Jennifer Lawrence called a pap who tried to touch her dog a ‘f–king loser’

To preface this story, rememebr two things: 1) Jennifer Lawrence is madly devoted to her dog, Pippi Lawrence-Stockings and brings her everywhere and 2) a couple of weeks ago she had a harrowing experience while flying when her small plane lost its engines and had to make an emergency landing. I mention that because it is possible that Jennifer was still a little shaken from that, which led to her being touchier than usual when she landed at LAX. Or this story could just boil down to her over-protectiveness of her fur baby. Whatever it was, Jennifer told off a paparazzo from TMZ when he tried to pet her dog. It was the only quote she granted those waiting for her on the curb that day.
Whatever you do, don’t touch Jennifer Lawrence’s dog.
A TMZ videographer learned this lesson the hard way when he approached Lawrence outside Los Angeles International Airport this week as her beloved pet, Pippi Lawrence-Stocking, trailed behind her. Yes, that’s her real name.
Hiding her face with a white fedora, the “Hunger Games” star clearly was in no mood to chat with reporters about a scare earlier this month, when the actress’ private plane made an emergency landing due to engine failure. Lawrence powered on past the crowd until Pippi wandered over to the videographer, who reached out to pet the pooch.
That is, until Lawrence scooped up the dog from the sidewalk and muttered, “Don’t touch my dog, you f**king loser.”
You can see the video here. To his credit, the pap found the incident funny. I don’t doubt that the paparazzi are an absolute nightmare much of the time. But LAX is one place you are guaranteed to encounter them. I am fine with a celebrity putting their head down and taking the fifth as they walk by. But if you look at the video, the pap didn’t really do anything wrong. Pippi was kind of wandering in her little area and engaged him. He put his hand down, let her smell it and spoke baby talk to it – all the customary dog greeting courtesies were met. If a dog wanders up to me for a sniff, I’ll give them a scritch behind the ears. I mean, clearly I won’t be doing that to Pippi but any other pup I would. My dog is the cutest dog on the planet. That’s not even subjective, he tells me that every day. People have a hard time passing by him without petting him. Most people ask to pet him but should he amble over to them and they reach down to give him a pat, I have never had an issue with it. He’ll tell them if he doesn’t want them there.
Now granted, I don’t have an acrylic painting over my fireplace of my dog like Jennifer. She admitted to this in an interview with Seth Meyers last December. So maybe I am just not as devoted. This is kind of a toss-up for me. On the one hand, I am sure Jennifer’s animosity towards the paparazzi stems from much more than an overture to her dog. On the other hand, if petting a dog makes you a “f—king loser” then I am in some serious trouble.
I don’t really blame her, I hate when people pet my dog without asking for permission first. He was probably hoping that the dog would bite him so he could sue her.
Wrong, I highly doubt that is what Charlie was hoping for. Jen”s true colors just showed there. She was being a rude prick.
No, the pap was in the wrong. You don’t touch someone’s pet without permission. Especially when you don’t know the temperament of the animal.
Agree to disagree I guess. She could have just said “Don’t touch my dog” and left out “you f**king loser” but she had a right to say something, you should always ask for permission before you pet someones dog, no exceptions. And I still think that the paparazzo and tmz would been thrilled if the dog bit him, that’s a lawsuit and lots of clickbait.
I have 3 adopted and 2 foster dogs right. Ow. I love animals and when I see others I always put my hand down for them to smell and pet..of someone told me to F off when I did that, I’d be really upset. I think it was rude, frankly. I’m over her anyways, I have been for a long time..she’s kinda just, meh, to me.
You should always ask. It doesn’t matter how much you love dogs – I do too – but when you don’t know the backstory, you can’t just be sticking your hand in someone’s dogs face. Maybe they’re training for something like a service dog/ therapy animal / drug dog. Maybe they’re fear biters. Maybe they don’t have great vision and a hand appearing in their face could scare them. If you were walking with a child and someone just reached out and touched your kid and their excuse was “oh but I love kids!” do you think that’d be okay?
It’s just always best to ask. It’s polite, and it’s safer.
We have cats, one of whom is always “thirsty” for attention and would likely curl up with anyone from TMZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a kitty who’s a lover too – though since he mostly meets people at my home, I have time to ask that he only gets head pets. (He’s the stereotypical “pat my belly three times, and then I’ll bite” sort, and at 15 pounds of muscle, his warning nips pack more punch than people are prepared for).
I have 2 cats and they’re very different from each other. One is comfotable with anyone, even a stranger. She walks over, climbs up and lays her fat body on their lap, purrs loudly then falls asleep. The other runs like a bat out of hell to hide and won’t come out for hours after the person leaves
Good for her. The paparazzi are losers, and unlike some other people she doesn’t use them for her own purposes, so she’s under no obligation to play nice and let them act like they’re just friendly dog-lovers and not creeps stalking her and hoping they can get an unflattering or revealing shot.
Also, if you want to pet a dog ask the owner first. Basic manners and common sense.
Preach
Yep! I must be a f**king loser too, because if a dog comes over to me I will always pet them
I also love my dogs completely, but I have no problem with well mannered humans petting them.
