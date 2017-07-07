Did Lena Dunham lie about the reasons why she gave away her dog Lamby?

A few weeks ago, Lena Dunham did a lengthy Instagram post about her dog, Lamby. Lena and Lamby were simpatico for several years, and Lamby even did some photoshoots with Lena, like her now-infamous 2014 Vogue shoot (see above). According to Lena, Lamby was trouble. She wrote, in part, “after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles…” She had Lamby go through doggie-behavioral therapy, then she gave him away. She also claimed that “Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others” and she thanked her friends for “loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life.” Well, the shelter from which Lena adopted Lamby had some sh-t to say about all of that:
A spokesperson for BARC Shelter in Brooklyn — where Dunham adopted Lamby in January 2013 before going on to make the dog a star by detailing his adoption in a New Yorker article, showing him off in magazine spreads like Vogue, and spotlighting him on her Instagram feed — has a different story though. For starters, the pet didn’t have a long history of abuse prior to Lena bringing him home.
“We checked the records for Lamby,” Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity via email. “He was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog.’” (In her New Yorker piece from March 2013, Dunham said the dog had “three other homes, three other names, but now he’s mine mine mine.”)
At the time of his adoption by the star, the dog was just 1 “nearing 2-years-old” — and he didn’t have a history of being aggressive. “When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy,” Vazquez continued. “I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue.”
Vazquez says he personally was there “the four times Lena visited Lamby” prior to the adoption “because I’ve been in-charge of the dogs for the last 14-15 years at BARC. If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs.”
Lena has previously said the dog’s aggression started immediately. In the New Yorker piece, she wrote that despite Jack’s allergies to dogs, she adopted Lamby anyway. Things were fine at first — because Jack wasn’t there — but the first night the singer met the dog, the dog bit him. In 2014, she posted an Instagram photo of her blood-stained panties after she said the dog bit her in the rear. She tweeted that it was the second time Lamby bit her (both times the dog became upset because Lena was “sobbing”). After the incident made headlines, she posted again about how the “special-need rescue dog” was working with “an amazing trainer.”
The BARC rep said, “It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing 4 years ago.”
Vazquez is also disappointed that Lena got two new puppies shortly before giving away Lamby.
“[She] didn’t admit she bought her two new dogs [despite writing in the] New Yorker that dogs shouldn’t be dumped or thrown away because they have feelings,” he said. Additionally, Vazquez pointed out that BARC — like other shelters — has a provision in its adoption papers mandating that if things don’t work out with the pet, which happens, it must be returned to the rescue organization instead of being re-homed, as Lena did and urged her 3.3 million Instagram followers to do.
The shade of this. “It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing 4 years ago.” It’s pretty clear what Vasquez thinks of Lena – that she was only interested in the dog for photo-ops, that she was not a conscientious dog-mother, and that she’s likely lying about his aggression, just as she obviously made up a tragic backstory for Lamby. For her part, Lena responded to Vasquez with another Instagram (below). Yeah… I don’t think she’s a good dog-mom. I think she’s a drama queen who doesn’t know how to properly care for her dogs. It’s possible Lamby did act out, or have some behavioral issues, but it sounds like those issues likely stemmed from Lena’s inability to provide a stable home for him.
It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression – which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go. I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.
Bitch
Calling Lena a bitch sort of seems like an insult to all female dogs, tbh. 😉
My bad….didn’t mean to offend dogs. Lena offends me!
Yes, I was just asking my husband about why bitch became an insult when I love my female dog so much! Female dogs are great. As for Lena, this story is very suspicious. My dog is a rescue, and I’ve had her for the same amount of time Lena had Lamby–four years. Her file didn’t say much, other than she didn’t like squirrels. I knew she had recently had puppies because they were being adopted at the same she was. All of them were malnourished and flea infested, but the shelter got rid of the fleas and put a little weight on them. I went a little overboard fattening her up. Eventually, we had to put her on a diet. Anyway, the shelter employees loved my dog, said she was very calm. Well indoors, she is a great dog, but outdoors she reacts to cars, cyclists, skateboarders, dogs, cats, squirrels, coyotes and on. While she’s improved somewhat, she still randomly acts out sometimes. She also will take off running down the street if any part of the yard is unlocked. This behavior has not changed. In other areas, she has improved, however. She used to have separation anxiety, refuse to get in the car after we’ve gone somewhere or go back up the steps to our home after a walk. But after all of this time, I can’t imagine getting rid of her. My dog doesn’t bite, as Lena claims Lamby does, nor does she destroy stuff in our home, but her bad behavior is still worrisome. I think one has to be quite unfeeling to part ways with a dog after so long and it’s not because of something very serious or beyond their control.
This makes me so sad and angry! I’ve loved the 2 dogs we had when I was a child until they passed away , I wish we had the time now to own another. Dogs require constant love, care and attention – just like a child – don’t get one if you’re not up for the task
It’s almost never the dog and pretty much always the person. An animal is not a fashion accessory.
Maybe living with Lena made Lamby crazy! I can’t imagine he’d destroy furniture or pee if he wasn’t shut in an apartment alone all day. And, he wasn’t a biter before…
This story really gets to me right now. My cat is 22 years old, I found her when she was about 10 days old (I was 8). She is really sick right now and I’m battling the infection she got from a tooth abscess. She can’t have surgery because her risk factors are too high; she’s an old gal & underweight from hyperthyroidism. I would do anything to keep my girl happy and healthy. Unfortunately, it seems like she may pass soon and I am beyond heartbroken. She has been my loyal companion and my best friend for the majority of my life. People who treat their pets like an accessory or something that can be given away are THE WORST. When you get a pet you are making a commitment. Lena has the resources and ability to get her pets any help they might need, but instead she falls out of love with them and moves on to a different animal.
Melly, what a touching story of love. Best wishes and you and your animal as she moves on. One of my best friends wants to go to animal heaven.
I’m so sorry. I hope your cat is comfortable and you can enjoy however long (hopefully a long time) you have together. Cats (and all pets) are amazing. People who abandon their pets or treat them like accessories are the absolute worst.
My god she is an asshole.
I think she is in love with being a martyr. My mother is the same way and will concoct elaborate stories barely stemmed in truth to make herself seem like a victim. My mom genuinely believes all her lies and at this point clearly needs a psychiatrist. However, Dunham has been seeing a team of therapists since she was a child, right? I hate to ask but why is she still like this?
Nail on the head. She is constantly the one being wronged.
Probably because she’s been seeing a team of therapists since she was a child. Just a theory.
So right on the martyr comment. She and Sarah Palin have a lot in common in that regard!
This makes perfect sense. She does blame all of the time.
A quote from her post worth mentioning here”
“I know I’m a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won’t let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.”
Sigh.
I was just thinking, why is it that everything that involves her has to have “a story”…it’s so damn exhausting!
God, I can only imagine what it will be like if she ever has a child. They’ll be medicated and in therapy by three, followed by a book on Lena’s struggles to parent.
My ex-MIL is like this–every g.d. thing is La Traviata.
I feel bad for all three dogs involved with this disgusting person. She is obviously not fit to be the mother of anyone. And I don’t trust a word she says. She’s always struck me as a compulsive liar and full-on self-centered drama queen. Yuck.
Who lies about a dog? She is rediculous!
Everything about this clown is ridiculous!!
i am not sure what the real story is. I adopted a dog, do not know anything about his past and he has difficulties with kids and even snapped once at me. Still, I cannot say that this stems from abuse. Did kids annoy and hurt him or is it just a visceral reaction?
I do not blame her for not being able to live with a difficult and unpredictable dog, but I blame her for making up a history for that dog that she cannot verify, so that it makes her seem more sympathetic.
Also, sideeye for now buying dogs
Agree. Dogs can be friendly most of the time but unpredictable so even the shelter wouldn’t have known. My friends dog was possessive of her and was aggressive to her bf, a problem that likely would only show itself once placed in a home where the dog attached itself to someone. But why lie about the history? it makes you question everything else she says about the situation.
Yeah, the fact she got two puppies then felt she had to re-home Lamby is telling.
You also have to wonder if she was inconsistent with the dog, with people in and out, kenneling, etc., that the dog developed previously non-existent issues under her care.
Totally agree. Some rescues aren’t as adaptable to changing environment because they are more prone to separation anxiety (maybe from the trauma of being rehomed?). I have a rescue pup who is just the cutest and sweetest fur baby ever EXCEPT when I moved he turned into the demon doggy from hell until he adjusted to his new home. I can’t imagine if she were dragging Lamby around everywhere and having a lot of folks coming and going into his environment plus Lena being away frequently for work (plus introducing the two new dogs) that that would be good for him.
Between this and the Anna Faris thing these rescues should really think twice about adopting dogs out to celebs!
That’s what I was thinking. I imagine she is very high drama, high stress all the time, which has an impact on pets. It also sounds like the dog was carted around to sets and photoshoots and such all the time, which is a lot of activity and people, and more stress.
I think it’s totally possible the dog didn’t always react well, but I have to think some of that was due to the environment he was in.
Not to mention bringing in 2 new puppies?!? Of course the dog is going to react.
Other than ignoring the rescue’s policy to return pets to them, I have no problem with someone responsibly rehoming a pet if the other option is better for the pet. Maybe that did happen here, but it sounds like Lena is trying to put 100% of the blame on the dog and the rescue rather than admitting maybe she wasn’t the best either.
as someone who runs a dog rescue, it’s very telling to me that she did not reach out to the rescue for assistance or to return the dog. what she describes sounds like she sent him into sanctuary to make him adoptable and then rehome him herself? sanctuary will work with a dog and rehome if the dog is adoptable but they don’t return it to the owner to do it, they make sure the dog goes to someone who is committed to continued work on the issues or they keep it in sanctuary for the rest of it’s life.
Yeah, the new pups then getting rid of the older dog makes me wonder about all this aggression. Plus the bite on the butt from the “sobbing”. I’m mentally picturing Lena wailing and smashing shit. Maybe screaming and ripping off wallpaper. I suspect she’d carry on like that. I’d bite her butt too.
Dogs don’t generally just walk up and bite you on the butt. I think she is obsessed with everything female – although she calls herself a feminist. The “proud” stories that she told about her and her little sister’s sexuality, only shows me that she has no shame.
I adopted one animal who had been beaten by his previous owners. After playing a game of “pull on the rag”, without knowing each other very well, he bit me. I called the humane society, and they encourage me to have him be put down – they said that no dog should bite. However, my little dog doesn’t bite, unless he is afraid. He is afraid of other animals and men. So I protect him. I would love to say that he is good on my bed – he just wants to licks and lick me, and is so soft. He is so cuddly and wants to love me, and I love him back.
Lena seems to have a lot of issues, too, so he’s probably happier where he is now.
I second this! He probably appreciates a stable environment where he’s not constantly being sobbed at uncontrollably.
I don’t know. He probably misses Lena, even if she was a jerk. It’s hard on dogs to separate them from their owners.
She is so insufferable and I don’t believe her (she lies and slowly the truth trickles out) She is so damn selfish and dramatic, I wonder how anyone puts up with her. If the dog was fine at the shelter and started acting out as soon as she got it then the issue is with her.
Lena Dunham lies about all things, it’s just what she does. Of course she was lying about Lamby too.
Yes, I’m judging, but I’d be willing to bet at the first signs of any behavioral issues, she herself reacted in ways that made it worse and probably engaged with Cesar Milan-type “boot camp” trainers that treat aggression with aggressive, forceful tactics. In my experience, this can make things much worse. Kind of like Kim Richards’ dog on RHOBH. Another disgraceful situation caused by a celebrity/reality star. She hired a forceful trainer who took a dog with some issues and escalated them to the boiling point. And what is this “professional facility” where Lamby lives now? Doesn’t sound good. But yeah, maybe better than living with Lena. It’s also very likely that Lamby didn’t like the puppies (completely normal!), but Lena wanted the “cute, baby puppies,” so she rehomed Lamby.
My dog has major issues and I adopted her very young. She had one previous owner before me, but was not abused. She barks at children, she is aggressive to other dogs, she will tear down doors when it storms. I will say it got worse with age, but I might not have noticed it as much when she was a puppy. She is just an anxious little thing, but I take it day by day with her, situation by situation and I will never give up on her because I love her ❤️
If she is barking at kids you better watch that she doesnt start biting them too or the law will make you give her up whether you ❤️ her or not. An angry dog can do serious damage both physical and psycological to others, get this dog professional help.
My brother’s dog is very aggressive too-and he got him at 8 weeks. The dog is just kind of a lemon. It’s permanently in fight or flight. He likes my bother and my parents, and a few of the techs at the vet’s. My bro doesn’t bring him around his friends. He’s very careful about where he takes him for walks-and around other dogs (some he likes, some he’s scared of and freaks.) When he’s with my kids, my brother has a muzzle on him. He’s had all kinds of training, meds. My brother loves him though.
I just wanted to share this as it sounds like a lot of people have rescues with serious anxiety too. My cat is from the humane society and had been returned three times before we met him. I think at some point someone hurt him When he was anxious he could get really aggressive. I was actually really scared of him sometimes. I tried all sorts of behavioural stuff and nothing helped. My now husband made me take him to the vet after one really brutal night and they prescribed clomicalm (I’m in Canada not sure if it’s called that everywhere) and it changed EVERYTHING. He was drowsy for two days then was a nice cat all the time! He purred and cuddled more and never acted out. It honestly changed everything. It was like he finally felt better if that makes sense. He was on it for 3 years and now doesn’t need it anymore and is awesome on his own good luck to all the parents of anxious little fur babies!!
Ah, that’s really sweet! And good to know.
Try a Thundershirt, and dog pheromones (Adaptil, D.A.P., Sentry, Comfort Zone) for their calming effect. Maybe then some positive reinforcement training will be accepted by her.
Good luck!
Poor Lena, such a victim *eyeroll*
Tell me she doesn’t want actual human children. It would be so confusing and so exhausting to be her child.
She can always rehome the child, just another lesson in “loving and letting go.” What a bitch.
Listening to her endless bullsh*t rants is exhausting
Man, it must be exhausting to always be the victim. No wonder she’s part of Taylor’s squad.
Regardless of the veracity of what she says, if she did indeed decide to re-home the dog herself instead of returning him back to the shelter as they request, then she’s still an assh*le. What is it with these people that do this?? You had the dog for four years-that doesn’t make you an expert on what is best for the dog, particularly since you seemed to think continually putting your animal in potentially upsetting situations when you had already deemed him aggressive was a good idea. I imagine the motivation was to not look bad in front on the shelter people so she could get her sob story out and control the narrative before they could say anything. And now her dog is with someone who may or may not be suitable for him as an owner.
Every time I think I can’t like her less, she surprises me.
My theory is that the dog handed himself in. “Lamby, have I told how much black men love curvy white women like me?” And he is like “twice…today…and its only 9 in the morning”
Lmao. The poor thing probably did it all to get away from her.
If she made up his aggression, there is something seriously wrong with her.
I’m going to side with the shelter here, as stars tend to drag their dogs into very challenging situations and because Lena is an asshole in most other areas of life.
I will say it’s possible for a shelter to describe an animal one way and an owner to experience it another. I adopted a cat who was described as a big puddle of love who’d been cruelly abandoned after being attacked by the family dog. He is a real snuggler…who also has serious play aggression issues and probably provoked the dog. He probably should be an only pet rather than in a home with other cats. No one lied. I’m pretty sure his foster met an injured and severely depressed animal, and was quick to jump at a home without any dogs open to an adult cat (rare in my area). The cat I know is healthy and confident in his territory, so he behaves differently.
I adopted one of my cats from a shelter (the others I rescued off the streets or were feral) and they listed her as an extremely affectionate kitten (a “velcro” kitty they said). And at the shelter, she was super affectionate and cuddled into me as soon as I took her out of her cage, it was the sweetest thing ever. Fast forward to bringing her home and she is actually a super independent, playful goof who refuses to be held or cuddled! of course, I think it’s amazing that she knew being a cuddle bug at the shelter would get her adopted. As much as I would have loved a cuddle bug, she is amazingly perfect as she is and I wouldnt want her any other way
You have to respect the cat’s hustle!
My dog did the same thing at the shelter! She sat on my lap and let me hug her –
and never did it again!! She manipulated me beautifully. She’s very friendly with all people and does love to be petted, but she’s not a cuddlebug — prefers to sleep alone, etc. Oh well! I still love her of course.
When I was a kid a shelter mis-described a dog we adopted, and ended up surrendering because we couldn’t handle him. They thought the dog needed a lot of play time and space to run, because he was young and energetic, but really what happened was he just wound himself up so much we could never get him to calm down, or even sleep. What he really needed was a more focused owner with a rigid routine. They didn’t do it maliciously, they just made the wrong assumption based on how the dog acted in a shelter environment (which is why home-fostering is so important, because it lets the pros really suss out the animal’s behavior and ideal environment).
That said, #teamBARC because Lena Dunham is an asshole and I side-eye her giving up the dog right after she got new puppies. What, you can’t invest in socializing your older dog?
I got my cat from a shelter after he, two other cats and a dog had been surrendered because one of previous owners’ kids had developed allergies. In his intake form, they stated that he got along with other cats and dogs. He’s a bit like Crookshanks from the Harry Potter series in temperament, which made me think that there were other reasons for his surrender.
After taking him to my parents for visits, who have 3 cats and a dog, something wasn’t accurate on the form. My magnificent orange jerk cat had the 80 lb dog dominated to the point that the dog would see him lounging by the stove and take the long way around through the living room to get to his food bowl and water. He also likes to climb on counters and can open kitchen cabinet doors. After my dad found him taking a nap in the cupboards under the island on top of a cake pan, he is no longer welcome at my parents’ house. I really wonder if his intake form was really accurate after that, but he’s a good cat for me. He’s doing better in a home where he’s the only pet.
“because one of previous owners’ kids had developed allergies”
I see this so often as a reason pets are surrendered, and then experienced it myself first hand.
I’ve had cats my entire life, since I was a baby. I never have a reaction, other than my eyes might get a bit itchy if I’m around a lot of other pets (not mine). A few years I finally had allergy testing after spring allergies had progressively gotten worse, and it came back that I’m also mildly allergic to cats and dogs. At this point I’d had my cat for 15-16 years. My allergy doctor IMMEDIATELY says I need to get rid of my cat. I told her no way, but I think so many other people go OMG! and take their pet to the shelter, even if the kid or whoever doesn’t really have a strong reaction. Obviously if it’s bad, the pet should be rehomed, but I think a lot of people and doctors overreact.
Lucy, I’d had my 3 cats for a while, when my allergies worsened. When I got retested, I was a 3+ (out of 4) to cats! Needless to say, I wasn’t getting rid of my precious fur-babies, so I started allergy shots. 3xs/wk at first, then down to twice a week after a year, and by the next year, when I was down to 1x/wk. I was able to do it myself at home. Nothing I wouldn’t do for my little sweeties lol. They “paid me back” with lots of love and affection 😊
I agree that what the shelter sees, and what you get once you bring an adopted pet home CAN vary. If this was someone else, I might believe them. But it is Lena. AND the fact that she said the animal had been re-homed several times and abused—well if the shelter didn’t say that, how the hell would she know? She is clearly lying about that, which makes me doubt everything.
I used to have a Bengal cat that came from a breed rescue and was passed around until she came to us. I blame people who want bengals because they look cool and wild but they don’t understand the breeding process or their personalities. They are high maintenance and very active. By high maintenance I mean they need a lot of attention and play time or they become destructive. I had two other cats and she took them over and groomed them to the point she would hold them down when they tried to escape. She could open doors and cabinets and liked to jump on my shoulder and chill out there for as long as I would let her. I was afraid she wouldn’t do well with children but she did though I had to teach her not to groom them too.
Bengals are surrendered a lot because people don’t do simple research. I had cat ladder ledges on the walls, an outdoor pen she could hang out in and I cuddled her constantly. I would scoop her up and tuck her in my hoodie. She was work but I knew that before I adopted her.
Lena is a liar and horrible human being. I love the shade and the bluntness of the shelter worker. Keep talking.
We know about boyfriends and girlfriends used for photo ops, but a dog?!? We have cats. A cat would have scratched this ridiculous woman and run away.
“Vazquez is also disappointed that Lena got two new puppies shortly before giving away Lamby.”
This is where I lose any sympathy I may have had for Lena. She knew she had an aggressive dog, but she brought two puppies into her home? Dogs are not accessories. They are a huge responsibility. I took in my mom’s dogs after she died and while they are a lot of work at times, when I agreed to take them, I also agreed to taking in all of their issues as well.
I can’t stand this chick! Lena is a pathelogical liar. Just be honest and say the dog got to old to her and she wanted something new. She’s a disgusting piece of trash if she dumped her dog for that reason. 😡
I don’t see why she would make that up, but knowing her history, anything is possible. I also think it’s okay to divorce a pet, if you can divorce a spouse. No, they are not like your children and I say that as someone who spoiled and loved my dog growing up. Sometimes your home isn’t the best place for them. Hypothetically, I’d rather give a dog to a loving person with the time and know-how than place it back into a shelter, no kill or not. Anyone, including Lena Dunham can show up and adopt.
@Ali, so you’re arguing pets are not like your children, but they are like a spouse? I am not saying one has to keep their dog at all costs. If I were elderly, for example, I’d have a hard time managing my dog–a rambunctious Rottweiler mix. But, yes, owners of rescue dogs should make a commitment to provide a home for their dogs for lie, if possible. If Lena had returned Lamby after a week or a month, I’d be more inclined to believe the dog had serious issues. I do not believe that after four years, this dog was completely horrible and nothing more could be done. If it were that bad, why keep it for so long?
No, they are also not like spouses, so that’s the point. If we can divorce something we commit legally and spiritually to then giving up a pet is not in the same ballpark. I’m not going to argue with the type of mentality of pet owner that values pets more than people because there are an abundance of people with that belief system and if you don’t believe that then you are automatically he spawn of Satan or something or incapable of living an animal when that’s not the point.
Note that you said IF possible. I agree with that and sometimes it’s not always possible. Sometimes schedules change, behavioral patterns change, financial situation, a number of things, but people are always shamed for giving up their pets.
Animals only recently had a soul, according to Catholic doctrine, thanks to Pope Francis. Cruelty toward animals has been justified, by the doctrine that they don’t have souls. Any child could tell you the truth.
I love reading these comments. There is so much joy and love in them. Of course, people must sometimes give up their pets. The pets sometimes have a hard time, giving us up – they can’t talk! – if my dog could talk!!! – he wouldn’t stop – he’d be like a 2 or 3-year-old, always asking questions, wanting to play, go outside, or have a hug. He’s pretty smart – he always remembers that a dog bone was deserved – even after a walk. I’m glad that dogs can’t talk, but I do truly miss babies – as much trouble as they were. This is the ultimate way to pass down needed knowledge.
I don’t know. If I was the dog and my human named me Lamby, I’ll get out of my human’s house real fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Garbage person.
I had a Balinese cat. Does it sound dramatic to say he was my soul mate? I will never have a connection like that with an animal again. BUT he was very aggressive. Occasionally towards me (play would get out of hand), consistently towards people in my life. He was wildly protective. I swear he wanted to kill my boyfriend. He was known to attack guests, I would have to close him in a room and he would howl and throw himself at the door.
But when it was just the two of us… he really was an angel to me and our connection was very real and very deep. He was a comfort and a joy. He died suddenly when he was four, of kidney failure. It took two days and I was devastated, truly gutted. But as the years pass I am glad that I never had to give him up. He would not have been Ok with children, and now I have two. So I would have had to do something and the prospect is so terrible to even think about. He was the prince of my life while he lived, and I never had to remove him from my home even though he was an aggressive and unpredictable animal (who many of my friends and family did not like!)
So if her story is true I have a tiny ounce of understanding for her. But…. it seems like it’s a bunch of self-serving lies and manufactured drama so… no Lena. Just no.
Are you me? Your story is very similar to mine. I had a beautiful 20 pound Maine Coon cat who was my best friend (aside from my husband). He used to follow me around the house, cuddle on my lap, use my arm (while typing) as a pillow. Every morning when I woke up he would run over to me and rub against my legs. But he pretty much only liked me. He would hiss at my husband or guests and was generally standoffish toward other people. He passed away a couple of weeks ago (he would have been 4 in August) due to a stroke that I think was caused by HCM (his breeder didn’t screen for it, which I only learned after the fact). I’m still devastated by his death. He was such a big part of my life and now he’s gone. And I know, as you said, that he probably would not have been good with kids (my husband and I are planning on starting a family this year), but I miss him so much and I know I will never have another cat who is that suited to me. He wasn’t perfect (no pet or human is), but I loved him so much.
So yeah, I just can’t sympathize with Lena. She has so many resources at her disposal to deal with a dog with issues, and she apparently did not choose to avail herself of the right ones (or did not make sacrifices on her part that could have resolved some of the issues). I would do anything to have my cat back; I simply can’t fathom giving up a pet if you really loved it. And I do think pets are lifelong commitments. If you’re not willing to give a pet a forever home, then maybe you shouldn’t be getting a pet.
You made a very good point. She has resources and you can’t tell me this was some crazed dog because she had him for 4 years!
My dog is a rescue and she has terrible separation anxiety so she comes with me whenever I can take her. I sit outside at restaurants so she can come and she comes on vacations. She loves to go for rides. She has calmed some but she relies on a schedule or she gets a little whiney. She loves us but can’t stand anyone else. She looks at a guest and then runs away, peeks to see if they are still there and runs away again. If I put her on my lap she stares at the person and sometimes trembles. She barks at the door when she hears anyone approach and she hates most other dogs to the point I had to flee the dog park after a second try because she behaved like a raving lunatic. When anyone approaches the car she barks and growls and if a child is in there with me she loses her mind. She is hyper protective. If my two oldest get into a typical sibling squabble she stands between them and makes weird noises.
A few people told me to get rid of my crazy dog but that will never happen. Ever.
She is happy here and loving and affectionate with us but she is who she is and I accept her with all she comes with. She’s doing the best she can and it is good enough for us.
Apparently she likes the dog better when he’s in a painting on her wall.
Having been a rescue coordinator in the past, no reputable, competent shelter or rescue group would adopt out an unpredictably aggressive dog. Period. The insurance would never allow it.
