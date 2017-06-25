Meek Mill’s goons jumped Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels

This ^^ is a photo of Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels from 2013. From what I gather, Safaree and Minaj were a thing around that time, although whatever it was, it was somewhat short-lived. Safaree always held a candle for her, even during the years she was with Meek Mill. Meek and Nicki dated and broke up and went through that cycle for a bit, before she dumped him for good at the end of last year. Even when there were just rumors swirling about the split, Safaree was already giving interviews about how Nicki should dump Meek because Meek has no game (that’s the truth) and that Nicki should come back to him, Safaree. That’s the backstory as I know it, although I’m sure there are a million additional twists and turns, as there always are with anything involving Nicki Minaj.

So, Safaree and Meek didn’t like each other. Their dislike was probably about Nicki, but my guess is that they had beefs beyond Minaj. Whatever happened between them took turn for the worse on Friday, when Meek’s crew “jumped” Safaree at a pre-BET party in West Hollywood. There’s footage of it too – it looks like Meek gets out of an SUV, barely acknowledges Safaree with a look and then some of Meek’s henchmen seemingly come out of nowhere and begin chasing down Safaree, who really does start running down the road like his life depends on it. Here’s the video – Safaree is in all-white, and he’s already on the sidewalk. Meek is in all-black and he gets out of the black SUV.

Footage of Safaree being jumped by apparently Meek Mill crew. By the look of the video Meek was chilling 🤷🏿‍♂️😂. pic.twitter.com/0ZWFGASGqQ — Yo' Fav Rap Page!! (@MOBChronicles1) June 24, 2017

Here’s a different angle, where you can clearly see two guys man-handling/assaulting Safaree and one of Safaree’s people.

Video footage of Safaree getting jumped 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wpr2ccZBI — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 24, 2017

Safaree is fine, by the way. He did a Snapchat or video something after he was assaulted, calling out Meek Mill for being a “bitch-ass” and more – go here to see the video, which is NSFW because of language. Basically, Safaree thinks Meek Mill is a weak punk for sending his people to beat up Safaree rather than doing it himself. Safaree is basically like, come at me, bro. If you want to throw down, we’ll throw down, one on one.

As always, the best part of this story was Black Twitter’s reaction to it.

Meek Mill and his goons jumped Quentin Miller, 50 year old sick Beanie Sigel, and Safaree ….

But Did Nothing to Drake, 50 Cent or Game — POWTV 👊🏽📺 (@POWTV) June 24, 2017

So Meek and Safaree are out here fighting over a chick neither one of them are no longer smashing? pic.twitter.com/8yN3nfWjfG — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 24, 2017

Meek: So I don't get points for having Safaree jumped?

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/358nTBUSE7 — '68 Jets (@CarolSkyes) June 24, 2017