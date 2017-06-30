Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough respond to Donald Trump’s tweets

Yesterday morning, the unhinged lunatic living in the White House decided that the best use of his time would be tweeting out some insults to a private citizen who co-hosts MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough at one point (last year) tried to massage Donald Trump’s ego, but they stopped a while back and ever since then, Trump has held the grudge. And no matter what Joe says about him, what really makes Trump mad is that Mika dares to criticize him. Because she’s JUST a woman. Because Donald Trump is an insecure piece of sh-t who cannot be questioned, mocked or criticized by a woman.
Things got crazy yesterday, with a series of statements from the White House about Trump’s tweets. The First Lady – whose anti-bullying campaign was over before it started – issued a statement through her office saying: “As First Lady has stated publicly… when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders – the only person who makes me miss Sean Spicer – went on a nonsensical rant during the press briefing, claiming that Trump “fights fire with fire.”
Throughout Thursday, congressmen, congresswomen, reporters, diplomats, and more were all defending Joe and Mika, saying that Trump had crossed a line. I get that, that yesterday was a special kind of hell, but this is the same man who grabs ‘em by the p-ssy and has allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed dozens of women. Let’s not pretend that it’s a brand new revelation that Donald Trump is a a f–king misogynist.
Joe and Mika were the subjects of such intense focus – and sympathy – that they were expected to actually directly answer the president’s tweets. Think about this world we’re living in for a moment and soak that in. Joe and Mike wrote a scathing op-ed in today’s Washington Post called “Donald Trump is not well.” It’s a good read and they call out Bigly’s lies. They also agreed to postpone their vacation so they could appear on-air on Morning Joe this morning. I watched it live, and while I usually f–king hate how Joe talks over Mika, I found it slightly endearing this morning, that Joe wanted to defend his co-host and girlfriend/partner. We, as a society, should not expect Mika to stand alone and defend herself against the president. We, as a society, should come together and defend her, if only because we’re next on Trump’s hit list.
Here’s a short clip of Mika & Joe this morning, I’ll update when the full video comes in, because it was good and shady. Joe goes OFF. Update: I hope this video works.
Photos courtesy of NYDN & WENN.
Oh, Melania. Such a unique approach to being the First Lady of the United States. That was an OFFICIAL statement.
It infuriates me that THIS is what gets Republican leadership upset finally. This is nothing new. But few, if any of them, actually tweeted back TO him or called him directly about it. And they remain silent about his attacks on judges, the Khan family, and so many, many more.
I had the opportunity to meet former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon the other night. These people don’t belong on the same planet as such a man.
“It infuriates me that THIS is what gets Republican leadership upset finally. This is nothing new”
THIS!!! What Trump did was gross/crass/disgusting and completely TYPICAL. I find it appalling that THIS–and not the fact that 25M are about to lose healthcare–is what they choose to get sanctimonious about. They are all deplorable AF.
Trump is such a pig. When will the Trump disaster end? Again, I apologize to the entire world for the U.S. making you have to see and hear him. I promise we’re not all like him
Watched Anderson Cooper 360 last night and seeing Jeffrey Lord rather subdued trying to defend trump’s latest Twitter outburst was fascinating. He really had to dig deep to find a way to explain/defend trump.
I wanted to punch Jeffery Lord last night. It sounded like he was saying that if women want to be equal to men, we shouldn’t complain about people like Trump making those comments. Like usual, he had to talk about the Clintons and Obamas to defend Trump.
I admire Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon for never screaming at some of those people
Anderson looked like he had some sarcastic remark on the tip of his tongue at times, but he kept it professional. He could see Jeffrey was shovelling a truck load of crap in his attempt to defend trump.
I wish all these asshats had been this outraged BEFORE the election. As low and disgusting as this was, I’m puzzled why THIS was suddenly what made everyone upset. His entire campaign revolved around behavior just like this and had continued into his presidency.
Having said that, I admit that I was flabbergasted by his camp’s response. For some reason I wasn’t expecting it to be that unapologetically belligerent. I don’t know why. His wife’s response didn’t surprise me at all because I’m 100% sure she didn’t have anything to do with writing it-that statement was issued for her. But to have his new press witch come out with “He’s fighting fire with fire” was just..I can’t even.
The most depressing thing about all of this is that it was probably intended as a distraction, and it succeeded. Not only that, but ultimately not a damn thing will come of it. I give it a week or less until the noise dies down and everyone forgets about it.
The sad thing is as long as they have the ability to give tax cuts to the 1% and have a shot at another Supreme Court seat, they don’t care what he does. They’ll say they’re appalled etc etc but they won’t do anything. Nothing will change.
If Melania’s response was issued for her and she did not write it, she should have at least read it and approved/disapproved it. That is still on her. I would not let anyone issue something for me that I have not read. So, no, she does not get a pass on this.
