Kendall & Kylie apologize for selling Jenner-branded Tupac & Biggie t-shirts

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are not content to merely solve racism with Pepsi and steal African-American artists’ designs for their clothing line. Now they’re literally stealing images of famous African-American rap artists and putting their own Jenner-branded stink on them. For real. The Kendall + Kylie clothing brand has a new line of vintage-style t-shirts for “bands” and rap artists. Biggie and Tupac’s images are on the t-shirts, and then Kylie and Kendall stamped those iconic images with their own Warhol-esque vibe:

Of course it’s culture-vulturing and of course it’s completely inappropriate and yet par for the course for the Kardashian-Jenners. Beyond that, however, I have to ask: how is it that NO ONE in their camp even bothered to wonder “hey, do we have the rights or the licensing to use these copyrighted images?” Obviously, as soon as the t-shirts went on sale online, everyone was outraged and the t-shirts were pulled from the online store. Biggie’s mom threatened to sue, and she called them out in an Instagram:

As I said, Kendall and Kylie did pull the images from their online store, but before they did that, the t-shirts were already selling, and selling fast (because 2017 is a dumpster fire). No one knows if those t-shirts will eventually see the light of day. But Kendall did take to Twitter to apologize. I’m shocked that she didn’t offer anyone a Pepsi to make it all better.

“These designs were not well thought out” is one of the most hilarious understatements of the year. Here’s another thing I don’t get: if you are truly a fan of Pac or Biggie, why would you even DARE to think, “Hey, those iconic images of Pac and Biggie would be so much better if an image of my ass was imprinted on top of them?”

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram, Kendall + Kylie’s clothing label.

 

38 Responses to “Kendall & Kylie apologize for selling Jenner-branded Tupac & Biggie t-shirts”

  1. rachel says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I can’t stand those two.

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:20 am

    What’s next? Rosa Parks lip gloss? I swear I can’t with this shit,

    Reply
    • TheOtherOne says:
      June 30, 2017 at 7:48 am

      OMG yes. Can they just go away already?

      For a family that trademarks everything they really thought they could use Biggie’s and 2Pac’s images? They learned very quickly Voletta is not the one.

      Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      June 30, 2017 at 8:00 am

      I’m surprised they didn’t do a “What would
      Martin Luther King do?” Bracelets.
      I can’t stand this family. As a black woman
      I’m offended by their culture appropriation. These idiots have no idea what Tupac
      and Biggie stood for. They don’t care,
      they just thinks it makes them look cool.

      Reply
  3. Nyawira says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:22 am

    During the Pepsi fallout someone here posted something about how their brand now intentionally courts black outrage because it keeps them relevant and black outrage in Trumps America is quickly whitesplained away anyway. I don’t know if I captured that correctly but hopefully that poster will come along and explain it better.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      June 30, 2017 at 7:32 am

      It’s about the only real attention Kendall seems to get anymore, isn’t it? For stupid ads and products and festivals. She knows it will never actually take her down so she has no reason to stop.

      Reply
    • lionika says:
      June 30, 2017 at 7:57 am

      I was just thinking this, and I think it’s a good point.
      Because they *know*, they’ve *got to know* there’s going to be outrage right?? everything they do blows up like crazy, and Tupac and Biggie are two of the biggest musical and African American icons. Even if these b*tches are too dumb to think about it, what about all the people around them, lawyers and such? COME ON.

      Reply
    • Char says:
      June 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

      @Nyawira I don’t think they have this kind of brains, they just believe they are black cause they know Kanye and wearing those t-shirts make them cool. They did wore a band t-shirt with a Confederate flag on it, they just don’t give a tought or a damn.

      Reply
  4. RBC says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Kendall and Kylie( with help from Kris) knew exactly what they were doing and the resulting backlash. They all knew it would get the public’s attention and also more publicity for the Kardashian/Jenner family. Bad publicity is good publicity in Kris’s $$eyes. They are truly getting desperate to stay relevant. Pathetic

    Reply
  5. QueenB says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:25 am

    “how is it that NO ONE in their camp even bothered to wonder “hey, do we have the rights or the licensing to use these copyrighted images?””

    yeah its not like you need a law degree to understand you cant just use otherpeoples faces or their band logos (they had one with The Doors, too) to sell your stuff. Seriously. That was on purpose. They are vapid and stupid but no one is that stupid.

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:27 am

    WTAF. Just so far beyond disrespectful and tasteless that it’s actually painful to look at. Perfect response by Ms. Wallace. These people are clueless and have no shame.

