Quentin Tarantino, 54, is engaged to 33-year-old Israeli Daniella Pick

The Beguiled Premiere

Quentin Tarantino has been a famous bachelor this whole time. People just don’t hear about it because, honestly, it’s not like he’s George Clooney. Tarantino has always maintained that he stayed unmarried because he wanted to wait to settle down, get married and start and family when he nearing the end of his career. He’s also said that he only wants to make ten movies, and The Hateful Eight was his eighth. So, another two movies are coming at some point… but he’s decided he’s ready to get married. The 54-year-old Tarantino is now engaged to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.

Congrats to Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director and the 33-year-old Israeli singer and model are reportedly engaged, according to Israeli media reports and his New Beverly Cinema’s Twitter page. According to Israeli news site Walla!, he popped the question in Los Angeles Friday night, with a sparkling engagement ring.

“It’s true. We are very happy and excited,” the Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus quoted Daniella as saying.

Her father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, reportedly told the outlet, “Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov.”

His personal and professional Facebook pages also featured links to the news stories about the engagement.

I had to double-check, because I couldn’t remember if he proposed to Mira Sorvino too, but it doesn’t look like he did. Tarantino and Sorvino just dated for years and lived together. Like, Quentin is not a commitment-phobe in the sense that he could never maintain long-term relationships – from what I know of him, he’s always been more of a serial monogamist more than anything else. He likes having a steady girlfriend and he likes having a live-in girlfriend. Back in late 2015, QT had a completely different girlfriend though: Courtney Hoffman, who was his date to the premieres. I guess they broke up at some point, last year maybe? And so Daniella Pick is the new one and she’s The One. Any thoughts on the age difference? He’s 21 years older than her. Eh. She’s in her 30s, she knows what she’s doing.

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

27 Responses to “Quentin Tarantino, 54, is engaged to 33-year-old Israeli Daniella Pick”

  1. RBC says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I think Quentin would look much better with shorter hair. Long hair does not suit him at all.
    As for the engagement, congratulations to the happy couple

  2. Seraphina says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Congrats to the happy couple. Both old enough to know what they are getting into.

  3. Honey says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Another age gap I personally couldn’t handle myself. By the time she his age, 54, he’ll be in his mid-70′s. I hope he stays well. Bad health starts in my family in their 60′s. I wish them well and arè happy together

  4. sensible says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I would not want to be the one having his babies (if that is their plan) his head is huge.

  5. Fanny says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Everything I’ve read said he and Daniella have been “of and on” for the past 8 years. I don’t think he’s a serial monogamist, I think he bounces around among a group of girlfriends he has on call, and he picked the one he liked best because he wants to get married now.

  6. Adrien says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Met QT years ago, lovely guy. Daniela looks like Sarah Silverman.

  7. HeidiM says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Other outlets are saying they have dated on and off for 8 years?

  8. Magnoliarose says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I don’t see an issue with their age difference. Good luck to them both.
    However, he looks like he wearing a black wiglet hastily tacked onto the back of his head. They look like a magic act from a 2nd tier hotel in Vegas where their show centers around his ability to hypnotize members of the audience.
    Fashion challenges aside, mazel tov.

  9. Natalie S says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Maybe Quentin and Sean Bean can compare notes on what it’s like to be married to an early 30-something.

  10. wash says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Pretty lady, terrible posture. Could just be this particular set of photos or this particular pose though.

  11. DaphneS says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Can’t say much about the age difference because it’s the same as Mr. DaphneS’s and mine; we’ve been together nearly thirty years, so I guess it hasn’t been too much of a problem.

    I mainly just wanted to comment about how when I glanced at the headline, I thought it said the bride-to-be was Danica Patrick and thought that sounded a bit weird.

    Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Tarantino and Ms. Pick! Here’s hoping he learns to do something with his hair, and she learns to stand up straight. ;-)

  12. OTHER RENEE says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    No problem with the age difference. Her dad is a gifted songwriter. I met him thirty years ago. He was a bit odd and he came on to me when I lived in Israel. I ignored his overture. That’s all I got.

  13. Ozzy says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I have to admit I scrolled straight down to look at her feet

  14. Deana says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Ha! She has nice feet.

  15. nemo says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    they’ve been on-and-off since 2009. so…she isn’t new-new.

  16. Lucy says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Girl, you can do so much better than this. So. Much. Better.

