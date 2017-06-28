Britney Spears denies claims of lip-syncing: ‘I am busting my ass out there’

Doesn’t it feel like Britney Spears is doing a lot better this year? She seems less coached and “handled” by the men in her life, whether it’s her father, her manager, her bodyguards, her publicist, whomever. Whenever I hear about Britney these days, she’s doing stuff on her own, away from the coterie of professional Brit-handlers, and she seems more open and accessible in general, in life and on social media. I’m happy for her. She even feels comfortable enough to basically lie her ass off in an interview. Britney was doing press in Israel ahead of her July 3 concert, and she was asked about all of the lip-syncing that goes into a Britney Spears concert. Her answer was… interesting.
Britney Spears shot down accusations that she lip-syncs at her concerts during an interview with an Israeli television station prior to a July 3rd concert in Tel Aviv.
“A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” Spears said. “Because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”
Accusations that Spears lip-syncs live flared at the beginning of June when video from a Tokyo concert surfaced showing the singer accidentally getting her microphone caught in her hair. While she tried to untangle the mic, her vocals remained audible. But as Spears claimed in her interview, she does use a playback track to keep things seamless during her physically taxing performances. The mix of live vocals and playback has been a staple of her concerts dating back at least to the beginning of her Las Vegas residency in 2014. In a profile about Spears’ Piece of Me show on Medium’s Matter, a member of the pop star’s management team, Adam Leber, said, “To put on the show that she puts on, it’s virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does. She’s singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There’s no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time.”
There is a difference between singing along to playback and just straight-up lip-syncing. Many/most artists use playback during concerts and any live performance, but “it’s just playback” has been widely used an excuse for artists who blatantly lip-sync. Britney Spears is lip syncing. I hate to break it to everyone, but she is. I’m sure she considers it playback. I’m sure she’s “singing” and that her mic works to some limited effect. But most of what concert-goers will hear is the playback/pre-recorded track.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I….just….I….if you say so Britney.
Anyone who buys a ticket to her shows knows she is lip-syncing. So move on.
No Britney.. no.
Leave Britney alone!!
agreed!!!!
LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!!!!!!!!!1
Haven’t we heard isolated tracks of her vocals? She might be “singing” in the sense that she is marking the lyrics, but I do the same when I am folding laundry. That is not live concert quality (for which you should all be grateful).
She is so accustomed to lip syncing she did it on James Cordens car karaoke. Moving her lips through large sections when theres clearly no sound coming from her. Corden has heavily implied that that was his least favorite episode
I think most singers, especially pop singers, sing along with playback. Hopping and dancing all over the stage while trying to sing must be tough. As long as they’re not completely lip-syncing, it’s okay
There’s some playback for others, but Britney, she does it to an insane degree. Her voice is sooooo low in the mix.
Not all pop stars do it to Britney’s level. Pink and Lady Gaga are pretty strong in their live singing, they dance too.
Oh Brit-Brit. She was my first concert, so I can attest to the fact that while she absolutely is busting her arse performing, she lip-syncs. I don’t think there’s any shame in that either, because she works hard on her live performances. At least I think she still does anyways.
Oh man, that last one was the worst. How can you tell people it’s not lip syncing and keep a straight face?? Lol!!
I am sorry to say this…. Britney Spears kudos to you from coming back in full form but you are giving excuse and this is a poor excuse. Just admit that you can’t sing live and you lip-sync. Simple. I don’t like comparing other singers but I will have to anyway….. Beyonce works her ass off too… and she sings live and dances well. Also, even if she can’t sing and dance at the same time, it is the job of the back up singers to help the performer. That’s what they are their for.
Britney Spears have been in this music industry for 20 years. Stop making excuses and DO YOUR JOB.
OMG her face. Whatever she is doing to it is making her look scary. Like, ghoulish.
Years of smoking and tanning, and a completely unnecessary nose job when her original nose was the whole personality of her face.
…yeah and and whatever plastic surgery that is that is making her look like a joker
I think she may have had her laugh lines filled. When will people ever learn that it NEVER looks good??
Could also be some botox around the mouth too.
ahhh leave Brit alone. She HAS been working her ass off since she was what 3? She needed to have a complete mental breakdown to get some sort of vacation time off. Yes, she does probably truly believe she is singing live and doesn’t understand the different between play back etc.
Is it possible she really believes it? Normally, I wouldn’t entertain an idea that’s so far out, but, well…
I went to one of her concerts in the heyday, like 2001, and she was singing… sort of. You could hear her, breathing and winging, along with the backing track. She busted her butt and she was singing… but if that vocal was the only vocal, people would be lining up for refunds.
This was my first thought as well. I think that she truly believes she is singing live. I don’t think it would be hard to make her believe she was. I don’t mean that to be cruel. I love Britney!
I’ve been a huge fan of Britney since the beginning and she has lip synced/ sang with playback for years! Everyone knows this. It was excused back in the day because she was dancing so hard, but now….Whatever. If it makes her feel better to say she doesn’t lip sync, so be it. She’s been through the ringer and I’m not gonna shade her for not singing live. I’m just happy she’s doing better and seems really healthy.
