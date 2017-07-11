Kendall & Kylie Jenner claim they don’t have anything to do with their clothing line

A few weeks ago, Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped into another controversy. This time, it involved their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, and their line of vintage-style concert t-shirts. The problem was that instead of actually designing some interesting t-shirts, Kendall and Kylie grabbed some licensed images, overlaid their own photos and sold those t-shirts as new (see the image above). The other problem was that many of the images were of African-American artists like Biggie and Tupac. Of course, they also did the exact same thing to an iconic image of Jim Morrison. The families of Biggie and Tupac and the surviving members of The Doors made a lot of noise about suing Kendall and Kylie, and one photographer has actually filed a lawsuit against them. Kendall and Kylie’s lawyers responded, and this response is… amazing. Like, the justifications from Team Jenner are almost Trump-esque in their logic.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner have responded to a photographer’s lawsuit that the sisters used his Tupac Shakur images without permission for their controversial, now-canceled T-shirt line.
“The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the Jenners’ clothing company said in a statement. On Friday, photographer Michael Miller, who took the photographs of the rap legend that the Jenners then overlayed their own images on top of, said the sisters “misappropriated and wrongfully exploited” his work. Miller’s suit added the Jenners “intended to exploit his photography, let alone obtain his authorization.”
However, the sisters’ company argued that “no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights” had occurred regarding the Shakur photographs since they purchased the images from a company that had been authorized to license them, Sky News reports.
“Canada Inc, the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage T-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac T-shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution,” the Jenners said in a statement. “Canada Inc did not copy anyone’s image, remove any copyright notice from any image or attempt to exploit Mr. Miller’s claimed right of publicity.”
As Miller lawyer’s Scott Alan Burroughs previously noted, the photographer registered his Tupac images at the U.S. Office of Copyright and could receive statutory damages of $150,000 per photo. In a separate statement Friday, the Jenners’ representative Todd Wilson said that Kendall and Kylie had no role in the actual creation of the clothes. “It’s like suing an actor for being in a movie,” Wilson said of Miller’s lawsuit.
While the Jenners have faced the specter of legal action from artists like the Doors and the Notorious B.I.G. – the estates of both filed cease-and-desist orders and left the door open for possible lawsuits – Miller is the first to actually sue the sisters over their ill-advised shirts.
While I’m not a lawyer, I dabble in legal analysis on the internet, so it seems to me like Kylie and Kendall do not have a legal leg to stand on. Their defense is basically “we bought the t-shirts as they had already been licensed and then we crapped them up with our own images and sold them for a huge mark-up and that’s totally fine.” That is not fine. It is in violation of the photographer’s copyright to change, alter or overlay your own tacky image onto his work FOR PROFIT. And it doesn’t matter if the Jenners sold two t-shirts (heh) or two thousand – there was still a copyright infringement. As for the argument of “Kendall and Kylie don’t actually have anything to do with their own clothing company” – while I believe that, that’s a really horrible argument too. The clothing line is called Kendall + Kylie. They are literally the faces of the company. They put their own faces on top of copyrighted images.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Kendall + Kylie’s clothing line.
Wow Kendall is looking Kyliesque in the photo, does the family share the same plastic surgeon?
They do, and his name is Dr. Ourian.
@detritus Great info in case you’re looking for a plastic surgeon and don’t wanna end up like that.
She was never stunning (I will never defend her as a model) but she was cute enough, but now she looks…stuffed.
Exactly what I came here to say.
As a music fan these tees offended me.
Also as a tshirt designer this lazy ass design work offended me.
Same. I know that most musicians are not saints but they did somethig great to inspire millions. And these two…well they are just the definiton of white trash.
LOL.
