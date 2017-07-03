Pippa Middleton hired two friends to act as her assistants, or ladies-in-waiting

About a month ago, Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews attended a friend’s wedding in Sweden. These are some photos from that event. Pippa and TMW James went to another wedding this weekend, this time in Cork, Ireland. You can see some photos here of Pippa wandering around Cork, pre-wedding, with James. This is what she wore to the actual wedding:
Newlywed #PippaMiddleton radiates in green as she attends wedding in Cork with husband James Matthews yesterday! Green really suits her! pic.twitter.com/MzfXbTWWdn
— Fashion.ie (@fashion_ie) July 2, 2017
She doesn’t have the face to pull off that hat. And I will never understand her affection for cheap-looking satin and sateen. Anyway, Pippa is still Pippa and she’s still Pippaing. Pippa is a STAR. She’s a princess (in her own mind). She’s terribly moderately wealthy now! Which is why she’s apparently employing two of her friends as assistants/minders/ladies in waiting. Queen Pippa is so benevolent! She is truly the Queen of Orange Hearts.
She’s not a Royal – and isn’t gainfully employed – so I was astonished to learn that Pippa Matthews has acquired not one but two ‘Girl Fridays’ – with one acting as her minder. Pippa, 33, has had a mystery brunette to carry her laundry and walk her beloved dogs for some time, but now I can reveal she has also welcomed old friend Camilla Holland to her team.
Camilla acts for Pippa at public events, saving her from bores and even guarding the cubicle if Pippa’s in the lavatory. She is married to the late Richard Attenborough’s grandson Sam Holland and she and Pippa met in 2002 on a £3,600-a-month cookery course. Last week Camilla was clearly acting as Pippa’s assistant at a charity dinner party held at Covent Garden’s Bunga Bunga restaurant for the Miles Frost Fund in memory of David Frost’s son, who died aged 31 of the rare heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
It was newlywed Pippa’s first public appearance with financier husband James and, understandably, she seemed nervous – but Camilla was on-hand to intercept unfamiliar well-wishers who approached Pippa and asked about her £1 million wedding. Camilla skilfully interrupted them or changed the subject. Camilla, 33, also opened doors for Pippa and made sure no one entered the ladies’ at the same time. A source said she even waited outside her cubicle door.
One guest said: ‘It was like she was a superstar with a minder. Camilla and Pippa had certainly agreed prior to the event that Pippa needed to be protected from anyone outside her immediate circle of two or three friends and James.’
During the event a magician approached Pippa and asked her to sign a playing card for a trick. The magician told me afterwards that he had no idea who Pippa was until she refused to sign the card and loyal Camilla reached out to sign it instead. The card then popped up in a different part of the restaurant. Camilla is said to have promised to be on hand for Pippa as often as possible, but it is unclear whether she is paid for her services like Pippa’s other Girl Friday, who walks her cocker spaniel Rafa.
This is… not great. I can understand it if your friend has fallen on hard times and you’re like, “Oh, I’ll hire you to be my assistant, that will be fun!” But it sounds more like Pippa has “hired” some of her middle-class friends to take care of her and pamper her like she’s a spoiled princess now because she’s married to someone terribly moderately wealthy. Also, it seems like Pippa thinks she’s facing a constant barrage of press and paparazzi, an onslaught of interest. Like, Pippa thinks we don’t know that she hired a publicist to hype the sh-t out of her wedding and honeymoon, complete with daily photo editorials and fashion IDs. What’s the best way to get attention? Go to a public event and scream “NO PHOTOS, NO AUTOGRAPHS, PLEASE DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO ME.”
Here are some photos of Pips and James at that charity event last week:
Lmao.
I agree this is crazy but I love her outfit in the last set of photos…Kate should try something like that but she doesn’t do “fun” lol
Laughter is the only response. It’s their money to waste however they want, but do they seriously not get how absurd this seems to everyone?
She has to be the worst-dressed woman of alleged means in all of England. My god, that hat with that lank hair is bad enough, but it doesn’t even coordinate with (much less match) the dress! And where does she come up with all those longsleeved, high-necked, ruffle-bedecked sister-wives frocks?!
