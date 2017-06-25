Prince Harry jetted off to Malawi for a ten-day safari at a £350-a-night camp

I still can’t tell if this Prince Harry story is going to have larger repercussions in the days, weeks and months ahead. Out here in the cheap seats, Harry’s Newsweek interview feels like a game-changer, and not in a good way. If only the Kensington Palace press secretary, Poor, Poor Jason, hadn’t been working so hard to ensure that the Duchess of Cambridge do two events a month by bribing her with new jewelry. If only Poor Jason had sat down with Harry and said, “You know you’re not supposed to say anything that makes you sound like an entitled jackass, right?” But it’s not Poor Jason’s fault, really. And that’s what upsets me, as someone who has always prefered Prince Harry to his brother and sister-in-law. Harry was the one with his mother’s charm and heart. As it turns out, Harry and William have more in common than I ever believed: they both believe that they are the most put-upon people in the world and both brothers harbor deep resentments about their privileged lives. They both have fetishes for “normalcy,” or living “ordinary” lives. They literally have no idea what is ordinary or normal, but that doesn’t stop them from nursing grudges about their sad, privileged lives.
So, it’s been days and royal courtiers haven’t said much of anything. I don’t know what’s happening behind-the-scenes, but it seems like someone (who?) thought it would be a good idea for Harry to get the hell out of Dodge. Dodge, in this case, being Harry’s taxpayer-funded cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds. Harry seemingly dropped everything to fly off to Malawi. He left England on Friday (?) and he’s staying in a luxurious glamping camp at the Liwonde National Park. My guess is that he traveled with taxpayer-funded security too.
Prince Harry escaped a storm over his revelation that no royal wants the throne by jetting off on a ten-day safari. Harry is staying in £350-a-night luxury at a camp in southern Africa, where he will help care for elephants.
Harry, 32, has gone to Malawi without girlfriend Meghan Markle. He is staying at Mvuu Camp, where prices range from £205 to £350 a night. He has returned after last year for the second phase of a project to move elephants from an overpopulated area to one where they had been wiped out.
In his chat with Newsweek he said: “The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won’t be trying to fill her boots. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”
Yet his break this week meant he missed Royal Ascot and did no engagements.
As I so often think when I’m covering William and Kate, I now have to wonder about Harry: WHO IS ADVISING YOU? Who is telling you that the best thing to do, at this very moment, is hopping a jet for a glamping adventure in Malawi? I mean no disrespect to the elephants, who absolutely need help. But as many of you have pointed out, Harry and William both like to see themselves as white-savior neo-colonial types in Africa, and this “let’s protect the elephants” thing is not the big, sympathetic cause they believe it is. They both look like they’re too eager to drop everything to run off to Africa at a moment’s notice, especially when it involves A) Jecca Craig or B) not having to take the heat for another PR gaffe.
Anyway, I would be interesting in learning if this trip had been scheduled for a while, or if it was a situation where Harry was told to get out of town for a few weeks while the Newsweek controversy blew over. Either way, I would be very surprised if the controversy did blow over by the time Harry returned.
I wonder if Kate and Wills are secretly enjoying this because who would have thought it but he actually looks worse than them now…quite unbelievable.
IMO they fully support his views and don’t understand the backlash. Birds of a feather.
For them normalcy = is living the life of the 1% without any of the RF’s duties.
Life of the 0.0001%
I doubt it. Honestly all of them would love to just have the perks and do none of the responsibilities.
I think his interview was interpreted in such a negative way. I didn’t get entitlement I got a man who understands that being king isn’t going to be a cushy easy job and that it’s the toughest position to be in within the royal family. Also I didn’t take his comments on normalcy to be fetishizing or being unaware of his privileges, but a desire to retain the sense of being grounded that his mother instilled in him. I really don’t understand why others had such a bad interpretation.
Harry isn’t going to be king, though. Secondary player with a lot of leeway.
Now is not the time for the rich and famous to be questioning their lot, valid as their opinions may or may not be.
Harry misread the public mood, big time. The writer did him no favors, either. But ultimately he is responsible for what he says.
Sticking to various versions of “….regardless of my personal situation at any given time, I am honored and privileged to serve my country” is the only route to go these days.
He did misread the public mood. And more importantly, as I say below, he demonstrated a total ignorance of the state the country is in. This is not acceptable. It’s not about HARRY, it’s about what he is supposed to represent.
This.
We dont know if potential King Henry wont happen – only time will tell.
If ever a.time to fire Poor JaAon. This is it. All the work of Prince Harry ELF is being pushed under the bus to build lazt whiny willnot and cannot.
I agree. I almost feel like the interview Confirms the point that he was trying to make..because in his role, anything he said can be misconstrued or interpreted differently..so it is going to be a tough job. I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes either..because no matter what, not everyone is always going to love you. It’s like having to spend the rest of your life walking on eggshells..
