Quentin Tarantino, 54, is engaged to 33-year-old Israeli Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino has been a famous bachelor this whole time. People just don’t hear about it because, honestly, it’s not like he’s George Clooney. Tarantino has always maintained that he stayed unmarried because he wanted to wait to settle down, get married and start and family when he nearing the end of his career. He’s also said that he only wants to make ten movies, and The Hateful Eight was his eighth. So, another two movies are coming at some point… but he’s decided he’s ready to get married. The 54-year-old Tarantino is now engaged to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.

Congrats to Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director and the 33-year-old Israeli singer and model are reportedly engaged, according to Israeli media reports and his New Beverly Cinema’s Twitter page. According to Israeli news site Walla!, he popped the question in Los Angeles Friday night, with a sparkling engagement ring. “It’s true. We are very happy and excited,” the Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus quoted Daniella as saying. Her father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, reportedly told the outlet, “Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov.” His personal and professional Facebook pages also featured links to the news stories about the engagement.

[From E! News]

I had to double-check, because I couldn’t remember if he proposed to Mira Sorvino too, but it doesn’t look like he did. Tarantino and Sorvino just dated for years and lived together. Like, Quentin is not a commitment-phobe in the sense that he could never maintain long-term relationships – from what I know of him, he’s always been more of a serial monogamist more than anything else. He likes having a steady girlfriend and he likes having a live-in girlfriend. Back in late 2015, QT had a completely different girlfriend though: Courtney Hoffman, who was his date to the premieres. I guess they broke up at some point, last year maybe? And so Daniella Pick is the new one and she’s The One. Any thoughts on the age difference? He’s 21 years older than her. Eh. She’s in her 30s, she knows what she’s doing.