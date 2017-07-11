Donald Trump Jr. exchanged emails about his plans to collude with Russians

As we discussed yesterday, Uday and Qusay Trump are probably going to the first dominos to fall in the Trump family. And it makes me happy. Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement to the New York Times over the weekend that sure, of course he met with a shady, Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya to get his hands on Russian-hacked, damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Don Jr.’s defense is that the shady Russian didn’t actually have any information, therefore what he did was totally fine. Not so much. Don Jr.’s statement to the Times was an admission of collusion, or attempted collusion, and Robert Mueller is on the line. Don Jr. has hired the finest mob lawyer that money can buy and everyone knows that Don Jr. has placed himself in legal jeopardy. The tweeting isn’t helping either:
Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent… went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017
“Obviously???” You’re going with sarcasm here, Donny???
The New York Times followed up their exclusive with another: apparently, there are emails which spell out the collusion!! Via NY Mag:
On Monday night the Times dropped an even bigger bombshell: before the meeting, Trump Jr. received an email saying the information Veselnitskaya wanted to share with him was “part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.” The email reportedly came from Rob Goldstone – a music publicist who manages Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, son of billionaire Moscow developer Aras Agalarov. Goldstone has confirmed that he arranged the meeting, and attended it along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort.
The email does not lay out the full scope of Russia’s efforts to aid the Trump campaign, per the Times: “Mr. Goldstone’s message, as described to The New York Times by the three people, indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. It does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign. There is no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee emails.”
According to the Times, this information came from “three people with knowledge of the email.”
I don’t want to oversell this, but we could definitely start chipping in for the keg for the #DonaldJuniorIsGoingToJailParty. That party is being held next to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. It’s one thing to have murky claims about shady connections that merely indicate collusion. It’s quite another to have hard evidence of said collusion. There are now: emails about the collusion, Don Jr.’s admission of a meeting with the express purpose of collusion, and Don Jr.’s subsequent tweet-defense of the collusion. Come on, Robert Mueller! Get it done.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Tick tock.
I’m not super excited because with the GOP in power they’ve made it clear they will sell us down the river to Russia to get what they want. So Mueller better do something. And everyone has to go from the cabinet to the SC seat. All stolen.
I cannot believe I’m going to witness the utter destruction of America by a foreign power. And how easy it was to achieve. I mean it took little effort on Putin’s part. Wow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im OT but this is tragic… women in Arcansas must ask they RAPISTS if they want abortion. My heart is broken
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s heinous…. that’s like making a homeowner ask their arsonist if its ok for the fire to be put out. How did this country get here?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ACLU has filed a suit against it. I could see it going to SCOTUS.
http://www.themarysue.com/arkansas-abortion-bill-hb1566/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I saw this the other day. It’s why I refuse to move to the middle of America. Although no where is safe it’s better on the coast by far when it comes to things like this.
Also OT the fact that states are outright defying the administration on so many things. Makes me happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s what you do–you have a friend say it’s his baby and not the rapist’s. Although, those backward MFers would make you wait so they could test the baby’s DNA or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry to agree with you, Nicole, but yes. We are witnessing the destruction of America from within. Like a very aggressive cancer.
As a rampant Obama fan, I am starting to feel quite strongly that a lot of the absolute rot we are witnessing here germinated and really took hold under his watch because of his tendency towards hyper-caution and “no drama”. Case on point, ALLOWING the theft of his Supreme Court nomination.
It’s starting to feel more and more like plain weakness to me. ;-(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its more that Congress stalled him in every single issue. The president can only do so much which is how checks and balances are supposed to work. The Dems were lazy in forcing the vote and they let that slide. That’s not on the POTUS he did his job. That’s on Congressional Dems
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. This is one hundred percent the fault of the criminals who committed the crime. Tangerine and his chinless sons are at fault. They are not only stupid as dirt but they are corrupt and morally bankrupt.
The rot is not Obama’s fault. No one made any of them collude with the Russians.
We aren’t talking about the Supreme Court. We are talking about a dumb loser possibly heading off to Federal prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well as soon as he confirmed the meeting when he didn’t have to and then added a detail about the subject of conversation the next day, I KNEW there was a trail of evidence he was trying to get ahead of.
hope he knows his father would throw him under the bus to save himself without hesitation.
Also how ironic that EMAILS could take Trump down. #whataboutheremails
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He threw him under the bus already. He said he knew nothing about the meeting until about four days ago. Liar liar pants on fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since Trump sanctioned Don Jr committing treason to help him win the presidency, I don’t think he gives a crap about his son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of these people seem to be bright enough to just say, “no comment.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the leaked detail about how all of the campaign staffers loathed DJ and nicknamed him Fredo because he was so inept. lol Fredo didn’t know when to shut up either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a little sad that I will be dead when the Netflix equivalent of “Versailles” detailing the inner workings of this administration airs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way pop culture works now, the miniseries will be on HBO in time for the 2024 election (if there is one).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shocked, all we have heard from 45 about his son colluding with the Russian government in an effort to help his father is cricket, cricket, cricket. Wonder why. The king of tweets is silent!!.
Lock them up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is too busy trying to distract this morning by attacking Senate democrats. Because despite not having numbers to block anything, they are blocking everything he wants to do somehow. Magic, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that is one talented minority party to be able to block the agenda of the party in control of absolutely everything. Amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet he’s DYING to say something about Don, Jr but I’m sure his lawyers have warned him not to touch that hot potato.
Remember: this man is completely bereft of foresight and unendingly impulsive, to his own detriment. I bet he would love to defend Donnie-boy and say something to the effect of: “Fake News goes after my family instead of talking about the REAL story: DAMAGING INFO on Hillary! Sad!” or some such BS.
I think the fact that he hasn’t addressed it speaks VOLUMES of how guilty DJ is and how scared Chump must be to actually follow his lawyer’s advice for once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I saw all of Trump’s crazy tweets yesterday, I knew this was serious. He is in full-on deflection mode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait’ll he has a good session on his golden throne. It’ll spew out as he empties his bowels. Blabbermouth-in-Chief is incapable of discretion. He’s “smarter” than everyone else, doncha know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what’s hilarious is don jr’s so like his dad – they basically blab their crimes to the press. and the repubs just continue to look away.
cannot wait for mueller to nail all these traitorous bozos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who is not having fun, that guy DTJ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So with all the attention on the newest flareup at this dumpster fire of an administration. What is trump and company trying to get passed (or signed off on)without the public noticing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s trying to get the sanctions against Russia Off the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TrumpCare
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This family must keep making these ginormous fuck ups on purpose. These greasy snakes are beyond embarrassing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I would love to see DT Jr. go to jail for colluding with Russia to interfere in the 2016 elections, I do not think this new treasonous discovery about him will land him in jail. His orange daddy is very rich and surely he will hire the best lawyers in the country to get his first-born male baby off the hook. Donald Trump supporters are going to look the other way as they usually do. If Hillary would have done one tenth of what Donald has done she would have been impeached overnight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have yet to hear anything from Mueller or any Prosecutor. They are still building their case meticulously. When they file charges, the file will be complete. People don’t realize it but most prosecutors have very high conviction rates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller better work fast because now that the tea is spilled on Don Jr, Trump is definitely going to fire him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The longer Mueller takes the closer to the midterm elections we get. For all we know Mueller might also be investigating some very high profile Republicians and this might throw a wrench in many of them keeping their seats. This whole election rigging/Russia connection might be very widespread in the party.
Also if Mueller comes back with damming information about trump’s involvement with Russia, he will not go down without a fight. He must have dirt on other Republicians and would be sure to sing like a bird to stay out of prison or just decide he will drag as many of them down with him as possible. It will get very nasty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sally Yates said in her testimony that members of Congress were also being looked at in the investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know… I think The Don will try to distance himself and his first born is not his favourite, as we know. At most, Ivanka might post a cute pic of her kids to try to deflect. Or not?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that story is true about Donald Jr getting slapped by his dad in front of college dorm roommates is true because he wasn’t wearing a suit to go to a Yankee game, I could him throwing dad under the bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think he is the family idiot and his father will have no issue with selling him out and making him take the fall for all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I bet they’ll throw him under the bus. If it’s between daddy or Ivanka being damaged by this, or sacrificing Jr, they’re going to toss him quickly. To them, letting him take a hit would be preferable to it spreading towards them.
The problem with Eric and Jr is that they’re not bright enough to realize that they’re very low in the hierarchy of that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His lawyer has defended members of several Mafia crime families, so he’s the perfect choice for the trump crime family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Remember, the Internet is forever, my friends. What a stupid moron. The sound you hear is Donnie Two Scoops blowing a blood vessel and Sarah Huckabee paying with her fake pearls while desperately trying to spin this. Stay tuned….. I’m getting more coffee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Those pearls. She never takes them off and probably even wears them to bed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The irony is so delicious. These fools are being exposed because of emails they sent that spell out that they colluded. I wonder if this story is why Foolious and co have been trying to convince Fox News viewers that collusion with a foreign government is ok.
Given ugly son number one’s history, you cannot tell me that the Dump was not in on this. Ugly son number one is desperate to make his father proud and thought he did something good by setting up this meeting. He then goes to tell Daddy and then Daddy starts tweeting about Hilary in the same month. Also, there has to have been more than one meeting.
Lastly, Jared totally set up Ugly son number one to save his own ass. Jared is trying hard to pin this on Ugly son number one but he cannot really wiggle himself out of trouble beccause he was there as well along with Manafort for this meeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I absolutely believe that Jared tried to set up Junior in an effort to save himself. But as you said, it won’t be easy for him to weasel out of it. Fingers crossed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally see this happening. DJ is stupid enough to take Crooked Jared’s bait and I am sure Complicity Barbie was in on the scheme. He knows better than to deny her anything she wants.
I can see Tangerine playing the surprised but saddened parent that has done all he can for his son. He has worked to the bone to give him a lavish life and now he has humiliated the family. He will say he needs to be left alone in his grief. His followers will attack anyone who attacks a man whose son just betrayed him. Of course he runs of to a golf giddy and jubilant he is free and clear. But even then his followers will say Everyone handles grief differently. He is golfing his pain away. Fake news Fake news Fake news!
In the meantime DJ rots in a Federal prison as a traitor to his country and a sworn enemy of the Tangerine Army.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the mob bosses pull out the old “everybody does it” excuse, they’re lying(again). This, from the WaPo.
“Despite what Trump apologists may say, it is not normal practice for a campaign to welcome information undermining an opponent, regardless of the source. In 2000, the Al Gore campaign was anonymously sent briefing books and a video that George W. Bush had used to prepare for an upcoming debate. Gore campaign officials immediately turned the material over to the FBI — which opened a criminal investigation.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s awesome. I saw a couple tweets yesterday from campaign veterans who were like “um, no, I’ve never done that nor would I consider it.” Lol. One more example of why inexperience is NOT an asset, as much as people try to argue that an “outsider” is what we need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d think that *any* decent human, politically experienced or not, would draw the line way before the colluding-with-hostile-foreign-powers stage.
Taking human decency off the table, you’d think any sentient human would realize that the potential downside of being caught illicitly acquiring information would be far greater than any potential benefits from said information.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you. I think it speaks to decency but also general intelligence, neither of which Don Jr seems to possess. I guess my point was that a little experience can at least offset those liabilities. But you’re right in that even someone without political experience should know better. These guys do not know better — about anything it seems — hence our country’s swift decline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I CANNOT wait for this circus to leave town! What more does the GOP need before they finally pull the trigger on this nonsense?? I guess they’re too busy trying to take away people’s healthcare to worry about it. Gotta get that done first before they can make a move on Don, I guess. I’m no history buff, but I think it’s safe to say that this level of blatant, in-your-face corruption has never been seen before. I’ve never been so ashamed to call myself an American until now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Uday and Qusay”? Oh Kaiser, I love you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. Well done. This was the only part of this sordid tale that made me smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But which one is Uday – who BTW was quite the violent sicko!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, Uday and Qusay made my morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks so much like ivanka (no shade to her, D JR has a soft feminine face to me) and Eric doesn’t look like them. Is that why dad doesn’t like Eric ? (Affair?!) Or is that just a running joke. Seth Meyers always has the best Eric burns. John Oliver too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does have a soft feminine face and so does eric, at least to me. There is some resemblance between the Real (pre-surgeries) Nagini and eric.
Drumpf is the father IMO. Would he accept in his family and BUSINESS a child that is not his own?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh i see. I think I remember ivankas pre surgery face and don’t see the resemblance. Yeah my theory is a bit far fetched. But does he really prefer DJ to Eric or is it just a joke because Eric is not photogenic? Anyways i think d j and Ivanka have a strong resemblance and so do Tiffany and Barron (maybe because he’s a little kid though.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys, I’m starting to think that the Trump family is kind of dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha- there was one article I read yesterday that quoted an “inside source” (Reince?, Jared?, Stevie B.? who knows) that said Donald Trump lacks the smarts of his father and his sister. I don’t think either daddy or sissy are particularly smart. Daddy is a bully and sister does a fairly good job of controlling her image, though that is starting to slip through her fingers. What is so vomit inducing, though, is just how brainwashed so many in our country are. Supposedly yesterday when DTJ took to twitter it was a “Bat Signal” to the base and they came. It is sad how far apart the left and the right now are. I really don’t think anything is going to happen to DJT. Even people like Lindsey Graham will get on national television and condemn the Trump family’s ties to Russia, but then turn around and support what they are trying to do the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence O’Donnell reported last night that Little Cheeto was viewed as the Fredo of the Trump family. One of his guests corrected him saying the better movie analogy was Murder on the Orient Express because the knife in Little Donnie’s back was covered with the fingerprints of so many.
I think it’s significant that Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini is distancing himself from this. These people are eating their young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone knew 45 is a con artist, a liar and a thief ect. long before he ran for the presidency yet over 60 million people voted for this dispictable man. What does that say about those people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, dumb, selfish, hate-filled. Probably a few more adjectives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to what Jerusha said but we also cannot underestimate the anti-liberal propaganda that’s been churned out of Fox news for so long. When people refuse to see facts right in front of their faces and only listen to a single source of highly slanted and/or false info, it seems clear that some have truly been brainwashed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve had so many “this is the end of them!” moments, but I’m really hoping this is the one that starts the true downfall.
I saw somewhere that one of his excuses was he thought the DNC had set this up as a trap. YET HE STILL WENT. If you think someone is trying to trap you, just politely say no thank you and move along.
Love the irony that emails are at the root of this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
30,000 emails to find, 30,000 emails. If Putin discloses one of those emails 29,999 emails to find.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah, I saw a little bit about his “entrapment” excuse. They are such liars that they will seemingly just keep throwing things, any things, out there in the hopes that something might stick. I’d laugh if I wasn’t generally so distressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I saw Trumpsters saying that Jr must not have known that this lawyer was Russian, he didn’t know what the meeting was going to be about, or maybe he just forgot about it, I just SMH. Time for this to stop. Republicans need to start taking things seriously before our country is ruined
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Natalia Veselnitskaya is such an Irish sounding name. Or possibly, Venezuelan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could very well be venezuelan. I’m argentinian and have a russian surname, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After all the big game hunting pictures and alt right conspiracy stuff Fredo posts, this all coming out is karma (and treason) big time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved this tweet.
http://twitter.com/rachelalter007/status/884742427571085318
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m concerned. This music guy set up the meeting and apparently leaked the emails showing the collusion? Was Russia setting up Donnie to take him/democracy down? I’m Hillary’s No. 1 fan in my redder than red town but I don’t want to get too excited and play into Putin’s hands here.
Also DJT, Jr. – what a putz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah well. Guess we’ll have to have another election then. SANDERS 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being serious, that would mean redoing both primaries, since Sanders lost by four million votes in the Democratic primaries.
The US system isn’t set up for redos, especially at the Presidential level, even it turned out there was actual vote manipulation.
Impeachment would be the process, not having another election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep wondering if republicans understand the gravity of the precedents they’re setting here with their unbelievable, self sabotaging actions…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BUT HER EMAILS!!!!!
sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the cards fall because of a Trump e-mail, then RIP me. Because I will laugh myself to death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I hate misuse of the word “literally,” but I am pretty sure I will literally die if emails (not the EVERYTHING ELSE that is completely criminal that they are doing) are what brings this regime toppling down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. One thing that I am hearing too much of regarding the Russian investigation is “if there was really collusion wouldn’t it have turned up by now?” Um, if Hillary Clinton is really as conniving and nefarious as her emails will purportedly reveal, and that the 30,000 emails she deleted will show that she jeopardized the security of the country during her time as Secretary of State, while also showing that she is a murderer and child molester, wouldn’t they have turned up by now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have absolutely no faith that anything will come from any of this, even with tons of evidence. It’s so depressing. I’m sure we are looking at 7 1/2 more years of these assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I’m pretty pessimistic about it all too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So apparently time will show us that even the two Menendez brothers were involved in the same illegal activities than their sister and father.