That being said, I think it is very telling that the shelter is NOT confirming her prior abuse claims. Some groups love making up traumatic back stories for their rescue animals, but this one apparently did not. Lena seemingly made one up to justify her relinquishment of the dog, not to the shelter where Lamby came from but to a different group – likely because she knew they would realize how much she had warped him while this new organization would not.
What I’m wondering is why Lena decided to publicize this at all? No one would have known if she had quietly re-homed the dog. There was simply no need to make up an elaborate story to justify giving up the dog and to post about it on Instagram.
But then again, who am I kidding? She’s a narcissist. She couldn’t pass up an opportunity for attention and pity.
“Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? ” she asks, after making the whole thing public for the world to know.
Are people calling themselves “mom” and “dad” to thier dogs now or is this just a celebrity thing??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s a thing…
The other day I called to make an appointment with my dog groomer and I blurted out “Hi, this is Daisy’s mom!”.
I am not proud of this, lol.
My cats/dogs were always my furry kids. My sister’s dog (a 45 lb. Goldendoodle) is my furry nephew, and I love him to pieces (which I believe is wholly reciprocal 😊 ). 3 years ago, I got sick and was in the hospital for 7 weeks. My sister would call me, and the dog would hear my name, and start licking the phone. She’d even FaceTime us so the dog could see me 😊 and we had some good talks! lol
When I got out of the hospital, and I went over to her house, the dog jumped on the couch so he could “hug” me: he was whimpering, and licking…he jumped up on me and put his paws around my neck and nuzzled in. I swear, he was happier to see me than my (human) nephews! lol
I’m going over there later (my family does Shabbat dinners together), and while I’ll get a perfunctory “Hi Auntie —, and a peck on the cheek from my teenage nephews (if I’m lucky!), I’m looking forward to the hugs and snuggles from my “favorite” nephew! lol
We’ll kiddingly say to the dog and 2 cats, “Go see Dad” or “Go see Mom.” Or when I’m talking to my kids I’ll say “Your furry sister.”
That’s so funny. My mother does. She makes voices up for her dogs and thoughts for them. She and my dad are their “parents” and I am their “sister”. They are my son’s “aunts”. They are my grandmother’s “grandchildren”. Seriously. My son is so embarrassed by her. But, he is 14 so that is typical. lol
“She makes voices up for her dogs and thoughts for them.”
I am your mom.
I also say “excuse me” to my dogs when I’m trying to get around them and “I’m sorry” if I bumped into them.
I do it with my cats. I am their mom, they depend on me for everything and I love them intensely. I don’t see a difference between humans and animals. I call myself their mom, but really they are my best friends
Our daughter and her girlfriend have a very handsome, mean, spoiled male cat. I jokingly call him the “grand cat from hell.”
Haha I do that too! I also have lengthy conversations with my cats
I call my orange jerk cat my one and only son. My late mother referred to him as her grandchild and my sister asks about her nephew when I see her.
I’m going to my dad’s house this weekend, with not too much enthusiasm, for a family get together. I’m more going because of his dog and cats, aka my dog and cat siblings. My sister asked if I could bring her nephew instead of his bitchy sister.
My mother has a charm bracelet that has 4 charms that represent my kids, and one that’s shaped like a dog bone for my brother’s crazy dog.
Guilty. I am Mommy and my ex is still Daddy. I talk to my pets and sometimes like they are babies. My dog loves that.
I jokingly refer to my husband as our dog’s dogfather (he’s a “Godfather” fan), but we do not go around calling ourselves “mommy” and “daddy” in reference to our dog. I feel weirded out when people do.
I call my BF “Cat Dad” around the kitties and he often refers to himself as such.
*hangs head in shame*
I do this too, Kitten. I think we’re okay, haha.
To be fair, it started out completely jokingly – then it just stuck. When my husband went away to upgrade and test for his plumbing licensing I jokingly texted him “Juno, Fynn and Patch keep looking for you. I told them you decided you didn’t want to be their dad anymore but you’d send them the occasional birthday/ Christmas card”. He was only gone on a 7 week course – and was home most weekends. But I totally used to make fun of people who called themselves that… and now I’m one of them.
I’m my cat’s mom and if I have children he will be their older brother! I love my Mouzii <3
A friend of mine adopted a Jack russel-different terriers-something-mix. That dog had several problems. Aggressive, hyper hunting passion (Kids, animals, bikes). That dog was a biter. He destroyed the cage and killed her daughters 5 guinea pigs. He tore off another dogs ear.
The shelter told her he’s a nice, normal dog and blamed her for all this.
The vet told my friend that the dog may have been abused. There was no proof but for my friend this was her new ultimate truth. It was an explanation for his behaviour.
So yeah i think Dunham may really believe this too. Maybe her dog tried to fight the new puppies.
It’s easier than to realize that that particular dog/breed is wrong for the family lifestyle.
In my friend’s case the dog was a hunting breed mix and my friend and her daughter are couch potatoes. One day i took him with me for a 60km bicycle trek and damn that dog was almost impossible to make tired. He was a good and happy dog that day. My friend then gave him to one of her colleagues who seems to always train for a new marathon. They are a good and very active team. Her colleague has experience with working dogs which was needed! So the dog got a happy end after all
Your friend’s dog was just a dog for hunters.His dog behavior is typical of hunter dogs
My dog is a yorkie and is very protective which can make her seem agressive to others. She’s very loving when she knows you but she barks at strangers, goes nuts when people come to the house, and freaks out at other animals. I would never, in an infinite amount of years, give her away. She’d be depressed, as would I. Dogs know when they’re given away, it breaks their heart. I’ve heard of a dog that were sent back to a shelter and his family still visited him but never took him back, he became depressed and stopped eating; he died from a broken heart.
People like Lena don’t get that animals have feelings. They think animals are accessories. She is trash.
We also adopted a 4 yo Jack Russell who had been featured in a story the local paper did about the animal shelter, although I found this out later. He was an obstinate little bugger, and had obviously ruled the roost in his previous home. With gentle, consistent retraining, he turned out to be a brilliant little dog. Because my daughter and I were working long hours, my son took him to live with him a few years ago, since he works from home. Unfortunately, he still doesn’t like other dogs, but loves all humans. He’s very old now – 15.5 years – has lost most of his tan patches and is like a doddery old man, but still goes mental with joy when we visit him. I know his days are numbered, and am preparing for the sadness that will hit us all.
My kids got me a Doberman puppy for my birthday 3.5 years ago, as I was home a lot more. He’s a lovely, playful, gentle boy, and a fantastic guard dog. He loved it when we dog-sat for several friends, and became very whiney when his pals had to go home. He needed his very own playmate, so off to the shelter we went. The dog we wanted was sent to a specialist facility, as he was considered far too aggressive to be in a family home. Five weeks ago we adopted a 1 yo greyhound cross, who looks like the Doberman’s little sister, apart from the small white patch on her chest. She is so loving, and gentle with big and small people, and she’s almost house-trained now, after we discovered this hadn’t been attended to. The two doggies get along so well, with no aggression to or from either one, and spend most of the day chasing and tumbling over each other, or jostling for the top step at the verandah. I can’t remember what it was like before we got her.
Great post! It is so important to understand the breed(s) of a dog and your ability to meet their needs before adoption. So many dogs are surrendered through no fault of their own because of a mismatch of breed to owner. Dogs that are under stimulated or underexercised are known to act out, destroying property or even aggression. I am so glad this dog met a good match, and was able to live a much more fulfilled life.
I suspect Dunham’s dog didn’t take to the lifestyle of a busy working entertainer. I doubt she was around much, or if she hauled that dog set to set, location to location, no wonder it acted out. Too bad she doesn’t have the insight to see that she may have been the reason behind it’s anxious behaviour. I fear new dogs will end up the same way.
I am about to adopt a rescue dog. We, and the agency, are taking it very seriously. First and foremost priority, a stable and conscientious home environment that puts the needs of the dog first. Proud to say we already have an 8 yr old Aussie Shepard that is the love of our lives and what we arrange our lives around, not the other way. The rewards of a beautiful relationship with a beloved pet are a thousandfold!
+1
Very true. I LOVE pit bulls but I know I can’t own one. My personality is strong, but not strong enough to show the pit s/he is the dog and I am the boss, for lack of a better terminology. I know I’d love a pit to death but I run the risk of spoiling it too much and ruin his/her socialization with other dogs, my cat, and other people.
One must take give those Aussie Shepards a LOT of exercise! I would have loved to give such an obedient dog to my son, but they need space to run. Kudos!
Lena is the protagonist of reality in her mind. No matter what happens her first thought is always “but how will this affect ME?!”
Our dogs are part of our family. They provide us with unconditional love & companionship. If she did make this whole thing up then this is a new low for her.
Also I am bothered by her face when she tries to look sexy (tries being the operative word). That pouty face is not cute Lena maybe go back to the drawing board.
I adopted two dogs previously that were described as loving and perfect for children and they both were fear biters and aggressive. One attacked my boys because they walked over to see what she was chewing on (a dead mole).
Shelters mess up dogs, maybe more than previous bad owners. Those poor dogs, living in cages, surrounded by barking dogs. I have worked in a shelter and know firsthand how timid dogs lose it.
One of the problems of no-kill shelters is they try to adopt dogs that have serious issues and aren’t adoptable. Poor dogs who have been stuck in a cage for months and months.
So I understand why someone might prefer to buy a known breed from a person who has raised that puppy with love.
Also shelters seem to take the relinquishing owners’ stories on faith — oh, we are moving; the landlord said we couldn’t keep it anymore; sure, they’re housebroken; no, we never had a problem. Age is often wildly off as well. Shelters aren’t asking enough questions and people dropping these animals off aren’t telling the truth, period. Nobody’s going to admit to beating the crap out of their pet or being completely unable to house train a dog. This has happened every time I’ve adopted a pet. When I take them to the vet for the first check up in the days after the adoption, without fail the vets were completely shocked at the shelter claims, especially of age and general health. And this is our local Humane Society I’m dealing with. Even still, I never created an elaborate backstory to explain any quirks or weird behaviors. Sure, one of my dogs is completely terrified of old men wearing ball caps. But without proof I’m not going to make up wild stories about his history with an elderly hat-wearing man to garner internet followers and validation.
I am sorry but the old men with baseball caps made me laugh. That is very particular. My dog hates dark haired young men with tan skin or dark haired men with mustaches.
“Adopt, don’t shop” is not appropriate for everyone. There is nothing wrong with buying a dog from a professional, responsible breeder. The trouble is that many people do not do enough research and buy dogs from substandard, incompetent producers and buy dogs who are not bred from health-tested parents and are not properly socialized.
So true, always buy from a reputable breeder. Do your research!
My dog now was a shelter puppy but was only in the shelter a few days. All 5 of his sibling died in the shelter of unknown causes and he was incredibly sickly and only 6 weeks old. He was less than 5 pounds and had bloody diahrrea and they were going to put him down.
I luckily knew a foster parent working there who wanted to save him, and she let me take care of him. He had no appetite and I made him pancakes and anything I could to make him get something down. He had two parvo tests because he had all the symptoms, but both were negative.
After a month of heartache and hard work trying to save this little puppy he started gaining weight and became healthy! Now he is two years old, 80 pounds, and one of my kids. He is the best dog I have ever had, zero aggression and never met a person he couldn’t love. So shelter dogs can be dream dogs. But sometimes you won’t know until you live with the dog for a while. And shelters will lie to you to get a dog adopted. It has happened to me several times…
Is Lena seriously gas lighting a dog?
I think she learned from Taylor. Every ex, human or animal, is a terrible person.
Hee-hee!
Dogs need proper owners who can be disciplinarians. My sister and a previous boyfriend of hers moved in together after a month of dating, and bought a dog right away. To her, the dog was an accessory. She’d move to different cities and apartments every couple of months, and the dog had no consistent, stable environment. Once my sister’s next boyfriend (now ex, also on the lam from the law) knocked her up after a month of dating, she gave the dog to my dad because she didn’t think she could handle the responsibility of a child and a dog. Under my dad’s care, the dog has become a spoiled brat. On several occasions, she’s run out of the elevator in my dad’s apartment to attack other dogs and puppies (which my dad doesn’t scold her for. He says, “it’s okay, because the dog surprised her”), refuses to eat dog food, and has to have her own chair AT the dinner table (which she eats directly off of) when he takes her to other people’s homes. Thank god she’s a small dog, but still, it’s unsettling. And no one’s allowed to tell the dog “no”. If you try to scold the dog for bad behaviour, he wraps his arms around her and says, “Don’t yell at her!” On several occasions, he’s said that she’s not a dog, but a “person”.
I’m a cat person, myself. And as much as I’ve doted on my cats, at the end of the day, they’re cats, and I treat them like cats. I dunno why cat people get labelled as “crazy” when I see so many more dog owners bending over backwards to force other people to accommodate their dogs, pushing them around in strollers, purses, buying them their own ice cream cones, and arguing with store/restaurant owners over why their dog can’t come inside.
You must be lucky to walk around so many people who can afford to carry their animals in purses, and all that. If an animal gets sick where I live, they are taken into the back yard and shot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a BARC pup who has a past that is horrible. I’m so happy to say you wouldn’t know it now. He did bark for months and if anyone even raised their voice he ran to his kennel. It took a lot of time and effort to get him to trust us. Five years later he is my spoiled rotten, overweight, snoring butterball. The only time I bring it up is when we get him groomed. (He can get a little snippy around his ears and face.)
This story bugs me and she really bugs me. She wants attention… Fine. Do not use something innocent and defenseless to do so. I can’t stand anyone in the spotlight that does this.
I adopted my second dog when he was about 7. He was part of a hoarding situation and was terrified in the kennel and when I brought him home, he was terrified of men. So much so, that he’d lunge at men’s feet and bite their toes. Clearly was kicked around in his early years. But, after 9 months of intense love, training and kindness from men in his new life, he;s become the most loving, sassy, sweet pup. Lena’s an asshole who’s too lazy to try and help that dog. He’s better off without her.
She has diarrhea of the mouth.
The fact that she has two new puppies… That’s all I needed to hear.
Her parents really messed her up. All those years over therapy and she’s a perpetual 12 year old victim.
What a piece of work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well obviously if you’re bringing a damn pet all around the country with you to studios and sets there is going to be aggression. They need a stable consistent home. That’s why there are dog walkers. Lena, grow up.
People Magazine has a story up about Lena and Lamby (and BARC’s response to Lena’s post about rehoming Lamby) (http://people.com/pets/lena-dunham-lamby-alleged-abuse/). The article notes that Lamby ended up at this place called The Zen Dog in LA. The owner/trainer at The Zen Dog said that “the dog was heavily medicated, had a nasty temperament, and was drinking his own urine” (though Lamby is now stabilized and at a new home).
Though I don’t doubt Lena loved the dog (she’s still in contact with The Zen Dog about how Lamby’s doing), it sounds like she had no idea how to care for one and was herself the cause of Lamby’s issues.
She has made posts from like three years ago where she talks about the dog biting her and drinking its own urine. It’s clear she’s tried for years to deal with its issues but probably just couldn’t handle it anymore. I don’t know how you can say she caused the issues. She made posts about how it had possibly suffered brain damage in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not hating on her for rehoming Lamby – in fact, I think she’s acting responsibly by doing so. However, she’s painting herself as a victim here – the dog had horrible issues! It was not my fault! By doing so, she’s (consciously or not) throwing the shelter under the bus by implying that the shelter didn’t adequately screen her adoption of Lamby/didn’t provide sufficient warning about Lamby’s issues.
Instead of admitting any responsibility, she got two new puppies – and trashed her old dog. I hope everyone refuses to look at the new pictures of her having fun with puppies.
This is all pretty gross – on behalf of the shelter, NOT Lena. As far as I can tell, Lena never blamed the original shelter for anyone when she initially said she was rehoming the dog. They went out of their way to respond to her and be extra bitchy and cruel about it. And she didn’t just give the dog away to randos on the internet (unlike Chris Pratt). She gave it a facility that deals specifically with dogs with issues the owner can’t handle. She did everything a dog owner is supposed to do in this situation. My best friend adopted a cat from a reputable no-kill shelter and they told her the cat never had any problems as the previous owners were just moving to a place that didn’t allow pets. A few months later, lo and behold the cat had scratched the hell out of her and vet said it had likely been abused, which was NOT mentioned by the shelter, since the previous owners lied to them.
It’s fine to hate Lena Dunham. There are plenty of reasons to. But going after her for this seems pretty gross.
Except…she signed a contract when she adopted Lamby that required her to return him to BARC if she could no longer care for him. She violated that agreement. So, yeah, she deserves to be criticized by BARC.
Caroline
Agree. It was completely unnecessary. And they guy’s “knowledge” about the dog comes from 4 year old notes. (Who’s to say they are even correct!?). I would definitively not deal with a shelter run by nasty clowns like this.
I think you missed the point, Caroline. Lena is claiming that the dog she adopted had been abused and started being aggressive as soon as she brought him home. If that’s true, a responsible shelter would have had to disclose this behavior and make sure that the person adopting him is going to take the necessary measures to correct the behavior while taking into account the abuse. The shelter is saying that the dog had no history of abuse, as Lena claims, and they have to do that to protect their reputation, otherwise it just makes it look like they are giving away dogs with issues to just anyone. The shelter is right in calling her out.
The shelter wouldn’t have called Lena out if It had not felt strongly about all this. It seems to me that they care more about this animal than Lena, despite fancy words. I hope trading in her old dog, does not mean the new puppies will also be in danger of disrespect.
Go straight to hell, bitch. My family had a dog with serious behavior and anxiety issues. He had seizures and needed daily medication to the point where my mom had to be home even in the middle of a party or something to give him his pill. Only myself and my mother could rub his belly or really attempt to cuddle with him. Though he barked nonstop and would walk up behind you and nip your hand, we never ever once thought about giving him away because we couldn’t “deal” with him. And it sounds like that wasn’t even the reason she gave it away. I really hate Lena Dunham with all I have in me.
If a dog has been abused and is suffering from anxiety and trauma, would you really adopt it out to a narcissistic actress who spends roughly 14 hours a day on set, travels regularly and can’t commit to a stable routine? A dog with trauma NEEDS CONSISTENCY, something Lena Dunham was unable to provide. PS getting 2 new dogs so soon after giving away Lamby is super suss.
Lena most likely doesn’t do the basics such as training, adequate exercise, socializing, setting limits with her dogs. She seems seriously self absorbed and oblivious to the challenges and real time it takes to care for a dog.
Some one criticized Cesar Milan, but he makes excellent points about first making sure your dog has plenty of exercise, behaviour training for dog and human, and setting boundaries. That takes lots of time. If you don’t have the time, don’t get a dog. They are sentient beings, not stuffed toys. I hope that the dog is now in a home where it gets the attention exercise, and training it needs. It clearly was suffering from her idiocy and neglect.
I can’t stand Dunham and people like her. Don’t get a dog if you can’t be bothered with the work involved.
You know what? I have two adopted dogs that I love dearly, one of which a very sharp female German Shepherd. My boyfriend and I used to get in big, loud fights, which provides a very unstable environment for an animal and puts them through a great amount of stress. When I took on the dogs I knew that shit had to STOP – especially when the Shepherd is completely attached to my emotions in a way I’ll never be able to explain.
Anyway, Lena is a drama queen. We know that. Likely her dramatic arguments with her boyfriend, or displays of pent up emotion put the dog on a constant edge. She more than likely gave the dog a degree of the issues it now has.
But damn, if I had a ‘sobbing’ fit that was intense enough to affect the emotions and aggressions of my dog? I wouldn’t be posting any bloody panties on Instagram. Ew. Do you think the dog is proud that it bit you? Do you REALLY want everyone to know?