Or don’t give interviews where you discuss your private life.
Yes, words will always be interpreted differently. But action or lack thereof speak louder than words. It isn’t only what he says. In this case it’s about what he does (luxury trips with security paid for, at least, this trip here not being the first), a bit of work for the Sentabale I think it’s called like this, and one really good deed in my opinion which is the Invictus Games. The backlash regarding the interview was based on a larger set of circumstances. They should be out and about working all the time. They would be criticized no matter what but at least please show genuine interest and meaningful work. We have no idea what happens behind closed doors. I do not believe for a minute that either of them researches about their causes. They may read a little bit but then you see Chutney doing small talk. They receive already processed information from the charities but they still remain ignorant at large. They should go back to school or have some courses prepared for them in development, sociology, gender violence, and I could go on. Let me see them in a panel discussing relevant issues, not pre-recorded videos.
See Tominey’s take on of his interview(s).
http://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/camilla-tominey/821078/Prince-Harry-royal-family-Queen-Diana-William-Meghan-Markle
I often give the Express lots of shade, (but it is good reading to understand what is being planned for us for this Brexit thing…..) and here as usual, Tominey gives a calm assessment on Harry’s comments.
She wants more confessionals from the younger royals because it’s good for the gossip biz. I understand it’s good for her. Whether it’s good for them or the country is open to debate.
Camilla has been a professional royal apologist since she was given exclusive view of the babies. Complete 180.
Doesn’t mean that she’s never right, BUT you have to remember that anything she writes is apologetic explaining and excuses for WHK since that meeting. She will never ever offer up a critical view unless access to the babies is cut off.
She was once wrote a sanctioned article that said working parents are bad for working and William was an abandoned child in the nursery in aid of deflecting William workshy headlines.
I agree with you LuLu.
I was going to say the same thing @Lulu. An interested to read the other comments!
Same here. And I give him a lot of credit for speaking out about the issues hes deal th with regarding the loss of his mom.
Being King is cushy!
vastly compensated with great wealth and perks from the people. The Monarchy is all for show to be seen- while in a lap of great luxury, entitlement, massive land grab, jewels palaces and mansion – that most anyone else need to work at.
Charm and heart…I don’t think either of her sons inherited much of that, sad to say.
The telegraph have a story that Harry admitted he nearly abdicated once in favour of a ‘normal’ (ie still loaded and incredibly privileged) life but stayed on for the sake of the Queen. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/25/prince-harry-almost-abandoned-royal-duties-stayed-queen/
It makes me wonder if the threat of abdication is the big stick Harry and William both use to get their own way and to do exactly as they please – in both cases very little. I wouldn’t put it past them, William strikes me as being manipulative and Harry seems to follow whatever he does. I’ve been saying for ages that I think William particularly is holding out until the Queen passes – and then he may indeed abdicate with whatever she has put to one side for him. The thought of Harry following him must fill the firm with utmost dread and would ensure everyone walks on eggshells around them. As for Harry going away on a ten day Safari I don’t think it will make anything blow over, I do think it will make a lot more people ask whose paying for it, which can only be a good thing given the access this lot have to public funds that are basically unaccounted for. I’m sure we could do better with the £300 million a year they are costing, like sorting out the Cladding on a few Tower Blocks to ensure people don’t get burnt to death for a start….
KP PR clearly commissioned the writer of original article to write a second article in the DM, as an exclusive, explaining intent of first article in an effort at damage control.
This is the basis of secondary articles saying he nearly quit being royal.
If KP AND the author need to explain intent, then they are all very bad at their jobs because that original interview had several bad points (or expressed his thoughts poorly) and made him look bad, intentionally or unintentionally.
That the whole country is a tinderbox right now seems to have entirely escaped him. Brexit vs Remain. Austerity vs anti-austerity. Terror attacks feeding the far right. Unsafe tower blocks burning down and being evacuated, feeding the belief that cities are being socially cleansed. A minority government. Deals that might threaten the GFA. The list is bloody endless. Riots are a distinct possibility.
If the royals are for ANYTHING, they are for stability. That’s the entire point of them. An institution above politics projecting stability, and a calming force.
The fallout from this interview isn’t really about Harry and whether he is entitled or not. Or about whether it’s time for Britain to ditch being a constitutional monarchy or not. It’s about the total lack of understanding that giving an interview to an AMERICAN outlet intimating, whether deliberately or not, that the monarchy ISN’T a symbol of stability, is the worst possible move for this institution at a time when the country is more unstable than it has ever been since WWII.
The state Britain is in at the moment – the worst thing a royal could possibly do is give THIS interview to an AMERICAN outlet. The idiocy of it is quite staggering.
THIS. This is the crux of the matter.
Its not about Harry himself. It’s about the social covenant between institutions and the people they serve. Which are badly frayed throughout the US and U.K. these days.
An exclusive to an American magazine was defintely not a good idea. But since the process was in train for several months, somebody at KP should have asked the foresight to insist that the publication hold the interview until further notice. But this would have had to be done from probably around April. And we didnt know then that we would have had a cock-up election, a terrible fire, major incidents in London, Manchester etc . Sigh.
I guess there is never a good time for these sorts of soul baring interviews
Beammeupscottie: regardless of when interview was given, they would have received notification of projected publication date/ issue.
Considering past examples of royal machine taking down unfavourable articles or blocking unfavourable documentaries as close as eve of publication/ transmission date, they could have told the publication to hold it for a future date or remove it entirely.
As they felt the need to release interview notes to explain intent of original interview, it’s clear that THEY, meaning KP, Harry and author thought it was OK despite the events of the past month especially last week.
Hey Sixer,
You say that the worse thing a royal could do right now was give that interview to an American outlet. Your meaning is obvious to commentators from England, but it’s going right over my (haven’t had my coffee yet) American head. Could you expand? Is it because Harry gave an exclusive to a magazine that wasn’t British, sort of like airing dirty laundry outside the family? Is it because of bad will toward America right now, given our lousy excuse for a leader? Is it both or something else entirely?
@Lak, You make a valid point.
As I have said in previous threads, I am personally not offended by the articles but I can appreciate the view that they are seen to reflect a tone deaf problem.
Sixer, your commentary is always cogent and insightful, but never more than this summary. Thank you.
Nona – nothing to do with any of that. Stateside, the BRF is a diverting soap opera, a subject for celebrity gossip. Nothing wrong with that – not your institutional arrangements and you guys take from it what is interesting to YOU.
But in the UK, the BRF has an actual function. And that is to act as a stabilising institution. So, at a time of great instability, you don’t go giving celebrity interviews to non-UK outlets and create a media furore adding to that instability. You get on with your job, which is trying to provide the community glue that keeps a society together through upheavals.
This interview goes against every grain of the constitutional pact we have here. The space for royals to indulge themselves in navel-gazing is when the country is settled and secure. Not when the whole place is divided, conflicted and, as I said above, a tinderbox waiting to go up. You don’t ADD to it: you ameliorate it.
That Harry seems entirely ignorant of ANY of this is truly, truly staggering.
@Sixer – as an American watching all this and trying to get my arms around UK and European politics, your take sounds very right. When I said a few weeks ago that maybe Harry would prefer to use Markle’s status as divorced, American, blah blah blah in order to take himself out of the line of succession and (unspoken but obvious: just enjoy his money and freedom) now I figure I wasn’t so far off the mark. I also opined at one point that no engagement had been announced yet because of the upcoming election and BREXIT negotiations. Of course, if they wait for BREXIT to be resolved they could wait another five years. . . But I did feel that a big splashy royal wedding with carriages and enormous privilege on display while far-left and deeply republican Corbyn possibly inched toward Downing Street, it wasn’t a great time for it – hence the temptation of throwing it all in and doing what he wants and marrying who he wants when he wants as someone who was giving up monies from the Sovereign Grant. After all, he’d still be HRH Prince Harry, but he’d owe the family, the monarchy, the country, much much less. But maybe, like his Aunt Margaret a couple of generations ago, he realized that he’d still be giving up too much.
Harry says the country/world still needs the monarchy? I wonder. I doubt they actually “need” it, but I am guessing they probably still want it. And as I asked in another post, what sort of monarchy, and if anyone can become royal by marrying in it, what is the source of its royal-ness?
Britain is suffering these days, going through a difficult period, it seems to me – I am guessing a lot of chickens the government tried to ignore on several different fronts are coming home to roost (one thing I’ve noticed: governments never fix things of their own volition – they only respond reactively to pressure from the ground up). Any young child losing a mother in such horribly public fashion deserves sympathy, no matter how rich, but by now Harry is sounding self-absorbed and seemingly oblivious to what is going on in his own country.
The monarchy is the least of UK’s problems right now.
Sixer: Ah … Thank you! Makes sense now. It explains why some Americans on this site are kind of scratching our heads and saying, “But he’s only pointing out that it’s a tough job.” And the British are saying, “Your job is to be there when things are tough.” He’s let you all down. I can see that.
@Sixer (again) – as one btl poster put it on The Guardian which ran a piece on Harry’s “I almost gave it all up” interview, (OK, it IS The Guardian): “The luxury holidays, private jets, servants and endless supply of beautiful women are ok, but the ceremonial bits are a drag.”
@Sixer – whoop there it is. It just shows how tone deaf the younger lot of Royals are.
Dodgy, Seeit:
I watched all of the daft soap opera that was The Crown. The interesting bit from it here is Her Maj as a child being educated on the (unwritten) constitution and how she could act in a destabilising crisis to provide a bridge back to stability without ever taking a partisan political side. To me, this interview is proof positive that no such education has ever been given to either William or Harry. And they both need a crash course. Like, starting yesterday.
Sixer you really summed that up well! All these recent tragedies make me incredibly sad and angry at the current state of the country. Going to Africa is Harry’s idea of normalcy but its massively insensitive and out of touch – especially to those people now getting evacuated from their flammable building blocks! I don’t get why Harry did an interview with a US magazine – what did he or the royal family have to gain from it and why suck up to the US?
Seeittellsit: Kinda like this earlier situation….
TPTB: do you Margaret take this man, the professed love of your life, but doing so demotes you to commoner, no royal privileges, and you have to go live a commoner life?
Margaret: when you put it like that, nope!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Potential King Henry played right into the hands – whiny ‘Throne Idle’ willnot cannot middletons – who wanted to shame take away his and Meghan popularity, and hardworking build up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even so I still think that if they want a threat to get their own way all the time, both Harry and William, abdication would be the one to do it. Self serving as they are it’s good for them, but as Sixer points out, bad for the rest of us, we don’t need instability we need these Herberts to put up, shut up and do the bloody job we are paying them for, not to dissolve in a puddle of self indulgence about how utterly horrid their lives are and why it’s all such a ghastly nightmare that they undertake only for the rest of us. You’re dead right Sixer, his stupidity is showing – big time.
Just wanted to gold star 🌟use of the word ‘ghastly’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK Well spotted that women, I was parodying at that point and thanks for the gold star, I shall treasure it always
“we don’t need instability we need these Herberts to put up, shut up and do the bloody job we are paying them for, not to dissolve in a puddle of self indulgence about how utterly horrid their lives are and why it’s all such a ghastly nightmare that they undertake only for the rest of us”
Exactly, Frisbee. A complete abdication – pun intended – of his job at a time like this.
And LAK – sorry if I shouted at you the other day. Just another example of how on edge we all are at the moment. Mea maxima.
Sixer: Apology accepted. For what it’s worth, i’m not blind to our shortcomings. I am very frustrated by May who needs to go, and a whole host of issues that keep getting passed along. We are probably closer in thought than you think.
The entire situation has me so pissed off at venality and cost cutting officialdom, but the first response has to be helping the victims.
LAK – thanks. It’s a funny confluence. At present, I would vote for any politician – including those of the one nation style centre right – who understood that public services are stabilising forces in a market economy, just as the BRF is (or should be) a stabilising force in our political economy.
Also for what it’s worth – I don’t see Grenfell as a party political issue per se. It’s not about the “evil Tories” so much as it is about the marketisation of public services, which has led to their erosion and a lack of accountability or ability to respond when that erosion leads to an entirely foreseeable crisis. New Labour was as committed to marketisation as the Tories.
I was a eurosceptic Remain voter. At present, I have reservations about Corbyn but I’ll support his agenda to return public services to their stabilising function. But if I was being asked to choose between a New Labour leader who wanted to continue with marketisation and a one nation Tory who didn’t, I’d choose the Tory. (And that kinda sticks in my craw, the thought of voting Tory!)
Hahaha. I read Vile Bodies not too long ago. Liked it a lot too. Savage!
http://www.thedailybeast.com/what-beef-has-prince-harry-got-with-his-dad-prince-charles
http://www.thedailybeast.com/britain-has-never-needed-the-queen-more-than-it-does-now?source=twitter&via=desktop
Harry could lay low in the UK at no extra cost…going to Malawi for 10 days helping elephants would be many people’s idea of a dream holiday. It is really bad optics to be going on a luxury glamping trip in Malawi with everything going on in the UK atm and especially following his recent article where he showed how out of touch he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Alyse, considering this is his third luxury vacation in 6 months, not including trips to Toronto, the optics are incredibly bad.
I agree!
These comnents show the opposite of what we heard of his telationship witb his dad ; and more read like whiny bill in Prince harrys head. In fact the photo on tbe Queens balcony vut a sad lonely look for the Wales and those lazy biml middleton and kids.
The comments scream more whiny and waity disrespect to his fathet Prince Charles, not Harry. He needs to return to KP and show some quite determination and strength. Are we sure he left on a trip ( at this time for GB…)
Potential King Henry need to be seen at a charity or visit Monday- no hufing.
I guess I still have my honk for Harry blinders on. Were they ridiculously spoiled? Of course. Yes they had access to the best education money could buy, but we also know Harry is dyslexic, and dyslexia often co-presents with ADD/HD. That kind of kid isn’t known for preferring books to hands on. He loved the army because it wasn’t sitting behind a desk, and when it was to become that I understand him leaving, I even understand him being upset about it.
I do think he’s been enabled all his life, just like the rest of the family, especially big brother. I do think he’s gotten some very bad advice, and he doesn’t look great, but I think he was trying to speak his feelings, however ineloquently.
My vote is, this trip was planned, not hastily thrown together, but since I’m obviously given to cutting tons of slack, who knows.
