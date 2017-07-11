Blac Chyna got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Ugh, let’s get through this Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian drama, okay? Last week, Rob Kardashian lost his mind and posted revenge p0rn of Blac Chyna. She, in turn, hired a lawyer and started leaking a ton of stuff to TMZ. I’m on Chyna’s side here – what Rob did was illegal and disgusting, and Chyna has every right to defend herself legally and publicity-wise. So, here’s some of stuff happening around this situation:
Chyna successfully got a restraining order against Rob. According to TMZ, “Rob is now barred from any further cyberbullying of Chyna — including posting photos or videos of her, or making any personal comments about her. He also has to stay away from her.” Rob’s lawyer did not contest the restraining order request, and apparently Rob regrets losing his temper last week.
Chyna says Rob abused her. She’s made claims over the past week that Rob punched her and knocked her to the ground, and that he’s chased after her and been violent as she’s tried to get away from him. She also says that Rob has guns in his house and that he’s threatened to kill himself. The restraining order that Chyna got is at least partly for domestic violence.
Custody of baby Dream. According to TMZ, Rob and Chyna have agreed on a loose custody agreement in which they have 50-50 custody of their daughter Dream.
Chyna returned Rob’s gifts. One of the things Rob bitched about last week was that Chyna left him even though he bought a ton of sh-t for her, like cars and jewelry. It was pretty clear that Rob felt like he “bought” Chyna and he could treat his property any way he saw fit. Chyna says that she returned all of Rob’s gifts, and that she cannot and will not be bought. She told GMA that she had her assistants return everything and “I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
10 days ago I would have said these two are as bad as each other – they are both true and utter scum for selling their souls and their child for a little extra cash. However, one is a criminal and one isn’t…sooo….
I think she is a user who played the Kardashians like a fiddle. But, being a user and victim of domestic abuse/revenge porn are NOT mutually exclusive. I think she is both. F Rob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s cunning, he’s abusive. She might have character flaws but he’s an abuser and that supersedes any of her minor sins.
I used to feel bad for him, but maybe Kris had good reasons for diminishing the spotlight on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deeply cunning. I have a ton of respect for it. Chyna’s handled all of this perfectly over the last week, even down to returning the gifts. She walks out of this with a ton of public support and sympathy, plus what I’m sure will be a fat paycheck from PMK to go away. Meanwhile, Rob digs himself deeper in the hole and becomes an even bigger embarrassment to the clan than he already was. Chyna slays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Black Chyna. When this story broke I was concerned that she didnt understand that she had been violated or know there was redress. If you constantly hear that you are just a “THOT” and that your body belongs to whoever paid your last rent, you might not understand that revenge p0rn is a violation of your rights.
Judging from the internet a lot of people dont get this very simple concept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally superficial but I love her hair here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about the eyebrows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the eyebrows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyebrows are always a bit of a problem, they sit too high up, but the fab hair and suit is distracting me from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’re just a bit off. Not a complete tragedy or anything… but a shade too thick and high her her face. They’re ‘fine’ but would looks better just a bit lower and a tiiiny bit thinner – just barely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyebrows only look too far up because she had forehead reduction surgery (or hair transplants) – look at her old photos. Her son has the same huge forehead.
http://jadeafrican.com/blac-chyna-reportedly-gets-hair-transplant-see-photos/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! Her whole look is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmfao!!! 😂😂😂
That pic is funny, but I think it’s photoshopped. I’ve seen pics of her from her teen years, and her forehead is nothing like that first pic, and she was never that dark either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here to say the same thing. She looks fantastic in these pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blond bob? I totally agree, it’s great. I didn’t think she looked old before, but she looks younger with it this length.
She doesn’t keep hairstyles around for long tho!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally superficial comment especially considering everything that’s going on, but damn she’s looking the best I’ve ever seen her in that white suit! She actually looks pretty with the short hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BECAUSE SHES GOING TO COURT!
she has to dress the part.
idk, everything/everybody in this situation disgusts me. SMFH for Dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks awesome 👀👀👀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, maybe now he’ll grow up. Or his mom continues to enable him. Guess it’ll be the latter. What a douchebag. I feel terrible for the baby.
On a superficial note, Chyna’s businesswoman look is fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rob is really messed up. A serial abuser. And I agree, she looks gorgeous here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he has a gun? AND a gun-permit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? People can’t see through this girl?
What Rob did was indeed illegal and immoral.
But I won’t be taken for a “I was a victim” ride by this obvious user.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can be a user AND a victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, except she WAS a victim in a very literal sense. Nobody is claiming that her whole life is one big victim-fest. But in this incident – she is indeed a victim.
You don’t need to be some perfectly moral, kind, generous saint for people to look at your situation and see that you are the victim of abuse – except for many people the victim DOES need to be a picture perfect lady.
It’s mind boggling. Yes, Chyna is someone who makes questionable life choices but that doesn’t negate the fact that Rob was absolutely the one in the wrong here. What he did was illegal – and she was the victim of the crime. And really – when it comes to the ‘user’ argument – they’re both users. He uses his families wealth/clout and does nothing with his life, so I’d say they cancel each other out in that aspect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You dont have to have lived an unblemished life to be the ONLY victim in a revenge p0rn and abuse situation. Black Chyna could sleep with all of Robs male relatives at his own wedding in front of E! Cameras and if Rob responds by posting the things he posted, she would STILL be the only victim in that situation.
