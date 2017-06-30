Kendall & Kylie apologize for selling Jenner-branded Tupac & Biggie t-shirts

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are not content to merely solve racism with Pepsi and steal African-American artists’ designs for their clothing line. Now they’re literally stealing images of famous African-American rap artists and putting their own Jenner-branded stink on them. For real. The Kendall + Kylie clothing brand has a new line of vintage-style t-shirts for “bands” and rap artists. Biggie and Tupac’s images are on the t-shirts, and then Kylie and Kendall stamped those iconic images with their own Warhol-esque vibe:
Why would Kendall and Kylie Jenner think they could just plaster their faces and initials over Biggie and Pac? pic.twitter.com/Mh0yZWKzxw
— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 29, 2017
Of course it’s culture-vulturing and of course it’s completely inappropriate and yet par for the course for the Kardashian-Jenners. Beyond that, however, I have to ask: how is it that NO ONE in their camp even bothered to wonder “hey, do we have the rights or the licensing to use these copyrighted images?” Obviously, as soon as the t-shirts went on sale online, everyone was outraged and the t-shirts were pulled from the online store. Biggie’s mom threatened to sue, and she called them out in an Instagram:
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!
As I said, Kendall and Kylie did pull the images from their online store, but before they did that, the t-shirts were already selling, and selling fast (because 2017 is a dumpster fire). No one knows if those t-shirts will eventually see the light of day. But Kendall did take to Twitter to apologize. I’m shocked that she didn’t offer anyone a Pepsi to make it all better.
— Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 29, 2017
“These designs were not well thought out” is one of the most hilarious understatements of the year. Here’s another thing I don’t get: if you are truly a fan of Pac or Biggie, why would you even DARE to think, “Hey, those iconic images of Pac and Biggie would be so much better if an image of my ass was imprinted on top of them?”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram, Kendall + Kylie’s clothing label.
I can’t stand those two.
What amazes me is not their lack of perception, the dumbness, the blatant theft, is the fact that people buy a t-shirt with their faces on it!
What’s next? Rosa Parks lip gloss? I swear I can’t with this shit,
OMG yes. Can they just go away already?
For a family that trademarks everything they really thought they could use Biggie’s and 2Pac’s images? They learned very quickly Voletta is not the one.
I’m surprised they didn’t do a “What would
Martin Luther King do?” Bracelets.
I can’t stand this family. As a black woman
I’m offended by their culture appropriation. These idiots have no idea what Tupac
and Biggie stood for. They don’t care,
they just thinks it makes them look cool.
During the Pepsi fallout someone here posted something about how their brand now intentionally courts black outrage because it keeps them relevant and black outrage in Trumps America is quickly whitesplained away anyway. I don’t know if I captured that correctly but hopefully that poster will come along and explain it better.
It’s about the only real attention Kendall seems to get anymore, isn’t it? For stupid ads and products and festivals. She knows it will never actually take her down so she has no reason to stop.
I was just thinking this, and I think it’s a good point.
Because they *know*, they’ve *got to know* there’s going to be outrage right?? everything they do blows up like crazy, and Tupac and Biggie are two of the biggest musical and African American icons. Even if these b*tches are too dumb to think about it, what about all the people around them, lawyers and such? COME ON.
@Nyawira I don’t think they have this kind of brains, they just believe they are black cause they know Kanye and wearing those t-shirts make them cool. They did wore a band t-shirt with a Confederate flag on it, they just don’t give a tought or a damn.
Kendall and Kylie( with help from Kris) knew exactly what they were doing and the resulting backlash. They all knew it would get the public’s attention and also more publicity for the Kardashian/Jenner family. Bad publicity is good publicity in Kris’s $$eyes. They are truly getting desperate to stay relevant. Pathetic
Absolutely CORRECT!!! They probably have meetings to disgust what is the next move to outrage and keep us in the news in terms of black culture. smh
yep. they (at least the people around them) cannot be that oblivious.
“how is it that NO ONE in their camp even bothered to wonder “hey, do we have the rights or the licensing to use these copyrighted images?””
yeah its not like you need a law degree to understand you cant just use otherpeoples faces or their band logos (they had one with The Doors, too) to sell your stuff. Seriously. That was on purpose. They are vapid and stupid but no one is that stupid.
I completely agree with you. No one is that stupid.
WTAF. Just so far beyond disrespectful and tasteless that it’s actually painful to look at. Perfect response by Ms. Wallace. These people are clueless and have no shame.
This just confirms to me that they look at nothing they rubber stamp…even that Pepsi commercial. Kendall just showed up that day. If they are aware, they are so beyond tone deaf…with all the black men and women they surround themselves with for an image.
Kendall’s face is so jacked up in that last picture.
This as a whole new low for these people
She looks more and more like Kylie with every procedure, it’s creating a weird homogenized Jenner look.
Whoa… I didn’t even realize that wasn’t Kylie. I totally thought that was until I went to look after reading your post. Why do they all have to change their faces so much?
Omg i had to double take on those last photos!!! Kendall, stop!!!
Oh, geez, I thought that was Kylie
I never realized how much Kendall looks like Kris until seeing that last photo. Her face is as jacked up as her mother’s
I thought it was Kylie and then spent longer than I would like to admit looking at it to see if they were wearing the same outfit
Eww she’s destroying her face. She was really pretty before, but I think she’s getting fillers and she’s only 22! Wtf. I’m 24 and I would never think about putting that sht in my face at this age.
You know what the issue is.these girls have such huge connections and are practically protected in such a disgusting bubble, they think everything they do,steal, manipulate or take the risk of copying has no consequences and its true a bunch of high paid lawyers on retainers will come and sweep up their MESS. And they have gotten away with it for YEARS. Sometimes I think gosh they
may just be really that dumb and clueless. As I black woman they have so many black friends, boyfriends, associates surrounding them..i think why wont these people educate them??? But its an issue,some of them have this mentality that they are just grateful to be in these ‘beautiful white Goddesses presents that they wont even say anything. Ugh
Beautiful?
Not well thought out is a reach. That would imply that they were thinking at all.
I hope both the estates of Biggie and Tupac sue the pants off those two vultures.
Maybe it is because I am poor but, who the hell would spend $125 for tee shirt? If I was so inclined, I could just go buy a black tshirt and do this myself and pay like no more than $25 for the shirt. Everything about that shirt is poorly designed. Also, why are their faces covering both black men? I actually have an answer for this but don’t feel like typing it all out.
Kendall jacked her face up so mich, I wasn’t sure who was the gorl in the last photo.
Agreed. She looks like she’s been visiting Kylie’s surgeon. That can’t be good for her modeling “career.”
Same here. How is Kendall going to get booked for more modeling jobs when she has altered her face? The old face and body was the one that got her modeling work.
Stating that “the designs were not thought out” places fault with the designs and the people who designed them, and not themselves. Apologizing to anyone who was “upset and/or offended” carries the implication that not everyone was. This goes beyond white privilege. This is despicable.
Do they even KNOW Biggie & TuPac? I grew up with them and I’m about 20 years older. They’re so pathetic..when will they end?! Can’t they get sued?! Someone needs to knock these girls down sooooo many pegs.
Kendall has a face that I want to smack
I thought it was Kylie in the last picture. Not only was this disrespectful, but also WTF is up with that kind of design? It’s awful!
I just can’t deal with these people.
Several points:
1. Appropriation of black culture – they’ve done it before, and you’d think if they had any sense they’d be more careful about it, which leads to my next point…
2. It’s on purpose – no way are they oblivious to the outrage this will cause, as others have pointed out above. There’s no way that Kris, their advisors, lawyers, etc. don’t know this is not going to go down well.
3. There’s no way that their lawyers don’t know this is infringement of copyright/image rights?? So it must be beneficial to them in some way, i.e. the benefit is greater than the fallout of bad publicity/threat of legal action, etc. right?
4. The “designs” are AWFUL. So cheesy, stupid, and pointless. Like, if I want a t-shirt with Tupac’s image on it, WHY would I want Kylie’s surgically enhanced ass basically covering him (in cornrows no less??)
What do this b*tches have to do with Tupac and Biggie anyway? What is their connection to them? What makes them think they have a right to do this? I’m glad Voletta Wallace had a strong response to it, but I can’t help feel that this is exactly the kind of reaction/publicity that they were going for in the first place, which is beyond disrespectful. HOW DARE THEY!? I hate being played by this kind of garbage people, which is what I am doing by commenting oh well!
They’re not even bothering anymore to hide that they’re stealing from black culture…they’re blatantly taking it and copying and pasting their own sh*t over it. Kendall and Kylie are probably too dumb to realize why this was a terrible idea, but surely someone on their design/production/management team has half a brain and knew better and would have said something.
I agree with an above poster about do they even know who these men are and what they stood for? They were ICONS. The fact that these girls put their face over them is like they think they’re at their level or something. I was a teenager with the Rodney King trial and in LA at the time. Biggie and Tupac were literally changing the world. They were such innovators, letting us in to their world of injustice and racism and so many important issues at that time but also gave us some hope when the nation really needed it. I’m so very insulted that these two thought even for a second they could be compared or even appear literally “above” Tupac and Biggie. It’s appalling.
God these people are the worst. And they’re all such narcissists that even the negative press delights them. So I judge anyone who watches their show, follows them, or buys their products.