And what about that cheapie faux suede jacket thing where the sleeves were too long. Lolz daily mail described her as glowing in that photo. James looks such a village idiot.
LOOOL so pretentious
She should hire someone to help scrub off that orange coating she insists on
+1
Did Mr Pippa had work done on his face -he looked different for bridezilla PR mess- then the exhaustive travel the cheeks look as if they were heading south – only to perk up around Sweden /Norway ‘ Tour’…
He’s hadwork done but still looks like he’s on th tail end of 50
He def had his teeth straightened and whitened. But I can’t see work other than that so someone please describe telltale signs please.
I think it’s juvenile acne combined with sun damage. That’s what was “done” to his face. Now his English teeth-definitely whitened and I assume also straightened.
Just in general not an attractive guy, I’m sorry to say. Perhaps he has a sweet nature and a generous heart, and, most importantly, treats the Pipster like she’s a queen.
Boy has James bitten off more than he can chew.
I think he can handle it, he must be used to it from his brother who was on some reality shows and whose friends love headlines in gossip mags and instagram followers.
This is beyond ridiculous. So funny to read! So she has a minder to accompany her to the plethora of events she’s invited to all because of her links to the RF. The Middletons have really stepped up their game since Kannot’s marriage. They show up everywhere! The girls particularly are beyond narcissistic.
On a different note, does anyone know how Pippa calls herself? Scanned through the Daily Fail online yesterday and saw two articles on: P. Middleton and P. Matthews. Same person, from the pictures.
I think Kate has similar ladies-in-waiting around her, so Pippa thinks she must have them too. I remember Pippa attending Camilla Holland’s wedding, she has been a friend for a while. James is odd, I cannot put my finger on it, but something about him seems a little strange. In the DM photos, he looks around age 50. Pippa is sort of obnoxious about her happiness, don’t you think?
Kate is an actual HRH. Pippa is unemployed. Both of them are pretentious but at least Kate’s help comes with her marriage and position.
Kate’s position might come with actual ladies-in-waiting, but Pippa has always been in competition with Kate. Wanting to marry a titled guy or close to it, was always about being in competition with Kate. She is probably very sincere about what she does for charity, but she loves the press that comes with it. It’s all part of competing with Kate.
Kate’s help comes courtesy of the taxpayer, though she does nothing to need or deserve them. Both Middleton sisters are fit for nothing except to be mocked. Absolutely no self-awareness. Must be due to having hides like leather.
I just can’t. She is such a big nothing and somehow she’s a big Something, only no one can even define the Something. Ugh.
I know she is harmless, but boy, does she set my teeth on edge.
She wants to be famous for doing nothing. And preferably earn for that.
Pippa and her family and the Royal Family undermine meritocracy. and yes, that is bad and that should rub everybody the wrong way.
+1000000!!!!
Aaand you have the perfect nickname for that comment, so you get COMBO! points!
Makes perfect sense.
Who wouldn’t want lady minders to protect us from unwanted magicians?!
You guys are just mean
HAHAHAHA! Exactly. Why just the other day my boyfriend had to defend my honor against a random street mime!
Gah! Street mimes *shudder* I hope you’re able to put that trauma behind you.
This cracked me up.
I need a lady in waiting to protect me from clowns-Clowns give me the creeps 😊
Oh dear! I have been prepared to give her a fair go until now, but this is too much. She’s a nobody. A ridiculous nobody with no claim to fame other than that her sister managed to snag Prince William, and she’s carrying on as though she’s important. She is providing us with good entertainment though.
Yup, keep up going. Love love love the entertainment. Just think about when the Middleton – Matthew offsprings will arrive. Oh gawdie.
Well, yikes.
I’m embarrassed for the Middletons, with the way they carry on. Just because Kate is a royal consort doesn’t mean they’re all royals by proxy. Royalty itself is on thin ice, so it’s not like there is a lot of royal fairy dust to go around. That is why they are concentrating the working royal family. It’s 2017 for crying out loud.
