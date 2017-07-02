FYI: Donald Trump’s still tweeting about ‘dumb as a rock Mika’ & ‘fake news’

As we discussed on Friday, Donald Trump’s War on Women Who Won’t Succumb To His Charms continues unabated. Emperor Baby Fists’ latest target is Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of Morning Joe. Mika’s co-host is her boyfriend/fiance Joe Scarborough, and for Joe and Mika, the bloom has been off the bigly rose for months and months. While Joe used to pander to Bigly, Mika never did. And now they both criticize Bigly on a regular basis, almost every morning. Last week, Mika was making jokes on-air about Trump’s fake Time Mag covers, the same covers which are framed and in full view in many Trump properties. Well, Trump lost his f–king mind over the fact that Mika was making fun of him. He tweeted that when he saw her around New Year’s, she was “bleeding” from a “facelift.” His tweets were widely condemned by many in his own party, but he refused to apologize. Because of course. Mika and Joe appeared on Morning Joe on Friday morning to discuss all of that and more. Here’s the full segment (it’s long, but worth watching):

So, all of that happened on Friday. It was one of the big news stories, because people still can’t believe that the president of the United States sits around, tweeting bullying nonsense to TV hosts. People still can’t believe that Donald Trump is that petty, that insecure, that unhinged, that childish, that misogynistic. Really, peeps? You still can’t believe it? After everything we’ve already seen, you can’t believe it? Yeah. So, of course, Trump got on Twitter on Saturday morning to tweet more sh-t about Mika and Joe:

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

“Crazy” and “dumb as a rock.” From the president to two private citizens. Because one of them made fun of his fake Time covers.

What else? There was this:

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Here’s a scary story about that – what if Bigly just wants all of this data so he can hand it over to Russian hackers so they can more easily wormhole their way into the system?

He also tweeted about fake news and CNN. Dumb-as-a-rock Bigly.

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

And then this:

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

More like post-modern. Or better yet, surrealist presidential, because no one understands what the f–k is happening. This is our world. This is the man who has the nuclear codes.