    Reply
  7. Talie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:28 am

    This just confirms to me that they look at nothing they rubber stamp…even that Pepsi commercial. Kendall just showed up that day. If they are aware, they are so beyond tone deaf…with all the black men and women they surround themselves with for an image.

    Reply
  8. Mar says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Kendall’s face is so jacked up in that last picture.
    This as a whole new low for these people

    Reply
  9. Loopy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:30 am

    You know what the issue is.these girls have such huge connections and are practically protected in such a disgusting bubble, they think everything they do,steal, manipulate or take the risk of copying has no consequences and its true a bunch of high paid lawyers on retainers will come and sweep up their MESS. And they have gotten away with it for YEARS. Sometimes I think gosh they
    may just be really that dumb and clueless. As I black woman they have so many black friends, boyfriends, associates surrounding them..i think why wont these people educate them??? But its an issue,some of them have this mentality that they are just grateful to be in these ‘beautiful white Goddesses presents that they wont even say anything. Ugh

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Not well thought out is a reach. That would imply that they were thinking at all.

    I hope both the estates of Biggie and Tupac sue the pants off those two vultures.

    Maybe it is because I am poor but, who the hell would spend $125 for tee shirt? If I was so inclined, I could just go buy a black tshirt and do this myself and pay like no more than $25 for the shirt. Everything about that shirt is poorly designed. Also, why are their faces covering both black men? I actually have an answer for this but don’t feel like typing it all out.

    Reply
  11. Geekychick says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Kendall jacked her face up so mich, I wasn’t sure who was the gorl in the last photo.

    Reply
  12. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Stating that “the designs were not thought out” places fault with the designs and the people who designed them, and not themselves. Apologizing to anyone who was “upset and/or offended” carries the implication that not everyone was. This goes beyond white privilege. This is despicable.

    Reply
  13. Kimma1216 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Do they even KNOW Biggie & TuPac? I grew up with them and I’m about 20 years older. They’re so pathetic..when will they end?! Can’t they get sued?! Someone needs to knock these girls down sooooo many pegs.

    Reply
  14. Mar says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Kendall has a face that I want to smack

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I thought it was Kylie in the last picture. Not only was this disrespectful, but also WTF is up with that kind of design? It’s awful!

    Reply
  16. lionika says:
    June 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I just can’t deal with these people.

    Several points:

    1. Appropriation of black culture – they’ve done it before, and you’d think if they had any sense they’d be more careful about it, which leads to my next point…
    2. It’s on purpose – no way are they oblivious to the outrage this will cause, as others have pointed out above. There’s no way that Kris, their advisors, lawyers, etc. don’t know this is not going to go down well.
    3. There’s no way that their lawyers don’t know this is infringement of copyright/image rights?? So it must be beneficial to them in some way, i.e. the benefit is greater than the fallout of bad publicity/threat of legal action, etc. right?
    4. The “designs” are AWFUL. So cheesy, stupid, and pointless. Like, if I want a t-shirt with Tupac’s image on it, WHY would I want Kylie’s surgically enhanced ass basically covering him (in cornrows no less??)

    What do this b*tches have to do with Tupac and Biggie anyway? What is their connection to them? What makes them think they have a right to do this? I’m glad Voletta Wallace had a strong response to it, but I can’t help feel that this is exactly the kind of reaction/publicity that they were going for in the first place, which is beyond disrespectful. HOW DARE THEY!? I hate being played by this kind of garbage people, which is what I am doing by commenting oh well!

    Reply
  17. Velvet Elvis says:
    June 30, 2017 at 8:18 am

    They’re not even bothering anymore to hide that they’re stealing from black culture…they’re blatantly taking it and copying and pasting their own sh*t over it. Kendall and Kylie are probably too dumb to realize why this was a terrible idea, but surely someone on their design/production/management team has half a brain and knew better and would have said something.

    Reply
  18. Ash says:
    June 30, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I agree with an above poster about do they even know who these men are and what they stood for? They were ICONS. The fact that these girls put their face over them is like they think they’re at their level or something. I was a teenager with the Rodney King trial and in LA at the time. Biggie and Tupac were literally changing the world. They were such innovators, letting us in to their world of injustice and racism and so many important issues at that time but also gave us some hope when the nation really needed it. I’m so very insulted that these two thought even for a second they could be compared or even appear literally “above” Tupac and Biggie. It’s appalling.

    Reply
  19. FishBeard says:
    June 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    God these people are the worst. And they’re all such narcissists that even the negative press delights them. So I judge anyone who watches their show, follows them, or buys their products.

    Reply