The Towers come to mind…
Her continued attempts to out royal Kate make me laugh. Pippa WILL NOT BE IGNORED DAMMIT!!!
This is why William should have married her rather than Kate. It wouldn’t be a question of how many engagements did she do, but how many did she turn down because she would be out and abput lording it over the public with or without William in tow!!
I never thought of that! It’s true that she’d probably have thrived on the constant public attention. Whereas Katie is much better suited to be a rich man’s kept wife with just enough energy for a pedicure before lunch with the ladies at the Club. Sliding doors.
Yeah but that’s it isn’t it Kate enables William whereas Pippa wouldn’t.
Very true.
….but for the public role of royaling, she would outdo our expectations because she would be out and about whether we wanted her or not, and she would enjoy the attention. I don’t necessarily think she would be particularly empathetic or sympathetic, but my god she’d match Anne or Charles for number of engagements and more just for the sheer glory of seeing her name in the papers every day.
And she would want the full apparatus of royalty. In as showy a manner as possible.
To be honest, I’ve wondered why she hasn’t had TMW James buy Glen Affric from his dad so she can be Lady Glen Affric already.
She would have eclipsed William, and he wouldn’t have had it. Some of the Henry VIII genes still thrive in him.
AlsoI think carol invested money and time for Kate to snag the Prince, and pippa does hold a grudge and hence the show
no tudor genes for wills, the british royalty have been german to the core for 300 years. their sole tudor connection goes through some in-laws of the late queen mother’s distant family (scots at that). very, very funny though well hidden fact
Spacelab: The Windsors are descended from James 6&1 of England via his daughter Elizabeth who was married off to Frederick 5, Elector of Palantine. To be clear, she was Charles 1′s sister.
From Elizabeth and the Elector come the Hanoverians. George 1 is Elizabeth’s grandson. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Stuart,_Queen_of_Bohemia
James 6 & 1 of England was doubly connected to the Tudors via both his parents Mary, Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley. His parents were the grand-children of Margaret Tudor, sister of Henry 8.
Mary, Queen of Scots was Margaret Tudor’s grand-daughter via her first marriage to James 4 of Scotland.
Lord Darnley was Margaret Tudor’s grand-son via her second marriage to Archie Douglas, 6th Earl of Angus.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Tudor
That said, the main Stuart line is alive and well in William, Harry, George, Charlotte, Beatrice and Eugenie because Diana and Fergie are descended from Charles 2 via 3 of his illegitimate sons.
When, and if, any one of the above 6 people get to the throne, it will be the first time since the glorious revolution that a descendant of the main Stuart line will sit on the throne.
And like James 6&1 of England, the same 6 people have a double dose of the Tudors via both parents.
Kourtney Kardashian of the U.K. need to go somewhere with this mess.
Agh Kenamre Cork. That area famous for the paps waiting round to capture the many famous faces that visit.
‘needed to be protected from anyone outside her immediate circle of two or three friends and James.’
‘understandably, she seemed nervous’- UM why? She’s attended hundreds of these events. What about this one made her so nervous.
The first pictures dress is a big no.
I think the boho chic look doesn’t work for her.
It seems like a rip off of marchioness of cholmondeley style (the elder of the hanbury sisters who have both succeeded in marrying rich British hereditary peers contrary to the wisteria ones)
It’s a shame with her sporty body she can’t embrace well fitted clothes.
Only two ladies in waiting? She wants to live her vision of the lady of the manor ‘s living style so bad, it’ s pitiful.
Pipp with money is going to be tacky fun. She’ll get attention, just not for the reasons she wanted.
For sure. If all the stories about her are as ridiculously funny as this one, she has my full attention. Her sister is incredibly boring.
Yep. It’s going to be very entertaining.
I expect to see her on every “Worst Dressed” list. She has terrible fashion sense.
Oh my god, yes. She’s terrible.
Of course she’ll get attention: she’s literally paying for it! Lol. After all, “No one puts Baby in the corner” 😂
I’m in! It’s wonderfully entertaining, and invites belly laughs.