Mika has been calling him a liar and psychological unhinged for months but he said nothing or didn’t care about that. He went off this time because she made fun of his tiny hands being partially hidden in his fake Time magazine cover that was recently revealed. He cannot stand for anyone to point out his TINY HANDS. It’s personal so he went personal on her the only way he knows how: bringing out his hate for the female gender and their “bleeding”. He is so petty and egomaniacal.
I think it was a male writer for vanity fair who first pointed out his small hands. To this day Trump still considers the man an enemy.
These Republicans are the same people saying that giving less money to Medicaid isn’t a “cut” in funding. Their mental and verbal gymnastics are Olympic level. I stopped being surprised by them months ago.
Joe and Mika were fanatically pro-Trump until they weren’t- several times. No sympathy. Ever.
I think that’s why he’s so hostile towards them. He sees them as disloyal and that’s a cardinal sin to him.
I think that’s why he’s so hostile towards them. He sees them as disloyal and that’s a cardinal sin to him. If they were against him the whole time, he’d still be mean but it this vicious
They deserve everything they get because they supported this bilious, vindictive, etc. etc., moron. Now they want pity.
Hmmm
No Mika does not deserve everything she gets. Donald Trump is your typical bully who has always been able to get away with everything. Just because they used to be close to him before and now they are not does not mean the President has the right to personally attack someone because she dared to criticise something he has done. Trump is nasty who seems to have a fixation with women, and especially women who dare to speak up against him. He crossed a line and you should not be saying they deserve it. Where is Melania’s stupid crusade against cyber bullying? Oh yeah, it was all bs!!
The issue also goes far beyond Mika and Joe. It’s about the total lack of dignity, our reputation around the world, and the ridiculous distractions that keep the administration from getting anything done.
How “presidential” of Emperor Zero.
Good on ya, Morning Joe. Don’t stoop to Pol Pot-Belly’s level.
I will.
Genghis Con
Trumplethinskin
Commander-in-Pee
Donnie Two Scoops
Little Finger(s)
Joffrey
Orange Julius Caesar
Hannibaloney
Generalissimo Cheeto
Red Don
Agent Orange
Adolf Twitler
Donnie Diapers
You forgot Benito Cheetolini
Really Melania? There are times when I wonder if she’s trolling him with the cyber bullying and the hand swats, but then she comes out and defends this disgusting behavior? It reminds me of her birther comments and I’m just so over this whole family. I would respect Melania or Ivanka if one of them could call him out publicly and say: No. This is not acceptable adult behavior. Please be a better role model for our children and grandchildren. As a parent I want him out of office and in jail so badly. Because I want my kids to see bullies never win.
Everything I said yesterday. All his defenders could do was squirm in their seats and throw out what about Kathy Griffin and Johnny Depp. One has nothing to do with the other. Kellyanne was on GMA and per usual refused to answer George’s questions. It almost looked as though her nose was going to start bleeding, oops. trumps equating blood and women is sickening. It is so ironic that all three of his wives and his beloved daughter have had plastic surgery big time and supposedly Mika didn’t…..but the truth and trump have never sat at the same table. Sociopaths are incapable of remorse. To be continued…..
So, who wants to remind him/them that he didn’t win the popular vote?
The responses from Pearl Clutcher and (“from”) the future ex-Mrs. Trump reek of a junior high spat. We should all be shaking, America! Orange Voldemort fights fire with fire! He’ll punch back ten times harder! He has tired cliches on his side! Because he sure as f#ck doesn’t have right.
Thanks Kaiser for telling it like it is!
Love CB and your reporting.
I just want to know what his fascination is with “blood”. He brings it up in the worst ways possible. I watched Hardball last night and even it was brought it up by Chris Matthews. It’s disgusting I tell you.
Seeing how hateful he is towards women, he probably threatened Melania that she should defend him or else. Huckabee Sanders looked scared yesterday. All his team looks scared. That they choose to work/stay with him is very bizarre.
baby fists is a deeply disturbed man. Why won’t anyone in Congress come out and say he is dangerous? He is consumed with the kind of rage and resentments that make someone attack people with scissors or mow them down with vans. baby fists has the mental and tempermental make up of a terrorist. He especially hates women. He will destroy the country by perpetuating his strance that he must be seen as a god to everyone.
Remember what HRC tried to tell us. A man who can be baited by a tweet is not fit to be President.
Less no forget he did this abusive stuff to Rosie ODonnell (yep, I know she may not get any sympathy) and Katy Tur. It’s just that we can never get to the bottom of the barrel with him.
Let’s not talk about Ivanka and Ivana’s remodeling. I feel sorry for Ivana because she had so much plastic surgery, she is literally falling apart and trying to pretend that she’s twenty and hot.
This “thing” doesn’t deserve the status of human. IMO, those tweets represent an attack on all women and makes me extremely nauseous to hear people defend his actions. BTW, his defenders are just ecstatic that the guy who holds the highest office in America and one of the highest in the world, is making it acceptable and normal for them to show their true colours without any consequences. Every time I think the bar can’t go any lower, Drumpf simply shoves it closer to the ground and easily limbos under it.