That said, Rob is himself extremely messed up. He has a history of maligning his exes on social media. He also seems to have clingy tendencies. The text messages between them show that he had to beg her to send him that beaver pic. That doesnt sound like a girlfriend, it sounds like a woman whose rent you just paid and who you now guilt for your own sexual pleasure. Also, it makes zero sense for a gf to just out of the blue send a bf video of her with another man. It doesnt even make sense to send it if her intention is to make money off you. It does however make sense if she is trying to get it into your thick head that shes moved on and no longer cares for your financial support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Users can never be victims? Really? Life doesn’t work like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question for our legal Celebitches: now that she has a restraining order, can Rob keep his guns?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he was not convicted of a crime/felony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats scary that someone with such publicly documented mental health issues can be licensed to own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you @Nick. I hope everything will be all right, guns and domestic violence are never a great combo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she’s had quite the makeover!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. Glad she returned his stuff. She can buy her own things. He can’t buy or keep love. Loser.
She looks great. That hairstyle/color and her makeup are very flattering. Love the suit. Keep on living your life, Angela!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Rob did was terrible but honestly, Chyna has played this whole situation like a pro, and you know PMK realizes it, but she can’t do anything to stop her because Rob has played into it every step of the way. Chyna’s not like the Kardashian girls: she learned how to hustle the hard way, same as her mother did. The others mostly just follow the playbook PMK dishes out, but all she ever was in her prime was a trophy wife and a low-level starf*cker. As much of a hustler as she is, PMK has never had to deal with a woman like Chyna before, and it shows. I’ve always been in the camp that this was a work from Chyna from the start, in revenge for Tyga, Kylie and Kim backstabbing her, and I’ve loved her for it. Now Chyna will get paid off to make this all go away, and the settlement will be bigger than all the gifts Rob bought her combined. Rob will go back to being an emotionally unstable shut-in. And PMK will know that there’s one woman who was able to get the better of her and her coven of cat-faced famewhores.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. That is such a cold interpretation. It’s hard for me to believe that people actually act this way. Smells true, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is cold, but consider who we’re talking about here. PMK has succeeded with the brand for exactly these reasons: being a cold, hard hustler whose end game was always fame and money for the family. Chyna, while definitely the victim of revenge p*rn, has a not so perfect past. It doesn’t negate her victimhood, but I also think she went into this with her eyes wide open and knew what she was doing. As a former dancer, she is well aware of how to use her sexuality for gain, especially on insecure types (like Rob), and I think she used it with him precisely to strike back at the family, by getting to the weakest link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Philfishpaw
Nonsense! If Black Chyna was this crafty, she would have had smarter reactions to the pics. She would have been silent for a day to let him do his worst and then tweeted outrage and about suing. Instead she did what a slut shamed woman acting on anger does. She doubled down on the things she was being shamed for, posting pics of other men in her bed. The girl you are describing would already be playing to the jury. Also if Lisa Bloom is anything like her mother, she reached out to Black Chyna not the other way around. I have a feeling that Black Chyna had to have the offence explained to her. I doubt she understood the legal implications of what had just happened in those first 24 hours.
By the way if Black Chyna is so Machiavellian, why has she withdrawn her most powerful “weapon” from discussion? A custody fight is the sure guarantee to get paid. PMK is a true matriarch, she will want some control over Dreams future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did Kim do to her? Amd you mean, Rob was just a pawn/victim in Chyna’s revenge plot against his sisters? Booooy that’s dark. And juicy. Give me more details!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim and Chyna were good friends before the Tyga-Kylie thing happened. Then when it came out that Tyga left Chyna for Kim’s underage sister (who had babysat Chyna’s son), Kim towed the Kardashian line and supported the relationship, then distanced herself from Chyna. It’s not on the same level of betrayal as what Tyga did, but it’s easy to understand why that would also sting a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim and Chyna were good friends before the Tyga-Kylie thing happened. Then when it came out that Tyga left Chyna for Kim’s underage sister (who had babysat Chyna’s son), Kim towed the Kardashian line and supported the relationship, then distanced herself from Chyna. It’s not on the same level of betrayal as what Tyga did, but it’s easy to understand why that would also sting a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Chyna saw an easy mark and she sprang. I can respect her game for that, HOWEVER, i can’t respect her for bringing in a child just to get 18 years of sweet Kardashian payments (which I think was her intention).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Rob have that much money? The rest of them sure do but how would he have earned that? He was absent from the show for a long time as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also, all I have to say is if y’all think Kris Jenner ass anit sitting back plotting y’all crazy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait… Rob is a domestic abuser with guns, suicidal, and (most likely) has substance abuse problems… and he retains 50/50 custody of an innocent infant? This makes me sick.
Chyna is indeed a victim, regardless of her life choices thus far. But her having too much hustle doesn’t read as “extreme danger” for her daughter. When it comes to Rob… oh my god I coud never leave my baby with someone like that for a minute. Please don’t let anything happen to that baby girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I worry about Rob + guns. He is clearly unstable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gave back the stuff? When? She was busy flaunting it on snapchat last week but now needs to overhaul her image!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it matter when? As long as she gave it all back. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone know the designer/brand of Lisa Blooms dress? I love the blue and white pattern
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BC said “I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”
That’s great that she did this but I also feel like had he not gone on that IG and Twitter rampage, she would have still kept those gifts regardless of how he was still treating her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just more reality tv for her and her lawyer. Look how smug they both look. No sympathy for her at all, she is just playing her role
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see who is representing him? Daddy’s old friend Robert Shapiro!
Report this comment as spam or abuse