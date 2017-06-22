Donald Trump wonders why Obama didn’t do anything ‘if’ Russia hacked us

I believe, quite strongly, that Donald Trump tweets when he’s trying to take his morning dump. Just imagine his baby-carrot fingers on his unsecure cell phone, as he strains on his gold-plated toilet in the White House residence. Usually, Trump’s tweet-storms happen early in the morning, but today’s tweets came a little bit later. Was he constipated after his two scoops of ice cream? Or did his staff put him in front of the TV and just hope to get through the day without some huge catastrophe? We’ll never know. But here’s what Bigly’s itchy Twitter fingers were up to this morning:

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

True story: the current FBI investigation into Russia’s hack of the DNC – and likely the RNC too – began in 2016. The FBI and assorted intelligence agencies were already conducting their own investigations during the Obama administration. Obama was briefed on the intelligence and the FBI investigations throughout the tailend of his final year in office. The ongoing investigations were a big part of why Obama kicked out Russian spies/operatives in America, why Obama’s sanctions against Russian oligarchs’ money and businesses continued. Which is why it was so f–king suspicious that Russian operatives kept meeting with Trump’s people during the transition and during the campaign, a fact which was also being investigated and is still being investigated, despite Bigly’s attempts to shut it down by firing James Comey.

Also: the “if” in Trump’s tweet… he still doesn’t believe that Russia interfered. Seventeen intelligence agencies have said Russia interfered. Also: how funny is that Bigly has actually been having a relatively gaffe-free week (for him) and he immediately has to f–k it all up by tweeting some sh-t about Russia?

Bigly also tweeted this:

Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Here’s a good summary of what Jeh Johnson actually said, and his warning that Russia will continue to target the United States.

Here’s a reminder of what was happening last year, on Obama’s watch: