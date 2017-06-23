Page Six: Kelly Rohrbach has a diva attitude, ‘she thinks she’s a major star’

The Baywatch movie really did not do well at the box office. It managed to make about $120 million overall, domestic and international. Which doesn’t sound bad until you realize that the studio easily spent $70 million making it and probably tens of millions promoting it. It was an R-rated comedy and it was savaged by critics. Still, Dwayne Johnson hasn’t had to wear that failure. Possibly because he’s a dude. But people are still looking to blame someone, and they’ve found just the girl: Kelly Rohrbach. When Kelly was cast in Baywatch, she was a Sports Illustrated model and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend. Baywatch was her first film and it was supposed to be her big launching pad to bigger and better things. That hasn’t happened. So what went wrong? Page Six says she acted like a diva. Hm.

Kelly Rohrbach — the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio — has been trying to launch an acting career, but she hit some major bumps in her big feature-film debut. A studio source tells us that Rohrbach’s diva attitude on the recent film “Baywatch” — which co-starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra — was to blame. “She thought she was better than everyone,” says the insider. “There was no love lost between her and the rest of the cast.” While promoting the film last month, “No one wanted to share a junket room with her. She was flipped around to many different pairings.” Rohrbach was cast to play C. J. Parker, the role made famous by Pamela Anderson in the cult ’90s TV series. But, “Kelly didn’t hang out with everyone. She didn’t make any friends,” said the source. “She thinks she’s a major star, and she’s just a model who dated Leo.” Rohrbach and DiCaprio were a couple for about six months. News of their split came on the same day as the announcement that she was cast in “Baywatch” last year. When she landed the role, she was with Untitled Entertainment, but then switched to Management 360, which reps stars like Anne Hathaway and Channing Tatum. But insiders say that Rohrbach has already parted ways with Management 360 after only six months and she’s ruffled feathers around town. “She’s a handful, and it’s a little early in her career for that,” said another source close to “Baywatch.” “Hollywood’s full of difficult stars. But she’s just not at that level in her career where people have to put up with that.”

I have no idea what to think of this. Like, I haven’t read any stories previously that made reference to her diva ways, although the lack of gossip about those diva tendencies could be related to the fact that she has an amazing publicist. It wouldn’t surprise me, I guess, that Kelly would have an attitude. But still – how much of this is just because she’s a woman? I imagine she wasn’t the only one with a diva ‘tude on the set of Baywatch, but because it was her first film and because she’s a woman, she’s given less leeway. Or, hey, maybe she really is kind of terrible? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