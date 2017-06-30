Is Jay-Z’s visual album/project 4:44 his ‘answer’ to Beyonce’s Lemonade?

Jay-Z has been teasing his new album, 4:44, for a month now. No one really knew what it was going to be, whether it would just be a straight-up album, or whether it would be a Lemonade-style visual journey through the heart and mind of Jay-Z, complete with cameos from Bey, Yeezy and, like, the 44th president, Barry Obama. Well, 4:44 dropped on Tidal last night. It’s a 10-track album and a “visual project.” Only Tidal subscribers have gotten to listen to it, and you had to subscribe to Tidal BEFORE the album drop to actually listen to it. That’s part of Jay’s $200 million deal with Tidal/Sprint. But many believe that after the one-week exclusivity contract is up, Jay will put 4:44 on iTunes.
Thankfully, a lot of music critics already pay for Tidal, so we know what’s on it. The album features work from “Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Frank Ocean, Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter, The-Dream, Damian Marley, and Kim Burrell.” The visual project has appearances by “Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Danny Glover, and more is expected to come with the album.”
People are calling this Jay-Z’s Lemonade, or his response to his wife’s iconic visual album. For my money, Lemonade is Lemonade and no one else can replicate or “answer” that stunning work. But Jay is trying, perhaps, to make 4:44 the companion piece, his side of the story, and his admission that he fooled around and disrespected his wife. And much like the conclusion of Lemonade, the answer is forgiveness and peace. NY Mag did a side-by-side of Lemonade lines to 4:44 lines:
“Hold Up”: “Never had the baddest woman in the game up in your sheets”
“Kill Jay Z”: “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away”
“Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath as you pass it off so cavalier”
“Kill JAY-Z”: “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong”
“Sorry”: He always got them f–king excuses / I pray to the Lord you reveal what his truth is / I left a note in the hallway / By the time you read it, I’ll be far away”
“4:44”: “I suck at love, I think I need a do-over / I will be emotionally available if I invited you over / I stew over what if you over my sh-t?”
“Sorry”: “Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright / We gon’ live a good life”
“4:44”: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame”
“Forward”: “Go back to your sleep in your favorite spot just next to me”
“4:44”: “And all this ratchet sh-t and we more expansive not / Meant to cry and die alone in these mansions / Or sleep with our back turned”
“Sorry”: “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair”
“Family Feud”: “Yeah, I’ll f–k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky!”
“Sorry”: “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying”
“4:44”: “We talked for hours when you were on tour / Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone”
“You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong.” OH. MY. GOD. How many years later is this? Jay-Z is still have feelings about Solange and the Met Gala elevator. I mean, obviously, he would still have feelings about it – his sister-in-law tried to beat the sh-t out of him in an elevator. But the phrasing there… what, does he think that Bey teed up her sister and that Beyonce wouldn’t admit that she was in the wrong?!? So much to analyze.
Not content with that, Jay also had some sh-t to say about Kanye West (OH NO THIS WILL NOT END WELL).
“Kill Jay Z”: “I know people backstab you, I felt that too/But this f–k everybody attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba ‘Ye/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You give him $20 million without blinking/he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k what was he thinking?/’F–k wrong with everybody?’ is what you saying/But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”
Kanye’s “30 Hours”: “I hit the gym, all chest no legs.”
“Bam”: “Uh, n–gas is skippin’ leg day just to run they mouth.”
That seems like sort of a low blow considering Kanye really does have mental health problems, which he talks about and includes in his music. Anyway… will 4:44 really be considered the new Lemonade? Yeah, we’ll see.
JAY-Z breaks down the meaning behind each song off '4:44' https://t.co/Ubp8b4X9eu pic.twitter.com/4Ow57KNFEL
— Missinfo (@Missinfo) June 30, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
God. I never understand how he’s so famous, has sold so many albums, etc. His lyrics are so embarassingly tragic. It’s like an illiterate ESL student’s magnetic poetry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called rap. When you read the lyrics they can seem a bit stupid but once you hear them rapped by the artist it sounds good because the artist knows how to make the lyrics flow .
The same can be said for a lot of song lyrics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All lyrics look silly written rather than perfomed. That said, Jay Zs success was built on his skill as a lyricist. One line can have two or three parallel meanings and its quite something when you listen to a song for months and suddenly discover a new layer of meaning. He is the king of double entendres. He does puns exceptionally well too.
But dont take it from me. Heres an English professor explaining 50 of his favorite Jay Z lyrics. http://www.complex.com/music/2012/10/jay-z-50-best-double-entendres/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jay-Z is a brilliant rapper and lyricist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he did cheat or maybe he didn’t? But no doubt these people are shrewd and probably come up with this creatively together…apparently they have made zillions in these cheating rumours. Lemonade and the response to it was probably in a marketing/pr/a&r meeting years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because we all know the best way to make sure your kids don’t find out your dirty laundry is to rap about it on your new album, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s 48 this year. Time to ditch the baseball hats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s the answer to Lemonade. This was a part of their business. They planned this together to sell albums . Do people really believe that JAY didn’t know about the songs on Bey”s album. He probably helped her with it. What had me laughing were the naive fans who said Bey was pouring her heart out because JAY cheated on her, as if Bey didn’t know all along about JAY”s sidepieces. They are not just married, they are business partners who planned this together. The only song I liked off Lemonade was Daddy Lessons. I didn’t see the hype about her songs. Different doesn’t always mean good. And she stole the concept of some of her visuals from other artists and didn’t give them credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each her own. I loved all of it but my favs are Six Inch Heels and All Night Long. That video of father and daughter playing football on the Super Bowl pitch the night before the big game just makes me tear up. I miss my dad.
I genuinely doubt people in the industry have the same expectations of monogamy as ordinary folk. And thats gleaned from decades of reading autobiographies from the golden age of Hollywood. If monogamy wasnt expected then, I doubt it is now. But I do believe that there are rules around it. Like you must be discreet and not embarass the other. You must not have a steady girl, they should be disposable. It must not be a social peer. You must not flaunt it in your spouses face. Et cetera. I think thats where the betrayal lay. It was a steady mistress who moved in the same circles and they were indiscreet at Met Ball. The Solange beat down wasnt staged, so there definitely were bts rumblings between them. I think that confirms the theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that Solange line as an admission. Like talking to himself but haven’t heard it yet. Don’t think there’s any doubt he played up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I just commented on this, but you beat me to it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it that way too, like he was egging her on even though he was in the wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On “Kill Jay-Z,” if you look at the pattern of situations, the referent of the “you” prounoun is always Jay himself. He’s talking to himself in the song, saying that *he* provoked Solange instead of just admitting that he was wrong, not Beyoncé.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick of these two. Overhyped, overexposed, and overrated with the most obnoxious fans to boot. They’re both brilliant business strategists though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor you. Having to live with the fact that people have different tastes and that many people happen to really like musicians you dislike. You’ll feel much better if you just dont click on these stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath as you pass it off so cavalier”
“Kill JAY-Z”: “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong”
When I read these I thought it might mean that Beyonce talked to her sister about her issues with Jay Z, but instead of confronting him herself and saying to him ‘you were wrong’, she let her sister call him out and it ended up being the elevator incident.
Maybe I feel this way b/c I don’t think Beyonce can be perfect and there is a chance she didn’t handle the cheating the ‘right’ way at first. She got her family on her side to help her confront him about it and it wasn’t ideal or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse