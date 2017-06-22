Tracee Ellis Ross likes solo vacations: ‘It’s nice to do things on your own’

Tracee Ellis Ross covers the July/August issue of Redbook. They put her in a Breton (I just learned that term from The Fug Girls) white and blue striped top and a long light blue flowing skirt for the cover. I like how they chose fashion for her that’s somewhat conservative but still cute. So many editorials feature some kind of ill-advised theme but she just looks casual here and her personality comes through. I also loved that they put her on the cover with her natural hair, which just makes her look more radient. In her interview Ross talked about that, about embracing who she is and the fact that leaving her hair natural helps her be more flexible with it.
On people who try to dampen her joyful spirit: There are joy stealers everywhere! Honestly, a lot of people don’t do it on purpose. Joy makes them uncomfortable. So I do my best not to take it personally. I will literally imagine myself moving out of the way and letting their stuff just pass me by.
On her changing relationship with her looks: I’ve always had a somewhat contentious relationship with my body. I spent years trying to teach myself to smile in a way that made my top lip look smaller. A lot of that has to do with sexism and racism combined with the ever-changing tides of the culture of beauty. One minute, you’re supposed to be really skinny—the next minute, you’re supposed to have huge boobs. One minute you’re supposed to have no lips, the next they’re supposed to be full. No one can keep up! I finally got to a place where I was like, excuse my French, “F— that. That’s not fair.” So I got to then choose for myself what makes me feel empowered.
On loving her natural hair: For a long time, I was trying to beat my hair into submission so that it would do what I thought it was supposed to do to be sexy, so that it would be silky. But the more I supported my hair in its authentic texture, the more choices I had for it to do hundreds of different things. That was exciting to me. I’m really grateful to the whole natural-hair movement. It’s a genuine expression of how the culture of beauty is expanding to be less about perfection and concealment.
Her advice for those making a big beauty change: The biggest thing is to give yourself the freedom to have fun. Whether it’s about going natural with your hair or deciding that you want to put some Botox in your face, you have to do what’s best for you and not feel shame about that decision. Try whatever it is you want to try.
On embracing solo plans: I really enjoy going on vacation by myself. I literally get to follow my own pace. A lot of women have children, husbands, jobs, so there’s always someone they are accountable to. It’s really nice to do things on your own, because you become accountable just to your own heart’s desires.
I didn’t realize that she wasn’t married and doesn’t have kids. (You may think I’m making assumptions but I googled it.) I can’t agree with her more about doing things on your own at your own pace. I enjoy setting my own schedule and while that often includes friends, I don’t rely on friends to do the things that I want to do, (like go to the movies, to dinner, or to a show or museum). Also, so many people don’t decide to do things until the last minute, are noncommittal or cancel right before you had plans. So I learn who is reliable and make plans with those people but I’m not dependent on them. It works out well and I’m actually happier. I’m Tracee’s same age, 44, and I’m at the point where I feel quite comfortable in my own skin and can make my own fun. I want her to be my BFF. We would agree on what to do and when!
photos credit: Brian Bowen Smith and Getty
Is it bad that I want to scalp Tracee and wear her hair? Her hair is gorgeous.
No her hair is wonderful!! She looks amazing in this photo shoot. Want to see what that patterned red dress is now.
I really enjoy travelling alone; I’ve been on several solo trips (overseas as well as closer to home), and it’s fun not having to plan your entire day around what someone else does or does not want to do.
Also, dang but I love her hair!
She seems so lovely both in and out!!
Every now and then I see someone I’ve been completely obsessed with for years posted here and it makes me SO happy. I feel like she’s my big sister! Style crush, hair crush, skin crush. She’s amazing. And Tracee has always talked about not being married or having kids so no I don’t think you’re making assumptions, CB.
Absolutely love what she said about choosing for herself what empowers her. She was a model in her younger years so fitting into beauty standards probably affected her deeply.
One of my fave pictures is her with Grace Jones: https://instagram.com/p/BUS5QI3jmC2/
https://instagram.com/p/BSjG0Z9D4Td/
I follow her on IG as well and I am so happy she does it regularly because I am obsessed as well.
Also, I want those shoes from the cover.
Isn’t her ig just straight gems?! I can’t stop watching! Also love how close she is to her family
now YOU KNOW she ministered to me with those words re: Hair Right?? you KNOW!!??!
I love what she said about Solo Traveling and enjoying being alone, cause, DAS ME.. in fact the prospect of family vacays or even sometimes the logistics and fussing behind girls Vacays etc makes me CRAVE all kinds of alone time, Currently I’m loving the Idea of coming home Donald Ducking It ( t-shirt no pants) and talk to no one else but the dogs IF that, is been a month of low internetting, heavy podcasts and music listening ( OMG I’ve found so so so much Outstanding music this month) and it’s been Refreshing, all and all not gonna lie.
Traveling alone: I have NEVER done it, can you believe?! But I definitely feel you because I’m all about alone time, I hate traveling with folks who have an itinerary for us to strictly follow, people who demand you stay together the whole time etc. Sometimes I just wanna chill and relax and read. My husband gets that but during group trips with others there’s absolutely no alone/ quiet time.
I love solo vacations too. I’m an introvert so doing things solo is fun for me
Me too. love it.
I love traveling so. I am paying for it so I want to do what the hell I want. I did a group trip in college and that was enough for me.
I am about to go on my first solo-trip domestically, so I’m really excited!
I went on a last minute girls trip w/ my now ex-best friend, it was so bad – unfortunately that experience jaded me – never again.
YES !!! Trips can either make your friendships stronger, or break them. There is just something about a person that will just show their a** in another country. Just, stop. No.
I LOVE taking vacations by myself. I also like eating in really nice restaurants alone. Yes, I love sharing experiences with family and friends but some things I just really like to experience with me. I know some people aren’t comfortable doing that but we are all different.
I also do solo trips, since I’m single. At this point, I really can’t imagine go away with someone, lol. I’m just so used to doing my own thing and I love it.
I went on a solo trip to Newfoundland, which is Canada’s most eastern province. I was going for a work thing, but made a vacation out of it.
None of my friends or family wanted to go. So I went solo, didn’t have cell reception for most of it, and loved it. Whales, icebergs, Vikings, totally worth it.
I am over waiting on non-committal and flaky friends, who I am learning to slough off.
Her hair looks really good, I so wish I could get my hair to look like that. Some parts of my hair kind of look like that and other parts are completely straight…ugh biracial girl problems :/
I love her and can relate to most of what she said. I really enjoy being on my own (introvert!) so travelling and holidaying on my own is something I wish I can do more of.
Oh I would love to do that more! I did my first solo trip six months ago and it was so good! I finally got to do all the things I like.
She’s beautiful. I’m glad they styled her in a way that just lets her shine.
She has it right – I take my holidays solo too, there’s a freedom about it that I’d never get if I travelled with someone, even someone I really liked.
My favourite solo trips were to Japan – if I’d had a companion, I wouldn’t have had nearly as much fun or space to enjoy little things.
She is the coolest. I just love her.
i adore her. She is so good on Blackish and I also enjoy all her fashion choices on and off the show.
I also do things by myself. Sometimes it is nice to exchange impresssions, let’s say at a museum or exhibition, but I also find myself doing the round alone. Especially when somebody walks around randomly and does not follow the lay out of the exhibit. Drives me crazy.
I’ve never had the courage to take a solo vacation but maybe I should. I really wanted to go to Hawaii a couple of years and had the money but none of my friends wanted to.
You should definitely try. Start with a short trip and see how it goes.
I started when I was 29yo, my bestie and travel companion had just moved far away and couldn’t travel as much as we used to. I was single and didn’t have anyone else to travel with. I figured it was such a pity to have the financial means to see beautiful places and not do it because there is no one to do it with. I went to Stockholm for five days and really enjoyed myself. Mind you I am not glorifying the whole experience. You can be lonely at times and wish you had a friend to share the adventure with. Solo eating in a restaurant was a challenge at first. But overall it was a fantastic couple of days! Maybe being an introvert and avid reader helps… 5 years later, I now book long trips by myself and can only vacation with people I really really like.
I adore her so much! She just seems like a really cool & sweet person. I also want to take a solo trip but haven’t gotten the nerve to do it yet.
In the last picture, Tracey Ross reminds me of Zadie Smith.
Tracee & Zadie definitely look like they could be sisters.
From looking at that picture, I was just thinking that Tracee could play Zadie in a movie.
I LOVE her. She is just all around awesome, and I really love her hair.
I live alone and love it, and I need a lot of alone time. I’m around people all day at work, and I do a lot of stuff with friends and family, but I love being in my house alone.
I’ve yet to take a solo trip, my mom and I travel a lot and like to do the same things, same pace, etc, but I think I’d enjoy a solo trip too.
She’s just awesome. Love her, And I love to travel solo occasionally too. It’s very liberating.
Solo vacations are great. Just came back from Croatia and Germany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems cool and like she would indeed be a good friend. Great style too!
I travel a lot on my own and I enjoy it. I meet people all the time when traveling so I can strike up some interesting conversations so I don’t also ever feel *lonely*.
