Meek Mill’s goons jumped Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels

This ^^ is a photo of Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels from 2013. From what I gather, Safaree and Minaj were a thing around that time, although whatever it was, it was somewhat short-lived. Safaree always held a candle for her, even during the years she was with Meek Mill. Meek and Nicki dated and broke up and went through that cycle for a bit, before she dumped him for good at the end of last year. Even when there were just rumors swirling about the split, Safaree was already giving interviews about how Nicki should dump Meek because Meek has no game (that’s the truth) and that Nicki should come back to him, Safaree. That’s the backstory as I know it, although I’m sure there are a million additional twists and turns, as there always are with anything involving Nicki Minaj.
So, Safaree and Meek didn’t like each other. Their dislike was probably about Nicki, but my guess is that they had beefs beyond Minaj. Whatever happened between them took turn for the worse on Friday, when Meek’s crew “jumped” Safaree at a pre-BET party in West Hollywood. There’s footage of it too – it looks like Meek gets out of an SUV, barely acknowledges Safaree with a look and then some of Meek’s henchmen seemingly come out of nowhere and begin chasing down Safaree, who really does start running down the road like his life depends on it. Here’s the video – Safaree is in all-white, and he’s already on the sidewalk. Meek is in all-black and he gets out of the black SUV.
Footage of Safaree being jumped by apparently Meek Mill crew. By the look of the video Meek was chilling 🤷🏿♂️😂. pic.twitter.com/0ZWFGASGqQ
— Yo' Fav Rap Page!! (@MOBChronicles1) June 24, 2017
Here’s a different angle, where you can clearly see two guys man-handling/assaulting Safaree and one of Safaree’s people.
Video footage of Safaree getting jumped 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wpr2ccZBI
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 24, 2017
Safaree is fine, by the way. He did a Snapchat or video something after he was assaulted, calling out Meek Mill for being a “bitch-ass” and more – go here to see the video, which is NSFW because of language. Basically, Safaree thinks Meek Mill is a weak punk for sending his people to beat up Safaree rather than doing it himself. Safaree is basically like, come at me, bro. If you want to throw down, we’ll throw down, one on one.
As always, the best part of this story was Black Twitter’s reaction to it.
Meek Mill and his goons jumped Quentin Miller, 50 year old sick Beanie Sigel, and Safaree ….
But Did Nothing to Drake, 50 Cent or Game
— POWTV 👊🏽📺 (@POWTV) June 24, 2017
Meek Mill: What up?
Safaree: pic.twitter.com/20dwy9puwi
— Haze (@GodSon83) June 24, 2017
So Meek and Safaree are out here fighting over a chick neither one of them are no longer smashing? pic.twitter.com/8yN3nfWjfG
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 24, 2017
Meek: So I don't get points for having Safaree jumped?
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/358nTBUSE7
— '68 Jets (@CarolSkyes) June 24, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, BACKGRID.
That’s messed up! Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what she ever saw in Meek Mill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just one correction. Safaree and Nik were together over a decade. As with many pop stars/sex symbols they chose not to discuss it but they got together when barely out of their teens and split up in her 30s. She spoke openly about how long it was in her interview with Angie Martinez.
Safaree has also said that it was he that introduced Meek to Nicki for a collaboraton. Most of these guys used to approach Safaree first (almost like he was her manager) and he would vet who was worth talking to. That’s why he was so bItter that Meek replaced him and started talking crap about Meek who is a convicted criminal with a known gang affiliates. And just to be clear Safaree also acknowledges cheating on Nik the whole time they were together but thought it was fair to attack her for dating Meek because he made the introduction.
I guess I’m just saying that Safaree is a sleazy hypocrit who picked the wrong fight and Meek is a violent thug who needs to get some perspective and Nicki has a bad picker
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which interviews have you been watching bec this is the first time I’m hearing this story about Safaree supposedly confessing to cheating on Nicki for the entire 16 years?
That just isn’t so
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He admitted multiple times during his post SHether press tour which included a bunch of rinky dink youtube channels because attention is attention. Usually couched in the “Men sometimes fall but she still did me wrong” and in one the interviewer even asked him if he paid for his jumpoffs with her money and then they had a hearty manly laugh about that one.
Since I have better things to do today than watch that corny brothas old interviews to link for you. Let me present you with the lyrics off his dis song at her (Love The Most). It details their entire relationship until this point …
“Life revolves around a B- , show me a man that won’t cheat”.
Edited to add that a youtube search on that song turned up a quick TMZ interview that illustrates my point. Its titled “Safaree Sameuls – Check your facts Nicki…you cheated TOO”. Check for “I am not perfect” at 0:44 even as he spends a lyric in that song moaning because she kissed Nas for a music video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will Meek jump Nas next?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be begging for death. I dont know how deep Nas rolls but he is beloved which means lots of NYC bangers would make it a mission to end Meek permanently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Meek lied and said he wasnt even there when Safaree got jumped.. but there’s the videos of him there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Milling Meek Milk of a person, he’s quite the loser. No wonder The Game went off on him and blasted his a$$ like it was personal!
I dislike macho posers who cowardly send their jobless and foolish hanger-on’s to do their dirty work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you know anything about these two you know they are both losers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The headline names sound like cartoon characters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are adults? Omg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weren’t Safaree and Nicki together for like a decade? I thought I remembered “who’s her mystery man?” pieces from when she first started getting popular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse