says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:16 am

    She’s a little long in the face as she’s aged. The suit could use some tailoring.

    Reply
  14. MissAmanda says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:21 am

    she looks so different with this makeup!

    Reply
  15. BJ says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:22 am

    So E News,People Magazine,etc were wrong as usual with their “exclusive ” info about the family flying to Ethiopia.

    Reply
  16. LP says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    It’s kind of a Reverse Kate Middleton situation for me tbh- even if her clothes or face look a lil janked, it’s trumped by her humanitarian work.

    Reply
  17. trollontheloose says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:32 am

    We are looking at a smoother version of Jocelyn Wildenstein

    Reply
  18. ONEUP says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Does she EVER get a break. That first photo is photoshopped why I don’t know. There is nothing wrong with her face except that horrible lip color and signs of an aging 42 year old white woman who lives a very stressful last year. You all just gave rags something new to discuss.
    is see some fullness but you also saw that when she emerged at the Cambodian FTKMF premiere. Her face has been slender for so long you can’t remember with a fuller face. But she does look different than in 2014 Maleficent Angie. I see an aging woman.
    leave it alone I’d rather see her with a fuller face than a skinny one. Her face has been the same since January. You don’t see her eyes that much because she has been wearing sunglasses in most photos.

    Reply
    • bap says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Onup Angelina has said she does Not mind aging!

      Reply
    • crazydaisy says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:51 am

      My thoughts in the style dept are, A) we are not used to seeing AJ in khaki, so automatically she looks different, and B) that orangey lipstick is not flattering! I much prefer her in a nude or pinkish lip, especially with this outfit.

      That said, and photoshop aside, she looks beautiful here: confident, relaxed and in her power as a UN spokesperson. I believe so much in this woman, her humanitarian focus, her desire to be a light in the world and her commitment to using her celebrity for good. Few film stars choose this route. Some say she does it for attention, but even if the attention feels good and gratifies her ego, so what? How many of us feed our egos with the positive fuel of our deep dedication to making the world a better place? I wish more.

      Angelina Jolie is nothing short of heroic. Of course she is a “real person” too, but as a public figure she holds a ton of symbolic energy, both positive and negative, depending on what kind of personal history, shadows and complexes we bring to the table. It can’t be easy being Angelina Jolie. Wishing her, and all her family, the greatest health and happiness. xx

      Reply
  19. The Original Mia says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:52 am

    The difference between the header photo and the rest is ridiculous. They photoshopped the hell out of that photo. She looks like the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man. In the rest of the pics, she looks normal but with with a little weight gain.

    Reply
  20. Guest says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I don’t think she did anything to her face. Her eye makeup is different – she put heavy eyeliner on the top lids but none at bottom, that can make your eyes look different. Plus I think the top pic is not a good pic

    Reply
  21. YepIsaidit says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Look at photos of her during the making of FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER. she looks sooooooo much healthier now. Dumping Brad was the best thing she did for her own physical health. She also looks relaxed and less stressed. Glad she gets to do more of her humanitarian work— she used to go on multiple trips a year and hasn’t been able to do that because of the abusive hasbeen ex.

    As for her face? She used to get matching Botox with Pitt but that’s not what’s going on in the header pic. 😂

    Reply
  22. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Her humanitarian work is great, but this is a gossip site and she definitely went a little overboard with the facial work.

    Reply
  23. Popcorn says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:14 am

    The first photo is obviously photoshopped – to make it more smoother and brighter. You can see other photos from different sites that aren’t photoshopped, you can see her eyebags and forehead lines. You can even tell she looked tired. But she did gained weight in her face which is good.

    Here’s my thing, if she gained weight in the face – she’s accused of doing Botox and doing all this stuff to her face. But if she didn’t gained weight to her face – she’s accused of starving herself and people telling here commenting how she looks gaunt and scary. I mean, she can never win, can she?

    Reply
  24. Brea says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I hope one day she’ll manage to talk about the issue of sexual abuse perpetrated by UN peacekeepers in CAR even if it’s considered a controversial issue. That said, she’s a great speaker and I’m glad that some celebrities actually care about the causes they champion.

    Reply
    • Zaratustra says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:11 am

      If she really cared about the cause of sexual abuse in combat areas then she might perhaps consider that she should speak against the sexual abuse carried out by UN peacekeepers and other “helpers” and western military.

      My take is that Jolie is silient on the issue of sexual abuse carried out by UN peacekeepers because she works for the UN. Speaking out against the UN might lose her the UN ambassador post.

      Reply
    • Kate says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:22 am

      I’ve often wondered about that issue with UN peacekeepers. Do you think she should quit her UN ambassadorship and found her own organization dedicated to wartime sexual violence? Or maybe work with some of the local organizations rather than the UN?

      Reply
      • Veens says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        For a large bureaucracy like this, it’s better and more effective to deal with this and be as loud as possible from the inside.

        She and (and I think already has?) will, form an outside org to deal with the victims of the violence, get justice for them and advocate for them on the outside.

        To effect change in UN she is in the right place. Using her spotlight to raise this issue over and over to the leadership to change the training policies and increase the punishment for the people in uniform that are thugs hiding behind the uniform.

    • lower-case deb says:
      June 21, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      but she did!

      she has not, as you accused her, been silent for fear of losing her job… i don’t think she cares about who employs her as long as she can get what she wants that is justice.

      like… she doesn’t care about H-wood too much that she felt the need to arsekiss or pander to H-wood… i’m sure the same approach is taken with UNHCR, and now PSVI.

      she talked about it when she first formed PSVI, she continued to talk about it at every SVC opportunity she has,

      and she talked about it just this past day!

      here’s what she said:

      “The reality is that women and girls as well as boys and men can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world, and there are still appalling cases of rape and mistreatment of vulnerable women, children and men by peacekeepers sent to protect them,” she said.

      Jolie added: “The horror of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has a taken an oath to protect.”

      not just one day in the future.

      she has been talking about it for 5 years at least!

      Reply
  25. applepie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Hey AJ. Madonna called. She wants her face back!

    Reply
  26. Zaratustra says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Jolie’s face looks suspiciously smooth and full and wrinkle-free.

    Reply
  27. Sera says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    She looks fine. Why all the criticism. She said she loves red lipstick. Her face looks fine. The suit I perfect for the climate and I do think after all the nipple hate that Jen Fade is paying more attention to the tops she wears. I don’t think Angelina cares but haters are so cruel. She is an amazing woman doing good work.

    Reply
  28. Joannie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Yikes! Saw pics of her on the DM yesterday. Something happened to her face and not in a good way. She is not going to age well.

    Reply
  29. mish01 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Angelina’s revered for her humanitarian work, because she really does
    go above and beyond for the cause. Most celebrities they just jump on the bandwagon ‘feminist’, ‘gun violence’, ‘child trafficking’, they get their 10 likes then you never ever hear them talking about it again. She’s been with the UN for 15 years, that’s some selfless commitment.
    I could see her getting a Nobel one day (well when your Angelina Jolie anything is possible).

    Reply
  30. Tanakasan says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:58 am

    She needs a belt with that outfit, or maybe a more modern pant. That zip front looks so dated.
    Whatever – she was never a fashionista. I applaud her continued humanitarian work.

    And please don’t say I am misogynist for critiquing her clothing – I am currently aghast at the sight of Prince William in white slacks with black socks on Dlisted.

    Reply
  31. themummy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    The suit is meh, but it is nice to see her in some form of color and not wearing a gunny sack.

    I deeply admire the work she is doing and I’ve become such a fan of hers in recent years…but her face in these photos makes me sad. She’s such a stunning woman, but why with this? She has gained a few pounds and it does look good, but she’s full of botox and fillers, and I think she’s had her face pulled a bit. No judgment–every woman should do whatever they want to do and I’m not opposed to any of it (I myself, at age 40, love a little baby botox just between the eyes to help prevent frown lines…I’m an subconscious frowner and twice a year baby botox trains me/helps me remember not to furrow my brow), but her face is so naturally exquisite–at any age! I think this is not an improvement. Her prerogative, for sure, but I just wish she would leave perfection alone!