The trip may have been planned months in advance. This is how things work. Regarding the dyslexia or ADD/HD I must confess my ignorance on the matter and its treatment, as well as his particular case. But there must be treatment available and they have access to the best care money can buy. Even if he could not overcome it fully, continue work in the army or in another domain where he could perform successfully. Showing up a few times a year using the RF image is not enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry never overcame his LD entirely. Harry admitted in an army interview (at the time he was taking a helicopter exam or something like it), that when taking exams, he would typically “know” everything, but would flunk the exam anyway. He said it was always that way for him in school, since “day one”. It would be difficult being a public figure and having these sort of problems.
As with all disorders and illnesses, the sooner they catch it, the better for treatment in the long term if it is treatable.
Beatrice’s dyslexia was caught before her 12th birthday and she started treatment immediately. She is now patron of the centre that helped treat her.https://www.helenarkell.org.uk
Harry wasn’t so lucky. He was diagnosed in his 17th year. It’s harder to treat the older the sufferer is. It’s unclear how much treatment he has received because he doesn’t talk about it directly, but hints at difficulties.
Lak, I remember Diana coming to America trying to find a specialist for Harry’s problems. She knew he had difficulties, and felt the US could provide the most advanced help. Then she died, and he wasn’t properly diagnosed until much later. PC, of course, was busy with work and his beloved Camilla. As a second son, Harry was not the primary concern after his mum died. Harry has admitted that he acted out, he wanted to be a bad boy, but if you are flunking everything because you cannot do the work, you become the class clown. Classic.
My nephew is dyslexic. My sister changed the focus of her teaching career to learn how to help him, and even with a dedicated parent who is highly trained, it is a daily struggle. By the time interventions could have been put in place for Harry, so much learning had been lost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Don’t you even go blaming this on his pr team! They do what they can with the mess they have, that is to say lazy, entitled brats. And they’re the ones who manage to successfully trick people into believing Harry has changed from his partying, Nazi costume wearing, racial swearing, army bragging days after the Las Vegas debacle. But nothing has changed. Harry not entitled as William? In which planet? Have you seen the folks he associates with? Guy Pelly, Thomas von Sraubenzee and co. Same old trust fund babies. That is what he sees as normal.
Harry was never all that anyway, he only looks good because he’s compared to his brother. Compare him to Anne or even Sophie and he’s a laughing stock.
I think Harry and William’s guy friends work. I don’t know how successful they are, but they have all graduated from university, and work in something. Van Straubenzee has his own high end real estate business. His ex Melissa Percy has a small outdoor clothing business. Pelly has an ownership interest in pub(s). Pelly married heiress Lizzy Wilson, and they just had a baby. They’ll inherit something, of course many have trust funds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I am clutching my pearls and passing the smelling salts 😅😅
I feel like everybody has a right to complain about their job, no matter how “great” it is. Imagine never being able to have a moment of privacy unless you are in your own home. Never knowing if someone is dating you or friends with you for the right reasons, or just because you are who you are. Always having to keep watching to see if anyone is videotaping you to sell to the tabloids. Yes, the perks are great, they’ll never be broke but there are other sacrifices they have to make. Just be you complain does not mean you are not grateful, but everything has it’s downside as well.
Complain to your friends, not to the public you serve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of curiosity, what would rather he did if asked point-blank about his life: say “no comment” and refuse to answer, or lie and say everything’s wonderful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Over and over, different variations.
It’s not brain surgery. See recent speeches by both Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Rania of Jordan, when asked similar questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If being in the public affects them so much, abolishing monarchy would be a charity act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was loudly and publicly whining and complaining to his employer (aka the British taxpayers) about his job. You know, just like normal people do all the time.
The young ones are full-time Royals when it comes to privileges and perks, but part-time workers and that’s a stretch, when it comes to the little work they do.
In the real world we are all accountable to someone – a manager, director etc. We sign a contract which includes responsibilities, including how many of hours of work per week, and entitlements. Who is their manager, director, representing the taxpayers? Where is their contract?
Never complain, never explain. Did we see confessionals from the Queen saying she had such a hard time leaving her young children and jetting off to do royal tours? Did we ever read interviews with King George and Queen Elizabeth saying they hoped German bombs didn’t hit Buckingham Palace? No. Of course not. Stiff upper lip and set an example. Grouse and complain to your significant other. They can’t have it both ways. If they want the monarchy to continue they have to suck it up. Enjoy the privilege and amazing things they have by virtue of being the BRF but do the good things, meet people, help others, work hard–and don’t give interviews where you complain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were Meghan, seeing this side of his personality would really make me rethink this relationship. Plus having spent their entire life in the public eye, how can the younger royals be so stupid with their PR?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ariana Grande for Queen instead? She’s probably done more for the public than Harry has in the last few months. Certainly spend less tax payer coin.
Sorry friends, maybe he was having a bad moment and will smarten up. It’s saddening to realize the quote about power though. Maybe it doesn’t necessarily corrupt, but it definitely twists.
She would be the most beautiful queen ever! I think she only dates fellow gorgeous humans though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just don’t take her to doughnut shops.
Oh, the Prince of Elephants.
Its nice to see he is there to help elephants (though I’m not sure his presence is necessary) and not killing elephants which I thought some people did on safari. I guess not elephants any more. Hunting safari should officially be a faux pas. It’s a weird situation since in England, harry and family do like to kill animals right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, there are hunting events in England, the royals do it and so do filthy rich people. Tradition and entertainment, and it’s disgusting and unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t enjoy killing animals for food either. I even feel guilty when I eat meat one or twice every two months. But still, this is food. There is no need for hunting for food anymore, although the meat and dairy industry are beyond horrible. The irony is that sport and entertainment hunters are doing it for pleasure and they get a high from it, while slaughterhouses workers are traumatized by the fact they have to kill so many animals – in Canada there was recently a shortage of slaughterhouses workers so there was talk of hiring Syrian refugees for this work. Outrageous. Still, it is a job, not entertainment. Killing defenseless animals for pleasure – I don’t care if they say they only kill sick and weak foxes or whatever, is utterly disgusting and cruel. If people who stick animals in microwaves or drown kittens are subjected to mental evaluations, so should the hunters.
Hunting with dogs has been banned in England since 2004 BUT they do have these ‘accidents’ where Foxes get killed anyway, probably because in substitute drag hunts they use Fox urine as bait. There have been attempts by the pro-Hunting lobby to repeal the law but none have succeeded. Essentially the vast majority of the country dislikes hunting foxes – eight out of ten people oppose it – while the small minority who do it want to bring it back. There have been prosecutions for hunting with dogs but the fines are so small compared to the income of people who take part in the sports as to be near useless leaving the law not adequately enforced. There’s more information on the League Against Cruel Sports website, the charity doing most to fight the activity
https://www.league.org.uk
I still can’t believe that was in the Tory manifesto. In what alternative reality are people calling for Fox hunting to be restored?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(The divide in politics isn’t left/right here, so much as a view that people in cities don’t understand country people and should have nothing to do with rural issues at all. It’s what drove the Leave vote here – Brussels running the Common Agricultural Policy.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d figure these hunting events are monitored by relevant authorities? To make sure that laws are not broken?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found this Guardian article on the recent state of play that explains how it works or rather why the hunting ban hasn’t worked well despite the huge majority of people who oppose it. As usual it comes down to rich, influential, well connected individuals finding loopholes in the law to hunt regardless of law OR public opinion.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/16/rspca-chief-jeremy-cooper-to-step-back-from-launching-prosecutions-for-hunting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“As usual it comes down to rich, influential, well connected individuals finding loopholes in the law to hunt regardless of law OR public opinion.” This really says it all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously though, just another example of how spectacularly stupid Harry is. ‘Oh, I’ve massively put my foot in it at a time when the UK is dealing with multiple tragedies and fast rising upset over social inequality. I know, I’ll go play out my creepy and wildly offensive neo-colonialist fantasies in Africa’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and after your shopping be extra normal and go “see the homeless “That comment about (paraphrasing)I know normal my mom took William and me to go see them-Such a snooty superioristic way of speaking.Harry,do you know that these homeless of which you speak have often become this way due to mental illness,many are veterans whom cannot integrate back into society,and some were born into extreme poverty just as you were born into excessive wealth.One should never comment on “going to see”the homeless.They are humans not zoo animals there for your viewing.
Right, this luxury glamping with elephants in the middle of his country’s disintegration bothers me much more than what he said in the article. From the perspective of a US person that only sees for the most part US media, we are made to believe that Britain is on the verge of utter collapse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A rich, famous, and – KEY-word – ROYAL dude. Shocker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Harry can faff around all they want about their mother’s death, etc. etc. You know what? Boo-f*cking-hoo. ALL OF US have been through tough events in our lives – most of us even moreso because we had to hold down full-time jobs, cook our own meals, raise our children, pay the bills, do everything ON OUR OWN while trying to deal with the deaths of parents, siblings, spouses, loved ones. So instead they get to sit and navel-gaze while legions of staff look after their every need.
That is why the young Royals just don’t get it – instead they rush off to Africa to save the elephants or make a silly commercial about mental health while their country is swirling around an economic, societal and political drain. There, rant over.
Wow, hero to zero or what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super spot on !
They – the Windsors – will recover and persevere. They always do.
Ah, if only HM would finally crack the damn whip over this generation! She needs to make them shake in their shoes but good. But I’m dreaming, aren’t I?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how the tax-payers don’t say NO when hundreds of millions (who knows how much throughout the years) are spent from their own money on the BRF. Why can’t they be Royals on their own dime? Pay for their own security for trips to the supermarket and all activities other than official engagements. Which should yield results according to well-established targets, based on transparency. And should be paid per engagement, per results. Like for normal people when they get a bonus for exceeding the targets etc.
