Game of Thrones showrunners: Brienne & Tormund won’t have a happy ending

Of all the Game of Thrones storylines in which I am invested, perhaps the shipping of Brienne and Tormund is the most pleasing. Like, I enjoyed Brienne and Jamie Lannister together, because I always felt like those two actors had a lot of chemistry together, and the two characters seemed like such an odd couple but they grew to respect and love each other. But the Brienne-Tormund thing is altogether different. It felt like Kristofer Hivju’s Tormund just fell in love at first sight with Gwendoline Christie’s Brienne. And now everyone wants Brormund/Torienne to happen. Well, the GOT showrunners have a new interview with Entertainment Weekly and they’re trying to tell people that it’s not going to happen, because there are no happy endings in Game of Thrones.
EW: Of the 15 photos HBO initially released from season 7, the one of Brienne and Tormund drew the most interest from our readers. Has fandom fascination in Tormund’s attraction taken you by surprise? And has that inspired you to play with that a bit more this year?
Benioff: That scene last season when Tormund was eating and lasciviously staring at Brienne was one of our favorites. Usually, when we really love something there are a few other people who like it as well. It’s great because there was no dialogue written for that, or major stage direction, there was just a line like, “He stares at Brienne because he’s never seen a woman like that before.” And then we let the actors do what they do.
Weiss: There was the episode where they’re all leaving Castle Black together and there’s a shot — it wasn’t scripted at all — of two of them on horseback and she looks at him and he smiles at her. It’s not something you could ever write. It’s just this moment where this guy is creeping out on her and he smiles in a way that makes her very uncomfortable and she just looks away. I saw it 150 times and every time it made me laugh; it’s purely the two of them.
Benioff: It inspires us because we need to kill one of them now because there can’t be a happy ending or any romantic connection on the show. But we’re not going to tell you which one.
This makes me sad, the idea that There Are No Happy Endings For Anybody, No Exceptions. Like, I get that we have different ideas of happy endings for various characters, and my version of a happy ending for some characters is a lot different. Like, I’ll consider it a win if Arya continues to kill people on her list. I’ll consider it a happy ending if Jon Snow gets to see Arya again. I’ll consider it a happy ending if someone just kills the sh-t out of Cersei. So what is the happy ending, GOT-style, for Brienne and Tormund? Like, just a kiss, maybe. They don’t have to get married and have babies. But a kiss would be nice.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
He’s being facetious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as Brienne continues to be the good knight that she is, I will consider that a happy ending for her. Also, her as far away from Jaime as possible because he is poison. She is everything that he should have been.
If anyone has to go, I am sorry, but Tormund gotta go. I do like him, but I like Brienne more.
With the D&D it will probably be Brienne and her death will be sexualized in some way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hard to tell if the showrunners are serious. The comment seemed kind of off the cuff, joking. Besides I doubt they would reveal plotlines. They’ve been pretty secretive about plots so I doubt they would get into it now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they were joking, Brienne and Tormund have great chemistry and I know this isn’t a happily ever after type of show but come on!
I’m so ready for this season I just got chills thinking about it:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dammit, GoT, you can’t even give me my Brormund? Snif. I’m not saying that Brienne should end up on the Iron Throne (though that would be awesome) but at least let her have some fun with Mr. Giantsbane!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Tormund is sooo not her type – she was in love with delicate little Renly Baratheon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, that’s so true. Well, maybe she’s attracted to Tormund despite herself?
“By the Mother, who is this hairy red-haired barbarian and why is he looking at me like that? And what’s with the beard? I mean, he’s so…very hairy and…hmmm, not all that bad, come to think of it.” LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she in love with Renly in a romantic sense? I thought she worshipped and idealized him because he was so kind to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It inspires us because we need to kill one of them now.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I pretty much feel like this every time I switch on the news!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or look at Twitter.
But seriously, as much as I love Brienne and Tormund, I think Brienne needs to experience the joys of Podrick Payne, even if just for a one night stand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I’ll say this for Pod. He is in a blessed minority of people who don’t make me murderous at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think they were joking, actually satirizing the reputation of the show for killing off favorites. My husband and I, as aging baby boomers, talk a lot about the startling contrast between GOT’s killing off regulars and the very old days when only guest stars died. Does anyone remember BONANZA?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the famous Star Trek “red shirts”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great example!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw a blurb about this the other day, and that Gwendoline Christie said she’d be ok with being the one to go (only she stated it better.) And it tore my heart more than a little. 😭😭😭 I guess at least we still have Davos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The show runners are known for their jokes and pranks, so I wouldn’t read too much into this comment.
However, as much and I love Tormund + Brienne, I don’t see it working out. Brienne will always hold a candle for the guy who always holds a candle for his sister. Also, Renly.
But, I am looking forward to an actual interaction between those two this season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed that of the two, Tormund must go. Brienne is an amazing character who literally shines as the White Hat in every scene.
The show benefits from a dizzying array of strong female characters, including Arya, Missandri, Cersi, Brienne, the Red Woman, and the overblown Mother of Dragons. Even Sansa has made strides late last season.
Good on them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling based on the clips, that it might be Tormund who goes this season.
Not because of what D&D have said but based on the clips and some spoilers I’ve read
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like he was joking to me but with this show you never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodbye Tormund, I hope you go out swinging, at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UGH. Well, then again, they also said Jon Snow was 110% dead and out. Personally, I think both actors are fantastic as their characters. Even if they don’te end up together, we’ll have some fun moments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse