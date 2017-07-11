Donald Trump Jr. exchanged emails about his plans to collude with Russians

As we discussed yesterday, Uday and Qusay Trump are probably going to the first dominos to fall in the Trump family. And it makes me happy. Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement to the New York Times over the weekend that sure, of course he met with a shady, Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya to get his hands on Russian-hacked, damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Don Jr.’s defense is that the shady Russian didn’t actually have any information, therefore what he did was totally fine. Not so much. Don Jr.’s statement to the Times was an admission of collusion, or attempted collusion, and Robert Mueller is on the line. Don Jr. has hired the finest mob lawyer that money can buy and everyone knows that Don Jr. has placed himself in legal jeopardy. The tweeting isn’t helping either:

“Obviously???” You’re going with sarcasm here, Donny???

The New York Times followed up their exclusive with another: apparently, there are emails which spell out the collusion!! Via NY Mag:

On Monday night the Times dropped an even bigger bombshell: before the meeting, Trump Jr. received an email saying the information Veselnitskaya wanted to share with him was “part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.” The email reportedly came from Rob Goldstone – a music publicist who manages Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, son of billionaire Moscow developer Aras Agalarov. Goldstone has confirmed that he arranged the meeting, and attended it along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort.

The email does not lay out the full scope of Russia’s efforts to aid the Trump campaign, per the Times: “Mr. Goldstone’s message, as described to The New York Times by the three people, indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. It does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign. There is no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee emails.”

According to the Times, this information came from “three people with knowledge of the email.”

[From NY Mag]

I don’t want to oversell this, but we could definitely start chipping in for the keg for the #DonaldJuniorIsGoingToJailParty. That party is being held next to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. It’s one thing to have murky claims about shady connections that merely indicate collusion. It’s quite another to have hard evidence of said collusion. There are now: emails about the collusion, Don Jr.’s admission of a meeting with the express purpose of collusion, and Don Jr.’s subsequent tweet-defense of the collusion. Come on, Robert Mueller! Get it done.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

105 Responses to “Donald Trump Jr. exchanged emails about his plans to collude with Russians”

  1. Nicole says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Tick tock.
    I’m not super excited because with the GOP in power they’ve made it clear they will sell us down the river to Russia to get what they want. So Mueller better do something. And everyone has to go from the cabinet to the SC seat. All stolen.

    I cannot believe I’m going to witness the utter destruction of America by a foreign power. And how easy it was to achieve. I mean it took little effort on Putin’s part. Wow

    Reply
  2. Nyawira says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Well as soon as he confirmed the meeting when he didn’t have to and then added a detail about the subject of conversation the next day, I KNEW there was a trail of evidence he was trying to get ahead of.

    hope he knows his father would throw him under the bus to save himself without hesitation.

    Also how ironic that EMAILS could take Trump down. #whataboutheremails

    Reply
  3. Cannibell says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I’m a little sad that I will be dead when the Netflix equivalent of “Versailles” detailing the inner workings of this administration airs.

    Reply
  4. B n A fn says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I’m shocked, all we have heard from 45 about his son colluding with the Russian government in an effort to help his father is cricket, cricket, cricket. Wonder why. The king of tweets is silent!!.

    Lock them up.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      July 11, 2017 at 7:48 am

      He is too busy trying to distract this morning by attacking Senate democrats. Because despite not having numbers to block anything, they are blocking everything he wants to do somehow. Magic, I guess.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:12 am

      I bet he’s DYING to say something about Don, Jr but I’m sure his lawyers have warned him not to touch that hot potato.

      Remember: this man is completely bereft of foresight and unendingly impulsive, to his own detriment. I bet he would love to defend Donnie-boy and say something to the effect of: “Fake News goes after my family instead of talking about the REAL story: DAMAGING INFO on Hillary! Sad!” or some such BS.

      I think the fact that he hasn’t addressed it speaks VOLUMES of how guilty DJ is and how scared Chump must be to actually follow his lawyer’s advice for once.

      Reply
  5. Kiki says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:42 am

    You know who is not having fun, that guy DTJ.

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:42 am

    So with all the attention on the newest flareup at this dumpster fire of an administration. What is trump and company trying to get passed (or signed off on)without the public noticing?

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This family must keep making these ginormous fuck ups on purpose. These greasy snakes are beyond embarrassing

    Reply
  8. Lolo86lf says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:44 am

    As much as I would love to see DT Jr. go to jail for colluding with Russia to interfere in the 2016 elections, I do not think this new treasonous discovery about him will land him in jail. His orange daddy is very rich and surely he will hire the best lawyers in the country to get his first-born male baby off the hook. Donald Trump supporters are going to look the other way as they usually do. If Hillary would have done one tenth of what Donald has done she would have been impeached overnight.

    Reply
  9. Chrissy says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:45 am

    LOL! Remember, the Internet is forever, my friends. What a stupid moron. The sound you hear is Donnie Two Scoops blowing a blood vessel and Sarah Huckabee paying with her fake pearls while desperately trying to spin this. Stay tuned….. I’m getting more coffee.

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The irony is so delicious. These fools are being exposed because of emails they sent that spell out that they colluded. I wonder if this story is why Foolious and co have been trying to convince Fox News viewers that collusion with a foreign government is ok.

    Given ugly son number one’s history, you cannot tell me that the Dump was not in on this. Ugly son number one is desperate to make his father proud and thought he did something good by setting up this meeting. He then goes to tell Daddy and then Daddy starts tweeting about Hilary in the same month. Also, there has to have been more than one meeting.

    Lastly, Jared totally set up Ugly son number one to save his own ass. Jared is trying hard to pin this on Ugly son number one but he cannot really wiggle himself out of trouble beccause he was there as well along with Manafort for this meeting.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Yes, I absolutely believe that Jared tried to set up Junior in an effort to save himself. But as you said, it won’t be easy for him to weasel out of it. Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:34 am

      I totally see this happening. DJ is stupid enough to take Crooked Jared’s bait and I am sure Complicity Barbie was in on the scheme. He knows better than to deny her anything she wants.
      I can see Tangerine playing the surprised but saddened parent that has done all he can for his son. He has worked to the bone to give him a lavish life and now he has humiliated the family. He will say he needs to be left alone in his grief. His followers will attack anyone who attacks a man whose son just betrayed him. Of course he runs of to a golf giddy and jubilant he is free and clear. But even then his followers will say Everyone handles grief differently. He is golfing his pain away. Fake news Fake news Fake news!
      In the meantime DJ rots in a Federal prison as a traitor to his country and a sworn enemy of the Tangerine Army.

      Reply
  11. Jerusha says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:47 am

    When the mob bosses pull out the old “everybody does it” excuse, they’re lying(again). This, from the WaPo.

    “Despite what Trump apologists may say, it is not normal practice for a campaign to welcome information undermining an opponent, regardless of the source. In 2000, the Al Gore campaign was anonymously sent briefing books and a video that George W. Bush had used to prepare for an upcoming debate. Gore campaign officials immediately turned the material over to the FBI — which opened a criminal investigation.”

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:23 am

      That’s awesome. I saw a couple tweets yesterday from campaign veterans who were like “um, no, I’ve never done that nor would I consider it.” Lol. One more example of why inexperience is NOT an asset, as much as people try to argue that an “outsider” is what we need.

      Reply
      • Charlotte says:
        July 11, 2017 at 8:48 am

        I’d think that *any* decent human, politically experienced or not, would draw the line way before the colluding-with-hostile-foreign-powers stage.

        Taking human decency off the table, you’d think any sentient human would realize that the potential downside of being caught illicitly acquiring information would be far greater than any potential benefits from said information.

      • Esmom says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

        I hear you. I think it speaks to decency but also general intelligence, neither of which Don Jr seems to possess. I guess my point was that a little experience can at least offset those liabilities. But you’re right in that even someone without political experience should know better. These guys do not know better — about anything it seems — hence our country’s swift decline.

  12. smcollins says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I CANNOT wait for this circus to leave town! What more does the GOP need before they finally pull the trigger on this nonsense?? I guess they’re too busy trying to take away people’s healthcare to worry about it. Gotta get that done first before they can make a move on Don, I guess. I’m no history buff, but I think it’s safe to say that this level of blatant, in-your-face corruption has never been seen before. I’ve never been so ashamed to call myself an American until now.

    Reply
  13. Alix says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:50 am

    “Uday and Qusay”? Oh Kaiser, I love you!

    Reply
  14. Fiorucci says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:50 am

    He looks so much like ivanka (no shade to her, D JR has a soft feminine face to me) and Eric doesn’t look like them. Is that why dad doesn’t like Eric ? (Affair?!) Or is that just a running joke. Seth Meyers always has the best Eric burns. John Oliver too

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:21 am

      He does have a soft feminine face and so does eric, at least to me. There is some resemblance between the Real (pre-surgeries) Nagini and eric.
      Drumpf is the father IMO. Would he accept in his family and BUSINESS a child that is not his own?

      Reply
      • Fiorucci says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:52 am

        Oh i see. I think I remember ivankas pre surgery face and don’t see the resemblance. Yeah my theory is a bit far fetched. But does he really prefer DJ to Eric or is it just a joke because Eric is not photogenic? Anyways i think d j and Ivanka have a strong resemblance and so do Tiffany and Barron (maybe because he’s a little kid though.)

  15. Jenns says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Guys, I’m starting to think that the Trump family is kind of dumb.

    Reply
    • Rhiley says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Haha- there was one article I read yesterday that quoted an “inside source” (Reince?, Jared?, Stevie B.? who knows) that said Donald Trump lacks the smarts of his father and his sister. I don’t think either daddy or sissy are particularly smart. Daddy is a bully and sister does a fairly good job of controlling her image, though that is starting to slip through her fingers. What is so vomit inducing, though, is just how brainwashed so many in our country are. Supposedly yesterday when DTJ took to twitter it was a “Bat Signal” to the base and they came. It is sad how far apart the left and the right now are. I really don’t think anything is going to happen to DJT. Even people like Lindsey Graham will get on national television and condemn the Trump family’s ties to Russia, but then turn around and support what they are trying to do the country.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:18 am

      Lawrence O’Donnell reported last night that Little Cheeto was viewed as the Fredo of the Trump family. One of his guests corrected him saying the better movie analogy was Murder on the Orient Express because the knife in Little Donnie’s back was covered with the fingerprints of so many.

      I think it’s significant that Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini is distancing himself from this. These people are eating their young.

      Reply
  16. B n A fn says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Everyone knew 45 is a con artist, a liar and a thief ect. long before he ran for the presidency yet over 60 million people voted for this dispictable man. What does that say about those people.

    Reply
  17. Lucy2 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    We’ve had so many “this is the end of them!” moments, but I’m really hoping this is the one that starts the true downfall.
    I saw somewhere that one of his excuses was he thought the DNC had set this up as a trap. YET HE STILL WENT. If you think someone is trying to trap you, just politely say no thank you and move along.

    Love the irony that emails are at the root of this story.

    Reply
  18. Honey says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    When I saw Trumpsters saying that Jr must not have known that this lawyer was Russian, he didn’t know what the meeting was going to be about, or maybe he just forgot about it, I just SMH. Time for this to stop. Republicans need to start taking things seriously before our country is ruined

    Reply
  19. Mermaid says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:57 am

    After all the big game hunting pictures and alt right conspiracy stuff Fredo posts, this all coming out is karma (and treason) big time.

    Reply
  20. Embee says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I’m concerned. This music guy set up the meeting and apparently leaked the emails showing the collusion? Was Russia setting up Donnie to take him/democracy down? I’m Hillary’s No. 1 fan in my redder than red town but I don’t want to get too excited and play into Putin’s hands here.

    Also DJT, Jr. – what a putz.

    Reply
  21. Blue says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Ah well. Guess we’ll have to have another election then. SANDERS 2017.

    Reply
  22. kaye says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:02 am

    BUT HER EMAILS!!!!!

    sigh.

    Reply
    • Jenns says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:11 am

      If the cards fall because of a Trump e-mail, then RIP me. Because I will laugh myself to death.

      Reply
    • Rhiley says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Yeah. One thing that I am hearing too much of regarding the Russian investigation is “if there was really collusion wouldn’t it have turned up by now?” Um, if Hillary Clinton is really as conniving and nefarious as her emails will purportedly reveal, and that the 30,000 emails she deleted will show that she jeopardized the security of the country during her time as Secretary of State, while also showing that she is a murderer and child molester, wouldn’t they have turned up by now?

      Reply
  23. Lucky says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I have absolutely no faith that anything will come from any of this, even with tons of evidence. It’s so depressing. I’m sure we are looking at 7 1/2 more years of these assholes.

    Reply
  24. TyrantDestroyed says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:10 am

    So apparently time will show us that even the two Menendez brothers were involved in the same illegal activities than their sister and father.
    As many of you pointed, I really hope that the downfall of the 2000s Borgia family is near.

    Reply
  25. grabbyhands says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Well, only time will tell if anything will truly come from this-because let’s face it, live video could come out of 45 stabbing baby jesus and the GOP leadership would still be saying “I do find this troubling, but let’s not jump to conclusions” (and unfortunately , the Democratic leadership will either be silent or issue more stupid bumper stickers).

    It does have to suck for him seeing his father’s silence so far because he’s got to know that no one is going to bail him out for being so frigging stupid and bringing more unwanted attention. But then, they’ve probably all grown up with the knowledge that their father’s concern is only as good as their most recent success. Once the star starts to dim, they become persona non grata. Except for daughter wife precious Ivanka. Straight up Shakesperean.

    Reply
    • nemera34 says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Trump is distancing himself. Saying he wasn’t there and didn’t know anythin about it. Such Support from your Daddy. Trump sent out Conway and Sebastian Gorka, Jason Miller to defend his son. I have no doubt there was a lot of screaming behind the scenes.

      Reply
  26. Eric says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:23 am

    But his email!

    Rofl. You’re gonna look great in prison gear in general population; unless, of course, that criminal defense attorney who rep’d 3 of the 5 Family members gets you off somehow.

    Popcorn ready!

    Reply
  27. Kate says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Celebitches, we need to find a name for this scandal.
    Stupid Watergate? From Russia with Love? Russiagate?

    Reply
  28. Neelyo says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Every time I see his face I just want to punch him in the no chin.

    Reply
  29. adastraperaspera says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Death by a thousand cuts. Here is one more. Can you imagine how many dry-erase boards Mueller and his team must be using to keep track of all this? I would love to see a photo of just one of them. Not to mention the spreadsheets, the timelines, the suspect files.

    Reply
  30. Eric says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I’m putting all my cash in on Mueller and his Murderer’s Row.

    C’mon snake eyes! C’mon lucky 7!

    Reply
  31. Disco Dancer says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    You know why the deplorables keep screaming that the looney left have found no proof of any collusion and are just reaching to destroy the great Donny Trumpo and oh look Obummers destroyed America- I’m loving this drip drip of damaging information. Please keep more of this coming. Trump’s joke of a presidency won’t fall in one day, it’ll just rot away slowly at first and then rapidly once the decay has set in, based on damaging info like this! I’m excited that this is overshadowing his so-called presidency and is preventing him from moving ahead with his agenda at home and gaining any credibility abroad.

    Reply
  32. nemera34 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I watched that horrible man Sebastian Gorka and of course.. don’t you know. It is Hillary and the DMC that are colluding with Russia.. not the Trump campaign. These Altright nuts are taking this spin to their crazy followers. All the Trump talking heads are going out saying the same thing. This is their strategy for everything. Point to Hillary or Obama.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I’ve never touched a gun, but I’m starting to wonder if I should hie myself to the nearest gun shop. The crazies are all armed to the teeth.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I watched him this morning. I beyond HATE that jerk. Listening to his creepy voice while he spins everything against only CNN and Democrats enrages me. He asks to be on the show, then he rants and raves against them and says how awful they are during the interview. Trumps team is nothing but mean, clueless bullies

      Reply
      • nemera34 says:
        July 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

        I wanted to crawl through the screen. He is sickening. And yes the way he talks. So arrogant. And it is like we have these EVIL people running our nation. And yes he did call CNN and when he was questioned he got so nasty. I would have lost it. I laughed because they didn’t let Chris interview him. They gave to Alisyn Camerota. She is too soft and he just walked all over her. Which is what he wanted to do.

      • Honey says:
        July 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

        I don’t know how Chris kept his cool with Kellyann bitching and her dragging the interview so long yesterday. I really admire CNN reporters for never screaming at Trumps people being so ignorant, always twisting stories and never truly answering questions

  33. TheOtherOne says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:23 am

    LOCK HIM UP!

    Reply
  34. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:59 am

    This new revelation shows that Jailbird Jared is on par or even more evil (if that is possible) than Urday. Now it makes complete sense why baby fists wants Jared in the WH. With his enigmatic smile and fey overly groomed sliminess, he is the one who facilitates a personal billion dollars deals with Quatar (which fell through) and Russia. His contacts reach right up to Putin. He isn’t too smart either buying up property for billions and then having to scramble to foreign countries for loans when the real estate market crashes. His sister proved how utterly dumb and opportunistic she is by trying to sell US citizenship to potential Chinese investors, all of whom want all the American life perks. The family starting from his corrupt father are crooks. What a soulless, evil group of people who would sell our democracy, world standing and citizens for their own personal gain.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment