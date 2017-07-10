Before the age of 31, Rooney Mara had never eaten a piece of pie

At Sundance this year, a bizarre film called Ghost Story premiered to mixed reviews. The film stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, and Rooney is the widow being haunted (??) by her late husband’s ghost, played by a sheet-covered Casey Affleck. It’s not supposed to be a scary movie. It’s supposed to be, like, a ghost drama? Like, a ghost character study? Here’s the trailer:
So… it’s not for me. I know it’s not supposed to be scary, but even ghost character studies will probably freak me out. Still, I read several articles about the film after its Sundance premiere, and all of the articles mentioned one particular scene where Mara’s character is numb with grief after her husband’s funeral, and she sits down and eats a pie in one sitting. Apparently, that scene is, like, Rooney’s best work as an actress. Critics were going wild about how she eats a whole pie in one sitting, in one take. And here’s how you know it was an Oscar-worthy pie-eating: apparently, Rooney had never even eaten a piece of pie before! So she says. She and Casey Affleck chatted with the LA Times about the movie, pie-eating and more. Some highlights:
Rooney on the secrecy of making the film: “I’m inherently a secretive person. It’s just fun and exciting to do something in secret. And also, there’s no pressure, there aren’t these weird expectations, it really felt like making something for ourselves.”
Affleck on how his scenes under a sheet are some of his favorites as an actor: “And I’m not saying that facetiously. I just loved, I don’t know, not being seen. More than anything it was a kind of humbling reminder of how much the director is doing for the actor and how much the other person in the scene is doing for the actor. It works so well because of Rooney and David [Lowrey, the director]. The two things I’m looking forward to having been under the sheet is all of the reviews that say that it is my most expressive and best performance, I am counting on those coming out. And I can’t wait, I want to see the YouTube version of this movie where someone dubs in all the dialogue for the ghost.”
Rooney on her pie-eating long take: “It was certainly something that popped out at me when I read it, that was one of the things I was really excited to do. So it doesn’t surprise me that it’s something that jumps out of the movie. It was such a unique way of showing grief, we’ve never seen anything like that before. And I’d actually never had pie before, that was my first and last pie.”
How had she never eaten any pie before? “I just don’t really have a sweet tooth and I was a really, really strange, geeky child. Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie.”
I’m not really a pie person either, but I have eaten pieces of pie before!! Like, if you give me a choice between a piece of pie or a cookie or a brownie, I’m going with the cookie or the brownie every day of the week. But how bizarre is this? “I was a really, really strange, geeky child” – as an excuse for never eating a piece of pie before the age of 31. Strange geeky kids eat pie too, Rooney!! Then again, who am I to judge? I have weird things about certain foods too. The smell of melting cheese makes me sick to my stomach. I’ve only eaten lamb when it’s mixed with other meats in a meatloaf. The texture of shrimp is gross to me. Are any or all of those things more or less weird than a 31-year-old American woman never having tried a piece of pie?
“Pie?”
“I don’t know her.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I am proud to say I have never eaten a hot dog in my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was never a big hot dog fan until I visited Iceland and Denmark, where hot dogs are a common snack. The hot dogs were phenomenal…best ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up in NYC and always loved me a dirtywater hot dog. Then, roundabout age 14, all those stories my Brooklyn tough guy dad liked to tell me about being in factories and watching guys shovel lungs and junk off the floor into the hot dog machine finally started to get to me. I moved out of state, and never really ate a hot dog again. #Sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped eating hot dogs the moment I found out what goes into the filling. I don’t regret my decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The answer is Hebrew National hot dogs! Not made from lips and asses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not as a kid though, just wondering?
I proudly only do veggie dogs now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a southerner. We eat nothing but pie, actually fried pie!! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FRIED pie? I have to look it up. I like the sound of it !!! I want to try it for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can fry anything, it turns out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a fried apple pie recipe on all recipes.com.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. WOW. Thanks @third ginger. I will make the fried mini apple pies asap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just made a beautiful peach pie with flower cut outs for the top crust. How you could live without pie I just can’t begin to imagine. Now Googling “how to fry a pie.” Learn something new every day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had my first taste of Fried pie with homemade vanilla ice cream in Kentucky years ago when we did a drive from Toronto to Miami, it was delicious, glorious and I haven’t thought of any other desert in the same way as I have that fried pie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never eaten a corn dog, never eaten an Arby’s sandwich, never eaten pork rinds. And I’m 34. So… I guess it happens.
But PIE?! Girl no. Get me some blueberry pie and I’m a happy lady all day long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never eaten pork rinds either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re….an acquired taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never had any of those either! I definitely consider myself someone who eats pretty much everything, too. I love pumpkin pie, but that’s about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it, people have the strangest food aversions. My old business partner’s husband has never eaten so many things. I stopped inviting them to dinner because he would just sit there and stare at everyone else eating, no mater what I offered to make for him in advance.
My husband loves pie so much we make him birthday pie instead of cake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She still hasn’t eaten a pie as what she ate was a gluten free, vegan, low fat, low sugar, no taste, glob of nothing. So she was basically eating the food version of herself.
Me being me, I would eat a cookie stuffed fudgy brownie cake. Like a turducken but for people who like chocolate.
Weird food thing: I cannot eat cold shrimp anymore because the texture makes me want to throw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is a dessert like that, I seem to recall Jessica Simpson talking about eating this layered cookies dessert thingie while pregnant?
anyone know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a pie inside a cake thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they were called slutty brownies. Looks like it’s a layer of cookie dough, a layer of Oreo cookies, and a layer of brownie dough baked together. Never tried them, but based on the recipe, I feel they’d be good for a bite, then become too much and be gross. But that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“a cookie stuffed fudgy brownie cake”. I am intrigued
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“a cookie stuffed fudgy brownie cake”
Your ideas are intriguing to me and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all vegan desserts are tasteless. I haven’t made vegan pies yet but I love baking vegan sweet breads, brownies, cookies. I recently made a banana/peanut-butter/chocolate brownie, no sugar, no dairy. Scrumptious. I put a bit of ap flour but I can substitute it with rice flour or ground almonds, peanuts etc. So it would be gluten-free. My recipe is not fat-free but I will never say to to fats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love plenty of vegan desserts. I make basically everything non vegans eat just adjust it. I make gingerbread and no one ever knows it is vegan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. This poster has cleary no clue what vegan desserts look or taste like. I’ve made a vegan banoffee pie with whipped coconut cream and date caramel for a party and people fought over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See I crave shrimp all the time. I only avoid it because I’m convinced it’s full of toxins from the water and the processing. Brownies are too sweet but I like some cookies, when they’re a bit salty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can bake your own brownies. I have successfully replaced sugar with pitted dates, raisins, applesauce, or bananas. Applesauce and bananas can also replace eggs as a binding agent. Just make sure the bananas are very ripe. If I don’t want banana flavor in my brownies I will use more cocoa powder.
I made brownies with beans instead of flour once. I found the recipe by accident and it made me curious. They were really dry and I didn’t repeat the experiment since, but will try it again. There was this other brownie recipe using zucchini, I want to try that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…she was basically eating the food version of herself.” Haha! I completely agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO! This burn takes the cake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what she is saying. As a life long vegan, in a family of carnivores and omnivores, there are things i’ve never eaten nor do i have any desire to eat them.
My parents gave up trying to force me to eat animal products when i was 5yrs old. This includes gelatin and honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is yeast OK for vegans or not?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea. I think it depends on the reasons people are vegans. Some are extremely militant about it to extent that yeast is off the table and others are not.
Personally, I simply dislike the taste of any and all animal products or by- products of the same. I also find their smell overwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks @LAK. It makes sense. I found vegan recipes using/not using yeast, but I know vegans who only eat flat bread.
I tried to eat 100% vegan several times but I can’t do it; my motivation was ethical. I had iron deficiency twice but then I’ve been trashed by militant vegan/activists when I started eating animal products due to my iron deficiency. That’s the reason why I avoid talking about it sometimes. Very sorry about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
as a vegan for some years now: yeast is completely fine, I’ve actually never heard of a vegan not eating it. that’s taking it pretty far, does that mean they also don’t take antibiotics because oh poor bacteria? mh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veganism is about excluding products that come from using animals. Yeast has no nervous system, c’mon now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pumpkin pie: i can appreciate that it is quite hard, but i don’t judge and it’s wrong that you were judged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I prefer crumble over pie. I can’t justify the calories and fat in pie, in relation to the taste outcome. I eat cookies, and cake, but only my homemade cookies (milk chocolate chip) again, because of the calories and fat in the store bought ones don’t justify the flavour (or vice versa, whatever).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try using Martha Stewart’s pate brisee pie crust recipe and then tell me that the fat isn’t justif….YUUUMMMMUMMMUMMM!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe she didn’t eat pie before. I just refuse to. But it can make that movie scene look more interesting. I watched the trailer only for the pie’s sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it. I’d never eaten anything chocolate until I was around 17, I just didn’t like the smell or the look of it. Tried it and still can’t stand it. Weird, I’ve been told.
I’ve also never eaten any mammals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I trust you and I don’t find it weird that you don’t like chocolate, as popular as it might be. Whoever came with “it’s a matter of taste” was spot on. I just don’t trust her because of the way she comes across when she is talking about it – chasing controversy, IMO, and snobbish, also IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but I will be judging. “I was a really, really strange, picky child,” NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT AT ALL. She really gives me the icks. Can’t watch her movies. Oooh, Rooney, did the scary gross pie cause you to dress like Grandma Doily’s Tablecloth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 She’s a patrician poseur. She wasn’t always such a studied hipster. Before she was cast in GWTDT she was marketed as a combo of relatable, smiley girl next door and preppy princess (seriously, google image her from 2010 and before if you’ve ever wanted to see how she looks when she’s not looking morose or too-cool-for-school and if you want to see her wear colors, pastels and fluffy cardigans). Then the image overhaul arrived and after forays into punk-waifdom and consumption chic she’s landed on artisanal hipster as the image she’s projecting and cultivating for the moment.
Her manager and stylists made a shrewd decision. Her career is blooming and in a sea of JLaw mimicking actresses being an ice queen or granite faced oddity is a distinctive calling card, but it’s not 100% authentic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And everyone bought it hook, line and sinker – she had, hands down, THE most successful image makeover of any actor in the last 10 years, and doubly impressive considering she went from basic preppy rich girl to goth hipster, at 26.
That said, she is a good actress. I’d rather have five of her onscreen than any more of, say, Blake Lively (who is sunny as all get out but still fake/has no talent).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never followed her so I don’t know what her profile was and if it has changed. One thing is certain, she is a great actress. I just watched Side Effects on Netflix and was surprised at how good she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I remember a photoshoot and interview a few years ago with Diane Von Furstenberg, I think they were showing her house or something, but Diane’s daughters/ granddaughters were there and so were their little friends, Roonie was one of those friends and there she was in all her long curly hair, preppy smiley glory. Yes, granted, I get that she could have been a quiet, reserved child but the way she goes on about it you’d think she was Wednesday Adams when thats just not the reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, you weren’t kidding. That is a big difference and she looked very much like her sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy Makeover Batman! Now the million dollar question is which persona is the real Rooney. Both? Neither? If goth hipster is purely for the sake of differentiating herself from her actress peers, does she have a secret stash of flowery Lily Pulitzer dresses that she wears around the house?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t have pie until my late-20s. I had this weird thing with thinking cooked fruit was yucky, which was so wrong. I absolutely love a good fruit cobbler. Also, the only pie my parents ever ate was pumpkin, which I still think is gross to this day. Yuck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know some consider it a fruit, others a veggie. But pumpkin pie always struck me as a sneaky way to try to get kids to eat vegetables.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve known a few people who utterly loathed the taste, smell and texture of cooked fruit. I guess that’s a thing, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp you’re either a pie person or you’re not I guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that’s why she seems so sad?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahaha, great comment !!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought too! It explains a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take pie over cake any day. But people have different food aversions, a friend of mine tried to get me to eat chia seeds, chia pudding (anything chia really) because it’s supposed to be healthy..I just can’t get past that it looks like tadpoles, and it’s all slimy and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chia, beansprouts, boba=Blech! I don’t like asparagus. Love all other veges. Can’t eat Uni. Looks like cat barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s Uni?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uni is urchin! I’ve had it on nigiri 🍣 It think it’s pretty good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Fiorucci, thanks for clarifying that !
I’ve never seen it in restaurants before. I am not sure I’d try it. Though I watched this movie about an Indian family that moved to France and opened an restaurant. IICR they used it in a dish in one of the first scenes in the movie and it seemed like it made the dish very special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to share the title of the movie – “The 100-Foot Journey”. It’s on Netflix. I loved it and wholeheartedly recommend it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for sharing, pumpkin pie! It’s kind of a unique taste. Maybe I’d say, if you like stinky cheeses you’d probably be ok with it, it’s not that crazy. I’m not an expert on seafood and would be interested to see what French people do with urchin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My main food aversion is fruity sweets – fruit tarte/pie, fruit ice-cream, fruit candy, with two exceptions – cherry pie and cherry Fisherman’s Friend. BUT I don’t like fresh cherries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her sister Kate has backed her up and said she never had pie either. Can’t quite wrap my head around the idea that football’s first family didn’t have pie on Thanksgiving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they ate fancier desserts? Perhaps pies are for people who watch football not people who own football.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I are fans of Jamie Bell, who is soon to marry Kate. We were just speaking about the “no pie” wedding celebrations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@third ginger Croquembouche ahoy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can put gold leaves/dust on the pie and call it a day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LP – Yes I agree! If their family came from somewhere else I would understand not eating pie, but her family is white American for generations.
And I also find it weird she never wants to eat pie again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just me speculating but maybe they do have pie for Thanksgiving but the sisters don’t eat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my dear, sweet, late ex-husband and I were dating in the early 70s, I invited him to Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ house. My very Southern grandmother made 6 different pies from scratch and asked him which kind he wanted for dessert after the meal. He asked for the cherry pie, his favorite. He took one bite, got up from his spot at the table, dropped to his knee before my grandmother and proposed to her in front of my grandfather. We all shared a familial chuckle over that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent story !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s ADORABLE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story made my day!! Best wishes from a fellow Georgian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t eat any shellfish, never tried it, prawns and crabs and lobsters and so on look like giant insects to me, those feelers and sticking out eyes, even being in the room with someone eating them freaks me out. And octopus and mussels etc. are almost as revolting. Apple and blackberry or rhubarb pie though, hold me back…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could live on any kind of seafood, just not octopus. Shellfish is my favorite. I’m from Massachusetts so fish is a regular thing. Give me seafood and a big piece of pie, and I’ll be happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beth my husband’s from the Pacific Northwest and on the road to Olympic National Park (in Aberdeen, actually, Kurt Cobain’s hometown) is a diner that serves our favorite meal — Grilled cheese with crab and homemade blackberry pie. Always a highlight of the trip!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@esmom, you made my mouth water! I now live in Florida where good seafood is hard to find. I’m visiting family in Massachusetts next week, and all I’ve been thinking about is all the good food I’ll be eating
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, that meal and the location sound like Heaven!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg, Esmom, am gonna check that place out this summer. Thank you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is a simple but exquisitely delicious meal. The fresh crab inside the grilled cheese is brilliant.
third ginger, it is heaven!
Beth, our one trip to Boston, NH and Maine three years ago was a seafood extravaganza. My son saved all the menus from the places we went, even has one hanging over his bed! Enjoy your visit.
nicegirl, you’re welcome, wish we had a chance to go this year but alas we don’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As it happens, I’m 26 and have also never had pie. Pie isn’t popular in my country in the first place but googling it and looking at what pie, both sweet and savoury, really is… yuck. Can’t blame you, Rooney, the very concept of pie is disgusting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe pie isn’t popular where you live, but in the US, especially during the holidays, it is popular. Especially Thanksgiving
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww pie isn’t gross at all. As long as you don’t choose a cheap one that tastes like margarine. If you think cooked fruit is gross (like others are saying) there’s pecan pie. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, quiche is good. Personally I love pumpkin pie, and it’s not a big deal to make it from scratch. Blueberry and lemon meringue I also love. IKEA has apple pie that’s alright
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By 31,she had never had any pie? Not even one bite? Maybe she just forgot that she did. I’m 39 and just had a piece of apple pie for breakfast. Definitely not my first piece ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I have to get my hands on some apple pie for breakfast! Immediately!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. My husband loves pie for breakfast, too. I’m not a sweet breakfast kind of person — I just had a bowl of pasta for breakfast, actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love leftover pizza for breakfast. I can eat leftover pasta too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paul Newman had a restaurant in Burbank and Hollywood back in the day called Hampton’s. He had a desert that was hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge and caramel sauce on top. I could never eat that now, but back in the 80s, my friend and I used to share a piece and gobble it down. My French mother in law used to make onion tart and tuna tart which were phenomenally delicious. I enjoy making banana cream pies from scratch. I like eating fruit pies and Marie Calendar’s has a super sweet pie called double cream blueberry which is decadent –a little tiny piece is all ya need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge and caramel sauce on top”.
That sounds DIVINE !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was i my early thirties before I had a tuna fish sandwich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is exhaustively obsessed with being unusual and strange and odd. It presents as extremely contrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ms Mara’s thoughts navigating through endless premieres and junkets:
♫ I’m a freak. I’m a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here? I don’t belong here. ♫
*pouts*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she from Upstate NY? home of the famous GRAPE PIE!?!? How can you never have tried the famous GRAPE PIE? Shenanigans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never heard of this! I think it may call for a special road trip to investigate it where it originated! I need a reason for talking the husband into returning to the Hudson River Valley. SWEET
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s not the pie thing, as we all said, people have the weirdest food aversions. I do not drink milk in any shape or form. Detest it.
I shade her for the ‘ i was a strange kid’ comment. Relax. you are not as special as you think you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! These people always have a story related to the movie that they are promoting .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pie grosses me out mostly because I’ve had too many pies in which the bottom crust is undercooked. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that’s nasty. This year I learned something really simple And helpful: butter based pie dough in my mini food processor. Making pie at home now is very easy. My husband loves pie, it’s one of the only desserts he doesn’t turn down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Strange geeky kid” = code for eating disorder
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly. She seems to have a weird relationship with food, remember her first Vogue interview where she was looking to Fincher for permission to eat?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will need to look for that – not at all surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I do. It was a strange interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only kind of pie I’ve ever eaten is shepherd’s pie.
But I’m not American and have never been fond of desserts with crusts, give me cake any day. Or ice cream. Lemon tarts are ok too, but pie just seems too fussy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly there are very very few things I don’t eat. And nowadays it shows. Oh for the glorious days of being a teenager when nothing I ate ever showed up on my hips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll eat almost anything but vegetables. Doesn’t show on me yet, but one day it probably will catch up on me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do people from rich families refuse to try pie at least once in their lives?
I suppose that could explain how she maintains her weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess – it’s snobbery.
I so want to watch that pie eating scene to see her reaction to the “first and last pie”. Why does she have to be so “assertive” about that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People do have weird aversions to food.
But the worst was a desert called “Camel Drool” (Baba de Camelo) in Portugal. Because I hate slimy things, I had an irrational dread of said desert: it was beige like camel’s fur but liquidy like, well, drool. Although I knew all the ingredients (mostly condensed milk), I could never ever try it. Just writing about it makes me nauseous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being called “camel drool,” makes it sound gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To summarize:
Ms Mara and Tom Brady have never eaten a piece of pie or a strawberry.
??????????????????????????
Special snowflakes, unite.
Hilarious and ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought of too. But he never gave a reason for the strawberry thing. I love pie, though as a kid I would take cake or cheesecake any day over pie. And I’ve never been a big brownie person . Anyway I think she’s missing out but her reason for not trying it as a kid makes a lot of sense. Tom Brady makes no sense at all I never imagined someone with a middle-class upbringing in North America would not have tried strawberries
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since I was very young, every time I ate anything with strawberries, I’ve gotten hives. Haven’t tasted a strawberry in decades
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just came to say that I was 100% sure this was Lena Dunham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, just wait !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 32 when I had my first and only s’more. Lifelong hatred of marshmallows. A waste of perfectly good chocolate and Graham crackers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 26/27 when I had my first s’more. It was ok, as you said waste of chocolate and graham crackers, but I do occasionally make a peanut butter s’more brownie. It is to die for. I usually pick off the marshmallows though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pickers unite! 😂 my mom would usually get rocky road if we went to Baskin Robbins (or if she bought a container of ice cream) and if she offered me a bite, I’d have to pick out the marshmallows. I love chocolate and almond (my choice at B&R was chocolate fudge brownie.) One of my aunts once spanked me for picking the marshmallows out of a bowl of lucky charms after she’d poured in the milk. The only real purpose they ever served for me was setting them ablaze over a campfire, and perhaps flinging them at my brother and cousins. Not just picky, but a picky little shit. That’s me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Greenbunny’s comment waaaah up thread is what I’m going to think about now…hello cafe-wherever, “do you have any ‘slutty brownies’ baked fresh today?” Mh, yes please.
Also, this actress, liked her with Daniel Craig in ‘Girl blah blah blah’ but she seems a bit more exhausting now?
Everyone has food aversions, they’re fun and interesting. I eat everything but (totally untested theory) but people who are super involved in what they eat may often cook well? Hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would eat the pie, the cookie, and the brownie, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not too strange. I have never eaten a donut before I was 44. I grew up in Europe though and lived there for a long time… it just never seemed like a good idea when I moved to the US. Recently, a friend forced me to lol. I was not impressed. And I DO have a sweet tooth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like donuts but not from the supermarket. Safeway donuts in particular are so disappointing. Especially not pre made at the supermarket. If you haven’t had a fresh donut consider trying again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favourite pie is banoffie pie. It’s my favourite dessert. Love it!!!! I also like Strudel but I am not sure whether it can be considered a pie. I’ve had it in the shape of a roll and also with the filling between two layers of dough. Apple and sweet cheese!
Some of my big likings among foods with the “acquired taste” label are liquorice (Dutch, German and Scandinavian – sweet and salty), liver and paté, marmite, all kinds of seafood. Could it them any day.
What I don’t like and most likely will never like are lamb, mutton, goat, tripe. Big no to those. I’ve tried some of them once, or twice in different countries prepared with different style of cooking. Not for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would eat Tula Gingerbread if I could eat sweets every day. I’ve had it in the U.S., but it wasn’t nearly as good as in Russia. So I guess it’s good I’m never tempted!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a vegan now so there are plenty things I don’t eat anymore but I would not eat carrots that were cooked. I thought they smelled funny. If I saw one in soup I would pick it out. It wasn’t until I was 23 or 24 that I finally tasted cooked carrots and they were good. I still won’t eat grilled carrots. I have never in my life eaten a corndog. I don’t plan on changing that either. The sight of them make me sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just found out this fall that a film called Mary Magdalene is coming out.
Rooney Mara plays Mary Magdalene.
Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus.
you read that right….two people who were middle eastern…..are going to be played by pasty assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The good news is that Mary Magdalene as know her is a made up fiction. She’s mentioned exactly 4 times in the bible and only in general terms. No physical description, no history, no back story.
Modern day Mary Magdalene is a medieval fiction made of several myths and composites of other women. Promoted by the church and religious art.
On that basis, she can be played by anyone.
On Jesus, you have a point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think now we have the explanation why she oftentimes (most of the time) has that misserable expression. How do you go though life never trying any kind of pie? I understand that all people have weird food things. Like I do not eat pork but that coms from my jewish background. I do not eat white bread, but I can’t say I never tried it. And I live in Eastern Europe, there are literally 50 kinds of grey and black kinds of bread to choose from. My friend does not eat onions, but that is exactly because she tried some when she was little. And there are all sorts of pies to choose from in this world, the different kind of pastries and fillings. Oh well. It makes me wonder however, how did she feel the next day after the pie? Did she thow up? Your body usually reacts negatively to foreign foods and especially in such large doses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But none of the ingredients were new to her or raw, so I don’t understand why she’d throw up. (Unlike someone who’d never eaten meat, I do understand what you mean.) if she’s had a croissant or a biscuit, she’s had the ingredients of the crust. And the filling is usually fruit plus sugar, maybe more flour, corn starch, and or an egg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t grow up starving or anything but I was always happy to get dessert (which wasn’t a daily thing) there wasn’t really a dessert I wouldn’t have a bit of . In contrast my kids are picky about many foods, and often reject cakes , pies, etc at home and other peoples parties after a single bite. And some child guests at their parties won’t even try a bite of cake. So I don’t find this story from Rooney too incredible. But I do wonder if it’s made up just to promote, I wonder that about a lot of these stories
Report this comment as spam or abuse