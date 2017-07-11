Patton Oswalt on ‘bitter grub worms’ who criticized his engagement

I think we all saw this coming, but didn’t know exactly what form it would take. Last week, we discussed Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger’s engagement. Most everyone was happy for them, and that went far beyond our CB borders. Patton and Meredith’s engagement comes 15 months after Patton lost his wife Michelle McNamara suddenly. Unfortunately, according to some on social media, there is an approved time frame in which a person can fall in love after heartbreak. Patton was accused of everything from forgetting Michelle to opportuning her death to raise his profile. Patton and Meredith both spent their time just responding to the congratulatory tweets and ignored everyone else (as they should). But one blogger, Erica Roman, didn’t and she wrote a powerful essay defending Patton’s engagement and why those who disparaged it were wrong. To her, this was personal. Erica lost her husband three days before Patton lost Michelle and because Patton has been so open about his stages of grief, Erica has felt like they’ve been on this journey together. Patton read her essay and it touched him, so much that he used it as his response to the trolls coming after him. Or, as Patton called them, the “bitter grub worms”.

Meredith also posted Erica’s essay with her response:

You can read Erica’s essay here. She has embedded some of the responses that upset her within the post. I completely get where she is coming from. Not from a grief standpoint but an emotional situation that seems to be mirroring a celebrity’s and thus it sort of feels like a shared experience. I’m glad that Erica has had someone like Patton as her spirit animal during this terrible time. And I agree with Patton, Erica does make her point very well. The whole essay was worth reading for me but here is where she cut to the quick:

So, my dear ignorant, judgmental, assholes, this one is for you. You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare. You didn’t have to face the agony of despair and the only person who could possibly bring you comfort had been ripped from your life forever. You didn’t have to stand in the ashes of what was once your life, when the sun itself darkened and the very air you breathed felt toxic in your lungs. Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself. Who gave you the position to judge when it’s “too soon” for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again? Its been 15 months! How long should a widow sit in isolation before YOU are comfortable enough to release them from their solitary confinement? Because it’s really about you isn’t it? You aren’t actually concerned about the heart of the person who has found the strength and courage to love once more. You’re worried about your own offended sensibilities rooted in old Victorian traditions. Stop pretending you are actually concerned about their “healing.”

Later on, Erica addressed those who claim Michelle would be forgotten now that Patton was marrying Meredith and again, she just does a really good job with it:

“Earlier I said that I was happy to see Patton Oswalt’s heart had expanded. I used that word intentionally. I say expanded because thats what widowed hearts do. They expand. One love isn’t moved out to make room for someone new. An addition is built.”

I do wonder if those coming for Patton aren’t maybe doing so because they disagree with his outspoken political views. I’d like to think this was the last of it but like you, I doubt it. I’m still not taking aim at those who were surprised at how quickly Patton and Meredith got engaged, only those that condemned them for it. So I will end, once again, with joining the others who have wished them a hearty congratulations.

