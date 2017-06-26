Queen Elizabeth’s brooch game was on fleek every day of Royal Ascot

For Queen Elizabeth, Royal Ascot is her Oscar season/Wimbledon/NBA Finals. It her favorite time of year, and she waits all year to bring out an assortment of colorful ensembles, crazy hats and her most beloved brooches. The Queen’s brooches are honestly one of my favorite topics of royal conversation. The Queen generally keeps her jewelry pretty simple for day appearances, sticking with pearl earrings, one of her favorite pearl necklaces, and gloves of course. But she always changes up the brooches, and God knows how many brooches she’s been stockpiling for a rainy day. So I give you this, a post devoted to the Queen’s Royal Ascot brooches. Thanks to Queen’s Jewel Vault Blog for the brooch IDs!

First up, here’s the Queen’s look on Day 1 of Royal Ascot – bright lime green. She paired this with her “Singapore Peranakan Diamond Jubilee Brooch.” Yellow gold paired with lime green is surprisingly great, who knew?

Here’s the Queen on Day 5 of Royal Ascot (she’s been every day, despite her husband’s hospitalization). She wore bright purple/magenta Stewart Parvin, and paired the look with the Irish Blossom diamond brooch. This is a big, beautiful brooch.

Here’s the Queen on Day 3, wearing Stewart Parvin again, this time a coat in pale mint green. She decided to go for one of her favorite brooches, the Jardine Star. I love that all of her brooches have names, by the way. They’re like her children or her dogs. She probably has a brooch named “Magpie” and one named “Starfish.” The Jardine Star is all-diamond, no colored stones. Best to coordinate with all of the Queen’s colorful outfits, I would assume.

The Queen on Ladies’ Day of Royal Ascot. She wore hot pink and another favorite brooch: her smallish pink sapphire, with a diamond surround. Finally, a colored stone!

And finally, here’s the Queen on Day 2 of Royal Ascot, wearing bright yellow and the Flame Lily Brooch. I feel like this is strongest look out of the whole Royal Ascot royal fashion show, although I did enjoy the mint green/Jardine Star look too.