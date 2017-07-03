Gov. Chris Christie shut down New Jersey’s beaches, then spent time at the beach

One of the most brutal front pages you will ever see for a politician. The largest newspaper in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/8tMF9ziJa8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 3, 2017
What’s better than spending some time on a beautiful beach on a long holiday weekend? Spending some time on a beautiful EMPTY beach. Beaches don’t give me anxiety – overcrowded beaches give me anxiety. It’s so much more fun to spend time on a quiet, almost private beach. That must have been what New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was thinking. It’s hard to believe that Christie is still governor of New Jersey, but it’s true. And as such, he gets to declare state emergencies, announce his decisions about upcoming weather events, and make decisions about what beaches to close. That’s a powerful thing, especially on a long holiday weekend when there’s a spike in New Jersey beach tourism. Unfortunately, New Jersey’s state government couldn’t make a deal on their budget before the holiday. So Governor Christie closed down all of the Jersey beaches. Except he was photographed at the beach right afterwards. Ugh.
On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered the beaches across the Garden State closed — a reaction to the ongoing budget impasse in the state’s legislature. Less than 48 hours later, photos from NJ Advance Media showed Christie sunning himself with his family on Island Beach State Park — the only people on the beach because, well, the governor had closed it. This photo really sums it up.
But, wait! It gets worse! Way worse! Turns out that after those photos were taken on Sunday, Christie took the state helicopter to Trenton for a press conference. At it, he was asked about staying at the beach while the beaches were shut down. “I didn’t get any sun today,” Christie responded. When shown the pictures, a Christie spokesman — in what will be fast-tracked into the spin Hall of Fame — responded: “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on.”
Governor Christie is only going to be governor for another six months or so – New Jersey is one of the states voting in a new governor this year, and Christie is not running for re-election (I think because of term limits). So, Christie is over it. His approval rating these days is hovering around 15%, which just makes me wonder… who are the 15% of Jerseyites who actually approve of him???? But seriously… how f–king petty is this man? We knew he was petty with Bridgegate – where he literally closed down an interstate to screw over a local politician – but this is next-level petty and IDGAF-about-my-job. To close down beaches on a holiday weekend and then sit there on the beach?? Jesus.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is such an ass***. Really there’s nothing else to say. Just a nasty despicable man.
Unbelievable!
The poor people who spent nonrefundable money for a pricey weekend at the beach!
There are a lot of state park beaches, he’s screwing the the tourists, sure, AND all of the businesses at the shore that live and die by having a ‘ good summer.’ Weren’t Republicans the party of small business?
No, they’re the party of big business. You have it backwards.
” Weren’t Republicans the party of small business?”
Only as talking points, not in reality. But the gullibles keep falling for their lies. Over and over and over.
Big business, big income, big estates are their focus. The ‘small’ person is merely used for votes, then quickly forgotten.
And dems were the party of slavery as I’ve learned from yesterday’s lastweektonight. And that a lot can change overtime. Maybe not corruption, though.
Republicans were never the party of small businesses. They are the party of no corporate taxes. That just happens to benefit small businesses as well.
And all the hotels and businesses affected he really needed to be impeached after Bridgegate came out if you followed the trial at all he was guilty as hell. Heck it wasn’t really publicized much but apparently our jerk Governor Cuomo (who I agree with politically but is a nasty petty man) was actually aware most of the time too.
+1
I feel like the photographer should have then called the cops and been like “Hey, there are trespassers on the beach today”.
LOL
Oh no! Beached whale wearing a baseball cap!
This guy is literally just a more coherent Trump. He clearly doesn’t give two craps and probably wants his approval rating to hit the single digits. He is the only politician that truly brings the left and right together because everyone hates him.
He needs to be the biggest a-hole possible to secure that post on Fox News.
The headline is brutal, hilarious, and totally deserved. This once “rising star” in the Republican Party probably wonders how his hero Trump gets away with garbage that he can’t.
Not surprised by this because he is a bullying hypocritical buffoon just like Foolius. This man is disgusting and I am so glad this bully is finally gone. He has done nothing to make NJ safer or more respectable. I am going to do everything can to make sure that the republican candidate gets trounced in the polls this fall. Those 15% probably live in the really rich areas in Jersey like in Paramus, Holmdel, Franklin Lakes, Essex Fells, etc.
I voted for a Jim Jeffries in the primary but will be more than happy to vote for any Dem to beat Kim G this fall. Every last person who has worked for Krisoy is corrupt and petty scum.
“Those 15% probably live in the really rich areas in Jersey like in Paramus, Holmdel, Franklin Lakes, Essex Fells, etc.”
And Alpine. Definitely a lot of hedge-fund/financial types up there.
No words!
the sad part is that yes, he does not care about his citizens and his approval rates are non existing, but he will probably get some cushy job after his political career and nobody will give a crap about his behaviour.
That is what currently depresses me – that people with appalling behaviour and morals seem to flourish.
The Scum Also Rises…..
He’s such a vile creature.
“He had a baseball cap on.” Kellyanne, is that you?
LOL!!!!
Between trump’s never ending golfing and Christie’s private public beach, the republican party is full of a bunch of Marie Antoinettes. While it is going to take much longer for their supporters to realize they’ve been duped (and only then it will be a handful of them who will realize that), pictures like the one of Christie on the beach hopefully chip away at the idea that these people are in any way for “the little guy.”
It’s grotesque, especially since New Jersey residents pay the highest taxes in the country.
That baseball cap covered about .01% of him. I hope whatever remaining area hit by the sun was burned painfully red. What a dick!
If I recall correctly, on NPR this morning they had a sound clip of him (or maybe a spokesperson?) being all “yeah I took the helicopter here….and I’m gonna take the helicopter back, too.”
Christie has repeatedly demonstrated that he is a terrible person. He should have gotten indicted and convicted for Bridgegate.
I live in New Jersey, always have except a few years I spent in the great city of Philly.
One of the things I love about this state is that there is a LOT to do – hiking, farms, beaches, canoeing, boardwalks, just lots to do within easy driving distance. My summers are spent outside. It’s so beautiful in this state.
F*CK this asshole. Seriously. He’s so disgusting. How could he do this to the people of NJ? We love our state, our beaches and our lakes and our campgrounds and our historical sites etc etc etc. We pay a shit-ton of taxes, we don’t deserve this.
“We don’t deserve this.” Of course you don’t! I guess that he is flexing his petty power muscles, and secretly loving that he could do this to so many people. Obviously he doesn’t think he’ll be running for office again, because this would keep him from being elected dog catcher. OT……I see that the lapband surgery didn’t work. Could it be that’s why he wanted a private beach?
His excuse was that this section of beach is attached to government property. It’s the house he goes to for relaxation/vacation. As he put it, he went to HIS beach.
No peons allowed.
Such a disgusting person, flaunting that there is a different set of rules for some. Republican politicians can keep their healthcare, avoid hours stuck in traffic over a bridge closure, and go to the public beach during a shutdown – but good luck to the rest of us! So much for being a “public servant”.
As a Jersey Shore resident, I want to add/clarify a few things.
1 – “So Governor Christie closed down all of the Jersey beaches” – no. He closed all of the STATE PARK beaches, there are still many town beaches open with lifeguards and lots of visitors. There’s a pretty great photo circulating that shows a packed beach in Seaside Park, right up to the border of Island Beach State Park, which is empty (except for him and his family, apparently). I work in an area that’s almost all town owned beaches, but our big tourist attraction lighthouse is in a small state park there and that is closed.
2 – He had them put up signs about the beach closure blaming the Assembly Speaker, including a photo of him. Christie was the one who ordered the shut down, and he certainly could have delayed it until after the holiday weekend. It has also affected ferries to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty – on the 4th of July!!!