    Reply
  32. Jess says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Holy Botox, no Angie no! I thought for sure she’d never mess with her face.

    Reply
  33. Jaded says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    She’s just not wearing tons of makeup that she would normally wear at some Hollywood event, plus the pic has been photo-shopped out of all proportion. She’s dressed appropriately for what she’s doing – do you expect her to show up in a glitzy outfit, jewelry, big hair? I would rather focus on lauding the difficult and heart-breaking humanitarian work she does consistently despite having a busy movie career AND raising 6 kids.

    Reply
  34. Barb says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Glad it was her face and not my old eyes. I kept sitting here blinking thinking my eyes were not focusing … I sure hope she did not bring the kids with her and left them with minders. There is so much violence there. It is a dangerous place to be.

    Reply
  35. monica says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Very botox

    Reply
  36. Poop says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Guys, it’s very clearly photoshop. Nobody’s eyes naturally glow like that in the daylight. The makeup was poorly phoned in. They smoothed only portions of her face. You guys are so quick to gym the gun and criticize her, shame. It’s pretty obvious that it’s photoshop, and poor photoshop at that.

    Reply
  37. Jeanette says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Somehow she looks like Madonna’s cousin here..

    Reply
  38. bap says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Angelina keep doing the Great Works and you will continued to be blessed.

    Reply
  39. Kate says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    More than the Botox or fillers or whatever she did, it’s her eyes that creep me out. Why are they glowing like that? Who was in charge of the photoshop? It looks like one of those poorly photoshopped pictures of K. Middleton you see on Pinterest.

    Reply
  40. Skylark says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I’ve seen these exact same pics elsewhere and she looks pretty much her normal self. Why People Mag felt the need to photoshop her into a blank Barbie Doll version of herself is, well, WTF knows.

    Kudos to her for ignoring the ‘noise’ and keeping on keeping on, focusing her time and energy on the important stuff and the issues she cares about and their need for constant attention.

    Reply
  41. Elvie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Imagine if her and Jennifer Garner became friends

    Reply
  42. BB says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Perhaps Jolie could raise some awareness about the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ longstanding complicity in the rampant abuse and trafficking of refugee children by international peacekeeping forces.

    Since the story broke worldwide in 2015, investigators are uncovering Catholic Church levels of entrenched, institutional abuse of women and children in conflict zones that OHCHR has turned a deliberately blind eye to.

    “You can train peacekeepers how to act towards traumatized victims.” I have to presume that means NOT selling children into slavery or trading food for sex so desperate mothers can feed their starving families.

    What do you do when the peacekeepers ARE the traumatizers, and their bosses don’t care? At least, not until the international media gets wind of what’s going on. Then all the acronyms get together to wring hands, pass blame, and issue very concerned statements and very concerned reports about how very, very concerned they are.

    But not before they set out to absolutely ruin the whistleblowers who had “leaked” the story to French media.

    People are more than welcome to pat Jolie on the back for traveling all the way to Africa to celebrate “Take a Picture With a Refugee Day.” I think I’ll pass on that one.

    Reply
    • tee says:
      June 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      There is only so much she can do. I’m quite sure rape and violence against anyone
      …refugees or aid workers is what she references as a whole. She even included boys. The people here poking at a photo shopped pic are just trolling. of course she is a HW star and over 40 she will need a little help from time to time.
      If she hasn’t fixed her imperfections that stand out like her veiny hands and arms, saggy side of her neck and non perfect teeth why do you think she would have surgery on her face?
      Of course their is vanity and pressure on her she is considered one of if not the most sexy and beautiful woman in the world. Yet she had a full mastectomy for her health.
      She has struggled with her weight at times being with Pitt hopefully one day we will find out why.

      Reply
  43. vespernite says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Yay! Saint Angie for all you are doing for refugees and rape survivors. Someone seriously over reached on the retouching in that first photo.

    Reply
  44. Payal says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    She needs to stop messing with her gorgeous face. I like the suit though. Looks comfortable and subdued which is appropriate for the occasion.

    Reply

