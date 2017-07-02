FYI: Donald Trump’s still tweeting about ‘dumb as a rock Mika’ & ‘fake news’

As we discussed on Friday, Donald Trump’s War on Women Who Won’t Succumb To His Charms continues unabated. Emperor Baby Fists’ latest target is Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of Morning Joe. Mika’s co-host is her boyfriend/fiance Joe Scarborough, and for Joe and Mika, the bloom has been off the bigly rose for months and months. While Joe used to pander to Bigly, Mika never did. And now they both criticize Bigly on a regular basis, almost every morning. Last week, Mika was making jokes on-air about Trump’s fake Time Mag covers, the same covers which are framed and in full view in many Trump properties. Well, Trump lost his f–king mind over the fact that Mika was making fun of him. He tweeted that when he saw her around New Year’s, she was “bleeding” from a “facelift.” His tweets were widely condemned by many in his own party, but he refused to apologize. Because of course. Mika and Joe appeared on Morning Joe on Friday morning to discuss all of that and more. Here’s the full segment (it’s long, but worth watching):

So, all of that happened on Friday. It was one of the big news stories, because people still can’t believe that the president of the United States sits around, tweeting bullying nonsense to TV hosts. People still can’t believe that Donald Trump is that petty, that insecure, that unhinged, that childish, that misogynistic. Really, peeps? You still can’t believe it? After everything we’ve already seen, you can’t believe it? Yeah. So, of course, Trump got on Twitter on Saturday morning to tweet more sh-t about Mika and Joe:

“Crazy” and “dumb as a rock.” From the president to two private citizens. Because one of them made fun of his fake Time covers.

What else? There was this:

Here’s a scary story about that – what if Bigly just wants all of this data so he can hand it over to Russian hackers so they can more easily wormhole their way into the system?

He also tweeted about fake news and CNN. Dumb-as-a-rock Bigly.

And then this:

More like post-modern. Or better yet, surrealist presidential, because no one understands what the f–k is happening. This is our world. This is the man who has the nuclear codes.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

3 Responses to “FYI: Donald Trump’s still tweeting about ‘dumb as a rock Mika’ & ‘fake news’”

  1. What Was That? says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I hope everyday that he will not have a meltdown and “push the button”….I am genuinely frightened no one could stop him if N.Korea or Russia insult him!
    I guess this should make me double down on appreciation of everyone one in my life!

    Reply
  2. Maya says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Straight up lunatic and the world is waiting for the corrupt Republican Party to wake up and get rid off him..

    If there is one thing Trump has shown the world is that the world can survive without USA. Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and Canada have all moved on without USA.

    I truly feel sorry for Americans who didn’t vote for this despicable creature and I pray that you can get out of this nightmare very very soon.

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:46 am

    The information request from the so-called Voter Fraud Commission is the kind of thing conservatives usually scream their heads off about, so it’s obvious that it’s an attempt at voter suppresion, which they love. Proud to say our state of Virginia is having none of it!! Big fat FU to Trump and his idiot henchman Kobach.

    Reply