I live in NYC lots of rich lazy women have personal assistants so they can go to Yoga, Pilates,Barre, and Spin in peace and quiet .
But it’s like pippa already is the lee radziwill to her sister Jackie o, or her princess Margaret to queen Elizabeth.
Neither had a good life.
Unable to appreciate her own life s gonna be hard, and her sister is out of reach.
NYC USA is totally different from a proper British way about …so to speak .
In every country the rich have staff who wait on them.
In every country the useless unemployed rich who lack direction have more staff than they need. In that way comparisons between the USA and the UK do apply.
What does Pippa need staff for? I would understand a housekeeper/maid but a personal assistant or a pr person?
But I would love to hear more about the DIFFERENCES between the US Rich and the UK Rich!!!!!
She needs PR or an executive assistant to chase PR opportunities, relevant events, comb through the invitations she receives. Now with her new husband, double the opportunities to show off. Of course she needs someone to help her with all that. She’s married up. Her husband pays for their staff. It seems that he enjoys the attention too.
@Luca76 I would love to be rich enough to afford a personal assistant so I had more time to work out.
Right-assistants to do the mundane stuff: grocery shop, make appointments, go through the mail. They don’t have them running interference at events like they’re actual royalty.
And here’s me thinking she was the better of the Middleton women. Wrong again!
That’s, like, all rich people, including most of our favorite actors and singers. Pippa sucks, but come on now.
Both Actors and Musicians have legitimate jobs with actual fans.
Pippa…has a publicist with a rolodex.
#OneOfTheseThingsIsNotLikeTheOther
#StillNotRoyal
🤗
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
😜
For my friends, I’d pretend to be whatever, if it helps them…free of charge. The fact that there’s money involved here,the “friendship” is very questionable… hehehe
yes, spunk, YES!
The photo at the top of the article is Pippa’s laughing all the way to the bank look.
I think after all those years of sitting on the sidelines during the waity period with the rest of the family making sure kate got the ring probably made Pippa a little jealous. Carole seemed to focus more on kate and helping her keep William.
As soon as the wedding was over the whole family stepped out with pippa in the lead into the spotlight and now she feels she is entitled to have everything Kate has.
She would have never taken a second look at that sting bean if it wasn’t for his money…my word is it so obvious.
Yep. I repeat my prediction. This is a starter marriage. When titled aristos in her age range start round 1 of their divorces, that is when Pips will dump James and replace him with a just-divorced proper aristo.
Not that she is stunning or pretty or whatever. Her royal connections were her allure to her husband.
They are going to have some long necked babies
Daily Mail’s style-grammar guide is about 40 years out of date. This is at least the 2nd time they used the sexist term ‘Girl Friday’. That is such an offensive term!
Is it? I’m not offended
She needs to hire someone to knock some sense into her head. She’s not a star! She’s not a princess! She’s not a socialite! She’s not talented! She’s no beauty! She’s merely the sister of a royal courtesan, now wife.
Maybe she’s working her way to being one of those socialites who do a lot of fundraising. That at least is something worthwhile if you’re going to go to parties.
Pippa bothers me less than her sister because her lifestyle isn’t supported by the antiquated RF.
You mean the taxpayer.
Yes, exactly.
At some point her husband will get sick of her pretensions. I admit though that being a minder to a rich celeb would be a lot of fun and it would in fact be exciting. Travel, designer hand-me-downs, and being part of an inner circle. I would write a fun book about it, or start a blog and have zillions of readers and get a bit of fame for myself.
Well, Pippa is certainly all-consumed with Keeping Up Appearances. It’s like she’s modeled her life after the Bucket Woman.
This is a petty comment, but I’m putting it out there anyway. On her wedding day, Pippa’s face looked SO different to me than it normally does, to the point that I thought she’d gotten some permanent work done. But now, her face seems to have gone back to its previous “normal” so clearly whatever she did for the big day wasn’t permanent. Was it the makeup? If so, she needs to take lessons from her wedding makeup artist.
