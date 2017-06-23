Donald Trump finally comes clean about those White House ‘tapes’

I just realized that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the White House today. Oh, GOD. Considering Emperor Baby Fists’ contempt for all brown people (not to mention Bigly’s complete silence on hate crimes perpetuated against Indians and Indian-Americans), this is probably going to be a gigantic mess. Plus, Modi is actually an intelligent man whereas Bigly is… not. I hope Justin Trudeau briefed Modi about the Trump handshake.

Anyway, remember how Bigly tweeted a “threat” to or about James Comey right after he fired Comey? This is it:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

That was May 12th. In the past six weeks, Trump has refused to answer any questions about whether he’s actually been taping anything inside the White House. Sean Spicer has refused to answer those questions too, and the whole thing turned into a Trumpian game show: when would Trump reveal the existence of those “tapes”? Well, according to the baby-fisted moron himself, there are no tapes. WITCH HUNT!

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Those tweets sound like they were written out by one of his lawyers and translated into Biglyspeak. These tweets also caused at least one anonymous aide to go to the Daily Beast to complain. The aide’s reaction to the tweets was “FML.” Literally.

Bloomberg did an extensive analysis of what all of this means, and guess what? Even if Bigly doesn’t have tapes – ?? – the tweets about the tapes will likely be part of the obstruction of justice investigation, because they could be read as some kind of veiled threat to James Comey.

Also: please read this amazing WaPo story about how Donald Trump talks to his lawyers every morning about the Russia investigation. Apparently, Bigly gets so mad, it ruins his whole day. And it happens every day now. Hurrah!