I will be a loser right with you. I love dogs and I have a dog. If the dog seems friendly I will pet them. If I’m not sure then I would ask the owner. Charlie also approached the dog the right way, he had the back of his hand down reaching for the pup who was coming in his direction. She was just in a bitchy mood and came off like a rude ass. Paps or not, losers or not, that’s their job. As soon as paps are no longer interested in her ass she will be staging pap strolls like some do and maybe she already does.
Are you serious?! We’re talking about a paparazzi from f@cking TMZ and you act as if she stole an ice cream from a toddler. It’s amazing really how far some people will go to to bitch about celebs. You’re defending a guy from the most sexist tabloid out there. Also lets not pretend that we don’t know this pap would never have done the same thing with Tom Hardy or another man, because they’re cowards.
He’s a pap. I think most celebrities don’t like them. So Jennifer may have been annoyed and disgusted he touched her dog. I could be wrong but was the plane incident really serious? It seems that the plane was fine in the sense they weren’t in danger of crashing. Obviously making an emergency is scary, but it didn’t sound like Jennifer was in a life and death situation.
It’s a case of Topic vs Issue. The pup was the topic. The issue was animosity toward paps.
People need to not touch things that aren’t theirs. Period. People, their babies, their pets, all of it.
I have a very high strung pointer at home. She likes most people – but when she’s being anxious she DEFINITELY doesn’t want anyone bothering her – especially a stranger. She’s developed a fear of the cats (no joke, big ol’ hunting breed shakes like a leaf and dives under blankets to hide from a 6lb elderly cat) but it’s not even all the time. Sometimes she is happy to see them, sometimes she’ll curl up next to them. So now, every time the cat walks into the room I give her high value treats which both distracts her, and desensitizes her. She was getting to the point where she’d growl (while attempting to hide). We’ve got her to the point where she’ll see the cats… maybe softly growl/grumble for a second or two and just hide. The shaking has been reduced, and overall she’s getting better with it. It’s such a weird thing though – the cats were in the house before she was, and she used to be fine with them. I think it’s more related to trying to guard the couch from them / guard me though. Either way, we’re slowly overcoming it.
My sympathies are with the dog owners. We have cats, as I said above. Most dogs are out in public more than any cat [ours are indoor totally] so the interactions with humans are more complicated. As a little girl, my daughter was crazy about dogs. She had to learn very early that you do not put your hand out or touch, and you always talk to the owner first. Erinn, my best to you and your pets.
I’ve seen the video, and the pap did plenty of things wrong. That dog did not want to be touched, and she hadn’t given her permission to touch it. Don’t touch dogs without their owners’ saying yes, and don’t touch scared dogs with their ears back.
Some people don’t ask, esp when its a smaller dog. I’m not saying it’s right but it does happens. I saw the video as well. The dog was approaching Charlie while pulling away from Jennifer. His instincts were to try and pet the pup. She was just being rude. How about just saying don’t touch my dog instead of calling someone a f’ing loser.
Before that he was making jokes about her plane accident…
“You fucking loser!” Sounds like she’s picked up Trumps vocabulary.
If you bring a cute pet everywhere all the time, someone might try to touch it. I never touch someone elses pet unless it touches me first. Some dogs might not want to be touched or are service dogs
I currently have two small dogs, and I’m with Jennifer on this one. Small dogs are vulnerable and mostly defenseless–and as someone who used to have big, tough dogs I’m acutely aware of the differences. So there’s the protective thing with small dogs.
And it’s also a matter of manners and common sense. I’ve never had any stranger pet my dogs without asking me first–maybe I live in a very polite town, but it’s also sensible to ask, because some dogs might react aggressively, even though small. (What if Pippi had lashed out and nipped him?) I love it when people ask if their small children can pet the dogs, which is both courteous and a great lesson for the kids.
She could have left out the “f**king loser” part of the comment, but otherwise she did nothing wrong.
She’s obviously not calling him a loser for trying to pet her dog, it’s because he’s a paparazzi scum from tmz.
^^^^ This! I am shocked at the amount of defensive comments here or who found her to be in the wrong somehow. I generally like her, but admit she can be super extra and annoying sometimes. However, I would never want some asshole pap who is hounding me (pun not intended) to touch my dog. This is totally not the same thing as a stranger who wants to scritch your dog on the street.
Honestly, I’m not sure how I’d feel about somebody I didn’t know touching my dog without permission. One, because I don’t know them, and two, because the DOG doesn’t know them and might react defensively in a situation that stressful and crowded.
I mean yea she hates paps but she’s become more and more insufferable by the year. This incident is a symptom of that. I agree you shouldn’t pet people’s dogs without permission but typically if a dog wanders over I believe most would expect that someone will engage.
this was stupid and I rolled my eyes seeing it
I doubt she would call someone in the dog park names for trying to pet her dog. It’s because he’s a paparazzi who’s acting (IMO) inappropriately. For many people their pets are akin to having kids. I give her a pass. She can be annoying and obnoxious, but her response is understandable. I would probably do the same thing.
Some dogs walk up to you and want to say hello. It’s hard to ask permission at that point. This is why dogs are better than people. Dogs can sense a good person when they see one and bad ones too. I love small/medium dogs, but bigger ones can me nervous. They always like to say hello though. I have never had someone get mad at me or say ask me first. It’s clear their dog just wanted to meet me so I guess they accepted that lol.
