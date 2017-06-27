“Justin Trudeau walked in Toronto’s Pride Parade over the weekend” links

Canadian dreamboat Justin Trudeau walked in Toronto’s Pride Parade over the weekend and the photos are lovely. [Buzzfeed]
Maybe a dream boat to some people but a horrible prime minister for many.
He’s my Prime Minister, I voted for him, and he’s not horrible to me.
Voted for him and continue to support him 1000%. He walks the talk – on cabinet half women, on including minorities, on trying to balance environmental concerns with local economies being dependent on oil and gas, etc. I think he and Sophie represent us with grace and tact as evidenced by his meetings and dialogue with foreign leaders. Will he please everyone- no. Which other PM has appointed his cabinet to be half women or marched in Pride (not his first year either) or spoke up after an attack on our Muslim community? Crickets. You can’t have it both ways on “foreign money” either. We want investment and new open markets – yes to trade agreement with EC and China, thank you so what don’t you like about that?
I am thrilled to be rid of Harper and his ilk and I personally like seeing his tweets and pics and actually have a clue where he is and what he’s doing.
I voted for him, as a career Liberal, and will vote for him again. I don’t expect a politician to be flawless, Trudeau does a decent job and appoints credible people to assist him. The PC’s have become more like the Republican Party, Neo Con and Far Right Religious Wing Nuts that are too far up women’s uterus’ for me to even think of ever giving them a passing glance, and while the NDP have great merits, it’s not economical viable to implement all their plans and programs so I stay Liberal.
You got that right! I voted for him and he is such a disappointment and corrupt to boot.
Sure you did…
Are you accusing me of being a liar? You saw my ballot? Plenty who voted for him based on what he promised in his campaign are disappointed in him as PM.
What corruption are you talking about? And the polls show that you remain in the minority about being disappointed in him. The Conservatives just named a leader with less charisma than Harper and with more so-con support to boot, so Trudeau gets re-elected in 2019 outside of making a huge mistake, and he hasn’t done that so far. He has also figured out a way to deal with Trump and the longer that orange fool is in office, the better Trudeau looks.
I don’t expect politicians to be perfect and Trudeau is not, but to say that he has been horrible so far is just a sign of delusion.
How is he corrupt Joannie?
Look whose funding the Trudeau Foundation for one. What foreign country donated to his election and wants to buy up Canadian companies and employ those companies with people from their country? And then read about the security issue. It’s really quite worrisome. And as for making his cabinet 50% women…….personally I’d like to see someone who has experience and deserves it regardless of their sexual orientation.
Joannie, I really wanted to hear your points, but what you’ve given me so far isn’t enough.
Firstly, you know that ‘woman’ isn’t a sexual orientation right? And that Trudeau officially withdrew from the Trudeau Foundation in 2014? And that the concern was conflict of interest, where large donations to the Trudeau Foundation could be seen as currying the favor of the PM’s family?
One of the major criticisms is that the Foundation provides education grants that SSHRC does, which is hilarious, because the government provides overlapping education grants all the time.
“The majority of donors to the Trudeau Foundation also have ties to the foundation itself, with many directors, mentors and scholarship recipients making contributions. Anonymous donations made up less than three per cent of all gifts in 2015, according to information supplied by the foundation.
Many of the foundation’s donors, directors and members also have ties to corporate Canada and advocacy groups, organizations with an interest in influencing federal policy.”
This is the way funding works. Most of our sponsors are previous alumni, or industry partners, who have an interest in the research and policy being produced.
I would like to see a balanced report on the conflict of interest, and the funding mechanism for the foundation. Everything I’ve read so far has been a conservative smear campaign.
Oh god, the presumption that if women are given leadership positions it’s because they are women and not because they are qualified.
Trudeau has a fair mix of qualified and unqualified women, AND QUALIFIED AND UNQUALIFIED MEN. Doubtless of all kinds of sexual orientations.
Speaking of which, the premier of Ontario is both gay and a woman. She wasn’t elected because of either, but because she is good at winning elections.
@detritus, ok correction male, female, lesbian……whatever! I prefer most qualified. And do a bit more research into that foundation. It’s shady. But that’s the least of my worries when it comes to him. It’s the other stuff I find more worrisome. However he is a vast improvement over Harper.