I suspected Harry is a love and leave ‘em kind of guy in addition to all the latest criticism. Markle, it seems, is out of the picture. If Harry marries, it’ll be many years from now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see them together long term either. She’s trying hard, but I don’t see it going the distance.
Haven’t been following this situation that closely. What’s the evidence for the relationship on the wane?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is currently filming her show.
But Chelsy left him, isn’t it? They were together for long-time (on and off).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see any woman agreeing to marry him at least for now. Nor do I think that he wants to get marry any soon. He may tie the knot in 10-20 years with a woman that is either an aristocrat or one with a solid career and quite spotless record.
Thinking of Wills and Chutney, they got together in their student years and her record is quite clean except for the infamous catwalk and the drinking and falling out of clubs. It’s been reported on just one ex-boyfriend of her, at least from what I know. “Working” for her parents and the short spell at the other company mean that there is no one to say how competent she is, or anything about her work ethic. Or lack of it for that matter. But we can it from the sparse engagements, grinning and laughing, poor public speaking skills even in produced videos. showing off her buttocks, you get the spiel.
Whereas I am by no means privy to Harry’s relationship with Meghan, I believe he will not get married soon. The public would virtually report everything and anything on his future wife. Unless TF put a blanket on reporting. They’ve done it before. All in all, with all the money and privilege the RF have, I would not trade my life with theirs for a minute.
Something I read said that Meghan’s first marriage ended because they were both busy and it became a long distance relationship when she started Suits. If Meghan is still involved with Harry, it’s another long distance relationship. It makes me feel sorry for Meghan. Harry is immature, and it might be best if he doesn’t marry for awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry the Innocent and Ordinary Bill seem to be very spoiled and selfish and immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All them royals are the same. lavishness galore. Wasteful expenditure galore. Pretending to want a “normal life” (hate the word normal) galore. He is as annoying as his brother. Charming,yes but not for long. I live for his fuck ups. He is being his true-self. lol
I don’t see it as a normalcy fetish but a desire for balance and mental health. Feeling set apart from the rest of humanity whether it is for reasons of superiority or inferiority makes it very difficult to be balanced and mentally sound. These guys seem to get that their position is intrinsically unhealthy and they are finding clumsy ways to say that. And they feel a low level panic about the fact that their odd lifestyle gets forced on their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they want ‘normal’, they should give up their royal titles and that’s it. They can live a more ‘normal’ life, it would be less of a struggle. As royals, they receive negative criticism because many see them over-privileged and lazy. I don’t want to sound judgemental – I apologize if I do – but they have a lot of financial resources to access top psychological care in order to improve their mental health, if that was an issue. BUT, in my opinion, the main problem is that they had a TOXIC upbringing in a TOXIC family, which instilled in them a sense of duty towards their role in maintaining the monarchy, without any regard to what they want as individuals. So they struggle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he stays, someone should talk some sense into him and get him a better PR person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right before I was about to comment I stopped because a small fluff piece on CBS Sunday morning came on TV.They spun this to sound like Harry is so normal and even showed photos of him purchasing food from a vendor cart .This is so how these royals are shoved at us in the US.I have always adored Diana but was just 22 when she died and now almost 20 years later I can see that she was /is the reason her sons have this distorted view of normalcy.I believe that Diana had a fantasy of living a normal family life but as an aristocrat and then princess she would have never lasted in real society.I think Diana did just as her boys do-use the media and then complain about them hounding her(and no doubt they went too far)So now her boys want the life of the1%with no obligations.Going to McDonald’s ,seeing homeless people,amusement parks these things did not make Diana or her sons normal-Harry and William should acknowledge their tremendous privilege and get on with things and I don’t mean luxury safari vacations
If you give me your recipe I’ll give you mine
This documentary I saw mentioned she live a ‘normal’ life when she was working in a kindergarten or smth like that and shared an apartment with friends before she got married. If it’s true, my guess is she could have lived a normal life as an aristocrat. I never paid a lot of attention to her, so from the little I remember she did not have problems adapting after the divorce. I could be wrong though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s why I wrote ‘normal’ and not normal.
She shared a huge apartment in one of the toniest areas of London that her father bought for her. The work thing with kids is what all the rich, privileged young women did while hunting for a rich, privileged, preferably titled husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blinders are strong when you’ve got better hair than your brother. Seriously I know CBers on here have a hard on for Harry but cmon. It was not hard to see how he was an entitled idiot before
I think the reason people cape for Harry so much is because of Meghan Markle. This apparently “proves” that he’s not an entitled royal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that this is all out in the open where everybody can see it. Talk about breaking glass.
