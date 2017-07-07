Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are engaged: fairytale or too fast?

I wondered if something was up with Patton Oswalt last week. Patton usually takes a summer break from Twitter to focus on his eight-year old daughter Alice while she’s out of school. But this year, he broke that silence to announce his relationship with Meredith Salenger. Since then, he has not gone back into social media hibernation but rather resumed his critique of our current administration, commented on the 10-year anniversary of Ratatouille and tried to assist Donal Logue in his search for his daughter. Then, sandwiched in between all of that, was this tweet:

Yeah, my Summer Twitter break's not happening. 'Cuz I'm hopeful & energized and there's too much good stuff to signal boost. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 28, 2017

I assumed it had to do with Meredith, since Patton isn’t optimistic about the president, but I did not realize how big the news was. After just going red carpet and social media official last month, the couple is engaged.

Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, went public with their budding romance last month at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Baby Driver. The couple’s happy news comes just 15 months after Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice Rigney. Oswalt has been open and honest about the grief he’s experienced since, but judging by the happy posts on both his and Salenger’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, their relationship seems to have had a very positive impact on them both. Although they have been dating only a few months, they are not shy about showing their affection for one another in Instagram posts and frequent interactions on Twitter. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE their romance was “new and they’re very happy.”

Here’s something else I didn’t know, they were introduced by their mutual friend, Martha Plimpton. If she approves this union that’s all I need. Patton has been a widower for a little over a year. As far as we know, this relationship with Meredith is fairly recent. I understand the comments about how quickly this all happened but those timelines don’t factor into it for me. I’m not saying it’s not fast, just that I don’t think we can control when things happen when it comes to matters of the heart. It took me four years of dating exclusively to fall in love with my husband but my cousin is twenty years (happily) married to a woman he wed after only six weeks of meeting. So I am not side-eyeing this sudden development but I get why many others are.

Back to the two lovebirds – there were clues along the way for anyone paying attention:

We are at "Dorky Disney T-shirt Relationship Level", from which no one returns. GREAT CTHULHU WHAT HAVE WE DONE?!? https://t.co/kv1eGX5IV2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 18, 2017

Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend's wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Ah, those bouquets. Years later they tend to attract rats… https://t.co/kp0cjkL7ac — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 5, 2017

I’ll admit, when I first read that tweet I thought it was just Patton’s dark humor. I’m mortified how long it took me to put this together with him playing Remy in Ratatouille.

Finally the pair came outright and confirmed it:

I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, "Will you be my Padawan of Love?" She maced me but said yes later. https://t.co/9gIr2yxfP5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 6, 2017

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! pic.twitter.com/6V6JnQ0XKJ — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 6, 2017

As the article mentions, they have been all over each other on social media since they announced their relationship. I’m not judging, that’s just not my style as you well know. But I was happy to see them so excited. Now that the news has broke, they can’t stop:

And, of course, their friends joined in with equally sloppy sentiments:

Haha that's a big Rock. Tell that prick @pattonoswalt he still owes me 😉🤙🏾. Happy 4 you guys. Congrats! https://t.co/R1j3rmb9qM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

@MeredthSalenger If you need a ring bearer, I take the cake. CONGRATS to two of the best! pic.twitter.com/9yojnccEAq — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 6, 2017

"Friends of the Force to the right side please. Friends of the Empire on the left." — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) July 6, 2017

Maybe they got caught up in the flush of new love and rushed things but I hope not. I hope this is a whirlwind romance that happened at the right time. They’re giddy when so few are these days so good for them. Congrats to the couple and Alice on their big news.