3 – Not far from where he parked his butt in the sand, there are still people struggling to come back from Hurricane Sandy, nearly 5 years later. When there was bad flooding south of here a few years ago and people complained that Christie was off running around trying to run for POTUS, he whined “What do you want me to do, come down there with a mop?”
4 – When people complained about him and his family using the closed beach, he said it was OK because there’s a state owned (taxpayer owned) governor’s residence there, and people should “run for governor and use it then” if they don’t think this is fair.
5 – Whoever took the aerial photo of the Christie family on the closed beach is a national hero.
Thanks for all the information…I was actually on Sandy Hook beach last week, so lovely but it was striking to see all the damage that Sandy did still apparent.
Great info, thanks for sharing. His comment about how people should run for governor if they want to use the beach really burns me up. So very Trump-esque. Reminds me a little bit of a local kerfluffle in which a woman was advocating for a higher minimum wage. All these (white) guys jumped on her saying she should start a business and pay her workers a living wage, blah blah blah if she cares so much. Like it’s that easy. So infuriating.
Thanks for this supplemental info! Yes, that photographer is a national hero!
A friend in the area posted an interview he took that day, before the photos came out, when he was asked if he’d been on the beach himself and he flat-out denied it, saying he’d had no sun. When the images were released his spokesperson said he was telling the truth… because he’d been wearing a hat.
I mean.
I love that he was trying to deny it, and everyone was like “um…There’s photos.”
The 15% of Jersey-ites who support him? I’m guessing the mob. He doesn’t care about approval ratings because he doesn’t have to-Mr Orange has proved that it doesn’t matter what kind of disgusting, sleazy pig you are-there will always be a place for you at the table. I’m sure 45 is creating a position for him even as we speak.
Ehehehe. Christie got no job from Trump because 1) when he was AG, he convicted Kushner’s dad for fraud; 2) he didn’t show due deference to the King In Orange at some meeting–I forget the details, but he didn’t stand up fast enough or laugh enough at a joke or something.
I remember hearing this gross pig stick up for Trump nonstop no matter what during the campaign. Christie kissed ass thinking Trump would give him a big, important job at the WH. Too bad Chris. How embarrassing to have a lower approval rating than Trump! Ouch!
I don’t know why he always looks half awake
Of course he did. Politics is riddled with narcissistic psychopaths.
What an ass!
You can close down beaches???
The beaches that are considered State Parks and that are staffed by state workers.
What blows me away is the thought that you can have an empty beach, unless you own it. My town is small but there is still no such thing as an empty or quiet beach. Our weather is currently hovering around 33C-35C last week and this week too, so even bigger crowds. I was talking to my sis Saturday night and mentioned that at 7:45 it was still 32C. I so love summer. I wish I could store sunshine.
The metric system is the tool of the Devil.
IBSP, where the governor and his family have been enjoying the beach in private, is on a barrier island, with a single road to it. It’s a beautiful place, but very easy to restrict access to it. I believe they also have state park police stationed at the border where it meets a municipal beach (which is open). I feel bad for the people assigned to that duty this weekend.
Remember when everyone thought he was the reasonable Republican? LOL.
I live in NJ. This is a new low for this gluttonous liar of a man.
Good riddance. Oh and I’m pretty sure those 15% voters are Trump Supporters without access to current events or other news.
Sigh. I hope people will never vote him into a promotion. This guy sounds horrible.
Lol…….Ok this story is hilarious.
Can US governors now do this? Shut down a public beach and turn it into a private one for family and friends only?
Just for the weekend? Or the month? Or even the year? Wow…your governors are very powerful people!
This latest Christie selfish stunt may have topped Bridgegate. Let them eat cake! Christie is just trying to get Donnie’s attention. Look at me. I can be mean too!!!!! Be my friend!!!!!
I hope he gets eaten by a shark.