In my country many people hate them, but they see nothing wrong with what Harry said as he was only telling the truth.
HRH Prince Mummy “took me to LOOK AT homeless people” must be the last human in the western world who actually wants the so fun experience of supermarket shopping. As opposed to all actual normal people, who have made Amazon into a colossus and Jeff Bezos the richest man on earth. And the sacrifices he makes (There is no Waitrose in the bush, and other poems) to fulfil his great white father fantasies in a poor country plundered by his own family. Duty calls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Meghan bails on Harry because of this cluster-whoops she looks bad, especially after KP sent out a letter in Harry’s name to back off on the racial attacks. It’s part of the deal of being with a royal – take the bad with the good. At this point she will need just cause – Harry’s cheating on her – before she can cut bait without any blowback to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OTOH they could be skyping/talking all the time right now. Filming will be done soon enough. Harry has his Invictus games coming up and TBH this is a true test for her to see how things are in their world. She is not going in blind to how it will be.
The shine is off, (meaning they are facing some real world relationship issues) she’s been working, ldk if Harry has visited recently so good test of relationship l suppose
Again all supposition on my part
I do think people are taking this to overkill.
Agree completely.
To those who say Harry has no compassion or charm, is his apparent openness and warmth when interacting with kids and injured veterans an illusion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may have compassion but the charm could be fake. I mean, he is in the public eye. He’s got to show some charm. He’s a lot better at it than Chutney or Bill. For me at least it is difficult to assess his sincerity. Body language experts or those people that are able to read people may have a more objective opinion. I’ve only seen pictures of him and very few videos – I honestly do not like what I consider to be a very pretentious attitude. There are smokes and mirrors everywhere, illusions can be created. Actors and politicians create illusions. Very few get to know how these public figures really are.
That makes the assumption that Harry wasn’t advised on this beforehand. He’s a 30-something adult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should the BRF approve? What’s the value of the interview if only “approved” info is published?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are overreacting to the “Newsweek” story. The Queen’s late cousin, Margaret Rhodes, said several years ago that Queen Elizabeth II did not want to Queen at first.
But one simply doesn’t mention that fact to one’s subjects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What he – or any other royal – struggles with privately is entirely his own business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The monarchy has its purpose to a degree: bringing the country together during a national crisis and bringing attention to matters that are important to its citizens. (It’s up to the politicians to go beyond and make it law.) As it stands now, there is still popularity in the BRF (mainly due to the Queen I believe) and I think it will get pass this dust up. It survived the War of the Waleses, the annus horriblis, and the fallout from Diana’s death, it will make it through this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The War of the Wales made everyone cynical about Charles for a long long time. Frankly, I still am. He sure doesn’t seem to be managing the family Firm particularly well these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what Harry and William should both be doing. Helping people who were affected by the crisis. Harry needs to stop focusing on himself so much. Selfish. By the way, I think the Africa trip was Harry’s idea. I think he was reprimanded, was pissed off about it, and took off to Africa to clear his head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. Buckle down and deal with actual human beings who need help.
That would be a good start, but I can see the MPs pushing back saying the royals are meddling in matters that do no involve them (in terms of policy). I think elected officials that have to work in a constitutional monarchy have some resentment to those who are head of state due to accident of birth; they did nothing to earn the position. But I have seen in a representative government people who have not truly earned their spots and abuse their authority; and a simple election is not enough to get them out. If the rotten pol is PR savvy, he/she can work the media – social and otherwise – to help retain power. No matter what type of government a person is under it’s up to the individuals involved to do what it best for the country and its citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a trooper, eh.
If this was a pre-arranged trip, it should have been cancelled; no elephant is going to suffer because Harry isn’t there. If it’s emergency damage control, then it just compounds the woeful and blind stupidity at the heart of both Harry and those who advise him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Ginger Whinger is away on an expensive holiday funded by the tax payer. Life is sooo hard as a royal prince.
You can’t really blame him for timing though. I would imagine this interview was conducted weeks before it was published; therefore prior to all of the recent tragedies.
Having read the whole thing, I think the whole thing has been blown way out of proportion. Basically he is saying one would have to be nuts to want this but one must do what needs to be done.
How many here would volunteer to be Queen / King. I wouldn’t, not even with all the perks.
While he is being honest I think he has misjudged the timing of this interview, given everything that has happened politically and it was obvs that it was going to be blown out of proportion – this is sadly how the UK media works.
As I said in the previous thread the Wales boys are too easily influenced and this is an example. Someone has told him that this interview was a great idea. I give Harry more slack as he is more sincere than his brother, altho he still has a lot to learn about dealing with the UK media.
PS. Ignore my typos. Have been a naughty girl and have been drinking alcohol (2.5 bottles of a very nice reserva) on a Sunday. It was to make up for being a year too early for a Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern – to be fair we only looked at the months not the year. hahaha. So much for beating the crowds.
