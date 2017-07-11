Donald Trump Jr. exchanged emails about his plans to collude with Russians

As we discussed yesterday, Uday and Qusay Trump are probably going to the first dominos to fall in the Trump family. And it makes me happy. Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement to the New York Times over the weekend that sure, of course he met with a shady, Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya to get his hands on Russian-hacked, damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Don Jr.’s defense is that the shady Russian didn’t actually have any information, therefore what he did was totally fine. Not so much. Don Jr.’s statement to the Times was an admission of collusion, or attempted collusion, and Robert Mueller is on the line. Don Jr. has hired the finest mob lawyer that money can buy and everyone knows that Don Jr. has placed himself in legal jeopardy. The tweeting isn’t helping either:

Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent… went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017

“Obviously???” You’re going with sarcasm here, Donny???

The New York Times followed up their exclusive with another: apparently, there are emails which spell out the collusion!! Via NY Mag:

On Monday night the Times dropped an even bigger bombshell: before the meeting, Trump Jr. received an email saying the information Veselnitskaya wanted to share with him was “part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.” The email reportedly came from Rob Goldstone – a music publicist who manages Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, son of billionaire Moscow developer Aras Agalarov. Goldstone has confirmed that he arranged the meeting, and attended it along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort. The email does not lay out the full scope of Russia’s efforts to aid the Trump campaign, per the Times: “Mr. Goldstone’s message, as described to The New York Times by the three people, indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. It does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign. There is no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee emails.” According to the Times, this information came from “three people with knowledge of the email.”

[From NY Mag]

I don’t want to oversell this, but we could definitely start chipping in for the keg for the #DonaldJuniorIsGoingToJailParty. That party is being held next to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. It’s one thing to have murky claims about shady connections that merely indicate collusion. It’s quite another to have hard evidence of said collusion. There are now: emails about the collusion, Don Jr.’s admission of a meeting with the express purpose of collusion, and Don Jr.’s subsequent tweet-defense of the collusion. Come on, Robert Mueller! Get it done.