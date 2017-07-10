Before the age of 31, Rooney Mara had never eaten a piece of pie

At Sundance this year, a bizarre film called Ghost Story premiered to mixed reviews. The film stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, and Rooney is the widow being haunted (??) by her late husband’s ghost, played by a sheet-covered Casey Affleck. It’s not supposed to be a scary movie. It’s supposed to be, like, a ghost drama? Like, a ghost character study? Here’s the trailer:

So… it’s not for me. I know it’s not supposed to be scary, but even ghost character studies will probably freak me out. Still, I read several articles about the film after its Sundance premiere, and all of the articles mentioned one particular scene where Mara’s character is numb with grief after her husband’s funeral, and she sits down and eats a pie in one sitting. Apparently, that scene is, like, Rooney’s best work as an actress. Critics were going wild about how she eats a whole pie in one sitting, in one take. And here’s how you know it was an Oscar-worthy pie-eating: apparently, Rooney had never even eaten a piece of pie before! So she says. She and Casey Affleck chatted with the LA Times about the movie, pie-eating and more. Some highlights:

Rooney on the secrecy of making the film: “I’m inherently a secretive person. It’s just fun and exciting to do something in secret. And also, there’s no pressure, there aren’t these weird expectations, it really felt like making something for ourselves.”

Affleck on how his scenes under a sheet are some of his favorites as an actor: “And I’m not saying that facetiously. I just loved, I don’t know, not being seen. More than anything it was a kind of humbling reminder of how much the director is doing for the actor and how much the other person in the scene is doing for the actor. It works so well because of Rooney and David [Lowrey, the director]. The two things I’m looking forward to having been under the sheet is all of the reviews that say that it is my most expressive and best performance, I am counting on those coming out. And I can’t wait, I want to see the YouTube version of this movie where someone dubs in all the dialogue for the ghost.”

Rooney on her pie-eating long take: “It was certainly something that popped out at me when I read it, that was one of the things I was really excited to do. So it doesn’t surprise me that it’s something that jumps out of the movie. It was such a unique way of showing grief, we’ve never seen anything like that before. And I’d actually never had pie before, that was my first and last pie.”

How had she never eaten any pie before? “I just don’t really have a sweet tooth and I was a really, really strange, geeky child. Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie.”

I’m not really a pie person either, but I have eaten pieces of pie before!! Like, if you give me a choice between a piece of pie or a cookie or a brownie, I’m going with the cookie or the brownie every day of the week. But how bizarre is this? “I was a really, really strange, geeky child” – as an excuse for never eating a piece of pie before the age of 31. Strange geeky kids eat pie too, Rooney!! Then again, who am I to judge? I have weird things about certain foods too. The smell of melting cheese makes me sick to my stomach. I’ve only eaten lamb when it’s mixed with other meats in a meatloaf. The texture of shrimp is gross to me. Are any or all of those things more or less weird than a 31-year-old American woman never having tried a piece of pie?

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

133 Responses to “Before the age of 31, Rooney Mara had never eaten a piece of pie”

  1. Neelyo says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I am proud to say I have never eaten a hot dog in my life.

    Reply
  2. third ginger says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I am a southerner. We eat nothing but pie, actually fried pie!! LOL

    Reply
  3. Patricia says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I’ve never eaten a corn dog, never eaten an Arby’s sandwich, never eaten pork rinds. And I’m 34. So… I guess it happens.
    But PIE?! Girl no. Get me some blueberry pie and I’m a happy lady all day long.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I believe it, people have the strangest food aversions. My old business partner’s husband has never eaten so many things. I stopped inviting them to dinner because he would just sit there and stare at everyone else eating, no mater what I offered to make for him in advance.

    My husband loves pie so much we make him birthday pie instead of cake.

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She still hasn’t eaten a pie as what she ate was a gluten free, vegan, low fat, low sugar, no taste, glob of nothing. So she was basically eating the food version of herself.

    Me being me, I would eat a cookie stuffed fudgy brownie cake. Like a turducken but for people who like chocolate.

    Weird food thing: I cannot eat cold shrimp anymore because the texture makes me want to throw up.

    Reply
  6. LAK says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I get what she is saying. As a life long vegan, in a family of carnivores and omnivores, there are things i’ve never eaten nor do i have any desire to eat them.

    My parents gave up trying to force me to eat animal products when i was 5yrs old. This includes gelatin and honey.

    Reply
  7. ArchieGoodwin says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I prefer crumble over pie. I can’t justify the calories and fat in pie, in relation to the taste outcome. I eat cookies, and cake, but only my homemade cookies (milk chocolate chip) again, because of the calories and fat in the store bought ones don’t justify the flavour (or vice versa, whatever).

    Reply
  8. Pumpkin Pie says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I don’t believe she didn’t eat pie before. I just refuse to. But it can make that movie scene look more interesting. I watched the trailer only for the pie’s sake.

    Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      July 10, 2017 at 11:10 am

      I believe it. I’d never eaten anything chocolate until I was around 17, I just didn’t like the smell or the look of it. Tried it and still can’t stand it. Weird, I’ve been told.

      I’ve also never eaten any mammals.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        July 10, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        I trust you and I don’t find it weird that you don’t like chocolate, as popular as it might be. Whoever came with “it’s a matter of taste” was spot on. I just don’t trust her because of the way she comes across when she is talking about it – chasing controversy, IMO, and snobbish, also IMO.

  9. Anna says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m sorry, but I will be judging. “I was a really, really strange, picky child,” NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT AT ALL. She really gives me the icks. Can’t watch her movies. Oooh, Rooney, did the scary gross pie cause you to dress like Grandma Doily’s Tablecloth?

    Reply
    • sash says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

      +1 She’s a patrician poseur. She wasn’t always such a studied hipster. Before she was cast in GWTDT she was marketed as a combo of relatable, smiley girl next door and preppy princess (seriously, google image her from 2010 and before if you’ve ever wanted to see how she looks when she’s not looking morose or too-cool-for-school and if you want to see her wear colors, pastels and fluffy cardigans). Then the image overhaul arrived and after forays into punk-waifdom and consumption chic she’s landed on artisanal hipster as the image she’s projecting and cultivating for the moment.

      Her manager and stylists made a shrewd decision. Her career is blooming and in a sea of JLaw mimicking actresses being an ice queen or granite faced oddity is a distinctive calling card, but it’s not 100% authentic.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Exactly. And everyone bought it hook, line and sinker – she had, hands down, THE most successful image makeover of any actor in the last 10 years, and doubly impressive considering she went from basic preppy rich girl to goth hipster, at 26.

        That said, she is a good actress. I’d rather have five of her onscreen than any more of, say, Blake Lively (who is sunny as all get out but still fake/has no talent).

      • slowsnow says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:35 am

        I’ve never followed her so I don’t know what her profile was and if it has changed. One thing is certain, she is a great actress. I just watched Side Effects on Netflix and was surprised at how good she was.

      • Melissa says:
        July 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        Yes! I remember a photoshoot and interview a few years ago with Diane Von Furstenberg, I think they were showing her house or something, but Diane’s daughters/ granddaughters were there and so were their little friends, Roonie was one of those friends and there she was in all her long curly hair, preppy smiley glory. Yes, granted, I get that she could have been a quiet, reserved child but the way she goes on about it you’d think she was Wednesday Adams when thats just not the reality.

      • OriginallyBlue says:
        July 10, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        Wow, you weren’t kidding. That is a big difference and she looked very much like her sister.

      • jetlagged says:
        July 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

        Holy Makeover Batman! Now the million dollar question is which persona is the real Rooney. Both? Neither? If goth hipster is purely for the sake of differentiating herself from her actress peers, does she have a secret stash of flowery Lily Pulitzer dresses that she wears around the house?

  10. manda says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I didn’t have pie until my late-20s. I had this weird thing with thinking cooked fruit was yucky, which was so wrong. I absolutely love a good fruit cobbler. Also, the only pie my parents ever ate was pumpkin, which I still think is gross to this day. Yuck

    Reply
  11. Tess says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Welp you’re either a pie person or you’re not I guess

    Reply
  12. Helen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Maybe that’s why she seems so sad?

    Reply
  13. D says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I’ll take pie over cake any day. But people have different food aversions, a friend of mine tried to get me to eat chia seeds, chia pudding (anything chia really) because it’s supposed to be healthy..I just can’t get past that it looks like tadpoles, and it’s all slimy and gross.

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Her sister Kate has backed her up and said she never had pie either. Can’t quite wrap my head around the idea that football’s first family didn’t have pie on Thanksgiving.

    Reply
  15. Annetommy says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I can’t eat any shellfish, never tried it, prawns and crabs and lobsters and so on look like giant insects to me, those feelers and sticking out eyes, even being in the room with someone eating them freaks me out. And octopus and mussels etc. are almost as revolting. Apple and blackberry or rhubarb pie though, hold me back…

    Reply
  16. Shijel says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    As it happens, I’m 26 and have also never had pie. Pie isn’t popular in my country in the first place but googling it and looking at what pie, both sweet and savoury, really is… yuck. Can’t blame you, Rooney, the very concept of pie is disgusting to me.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Maybe pie isn’t popular where you live, but in the US, especially during the holidays, it is popular. Especially Thanksgiving

      Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Awww pie isn’t gross at all. As long as you don’t choose a cheap one that tastes like margarine. If you think cooked fruit is gross (like others are saying) there’s pecan pie. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, quiche is good. Personally I love pumpkin pie, and it’s not a big deal to make it from scratch. Blueberry and lemon meringue I also love. IKEA has apple pie that’s alright

      Reply
  17. Beth says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

    By 31,she had never had any pie? Not even one bite? Maybe she just forgot that she did. I’m 39 and just had a piece of apple pie for breakfast. Definitely not my first piece ever!

    Reply
  18. Anna says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Paul Newman had a restaurant in Burbank and Hollywood back in the day called Hampton’s. He had a desert that was hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge and caramel sauce on top. I could never eat that now, but back in the 80s, my friend and I used to share a piece and gobble it down. My French mother in law used to make onion tart and tuna tart which were phenomenally delicious. I enjoy making banana cream pies from scratch. I like eating fruit pies and Marie Calendar’s has a super sweet pie called double cream blueberry which is decadent –a little tiny piece is all ya need.

    Reply
  19. Leelee says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I was i my early thirties before I had a tuna fish sandwich.

    Reply
  20. gobo says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

    She is exhaustively obsessed with being unusual and strange and odd. It presents as extremely contrived.

    Reply
  21. Highland Fashionista says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Isn’t she from Upstate NY? home of the famous GRAPE PIE!?!? How can you never have tried the famous GRAPE PIE? Shenanigans.

    Reply
  22. Maria F. says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    it’s not the pie thing, as we all said, people have the weirdest food aversions. I do not drink milk in any shape or form. Detest it.

    I shade her for the ‘ i was a strange kid’ comment. Relax. you are not as special as you think you are.

    Reply
  23. Magster says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Lol! These people always have a story related to the movie that they are promoting .

    Reply
  24. Calla Lily says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Pie grosses me out mostly because I’ve had too many pies in which the bottom crust is undercooked. Ugh.

    Reply
  25. The dormouse says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:55 am

    “Strange geeky kid” = code for eating disorder

    Reply
  26. teacakes says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The only kind of pie I’ve ever eaten is shepherd’s pie.

    But I’m not American and have never been fond of desserts with crusts, give me cake any day. Or ice cream. Lemon tarts are ok too, but pie just seems too fussy.

    Reply
  27. Jenny says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Sadly there are very very few things I don’t eat. And nowadays it shows. Oh for the glorious days of being a teenager when nothing I ate ever showed up on my hips.

    Reply
  28. perplexed says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Do people from rich families refuse to try pie at least once in their lives?

    I suppose that could explain how she maintains her weight.

    Reply
  29. slowsnow says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:41 am

    People do have weird aversions to food.
    But the worst was a desert called “Camel Drool” (Baba de Camelo) in Portugal. Because I hate slimy things, I had an irrational dread of said desert: it was beige like camel’s fur but liquidy like, well, drool. Although I knew all the ingredients (mostly condensed milk), I could never ever try it. Just writing about it makes me nauseous.

    Reply
  30. nicegirl says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:45 am

    To summarize:

    Ms Mara and Tom Brady have never eaten a piece of pie or a strawberry.
    ??????????????????????????

    Special snowflakes, unite.

    Hilarious and ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      That’s what I thought of too. But he never gave a reason for the strawberry thing. I love pie, though as a kid I would take cake or cheesecake any day over pie. And I’ve never been a big brownie person . Anyway I think she’s missing out but her reason for not trying it as a kid makes a lot of sense. Tom Brady makes no sense at all I never imagined someone with a middle-class upbringing in North America would not have tried strawberries

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      July 10, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Since I was very young, every time I ate anything with strawberries, I’ve gotten hives. Haven’t tasted a strawberry in decades

      Reply
  31. Aren says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Just came to say that I was 100% sure this was Lena Dunham.

    Reply
  32. justcrimmles says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I was 32 when I had my first and only s’more. Lifelong hatred of marshmallows. A waste of perfectly good chocolate and Graham crackers!

    Reply
    • OriginallyBlue says:
      July 10, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      I was 26/27 when I had my first s’more. It was ok, as you said waste of chocolate and graham crackers, but I do occasionally make a peanut butter s’more brownie. It is to die for. I usually pick off the marshmallows though.

      Reply
      • justcrimmles says:
        July 10, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        Pickers unite! 😂 my mom would usually get rocky road if we went to Baskin Robbins (or if she bought a container of ice cream) and if she offered me a bite, I’d have to pick out the marshmallows. I love chocolate and almond (my choice at B&R was chocolate fudge brownie.) One of my aunts once spanked me for picking the marshmallows out of a bowl of lucky charms after she’d poured in the milk. The only real purpose they ever served for me was setting them ablaze over a campfire, and perhaps flinging them at my brother and cousins. Not just picky, but a picky little shit. That’s me.

  33. K.T says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Greenbunny’s comment waaaah up thread is what I’m going to think about now…hello cafe-wherever, “do you have any ‘slutty brownies’ baked fresh today?” Mh, yes please.

    Also, this actress, liked her with Daniel Craig in ‘Girl blah blah blah’ but she seems a bit more exhausting now?
    Everyone has food aversions, they’re fun and interesting. I eat everything but (totally untested theory) but people who are super involved in what they eat may often cook well? Hopefully.

    Reply
  34. Paisley says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I would eat the pie, the cookie, and the brownie, unfortunately.

    Reply
  35. Alexa says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Not too strange. I have never eaten a donut before I was 44. I grew up in Europe though and lived there for a long time… it just never seemed like a good idea when I moved to the US. Recently, a friend forced me to lol. I was not impressed. And I DO have a sweet tooth!

    Reply
  36. SoulSPA says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    My favourite pie is banoffie pie. It’s my favourite dessert. Love it!!!! I also like Strudel but I am not sure whether it can be considered a pie. I’ve had it in the shape of a roll and also with the filling between two layers of dough. Apple and sweet cheese!

    Some of my big likings among foods with the “acquired taste” label are liquorice (Dutch, German and Scandinavian – sweet and salty), liver and paté, marmite, all kinds of seafood. Could it them any day.

    What I don’t like and most likely will never like are lamb, mutton, goat, tripe. Big no to those. I’ve tried some of them once, or twice in different countries prepared with different style of cooking. Not for me.

    Reply
  37. Ksenia says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I would eat Tula Gingerbread if I could eat sweets every day. I’ve had it in the U.S., but it wasn’t nearly as good as in Russia. So I guess it’s good I’m never tempted!

    Reply
  38. magnoliarose says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I am a vegan now so there are plenty things I don’t eat anymore but I would not eat carrots that were cooked. I thought they smelled funny. If I saw one in soup I would pick it out. It wasn’t until I was 23 or 24 that I finally tasted cooked carrots and they were good. I still won’t eat grilled carrots. I have never in my life eaten a corndog. I don’t plan on changing that either. The sight of them make me sick.

    Reply
  39. hannah89 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I just found out this fall that a film called Mary Magdalene is coming out.

    Rooney Mara plays Mary Magdalene.
    Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus.

    you read that right….two people who were middle eastern…..are going to be played by pasty assholes.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      July 10, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      The good news is that Mary Magdalene as know her is a made up fiction. She’s mentioned exactly 4 times in the bible and only in general terms. No physical description, no history, no back story.

      Modern day Mary Magdalene is a medieval fiction made of several myths and composites of other women. Promoted by the church and religious art.

      On that basis, she can be played by anyone.

      On Jesus, you have a point.

      Reply
  40. SM says:
    July 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I think now we have the explanation why she oftentimes (most of the time) has that misserable expression. How do you go though life never trying any kind of pie? I understand that all people have weird food things. Like I do not eat pork but that coms from my jewish background. I do not eat white bread, but I can’t say I never tried it. And I live in Eastern Europe, there are literally 50 kinds of grey and black kinds of bread to choose from. My friend does not eat onions, but that is exactly because she tried some when she was little. And there are all sorts of pies to choose from in this world, the different kind of pastries and fillings. Oh well. It makes me wonder however, how did she feel the next day after the pie? Did she thow up? Your body usually reacts negatively to foreign foods and especially in such large doses.

    Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      July 10, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      But none of the ingredients were new to her or raw, so I don’t understand why she’d throw up. (Unlike someone who’d never eaten meat, I do understand what you mean.) if she’s had a croissant or a biscuit, she’s had the ingredients of the crust. And the filling is usually fruit plus sugar, maybe more flour, corn starch, and or an egg.

      Reply
  41. Fiorucci says:
    July 10, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I didn’t grow up starving or anything but I was always happy to get dessert (which wasn’t a daily thing) there wasn’t really a dessert I wouldn’t have a bit of . In contrast my kids are picky about many foods, and often reject cakes , pies, etc at home and other peoples parties after a single bite. And some child guests at their parties won’t even try a bite of cake. So I don’t find this story from Rooney too incredible. But I do wonder if it’s made up just to promote, I wonder that about a lot of these stories

    Reply

