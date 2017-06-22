Donald Trump wonders why Obama didn’t do anything ‘if’ Russia hacked us

I believe, quite strongly, that Donald Trump tweets when he’s trying to take his morning dump. Just imagine his baby-carrot fingers on his unsecure cell phone, as he strains on his gold-plated toilet in the White House residence. Usually, Trump’s tweet-storms happen early in the morning, but today’s tweets came a little bit later. Was he constipated after his two scoops of ice cream? Or did his staff put him in front of the TV and just hope to get through the day without some huge catastrophe? We’ll never know. But here’s what Bigly’s itchy Twitter fingers were up to this morning:
By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
True story: the current FBI investigation into Russia’s hack of the DNC – and likely the RNC too – began in 2016. The FBI and assorted intelligence agencies were already conducting their own investigations during the Obama administration. Obama was briefed on the intelligence and the FBI investigations throughout the tailend of his final year in office. The ongoing investigations were a big part of why Obama kicked out Russian spies/operatives in America, why Obama’s sanctions against Russian oligarchs’ money and businesses continued. Which is why it was so f–king suspicious that Russian operatives kept meeting with Trump’s people during the transition and during the campaign, a fact which was also being investigated and is still being investigated, despite Bigly’s attempts to shut it down by firing James Comey.
Also: the “if” in Trump’s tweet… he still doesn’t believe that Russia interfered. Seventeen intelligence agencies have said Russia interfered. Also: how funny is that Bigly has actually been having a relatively gaffe-free week (for him) and he immediately has to f–k it all up by tweeting some sh-t about Russia?
Bigly also tweeted this:
Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
Here’s a good summary of what Jeh Johnson actually said, and his warning that Russia will continue to target the United States.
Here’s a reminder of what was happening last year, on Obama’s watch:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This creep is crazy! Last night at his campaign rally,seeing the people cheering for him was disgusting and shameful. When he said he only wanted rich people in his cabinet and people started clapping, it made me wonder if these were the same people who believed Trump wanted to “drain the swamp.”
Time for Trump to get off of his gold toilet and take things seriously
He is becoming more deranged by the day. I feel like we are trapped in a Shakespeare tragedy.
“It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
At least, at the end of KING LEAR, there’s one sensible person left.
“When he said he only wanted rich people in his cabinet and people started clapping”
??????????????????????????
Who was in this audience? Why do people support such insanity? How can their brains withstand the constant assault of cognitive dissonance? I don’t get it. I don’t understand. Someone give me a walkthrough.
There is no reasonable explanation. This is insanity.
party over country.
hatred of the “other” and all they stand for, even if what the “other” stands for would help them and make their lives better. hatred stoked by years upon years of lies and distortions from places like Fox “news”. hatred of people who look different from them.
Iowans. But not the good ones, the Steve King Iowans.
I’ll be in Iowa in a few weeks to meet the BF’s family. I’m bringing my anti-Trump t shirts with me just to troll a bit
Again, watch Burton’s Batman and the scene where Nicholson’s Joker rains money down on the citizens of Gotham right before gassing the f*ck out of them.
That is Trump-supporters in a nutshell.
Those people at his rally are a lost cause. Completely irredeemable, imo. Look at those 20 something women positioned behind him grinning like loons. Pathetic. I get sick of hearing accusations that people my age(70+)put him in office. No, there are plenty of millennials and gen-xers and tail end boomers(50-55)who have drunk deep of the kool-aid. That’s his 30% unwavering, follow him over a cliff base. I’m a bleeding heart at my core, but I really don’t want to feel for them when his policies gut them.
You are so right. At this latest unspeakable rally, there are three young women in the background, all wearing MAGA hats. One is chewing gum as if it were cud. The other two are texting. Just a little comic relief.
I stick with my point that one of the hardest things for people to do is admit they made a terrible mistake.
What a f&cking imbecile.
Obama did do something about it in the realm of his position as POTUS. He not only did the sanction, he flat out told Putin to knock it off and there is photographic evidence of it. The look on Obama’s face was of one who meant business.
And also, Obama truly believed in the democratic process and in the citizens of America to not vote for this clown. He was right about 65 million of them.
I don’t even know what to say anymore. This idiot is taking down America.
Yes he is. It’s scary. And frightening to watch the support he receives while doing so. Just goes to show how you can distract people with a shiny object. Or circus.
Actually, he made a major gaffe last night saying he is going to impose welfare reforms on immigrants that Bill Clinton actually signed into law 22 years ago with that whole End Welfare as We Know It war on poverty stricken women.
He is trying to divert from the hack with this whole collusion thing. There are multiple parts to this: 1 Russia hacked us 2 Did someone help them? 3 Is someone trying to thwart the investigation into 1 & 2? 1 can exist without 2& 3. 3 can exist without 1 & 3. 2 is the only one that can’t exist on its own. Or there can be any combination of the 3. Trump & his followers want us to only focus on 2 and by ignoring 1, they aren’t stopping it from recurring, which lends credence to 2 and 3.
Obama started the investigations. He warned all involved & McConnell blocked more efforts. Obama also protected evidence so Trump couldn’t destroy it. This is not on Obama. This is Putin and it sure smells like Trump’s team was involved
So accurate. Also, remember the testimony of both Comey and Sessions that underscores the total lack of concern about the Russian attacks on the part of the White House. How in heaven’s name is this picture not clear to any sentient being?
Don’t get our outrage unless there is evidence that Russia hacked into voting machines, THe US has interfered in over 100 foreign elections in the last 60 years, Russia knows that too…..they’ve messed in their (un)fair share too during the same time frame, but we’ve done more. We are being hypocritical with all this pearl clutching.
Both Obama and Biden said after the election (but before the inauguration) that they were aware of the issue, but decided that they would be accused of trying to throw the election to Hilary and influencing the election. That intelligence and decency has come back to bite us for sure.
And as others have said-Obama did everything he could against Russia with sanctions, kicking out operatives etc-just short of coming out directly and saying ‘Russia is doing X”
God, that video is hard to watch. It literally made my heart hurt knowing we could have had Hills as our president but instead have this POS.