As a human being, the Jenner twats sense of entitlement and absurd amount of misplaced hubris offends me
The tees offended many, and that’s why they made them. Sell two, just enough to become collectables to teens who don’t know better. Then, wait to make instant news (which their lame clothing line doesn’t ever get) because so many people can’t wait to broadcast their faux pas, get tons of free advertising, and with lots of new site traffic to “check it out”, will inadvertently make sales to wouldn’t have made otherwise by pure statistic.
Kris isn’t an idiot. She’s been capitalizing on people’s hatred of them for years.
I have the original t-shirt with Pac and Biggie on it that says, “Trust Nobody”. Plastering one of those girls over it is an absolute travesty.
I am so enjoying this. To the estates of Biggie, Tupac, the Doors and the photographer – GET MONEY!!
IDK, they may have a legal leg to stand on since they were selling vintage merchandise. The photographer was paid for the rights by whomever made the shirts.
But if the photographer or whomever allowed on t-shirt company to use the images I feel like that doesn’t mean that getting the permission from the company isn’t copyright infringement. If I had an image and i allowed one company to use it that doesn’t mean Kendall and Kylie could go to said company to get the permission to use it
Woah! Just here to say what has Kendall done to her face? Serious question – is this (too much) plastic surgery, fillers etc? … Not to clued up on all the weird surgical and non surgical procedures women (KarJenners) go through. This is not a good look on her.
Does this family known the meaning of ‘taking responsibility’??? JEEZ.
Do they actually do anything themselves?
No
Is it their company? Or did they just sell the rights to their names/images to a clothing manufacturer. Because if it’s the latter, while they should make better choices, this isn’t actually their problem.
The Kardashians have some brands that are actually theirs, but most of them are brands they’ve just sold their name too and in some cases signed on to promote. Like the way Trump owns some hotels but many of them just bought the Trump name.
I also have nothing to do with their clothing line.
It really annoys me that celebs use that as an excuse all the time, “it’s the management” “she’s just a model, she doesn’t have a say” etc. it’s always someone else that is to blame, they can never think or make any decisions on their own. If this clothing company had been a success they would have said “we’re baby bosses/girl bosses” and claimed to have done it on their own, but since it wasn’t…they had nothing to do with it, it was someone else.
Sorry for the rant, it would just be nice to see a celebrity accept responsibility. Just once.
Those T shirts = So fug! As for playing dumb: not a good look.
They are “playing” dumb and they are still responsible.
Full of rubbish and not taking responsibility or ownership. As usual. I always imagine it’s how they explain things to themselves. Basically they talk to the mirror -
Kylie / Kendall as general public: erhmahgerd you did something like totally wrong!
K K: ermahgerd, it wasnt my fault, I did not know about it! I wasn’t in charge!
K K as general public: yeah ok, don’t do it again babe!
K K: How are my lips?
Throw in a bunch of “like” (s) and you are spot on. Alexandria
Yeah, that actually makes you come off worse, not better.
Those hoop earrings in the bottom picture are bad and she should feel bad.
Nice lip fillers, Kendall.
And the rest of the work this “natural” one has had done. She and her little sister now look like twins. The hula hoops are ridiculous.
Yeah.. and when the sales go well, they say: “Oh, we, like, worked so hard, you guys! These are literally our babies!”
Their defense doesn’t make sense to me. Since when does buying the t-shirts equal buying the rights to alter the photographer’s image on the t-shirts?
Actually 2 vs. 2000 does make a difference. I know of a mom and pop image printing company that was able to avoid a copyright infringement charge because they did not mass produce the image. It was 2 shirts at the customer’s request.
smh..there is a HUGE difference in a “name only endorsement” and having an entire clothing line..
At least this shows that the Jenners/Kardashians only sell out of their stock because they produce tiny quantities and then pretend it was massive.
She looks so…not her. Puffy, plastic, kris and kylie-like, awful.
It’s like they’re saying: sorry, we’re idiots.
Btw, Kendall’s face is slowly morphing into a mix of Kylie and Kris.. scary.
Selling yourself for money…there’s a name for that…just saying