He certainly does love vapid photo ops to post on social media. But lots of people fall for it so its hard to blame him for it.
This one at least has a poloticial backgruond thats worth while
Your criticism is valid. He loves himself, our PM does. I’m not really sure thats a huge detriment to him as a politician though, a certain amount of ego provides cushion for the constant criticism.
I don’t understand the corruption complaints though? Am I missing a big story here?
It is interesting to me that the photo ops are called ‘vapid’ but while Obama was in office, he and Michelle were everywhere on social media, magazine covers, everywhere and while I’m sure there people who complained about them, they were not called vapid by most…
It’s the new generation and for any half decent politician or public figure to get themselves out there, they need social media. It’s just the way it is. I like his photo ops and I like seeing him with his family.
It’s not vapid when a leader acts as a national role model for inclusion and acceptance, as in his family’s participation in the Pride parade. For all that gay people have to put up with crap, at least they know they are more welcome and supported here up to the top level of government.
You complain about how horrible he was and then never offer actual evidence. I get better, and policy based criticism, from other CBers.
its because he’s not actually horrible. He made his cabinet 50% women. He appointed the first Sikh Minister. He supports BLM and our muslim brothers and sisters.
He’s a million times better than Harper, who horrifyingly tried or did follow through with some of his promises. You know, muzzling scientists, taking away LGBT and women’s rights and focussing on white (i mean ‘old stock) Canadian.
I’m perfectly fine with our Prime Minister preaching about multicultural strength and acceptance, removing science publishing restrictions, supporting our gay and minority communities (BLM has a huge Pride presence). That message trickles down from the top. Being a proud feminist trickles down from the top.
He’s not perfect, but I’m not sure who would be, and some people are never happy.
This for starters! And there’s more. I dont think he’s horrible as a PM but more of a disappointment overall. People voted for him based on election promises which he has decided he’s not going to do after all. He’s put this country into huge debt. Who do you think is going to pay that debt back? He’s only the face of his party. The ones pulling the strings are behind the scenes. I voted for Trudeau to rid ourselves of Harper but theyre cut from the same cloth like most politicians. There for the short term and dangling the carrot for the next.
@cr, you are free to do your own research and come to your own conclusions.
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2017/06/27/justin-trudeau-review-of-norsat-takeover-found-no-national-secu_a_23004085/?utm_hp_ref=ca-homepage
Joannie: thanks, but I should have been specific in who I was specifically responding to. It’s Linda that gripes about how horrible he is and then never gives any evidence.
Yes Detritus!!!! 100% agree…
Detrieus which rights did Harper try to take away? BLM called Trudeau a white supremacist, and is also very against Israel while Trudeau has not severed ties with Israel. I feel like people see Trudeau as very different from Harper but it’s just because of how outgoing he is and how he Portraya himself as socially liberal. However Harper didn’t take any rights away that Trudeau needed to give back. In my opinion Trudeau learned from trumps identity politics.
Why is he horrible? I honestly don’t know, I’m too depressed down here with our orange mess.
Let’s see — under attack from the left and the right? Sounds like a Canadian PM to me!
His socks were much covered – rainbow PLUS marking the end of Ramadan.
Yo, Americans: He’s very good at the people side and setting a pluralistic tone, has a decent cabinet with a few inexperienced/arrogant ministers, has a mixed record on electoral reform (as nearly any government swept into power by said system would be), has to kowtow way too much to the USA on defense, and is *not* the stuff of an environmentalist’s dreams because the Canadian economy is so heavily dependent on its natural resources – its toxic Alberta “oil sands” most of all.
I give him and his staff credit for managing the Trump situation: it is a volatile situation that could have very damaging repercussions for the Canadian economy (and security). Managing the trade relationship is Job One and it won’t be easy. And yet you know Canada will be there to help Americans in their time of need, even if it’s galling.
Thank you for the summary.
You’re welcome…home w/ a cold – so there’s time! I have a handshake test for my leaders — whose hand would I shake, whose wouldn’t I shake. I wouldn’t shake Harper’s hand, I would shake Trudeau’s hand. I wouldn’t shake Trump’s hand (I would only be near him in a hazmat suit, at gunpoint), I would shake Obama’s (and try to give him a hug).
Thank you for your support, Canada, and thank you for all the artists youhave given us. I was just listening to my old Ian & Sylvia and Buffy St. Marie records yesterday.
If you are not happy with JT send him over the border to us. I’m sure about 60% of us would be happy to send you #45, and you can keep him for ever,
& no takes backsies!
I must agree. He has been beyond disappointing. This article is well worth reading, for just a small sampling of how he disappoints. He’s all style and no substance IMHO.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/17/stop-swooning-justin-trudeau-man-disaster-planet
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/true-north/2017/jun/12/justin-trudeau-deploys-the-politics-of-hype-jeremy-corbyn-offers-politics-of-hope
Not to mention his ridiculous wife. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s International Women’s Day message: think of the men:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/08/canada-sophie-gregoire-trudeau-international-womens-day-men
Sorry for all the links, but honestly this man is a well-hyped hypocrite.
Would you rather have Trump? I think not!
I’ve been waiting for a Trudeau article to post the link to the MacLeans’s article on his brother Alexandre (Sacha), who I think is the way more interesting Trudeau. Their mom lived with mental illness, and it is touched on a bit here, and they speak really highly of her whenever she comes up in interviews. They have a really interesting family, and the PM is the least interesting of the bunch.
http://www.macleans.ca/politics/being-sacha-trudeau/
They are so very interesting. They also lost a brother to an avalanche. Margaret, by the way, is still very much alive and active, and has done a great deal to help educate people about living with bipolar disorder.
You can’t make it through these situations without having some kind of inner strength and depth. Maybe he just makes it look easy. The Trudeaus all have a certain grace; at the same time, the boys were raised with privilege (Canadian-style, not Trump-style) and the PM has to be careful not to step in it that way. He’s come close.
If you want a feel-good laugh, check out CBC Kids tv website for Trudeau giving Gary the Unicorn a hug. Can you imagine Trump doing this?
I will check it out, thanks : ) And I remember when Michel died – I was young but old enough to know the son of the former PM died and read some of the coverage.
I have no idea why I wrote about Margaret in the past -tense, but you’re right. She still does some speaking engagements on mental health. She’s pretty funny.
As a Canadian Celebitchier- I am happy with him. He could improve his handling of Indigenous affairs but on the whole- I am happy to have him as my PM! Such a breath of fresh air.
Fellow Canadian CB’er – Totally agree, Trudeau could definitely improve but he’s been much better than Harper! Trudeau marched in last years’ Toronto Pride Parade too, and I think last year he marched in more than one city?
Agree. No politician will ever be all things to all people but I believe he actually wants to do right by the most vulnerable in our society. I will vote for that any day and every day.
I agree as well. I have been disappointed in a few things but for the most part I am happy with the job he has done so far.
Also, I do like that he seems to be able to take a strong stand for Canada without being overly rude or arrogant about it. At a time when there are threats and danger around the world, Canada feels like a safe haven to me. I trust him and his government to keep us as safe as they can.
Yes to all of you, and this weekend is going to be so much fun!
Happy 150th fellow Canadian
Same. As I said above, attacked from the left and attacked from the right…sounds like a Liberal government. No one should be surprised.
As a beige woman no country feels safe.
I am not at all impressed with PM YoBro. The Libs are wolves in sheep clothing. His parties handling of indigenous affairs is weak, they dismissed voter reform and for us west coasters approved horrible pipeline deals. Not only that there are all sorts of shady dinners that they keep having.
Honestly there has yet to be a Canadian government that represents those like me.
Just because he isn’t a total gong show like Ol Cheetoh doesn’t mean Canada has honest and competent leadership.
I mean ultimately it would be amazing to have an ethnic Canadian leader, but unfortunately our quiet racist country is a ways away from that. Either way, I sort of wish Americans would stop idolizing him and thinking we are this magical country of fairy cakes and rainbows.
Canada may always be a safety valve for Americans – physically and emotionally. I understand the conflict, this country does not live up to its sanitized reputation, but at the same time…oh, man, so much safer, cleaner and more sane than the USA. At least our politics fit into the normal range right now.
Take a look at Singh for leadership of NDP. Put your vote to work.
I’m voting Trudeau again, but will vote for Singh when Trudeau’s time is done.
Parents of children in the LGBT community [like me] could only hope to have a leader who would do this. Trump would not even acknowledge Pride Month! This is what happens when religious zealots influence one of your country’s major parties.
OH my gosh I LOVE TOM HARDY. That story made me so jealous.
SWWOOONNNNNNNNNN
Meeeee too. I’m just not sure if I could control myself around him (meaning not hop on him), so its probably best that we never meet.
Tom Hardy? You mean the unprofessional asshole who assaults other actors and cheats on his wife? That one?
Im Canadian – not a huge Trudeau lover but, I love that he does this with his whole family.
It’s great that they brought the kids….
I didn’t vote Liberal in our last Canadian election – however in light of what’s happening with our southern neighbours I am very proud to call him my Prime Minister. PM Trudeau for the win!
I’ve never understood this American ‘short shorts’ business. What does short shorts even mean and why is it a thing? They’re just shorts!
Is it some puritanical thing?
I think it was because for a long time shorts were mid-thigh or longer and then they got really short (70s? 80s?) and short-shorts became a fashion term. There was even an ad for something…”Who wears short-shorts? We wear short-shorts…” (HELP IDENTIFY!)
Pretty sure that’s from One Eyed One Horned Flying Purple People Eater.
nair, i think, w.a.t.p.
Thanks detritus and thanks kay. They both sound right!
And I had time to look it up:
1957, The Royal Teens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcvjXAtzaMU
And Nair picked it up for ads.
Bonus Purple People Eater!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9H_cI_WCnE
Pretty sure my own short-shorts days are long behind me now.
We had short shorts in the 1950s and then later they were called hot pants.
Nair (liquid hair remover) commercial!
You got it! See above for the original.
For those that don’t like Trudeau, this US citizen will happily trade him for Cheetolini.
I wanted to trade our former PM Harper for Obama but was coldly turned away..now you want our political ray of sunshine for that washed up reality star…HA! Issues we may have but we are a country of optimists..we just got to keep those deplorable conservatives out of power for the next couple of decades. I wouldn’t mind the NDP with Nikki Ashton at the helm..after Trudeau- the Liberals may have had a few bumps in their tenure but they are a vast improvement over Harper and I can’t see Harper 2.0 as a leader there is the scent of corruption surrounding his rise to the leadership. As for the big orange..my sincere sympathies.
No thanks. In general I’m not a huge fan but greatly prefer him to a lunatic. I’m a dual citizen but scared to live in the USA with my kids right now just because of guns and healthcare. Grateful that JT is very measured and decent with foreign relations. But he is still shady. Dinner with Chinese millionaires in Vancouver last year for example (he refuses to explain it.) let’s put it this way, he doesn’t suck but he’s not epically good like Obama. Not as good as Hillary either but younger so fewer scandals, reputation is not as marred.
I supported and greatly admire Obama but he wasn’t perfect, either. None of them are. None of them can be. JT will have his fall from grace, alas. Let’s hope it’s further out in the future because right now his ‘sunny ways’ are a good buffer against the negativity and despair Trumpism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, I do agree that he’s not perfect. PREtty close after 8 years under scruTINy. But I feel he’s also a lot more talented and has more integrity than JT who totally started on third and is quite handsome and not shy. Again it’s nice that Jt is doing well with foreign relations especially now! Because imagine life with 2 North American leaders that were bad at that, scary! Harper was pretty good with foreign relations too
I am Canadian and I voted for him. And I love him!!!
I didn’t vote for him (NDP) but seeing the mess going on in the US and how much stress it’s causing me just reading about it. I’m glad he’s my prime minister.
Yes, he’s benefiting by comparison.
I’m leaving the politics behind for one brief moment to stand tall with Kaiser, Noxema and aloe vera firmly in hand, and salute Sweden for giving us the delicious specimen that is Alexander Skarsgård. Even with a near 3rd degree Italian sunburn, this man is beautifully crisped perfection. Those v-lines…***thud***
I really don’t get all the fuss about Trudeau walking in the pride parade? Like, why is it a big deal? Am I missing something? I don’t get it. The Irish Prime Minister walked in Dublin Pride this weekend too, and he’s actually gay.
