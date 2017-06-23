A ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is actually happening & no one knows how to feel

I watched all of Downton Abbey as it was airing. I loved it. I didn’t think the show deserved all of the Emmys it received, but I really did enjoy it. It was a classic Edwardian soap opera, full of plot twists and plot holes, stupid drama and compelling drama, leg-tingles, bad doctoring, and sketchy dudes posing as long-dead cousins, great costumes and bitchfaces galore. Honestly, I do sort of miss the show and I wouldn’t hate it if they decided to make one more season. But we’re not getting a new season: we’re getting a Downton Abbey MOVIE! I do not know how to feel about this.
The wheels are moving on the Downton Abbey movie as NBCUniversal International Studios confirmed on Wednesday that production for a big screen adaptation of the hit series is set to begin next year. NBCU Int’l Studios President Michael Edelstein told the Associated Press that the company hopes to assemble 20 cast members from the Carnival Films/Masterpiece series, which ran on ITV in the UK and PBS in the U.S., for a production start date in 2018.
“We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the [cast] together,” said Edelstein. “Because, as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”
Speaking at an event for Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in Singapore, Edelstein acknowledged that a film version of the Emmy Award-winning show had been in the works for “some time.” Producer Gareth Neame and creator-writer Julian Fellowes told Deadline last year that a feature film was on the cards but assembling the cast was “not a straightforward leap.”
“Julian and I are enthusiastic to do it,” said Neame at the time. “And so are the cast, I believe, so hopefully it will happen.”
Fellowes has already been working on a script for the feature film version but the cast members reportedly did not know yet about the movie but reacted in favor.
It’s believed that many in the six-season remaining cast would return, like Laura Carmichael (Poor Edith), Michelle Dockery (ice-queen black widow Lady Mary), Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Rob James-Collier, Allen Leech, etc. I have no idea if the bitchy, shade-throwing heart of the show, Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, would return though. Maggie Smith seemed pretty over it, especially in the last years of Downton.
As for the plot… they ended the show at the tailend of the 1920s. The 1930s would be the lead-up to World War II, the abdication of King Edward VIII, the coronation of King George VI and more. It could be interesting, especially since Lady Mary’s son George would presumably be old enough to fight in WWII. Hmm…
Meh.
If I thought Fellowes might take the opportunity to retcon it into something more Gosford Park-ish (instead of a maudlin, glacially paced soap) then I’d be excited, but as it is I’m really not interested in another outing of ‘Mary is totally interesting guys, really’.
Well since Robert Altman is the reason that Gosford Park didnt turn out as just another really bad Agatha Christie imitation, I wouldnt hold my breath. It will just be more soap in period costume which might work on TV but theres a reason why theres no Melrose Place movie.
On the whole, I enjoy the show (though like Mad Men, the first season was the tightest, before they realized they’d have to stretch it out for years).
Your comment is spot on about the flaws. Though I appreciate that it wasn’t as miserable and hectoring as BBC period dramas are of late. Gosford Park did strike the perfect balance, though I think Bob Balaban and Robert Altman brought a lot of that movie’s mix of wit, entertainment and welcome acidity. Fellowes is perhaps overly sentimental about titled people with big houses.
I just finished binge watching it on amazon. I love these kinds of shows. I actually would have preferred a TV version instead of an actual movie. As you pointed out 1930′s would lend to some interesting this. But again it would have been more fleshed out in a season; even one with about 3 or 4 episodes. Not sure if I will go to a theater to see it though
I want to find out if the Dowager(Maggie Smith) will finally find out what a “weekend” is all about. She was the Queen of throwing shade
I agree. They struck gold when they got her for that role. I LOVED her snark; especially when she acted with Shirley MacLaine.
Please. In the name of all that is overmarketed and British, no more Anna and Bates. Please.
They absolutely need the Dowager Duchess the amazing remarks, especially about Wallis Simpson. But by that time would she still be alive?
If the Grim Reaper came for the Dowager, she would give him stinkeye and say:
” I am not going anywhere until I have my tea, and do you own any robes that are not black? You wore that same outfit last season”
I’d see the movie. Wish they’d just make another season though.
I feel burnt out. Sort of like with Sherlock – amazing the first couple of seasons and then it stretches my capacity to suspend disbelief. And the writing suffers. And the actors start phoning it in because character development stalls and success is quite comfy. Nobody can grasp the notion of “quit while you’re ahead” anymore, and every film franchise and infinite tv series starts to feel like a gross money grab.
Please God, no. I thought I’d escaped. And now a film, which Mr Sixer will make me watch.
I have a husband with a dodgy addiction to period drama, no matter how crap. I might put him on eBay.
I’m just not sure if the soap-opera, mellodrama that made the TV show kind of silly but great would translate to film. I feel like it always kind of straddled the line into campiness, but it made it a fun, guilty-pleasure watch because of that (and the costumes). But would that get lost on the big screen? I feel like this would either bomb or do so-so.
I’m excited…it would be a perfect Christmas movie.
