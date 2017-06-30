Jared Padalecki thanked his kids in a Father’s Day letter: ‘you’ve humbled me’

Instead of being the beneficiary of yet another tie or a sloppily made but from-the-heart breakfast, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki flipped the script for Father’s Day this year, writing a heartfelt letter to his three kids, sons Thomas, 5 and Austin, 3 and daughter Odette, who was born on St.Patrick’s Day this year.
The 34-year-old actor’s wife, Genevieve Cortese, posted the letter on her blog, Now & Gen, introducing Jared’s sweet sentiments with “The kids may be a little too young to fully appreciate it, but one day I hope they read this and know what a great dad they have. When it comes to being a father, Jared has found his calling.”
He’s also quite the writer. The sweet, funny letter was created because, as Jared said, “I wanted to take this opportunity, after my FIFTH fathers day (and counting), not to say ‘you’re welcome,’ but to say ‘thank you’.” He then went to list some of the unique experiences fatherhood delivers, including sleepless nights, a garbage and food crumb-covered truck and a bed now akin to a “UFC octagon.”
The happy Dad then went on to thank his kids for keeping his reflexes “up to speed,” giving him “a believable excuse to watch Lion King and Ninja Turtles and Paw Patrol” (he confessed that “I really do love them”), and for their “’don’t tell mom’ excursions up to my office to have a sweet treat” (where Jared also confessed that “I, TOO, really do love candy….”)
Jared went on to tell his kids that, “I have your back. Now and always. Though, I should warn you, sometimes ‘having your back’ will mean not letting you do something you think you want to. Or, maybe it will even mean ‘scolding you’ when you’re doing something dangerous, or ‘correcting you’ when you’re frustrated and lashing out, or not quite being who your mother and I know you can be.”
And if that’s not enough to bring a tear to your eye, Jared wrapped up the note by saying, “You’ve humbled me. You’ve helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. You’ve turned my world upside down. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
No, you’re crying. What an awesome thing for Jared to do for his kids. And I can’t believe the greeting card industry hasn’t though of starting up a new holiday called “Kid’s Day.” The income possibilities are endless.
Photos: Instagram/Jared Padalecki, WENN.com
LOVE LOVE LOVE. The Padalecki’s, Ackles’ and Collins’ family are #FamilyGoals. <3 #SPNFamily
I could never decide who I wanted to marry Sam or Dean. I adore Jared and Jensen. They are what you call actors with a job to do. Throughout their careers you didn’t hear much about them being the party type or getting into shit that actors their age did. The only problem that I had with Jensen is that he and his wife introduced Hillary Burton to my supposed to be husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
I watch that show uncritically.
If i had to pick, i’d say Sam. Dean has deep seated mummy issues and abandonment issues and wrecklessness issues and controlling issues and anger management issues and violent impulses.
…..but Dean also has a sense of humour unlike Sam, so there is that.
And i would take old AND young John Winchester!!!😊…..but only as a one time deal because issues up the wazoo.
I wish they’d kept Charlie in the show.
And they need to figure out how to explore Michael because it makes no sense whatsoever that they can willynilly pop Lucifer in and out of the cage and Michael, also a prisoner of the cage, is nowhere to be seen nor hasn’t figured out how to get out of that cage. That storyline is a hanging chad!!!
I really don’t like him. I HATED him on Gilmore Girls. He was “okay” on Supernatural. But there’s just something about him that I can’t stand. This WAS a really sweet sentiment, though. Seeing him with his kids does make me like him a little bit more – he genuinely looks so happy to be a dad.
Dia del Niño exists. In Mexico.
Anyway I love Supernatural, it’s mine and my daughter’s favorite show. We also LOVE Jared, Jensen,Misha, Jeffrey, and Mark.