As many of you pointed, I really hope that the downfall of the 2000s Borgia family is near.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, only time will tell if anything will truly come from this-because let’s face it, live video could come out of 45 stabbing baby jesus and the GOP leadership would still be saying “I do find this troubling, but let’s not jump to conclusions” (and unfortunately , the Democratic leadership will either be silent or issue more stupid bumper stickers).
It does have to suck for him seeing his father’s silence so far because he’s got to know that no one is going to bail him out for being so frigging stupid and bringing more unwanted attention. But then, they’ve probably all grown up with the knowledge that their father’s concern is only as good as their most recent success. Once the star starts to dim, they become persona non grata. Except for daughter wife precious Ivanka. Straight up Shakesperean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is distancing himself. Saying he wasn’t there and didn’t know anythin about it. Such Support from your Daddy. Trump sent out Conway and Sebastian Gorka, Jason Miller to defend his son. I have no doubt there was a lot of screaming behind the scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But his email!
Rofl. You’re gonna look great in prison gear in general population; unless, of course, that criminal defense attorney who rep’d 3 of the 5 Family members gets you off somehow.
Popcorn ready!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Somehow it seems inevitable that “Diaper” Don Jr would be the first domino to tumble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one in the trump family will spend a single day…..scratch that…..a single minute on prison over this. Americans are going to find out the true meaning of the word C O R R U P T I O N under this administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebitches, we need to find a name for this scandal.
Stupid Watergate? From Russia with Love? Russiagate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golden Russian or Pi$$gate, as per the Moscow thing. The $$ is for “ss” AND the money they’re making/stealing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#FollowTheMoney
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#Itsnotthecrimeitsthecoverup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate.
Electile Dysfunction
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ha ha ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Russiaemail gate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see his face I just want to punch him in the no chin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Death by a thousand cuts. Here is one more. Can you imagine how many dry-erase boards Mueller and his team must be using to keep track of all this? I would love to see a photo of just one of them. Not to mention the spreadsheets, the timelines, the suspect files.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m putting all my cash in on Mueller and his Murderer’s Row.
C’mon snake eyes! C’mon lucky 7!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know why the deplorables keep screaming that the looney left have found no proof of any collusion and are just reaching to destroy the great Donny Trumpo and oh look Obummers destroyed America- I’m loving this drip drip of damaging information. Please keep more of this coming. Trump’s joke of a presidency won’t fall in one day, it’ll just rot away slowly at first and then rapidly once the decay has set in, based on damaging info like this! I’m excited that this is overshadowing his so-called presidency and is preventing him from moving ahead with his agenda at home and gaining any credibility abroad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched that horrible man Sebastian Gorka and of course.. don’t you know. It is Hillary and the DMC that are colluding with Russia.. not the Trump campaign. These Altright nuts are taking this spin to their crazy followers. All the Trump talking heads are going out saying the same thing. This is their strategy for everything. Point to Hillary or Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never touched a gun, but I’m starting to wonder if I should hie myself to the nearest gun shop. The crazies are all armed to the teeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched him this morning. I beyond HATE that jerk. Listening to his creepy voice while he spins everything against only CNN and Democrats enrages me. He asks to be on the show, then he rants and raves against them and says how awful they are during the interview. Trumps team is nothing but mean, clueless bullies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted to crawl through the screen. He is sickening. And yes the way he talks. So arrogant. And it is like we have these EVIL people running our nation. And yes he did call CNN and when he was questioned he got so nasty. I would have lost it. I laughed because they didn’t let Chris interview him. They gave to Alisyn Camerota. She is too soft and he just walked all over her. Which is what he wanted to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how Chris kept his cool with Kellyann bitching and her dragging the interview so long yesterday. I really admire CNN reporters for never screaming at Trumps people being so ignorant, always twisting stories and never truly answering questions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOCK HIM UP!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This new revelation shows that Jailbird Jared is on par or even more evil (if that is possible) than Urday. Now it makes complete sense why baby fists wants Jared in the WH. With his enigmatic smile and fey overly groomed sliminess, he is the one who facilitates a personal billion dollars deals with Quatar (which fell through) and Russia. His contacts reach right up to Putin. He isn’t too smart either buying up property for billions and then having to scramble to foreign countries for loans when the real estate market crashes. His sister proved how utterly dumb and opportunistic she is by trying to sell US citizenship to potential Chinese investors, all of whom want all the American life perks. The family starting from his corrupt father are crooks. What a soulless, evil group of people who would sell our democracy, world standing and citizens for their own personal gain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse