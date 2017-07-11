Blac Chyna got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna leaves court in a good mood after winning a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Ugh, let’s get through this Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian drama, okay? Last week, Rob Kardashian lost his mind and posted revenge p0rn of Blac Chyna. She, in turn, hired a lawyer and started leaking a ton of stuff to TMZ. I’m on Chyna’s side here – what Rob did was illegal and disgusting, and Chyna has every right to defend herself legally and publicity-wise. So, here’s some of stuff happening around this situation:

Chyna successfully got a restraining order against Rob. According to TMZ, “Rob is now barred from any further cyberbullying of Chyna — including posting photos or videos of her, or making any personal comments about her. He also has to stay away from her.” Rob’s lawyer did not contest the restraining order request, and apparently Rob regrets losing his temper last week.

Chyna says Rob abused her. She’s made claims over the past week that Rob punched her and knocked her to the ground, and that he’s chased after her and been violent as she’s tried to get away from him. She also says that Rob has guns in his house and that he’s threatened to kill himself. The restraining order that Chyna got is at least partly for domestic violence.

Custody of baby Dream. According to TMZ, Rob and Chyna have agreed on a loose custody agreement in which they have 50-50 custody of their daughter Dream.

Chyna returned Rob’s gifts. One of the things Rob bitched about last week was that Chyna left him even though he bought a ton of sh-t for her, like cars and jewelry. It was pretty clear that Rob felt like he “bought” Chyna and he could treat his property any way he saw fit. Chyna says that she returned all of Rob’s gifts, and that she cannot and will not be bought. She told GMA that she had her assistants return everything and “I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”

Blac Chyna leaves court in a good mood after winning a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Blac Chyna got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob Kardashian”

  1. Clare says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:14 am

    10 days ago I would have said these two are as bad as each other – they are both true and utter scum for selling their souls and their child for a little extra cash. However, one is a criminal and one isn’t…sooo….

    I think she is a user who played the Kardashians like a fiddle. But, being a user and victim of domestic abuse/revenge porn are NOT mutually exclusive. I think she is both. F Rob.

    Reply
  2. Lasso says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Good for Black Chyna. When this story broke I was concerned that she didnt understand that she had been violated or know there was redress. If you constantly hear that you are just a “THOT” and that your body belongs to whoever paid your last rent, you might not understand that revenge p0rn is a violation of your rights.

    Judging from the internet a lot of people dont get this very simple concept.

    Reply
  3. Honest B says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Totally superficial but I love her hair here.

    Reply
  4. Danielle says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Totally superficial comment especially considering everything that’s going on, but damn she’s looking the best I’ve ever seen her in that white suit! She actually looks pretty with the short hair!

    Reply
  5. C says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:17 am

    She looks awesome 👀👀👀

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Well, maybe now he’ll grow up. Or his mom continues to enable him. Guess it’ll be the latter. What a douchebag. I feel terrible for the baby.

    On a superficial note, Chyna’s businesswoman look is fabulous.

    Reply
  7. Barbcat says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Rob is really messed up. A serial abuser. And I agree, she looks gorgeous here.

    Reply
  8. Pumpkin Pie says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:22 am

    So he has a gun? AND a gun-permit?

    Reply
  9. Jennie Hix says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Really? People can’t see through this girl?

    What Rob did was indeed illegal and immoral.

    But I won’t be taken for a “I was a victim” ride by this obvious user.

    Reply
    • Tan says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:34 am

      You can be a user AND a victim.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Um, except she WAS a victim in a very literal sense. Nobody is claiming that her whole life is one big victim-fest. But in this incident – she is indeed a victim.

      You don’t need to be some perfectly moral, kind, generous saint for people to look at your situation and see that you are the victim of abuse – except for many people the victim DOES need to be a picture perfect lady.

      It’s mind boggling. Yes, Chyna is someone who makes questionable life choices but that doesn’t negate the fact that Rob was absolutely the one in the wrong here. What he did was illegal – and she was the victim of the crime. And really – when it comes to the ‘user’ argument – they’re both users. He uses his families wealth/clout and does nothing with his life, so I’d say they cancel each other out in that aspect.

      Reply
    • Sami says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:37 am

      You dont have to have lived an unblemished life to be the ONLY victim in a revenge p0rn and abuse situation. Black Chyna could sleep with all of Robs male relatives at his own wedding in front of E! Cameras and if Rob responds by posting the things he posted, she would STILL be the only victim in that situation.

      That said, Rob is himself extremely messed up. He has a history of maligning his exes on social media. He also seems to have clingy tendencies. The text messages between them show that he had to beg her to send him that beaver pic. That doesnt sound like a girlfriend, it sounds like a woman whose rent you just paid and who you now guilt for your own sexual pleasure. Also, it makes zero sense for a gf to just out of the blue send a bf video of her with another man. It doesnt even make sense to send it if her intention is to make money off you. It does however make sense if she is trying to get it into your thick head that shes moved on and no longer cares for your financial support.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Users can never be victims? Really? Life doesn’t work like that.

      Reply
  10. Kate says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Question for our legal Celebitches: now that she has a restraining order, can Rob keep his guns?

    Reply
  11. Emma33 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Wow, she’s had quite the makeover!

    Reply
  12. The Original Mia says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Good for her. Glad she returned his stuff. She can buy her own things. He can’t buy or keep love. Loser.

    She looks great. That hairstyle/color and her makeup are very flattering. Love the suit. Keep on living your life, Angela!

    Reply
  13. Philfishpaw says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:45 am

    What Rob did was terrible but honestly, Chyna has played this whole situation like a pro, and you know PMK realizes it, but she can’t do anything to stop her because Rob has played into it every step of the way. Chyna’s not like the Kardashian girls: she learned how to hustle the hard way, same as her mother did. The others mostly just follow the playbook PMK dishes out, but all she ever was in her prime was a trophy wife and a low-level starf*cker. As much of a hustler as she is, PMK has never had to deal with a woman like Chyna before, and it shows. I’ve always been in the camp that this was a work from Chyna from the start, in revenge for Tyga, Kylie and Kim backstabbing her, and I’ve loved her for it. Now Chyna will get paid off to make this all go away, and the settlement will be bigger than all the gifts Rob bought her combined. Rob will go back to being an emotionally unstable shut-in. And PMK will know that there’s one woman who was able to get the better of her and her coven of cat-faced famewhores.

    Reply
    • susanne says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Wow. That is such a cold interpretation. It’s hard for me to believe that people actually act this way. Smells true, though.

      Reply
      • Philfishpaw says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

        It is cold, but consider who we’re talking about here. PMK has succeeded with the brand for exactly these reasons: being a cold, hard hustler whose end game was always fame and money for the family. Chyna, while definitely the victim of revenge p*rn, has a not so perfect past. It doesn’t negate her victimhood, but I also think she went into this with her eyes wide open and knew what she was doing. As a former dancer, she is well aware of how to use her sexuality for gain, especially on insecure types (like Rob), and I think she used it with him precisely to strike back at the family, by getting to the weakest link.

      • Ramona says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

        @Philfishpaw

        Nonsense! If Black Chyna was this crafty, she would have had smarter reactions to the pics. She would have been silent for a day to let him do his worst and then tweeted outrage and about suing. Instead she did what a slut shamed woman acting on anger does. She doubled down on the things she was being shamed for, posting pics of other men in her bed. The girl you are describing would already be playing to the jury. Also if Lisa Bloom is anything like her mother, she reached out to Black Chyna not the other way around. I have a feeling that Black Chyna had to have the offence explained to her. I doubt she understood the legal implications of what had just happened in those first 24 hours.

        By the way if Black Chyna is so Machiavellian, why has she withdrawn her most powerful “weapon” from discussion? A custody fight is the sure guarantee to get paid. PMK is a true matriarch, she will want some control over Dreams future.

    • Clare says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:02 am

      What did Kim do to her? Amd you mean, Rob was just a pawn/victim in Chyna’s revenge plot against his sisters? Booooy that’s dark. And juicy. Give me more details!

      Reply
      • Philfishpaw says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Kim and Chyna were good friends before the Tyga-Kylie thing happened. Then when it came out that Tyga left Chyna for Kim’s underage sister (who had babysat Chyna’s son), Kim towed the Kardashian line and supported the relationship, then distanced herself from Chyna. It’s not on the same level of betrayal as what Tyga did, but it’s easy to understand why that would also sting a lot.

      • Philfishpaw says:
        July 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Kim and Chyna were good friends before the Tyga-Kylie thing happened. Then when it came out that Tyga left Chyna for Kim’s underage sister (who had babysat Chyna’s son), Kim towed the Kardashian line and supported the relationship, then distanced herself from Chyna. It’s not on the same level of betrayal as what Tyga did, but it’s easy to understand why that would also sting a lot.

    • Nick says:
      July 11, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Yeah, Chyna saw an easy mark and she sprang. I can respect her game for that, HOWEVER, i can’t respect her for bringing in a child just to get 18 years of sweet Kardashian payments (which I think was her intention).

      Reply
  14. i dont know her says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:45 am

    also, all I have to say is if y’all think Kris Jenner ass anit sitting back plotting y’all crazy…

    Reply
  15. Patricia says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Wait… Rob is a domestic abuser with guns, suicidal, and (most likely) has substance abuse problems… and he retains 50/50 custody of an innocent infant? This makes me sick.
    Chyna is indeed a victim, regardless of her life choices thus far. But her having too much hustle doesn’t read as “extreme danger” for her daughter. When it comes to Rob… oh my god I coud never leave my baby with someone like that for a minute. Please don’t let anything happen to that baby girl!

    Reply
  16. lola says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:00 am

    She gave back the stuff? When? She was busy flaunting it on snapchat last week but now needs to overhaul her image!!

    Reply
  17. Chaine says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Anyone know the designer/brand of Lisa Blooms dress? I love the blue and white pattern

    Reply
  18. Wow says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:39 am

    BC said “I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”

    That’s great that she did this but I also feel like had he not gone on that IG and Twitter rampage, she would have still kept those gifts regardless of how he was still treating her.

    Reply
  19. Skins says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:56 am

    This is just more reality tv for her and her lawyer. Look how smug they both look. No sympathy for her at all, she is just playing her role

    Reply
  20. argonaut says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Did you see who is representing him? Daddy’s old friend Robert Shapiro!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment