Donald Trump finally comes clean about those White House ‘tapes’

I just realized that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the White House today. Oh, GOD. Considering Emperor Baby Fists’ contempt for all brown people (not to mention Bigly’s complete silence on hate crimes perpetuated against Indians and Indian-Americans), this is probably going to be a gigantic mess. Plus, Modi is actually an intelligent man whereas Bigly is… not. I hope Justin Trudeau briefed Modi about the Trump handshake.

Anyway, remember how Bigly tweeted a “threat” to or about James Comey right after he fired Comey? This is it:

That was May 12th. In the past six weeks, Trump has refused to answer any questions about whether he’s actually been taping anything inside the White House. Sean Spicer has refused to answer those questions too, and the whole thing turned into a Trumpian game show: when would Trump reveal the existence of those “tapes”? Well, according to the baby-fisted moron himself, there are no tapes. WITCH HUNT!

Those tweets sound like they were written out by one of his lawyers and translated into Biglyspeak. These tweets also caused at least one anonymous aide to go to the Daily Beast to complain. The aide’s reaction to the tweets was “FML.” Literally.

Bloomberg did an extensive analysis of what all of this means, and guess what? Even if Bigly doesn’t have tapes – ?? – the tweets about the tapes will likely be part of the obstruction of justice investigation, because they could be read as some kind of veiled threat to James Comey.

Also: please read this amazing WaPo story about how Donald Trump talks to his lawyers every morning about the Russia investigation. Apparently, Bigly gets so mad, it ruins his whole day. And it happens every day now. Hurrah!

25 Responses to “Donald Trump finally comes clean about those White House ‘tapes’”

  1. KitKat says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    So he lied – again.

    Reply
  2. guest says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Trump either lied about their existence in the beginning or he’s lying now because they back up Comey’s story.

    Reply
  3. SusanneToo says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Did anyone with a brain actually believe his threat? The man is a lifelong, inveterate liar. If his lips are moving or his tiny fingers are typing, he’s lying. World leaders know that, too, and will act accordingly.
    http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/06/the-lasting-damage-of-trumps-tapes-bluff/531306/

    Reply
  4. MunichGirl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Russia probably recorded it, along with everything else that goes on in the White House. Maybe Drumpf should ask them.

    Reply
  5. naomipaig says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:56 am

    As everyone with half a brain already knows, he’s a lying sack of dog sh*t. I wonder what the mopes who voted for this arrogant a-hole think of their POS now?????

    Reply
  6. Swak says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Read that they may still possibly subpoena the White House because of the way the tweet was worded – that he didn’t have tapes but someone else could.

    Reply
  7. third ginger says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Lindsay Graham, usually not an idiot, says Trump “will not rise or fall” based on tweets. This “logic” forgets that his tweets probably prompted the appointment of Robert Mueller.

    Reply
  8. SusanneToo says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    If you need to barf, check out the Daily Fail – melania playing with children! ivanka swinging her spawn on the WH lawn! They’re celebrating the deaths to come under the AHCA!

    Reply
  9. EO1 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Why is Melania wearing a tablecloth?

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    He’d better get serious and stop playing games. This isn’t an elementary school playground! He proves more and more each day, that he didn’t know what a president is supposed to do. Now Kellyann is on CNN making up excuses and avoiding questions. Talking nonsense. This is a disaster

    Reply
  11. Marion C. says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:13 am

    They love him because the campaign promises kept so far mostly support their mindset. The well off deplorables will continue to support him cause with all the extra $$ in their pockets they can afford maternity care, etc. For the less well off, nothing has yet to really directly impact them or trickle down to the state/local level; when their taxes are increased, they start dying due to healthcare cuts, and they realize jobs are not coming back to their communities, hopefully the tides will change, though with Republicans in leadership in key states they can keep government funds flowing back through favored and pork barrel projects. Feels so hopeless!

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Hell, Emperor Zero may have actual recordings of his convos with Comey and others. He doesn’t want to release them if Comey’s testimony is confirmed on those tapes.
    Either way, EZ-D is screwed because if he has tapes, that’s contempt of Congress (who asked for the tapes) or witness intimidation/obstruction if he doesn’t and claimed he did.

    ASSHAT!!

    Reply