Girl, damn. I’m younger than you! Get it together!
i got my dog…and she is the the sweetest most hilarious creature ever….however she is a MASSIVE BIHHHHHHHHHHH to other dogs female or male that she feel she can dominate and is a meangirl with their food and toys….
but thats my daughter. LOL
I can’t imagine giving an animal away – esp after 4 years! 😢
Shout out to all the Adopt Don’t Shop crew!!!
We have two rescue dogs: a shih tzu from our local Humane Society and a border terrier that adopted us when he wandered into our yard. The shih tzu was the chillest dog I had ever seen at the shelter. When she came home, she proceeded to run laps around our living room. The list of sounds she hates runs from babies/children to typewriters. I have no idea if she hates kids because of her previous family or because that’s just how she feels about kids. The border terrier is a lap dog who gives excellent hugs, sings up a storm, but can’t poop in the correct spot to save his life. These dogs are my children. My parents refer to themselves as their Granny and Pop and buy them Christmas presents. You would have to pry these dogs out of our cold dead hands.
She’s a known liar and a terrible person who should not be allowed to own dogs. This story makes me so sad.
Oh Lena, you don’t need to try so hard to be hated, everyone dislikes you already.
On a more serious note, as a dog rescuer this kind of stories infuriate me. Not all dogs are easy to handle, especially rescue dogs. It’s a serious commitment and so many people just decide to hand them back or abandon them because they don’t behave as perfectly as they want them to. It’s not for everyone, and she shouldn’t have adopted a dog like that in the first place.
If it were anyone else I might believe them but she is an attention seeking self martyred jerk. It doesn’t add up. She takes him on sets and leaves him with people but he is crazy and violent. That makes no sense. It takes 4 years to discover he is too much? That sounds strange too.
She is insufferable.
Why is she still a thing?
Imagine this from the dogs perspective. Turned out of the only home they knew and didn’t understand why. Then adopted by a ‘star’ who proceeds to take them round events with flashing lights and lots of strangers. Then not being with the dog long enough to bond…about 2 months straight i reckon. No stability. Dogs need that. 😠
I volunteered at BARC (though in the cat loft not with the dogs) and I never saw any evidence that any animal was mistreated. The people who run that shelter love and care for animals that have been abused and abandoned. They do a lot of outreach to their community about adopting. Maybe something the dog experienced in the past resurfaced after Lena adopted him but I do not believe he was abused at BARC at all. Once again she proves she is a terrible person.
I just think that Lena is emotionally immature and insecure. For all that nudity she did on her show, she really showed how much she longs for acceptance. I think the same of Amy Schumer, so eager to be accepted by Hollywood as one of its desirable. From the weird Odell Beckham situation to this latest situation with her dog. She just seems to be the age of a fifteen year old.
You know, I have seen people hold on to their difficult dogs when ‘destroying their lives’ wasn’t just a rich person’s joke. But actually taking apart there home and possessions when there is no money to replace it. Being fired from jobs with difficulties finding new ones because of the dog situation, having difficulty finding a place to live and facing homelessness because of a dog. Dunham is fine when she cares about body issues or broader societal topics but her privilege and cluelessness about it makes her pretty much unbearable mostly.
I have a friend that adopted a puppy with behavioural problems. She was not abused but she was born in the street so she has a survival personality. She has tried many tricks and spent a lot of money trying to educate her but the dog is still the same and finally she just decided to educate her the best she can. At no point she considered returning her or giving her away. I side-eye Lena for this and I am glad she didn’t euthanized the dog or something. Hopefully he will have a better owner and and better life.
I got my pup when she was estimated to be 5 years old, and that was almost 2.5 years ago. The shelter said point-blank that she had been abused. She was brought to the shelter by neighbors of her former owner who were able to give some history. When I walked past her kennel for the first time, she growled at me. Why I took a chance on that weirdo, I don’t know. I took her for a walk on the shelter property and she pulled at the leash and ignored me. We went back into the shelter and she curled up at my feet, then a few minutes later walked to the door and looked at me like, “Are we going home or what?”
She picked me, and she is the most loyal dog in the world, but it has not been easy. She takes a long time to tolerate other people. Once she loves you, she loves you – but getting there is tough. There are times when we’re walking and the sole of my shoe will scrape on the ground she she’ll jump and yelp. She’s terrified of brooms. She was pooping once and it didn’t come all the way out and just sort of…hung there for a moment and she screamed like a human. It wasn’t it was hurting her – there was no blood or anything like that, just a normal poop. But she screamed. It was so bizarre.
It takes patience and consistency. My dog could never, ever go to busy strange places like green rooms or a photo shoot with strangers. I don’t know if she’ll ever be able to be the “normal” dog that can meet everyone wagging her tail. But she trusts me, and trusts me to keep her safe and give her a nice life. And so I’ve had to adjust a bit to do that. I don’t think Lena was willing to adjust to some of what her dog needs.
My cat bites me on the butt when I bend over to put my pyjamas on but then immediately smoothes my face when I turn around so it’s hard to be mad at him when he’s being an adorable noddy.
I adopted a 6mo. old puppy from a supposedly legit rescue organization. The back story was that they found a mother dog, she gave birth shortly after and the puppies had always been in the care of the “organization”.
The day we brought the puppy home and set her in the grass to pee, she broke out in a horrible rash. We immediately took her to the vet the very next day. At the vet, she bit one of the assistants. The vet said she had behavioral issues and would need to see a dog psychiatrist for treatment. She was allergic to grass and anything botanical. She has life long chronic infection in her ears. If she rolls in the grass even once, it sets off a horrible allergic reaction and infection.
She was extremely difficult to house train and strangely shied away if you held an object in your hand. She acted like you were going to beat her. I never hit her. She also had separation anxiety.
After about two years old, she became aggressive if you tried to remove her from the bed or couch. She would growl and snap as if to bite. I loved her so much, I just smoothed it over and tried to work with her to overcome the issue.
She bit my sister-in-law in the face when she tried to pick her up. There has never been a reason for this behavior. I got pregnant and as sad as it was, I gave her over to my Mom. They are best friends. “Two old ladies” as my Mom calls them.
Looking back, I think she was very possessive of me and had terrible anxiety if we were parted. She was actually the one who told me I was pregnant! Lol that’s another story though.
Point is, you will never know the true back story since the dog can’t talk. Lol
They should have told me she wasn’t house trained, had horrible anxiety and was allergic to everything. They surely wouldn’t include the part about hitting her since that would tarnish their reputation.
Also, we adopted a dog from the local shelter and was told it had no problems. This one ate it’s own poo, pooped and peed and rolled in it when we tried kennel training and also had severe anxiety with episodes of mania. I took it back after two months. I did not work and made it my life’s goal to get this dog potty trained. I set a timer for every 30 min. She did great all day. The second my husband came home, she would run and poop and eat it up.
