Quentin Tarantino, 54, is engaged to 33-year-old Israeli Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino has been a famous bachelor this whole time. People just don’t hear about it because, honestly, it’s not like he’s George Clooney. Tarantino has always maintained that he stayed unmarried because he wanted to wait to settle down, get married and start and family when he nearing the end of his career. He’s also said that he only wants to make ten movies, and The Hateful Eight was his eighth. So, another two movies are coming at some point… but he’s decided he’s ready to get married. The 54-year-old Tarantino is now engaged to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.
Congrats to Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director and the 33-year-old Israeli singer and model are reportedly engaged, according to Israeli media reports and his New Beverly Cinema’s Twitter page. According to Israeli news site Walla!, he popped the question in Los Angeles Friday night, with a sparkling engagement ring.
“It’s true. We are very happy and excited,” the Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus quoted Daniella as saying.
Her father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, reportedly told the outlet, “Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov.”
His personal and professional Facebook pages also featured links to the news stories about the engagement.
I had to double-check, because I couldn’t remember if he proposed to Mira Sorvino too, but it doesn’t look like he did. Tarantino and Sorvino just dated for years and lived together. Like, Quentin is not a commitment-phobe in the sense that he could never maintain long-term relationships – from what I know of him, he’s always been more of a serial monogamist more than anything else. He likes having a steady girlfriend and he likes having a live-in girlfriend. Back in late 2015, QT had a completely different girlfriend though: Courtney Hoffman, who was his date to the premieres. I guess they broke up at some point, last year maybe? And so Daniella Pick is the new one and she’s The One. Any thoughts on the age difference? He’s 21 years older than her. Eh. She’s in her 30s, she knows what she’s doing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think Quentin would look much better with shorter hair. Long hair does not suit him at all.
As for the engagement, congratulations to the happy couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably has it this long because of his hair line. The face is the problem tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I snorted my coffee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His goal to become the world’s leading Mohammed Hadid cosplayer is now complete…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comment literally gave me life today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has a sort of Neil Diamond vibe goin’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cidey
You have no idea how hilarious your comment is-
They refer to Svika (Daniela’s dad) as the Neil Diamond of Israel!
This wedding will be such a big affair – Mazal Tov to the couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to the happy couple. Both old enough to know what they are getting into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another age gap I personally couldn’t handle myself. By the time she his age, 54, he’ll be in his mid-70′s. I hope he stays well. Bad health starts in my family in their 60′s. I wish them well and arè happy together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not want to be the one having his babies (if that is their plan) his head is huge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything I’ve read said he and Daniella have been “of and on” for the past 8 years. I don’t think he’s a serial monogamist, I think he bounces around among a group of girlfriends he has on call, and he picked the one he liked best because he wants to get married now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Met QT years ago, lovely guy. Daniela looks like Sarah Silverman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say that in some shots she looks like a brunette version of Lady Gaga.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other outlets are saying they have dated on and off for 8 years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see an issue with their age difference. Good luck to them both.
However, he looks like he wearing a black wiglet hastily tacked onto the back of his head. They look like a magic act from a 2nd tier hotel in Vegas where their show centers around his ability to hypnotize members of the audience.
Fashion challenges aside, mazel tov.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment had me lol 😂!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Quentin and Sean Bean can compare notes on what it’s like to be married to an early 30-something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking, this woman is one year OLDER than Sean Beans new wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty lady, terrible posture. Could just be this particular set of photos or this particular pose though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t say much about the age difference because it’s the same as Mr. DaphneS’s and mine; we’ve been together nearly thirty years, so I guess it hasn’t been too much of a problem.
I mainly just wanted to comment about how when I glanced at the headline, I thought it said the bride-to-be was Danica Patrick and thought that sounded a bit weird.
Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Tarantino and Ms. Pick! Here’s hoping he learns to do something with his hair, and she learns to stand up straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No problem with the age difference. Her dad is a gifted songwriter. I met him thirty years ago. He was a bit odd and he came on to me when I lived in Israel. I ignored his overture. That’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to admit I scrolled straight down to look at her feet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I did, zoomed in and all. Yep, those are feet that Tarantino would marry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! She has nice feet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they’ve been on-and-off since 2009. so…she isn’t new-new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, you can do so much better than this. So. Much. Better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse