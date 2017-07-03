Gov. Chris Christie shut down New Jersey’s beaches, then spent time at the beach

One of the most brutal front pages you will ever see for a politician. The largest newspaper in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/8tMF9ziJa8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 3, 2017

What’s better than spending some time on a beautiful beach on a long holiday weekend? Spending some time on a beautiful EMPTY beach. Beaches don’t give me anxiety – overcrowded beaches give me anxiety. It’s so much more fun to spend time on a quiet, almost private beach. That must have been what New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was thinking. It’s hard to believe that Christie is still governor of New Jersey, but it’s true. And as such, he gets to declare state emergencies, announce his decisions about upcoming weather events, and make decisions about what beaches to close. That’s a powerful thing, especially on a long holiday weekend when there’s a spike in New Jersey beach tourism. Unfortunately, New Jersey’s state government couldn’t make a deal on their budget before the holiday. So Governor Christie closed down all of the Jersey beaches. Except he was photographed at the beach right afterwards. Ugh.

On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered the beaches across the Garden State closed — a reaction to the ongoing budget impasse in the state’s legislature. Less than 48 hours later, photos from NJ Advance Media showed Christie sunning himself with his family on Island Beach State Park — the only people on the beach because, well, the governor had closed it. This photo really sums it up. But, wait! It gets worse! Way worse! Turns out that after those photos were taken on Sunday, Christie took the state helicopter to Trenton for a press conference. At it, he was asked about staying at the beach while the beaches were shut down. “I didn’t get any sun today,” Christie responded. When shown the pictures, a Christie spokesman — in what will be fast-tracked into the spin Hall of Fame — responded: “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on.”

[From CNN]

Governor Christie is only going to be governor for another six months or so – New Jersey is one of the states voting in a new governor this year, and Christie is not running for re-election (I think because of term limits). So, Christie is over it. His approval rating these days is hovering around 15%, which just makes me wonder… who are the 15% of Jerseyites who actually approve of him???? But seriously… how f–king petty is this man? We knew he was petty with Bridgegate – where he literally closed down an interstate to screw over a local politician – but this is next-level petty and IDGAF-about-my-job. To close down beaches on a holiday weekend and then sit there on the beach?? Jesus.