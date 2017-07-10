Blac Chyna & her new lawyer discuss their case against Rob Kardashian

As we discussed last week, Rob Kardashian could face criminal charges for what he did to his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna broke up shortly after she gave birth to their daughter Dream Kardashian. They were ups and downs with the breakup, and some weeks Rob and Chyna were getting along well, and some weeks not so much. Last week there was some kind of “breaking point” for Rob though, as he decided to go scorched earth on Chyna, posting all of the nude photos he had saved of her, and going on long Twitter rants about how much money he spent on Chyna and how she mistreated him. It was all very pathetic and part and parcel of The Rob Kardashian Playbook. Of course, this time his actions were illegal. Revenge porn is a crime in California, and not only that, Chyna potentially has a civil case against Rob now. She’s hired a lawyer – Lisa Bloom – and they did an interview on Good Morning America. Some highlights:
Lisa Bloom’s statement to Rob: “Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”
Chyna on the revenge porn: “I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.’ Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt…betrayed.” As for reports that Chyna actually liked the explicit images that Rob posted, she fired back, “I didn’t like none of the photos. I actually have Robert Kardashian blocked from my Instagram. I talked to Rob about everything. I talked to him. The moral of the story is, like, he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.
Whether her relationship with Rob was part of a larger scheme to get back at the Kardashian-Jenner family: “First of all, that’s not even my character. And I see all these things on the internet, and I never address it because I’m the bigger person. Robert came at me.”
She wasn’t with Rob for fame: “I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”
Chyna says she once loved Rob: “Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite.”
Why she sent photos of herself with another man to Rob: “I’ve been broken up with Rob since December. It’s like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you, and keep poking at you, eventually you’re going to pop. I was just like, ‘Maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.’”
You know what? I’m Team Chyna. I always thought she was a bit shady with her revenge plot against the Kardashians, but she’s absolutely right about one thing: Rob came after her. Her revenge plot would have been dead in the water if Rob hadn’t been so determined to be with her. And when it fell apart – as everyone knew it would – Chyna has every right to move on, live her life, do whatever she wants. Rob is such a disgusting piece of trash and it seems like Chyna is using this as some kind of teachable moment about revenge porn.
This is such a mess. How can you live a life full of that much tension? They are both idiots. But he did break the law so he deserves to be sued. I’ll support Chyna with that.
I feel bad for that kid. She’ll have all the money in the world but will most likely be effed up because of her dumb parents.
Rob’s trash and I can’t WAIT for Lisa Bloom to take him down. Her message to him gave me life!
He should have learned this lesson a long time ago, the first time it happened.
Heard Robert Shapiro(sp?) is representing him.
Rob is a g-d damn pig who has been allowed to get away with everything in his useless life. I hope Chyna presses charges because being adjacent to the Kardashian brand does not make you above the law.
This. To me it seems like out of all the Kardashian-Jenners and their various levels of offensive and “offensive” behavior, Rob is the one who gotten the most ‘passes’ from society, and I think gender has something to do with that.
They both suck. He’s vile and she’s immature #SaveDream
She was on GMA. Maybe trump has a point about fake news. I am not defending Slob Kardashian, but she’s a player at the party too. She was Blac Chyna before the Kardashians, yet tried desperately to get the name Blac Kardashian trademarked. How did that work out for you. Money is the root of all evil, but having Lisa or Gloria at your side is a close second. Work out child custody, God forbid, and go on with your sad, pathetic lives. Damn, PMK must be having the vapors. If baby Dream were not in the picture, this story would be over.
ITA, especially the Lisa/Gloria part. Those two have worked to legitimize women absolving themselves of taking any level of responsibility for their bad (read:thoroughly pathetic) decisions. Representing Tiger Woods’ mistresses being a glaringly obvious example.
Tyga ditching Blac Chyna for barely legal Kylie happened, what, nearly two years ago? But instead of getting herself together and making sure that both she and Tyga were fulfilling their parental and financial responsibilities, Blac Chyna decided to swerve and have someone else create opportunities for her and to fund her plastic surgeries/jewelry/sport car/drug habits. Way to go!
I get that being ditched can be humiliating and it could take time to get your footing back, but damn, try not to be a dumpster of a human being. She is not a victim… she’s a mooch and a user. Plus, she’s stupid. Two years, pissed away, on being bitter that some broke-ass, cut rate rapper dumped you? Two years that could’ve been spent at a community college, working towards a different career that can pave a way to independence from her baby daddy’s flaky @$$ed financial whims designed to placate some fly by night twinkie. But no, just go out and get another baby daddy who doesn’t seem to have a job, direction or ambition, but some source of income and clearly no fcuks to give, in terms of his reputation in the wake of his actions, or in other words, her mirror image, figuratively.
Shar Jackson clowned a couple of times after she got dumped by KFed (i.e. getting papped with Britney’s ex, Jason Alexander), but on the whole, she kept her $h*t together because she had kids to take care of… she certainly didn’t push out some random douchebag’s kid. She got down to fcuking business, not got fcuked by downlow dudes and sending tacky @$$ pics and videos to KFed, and I suspect that the lack of not doing that had little to do with the cellphone technologies and lack of social media platforms available at that time.
Both of these idiots (Rob and Blac Chyna) have some lessons to learn, but I will be d@mned if I’m going to be a party of a clear publicity-driven makeover, born out of ridiculously bad and selfish decisions.
@PWAl: How does Chyna’s being irresponsible and selfish prove that she’s ‘not a victim’? I think you’re mistaking the meaning of the word ‘victim’ for the meaning of the word ‘saint’. As irresponsible, messy. and immature as Blac Chyna is, Rob has this misogynistic pattern with every woman he breaks up with and needs to be taught a lesson, because so far he hasn’t been held accountable for it by anyone.
I agree, and why is the discussion about revenge porn secondary to spousal abuse? Now there is supposedly surveillance video of her beating him and choking him with a phone cord. The player got caught playing, Rob should have put his big boy panties on about it and carried on being a single father as he claims he was, but now she has dream? These 2 are full of shit.
I don’t generally watch Kardashian related stuff but I did see the clip where Rob said having a baby was his idea or his desire so I side eyed his rant basically claiming she schemed to get pregnant.
I used to feel bad for Rob because he was the only one in the family with no “success. ” Years ago before social media was everywhere, a break up wouldn’t be like this. I hope she gets what she wants because this was an unfair, gross, mean thing for him to do
Ugh, like, how many times can someone use “like” in like, a fifteen second statement? she is just as inarticulate as her almost-sisters-in-law…
Like literally it can like be so literally annoying. Like they like literally need to like stop using some words like all the time.
That’s like totally unlikely, sorry.
Ron Kardashian just played into Blac Chyna’s hand. He and the rest of the Kardashian -Jenner Klan are pathetic and really stupid. I am Team Chyna on this one and I hope she ties every living cent out of his ass.
I really feel sorry for is their child
Even if she was out to get that money, if she wanted revenge or whatever, he commited a crime. What Robert did was wrong and he has to pay. #TeamChynaOnThisOne
Sorry, I still think this whole thing is a set-up for season 2 of their stupid show.
What he did was truly ignorant and I doubt producers would be happy about it or try to exploit it as it was illegal.
Ignorant? Yes. That and more
Great for ratings? OH YES!
I’d say the producers were dancing with glee when this happened!
I think she’s in on it, this is a plot they set-up together for more money and ratings. There will be interviews upon interviews, a reconciliation, another breakup and on and on and on
I’m with you. Can’t stand her, can’t stand him, can’t stand any of them. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to find this is some sort of plot line to keep getting that bandwidth.
TeamChyna. People can say whatever they want about her, but what he did was wrong. People seem to think that because she’s a former stripper she doesn’t deserve respect or what he did doesn’t count because “she’s trash”
No body forced him to be with her, spend money (probably his mother’s) on her or have a child with her. He’s doing the same thing to her that he does to all the women in his life who he feels have wronged him. He’s an asshole and as much as I cannot stand his sisters it makes sense why they keep their distance. The whole family has issues that will probably never be resolved, but this is not how you handle things.
It counts. I can’t think of one nice thing to say about this woman but that is irrelevant to the fact that what he did is illegal. Period.
Yup. She IS shady. She IS an idiot. She DOES speak like she has a substandard IQ.
None of that means that what he did should be judged any differently. You don’t get to choose who laws and morals apply to just because you don’t like the victim.
However the fact that anyone let these two procreate is beyond me. It was obviously a planned pregnancy (you know, for good important reasons, like “money” and “ratings”). How was that ever going to end well?
What are the Kardashians plotting, they have been eerily quiet on this matter, they usually jump on social media anytime one of them is attacked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. They can’t attack BC because she is in the right on this one.
2. They are feverishly plotting in the throne room to shut both of them up.
3. Too busy filming every interaction.
4. Their popularity is (thank god) starting to wane. This might reflect badly on them, so they are distancing themselves for the sake of their brand.
5. Kim runs that family so they say, and she has finally had enough of him?
6. PMK wants BC and her daughter in her stable.
7. Rob is not a big earner, BC and her daughter have the potential to earn for the “brand”
8. Rob has a history of lashing out at his sisters and they have had enough.
9. Rob is not a high value member of the herd, survival of the fittest is in play.
10. They cannot risk another (correct) accusation of belittling woc while profiting off of woc.
11. They just really hate socks.
12. Rob had been threatening to expose the sisters as well.
13. Rob is a piece of sh*t and they are sick of trying to defend him
14. They’re mad some of they’re “hard earned” money is going towards paying off Chyna
15. They care about Dream (and probably King) don’t want to alienate her by defending her sh*tty father.
16. What can they really say about this
I think Rob spilled a lot of juicy Kardashian secrets to Chyna and they are afraid she will tell.
17. Rob was, allegedly, physically abusive to Chyna a couple months ago. They want that part kept quiet.
This is a big one, though. And Rob is caught dead to right – in CA what he did was highly illegal. The Kardashian women have probably been advised not to say anything at all, as this is now in the hands of the law.
But I wouldn’t count Kim out. It’s been a bad month for her, what with the Kanye-Jay Z stuff and now this, but she’s proven herself to be a player.
What a hot mess these two are. He goes on rampage, she retaliates by sending him a video of her doing it with someone else. Gloria’s daughter to the rescue. My lands. All the baby can do is Dream because with parents like this, her life will be a nightmare.
Team No One. They are both trash. Revenge porn is terrible but Chyna does not get a pass for sending videos and pics either. Grow tf up
same here. Both of them need to focus on the kids.
Revenge porn is not just terrible though, it’s a crime. Rob Kartrashian broke the law.
Oh puhleaze! Stop with the “both of them” BS. This is not the first time Rob has gotten revenge on an ex by publicly shaming her. He did it with Rita Ora and with others. This time he crossed the line and posted pictures. He ought to go to jail for a bit, maybe that will get his head straight. Now that Robert Shapiro is his lawyer, he won’t do time, though.
Team no one. They are both trash. HE did something illegal though. That’s the difference.
Not giving him a pass. He should go to jail i said this on a previous post. However Chyna does not get sympathy for the petty games she plays either. Team no one. I feel sorry for their daughter
The guy you broke up with 7 months ago keeps blowing up your phone and you send him a pic with your new man =/= ranting misogynistic slurs against your ex for days on a medium that will never go away & posting her nude pics.
Nope not even close to equivalent.
Yup!
Did she ‘like’ the images or not? Why would it appear that she had if she had his account blocked?
I think Rob should be charged and made to pay, because he will be a very public example which will raise awareness of these kinds of hate crimes.
team Chine all the way. And just a reminder that this guy try to do the same thing to his other exes…Rita Ora and the other one, he put up some disgusting rants every time in twitter and instagram.
Not to mention at least 2 of his sisters and his mother. Guy is a sexist POS. Beginning to think maybe I should give KK the benefit of the doubt re his departure from her wedding. It’s been assumed it was because she didn’t want his tubby ass in the photos but maybe he did something highly immature, petulant and misogynist?
None of the Kardashians seem overly bright but this dude must take the cake of the whole lot. Didn’t he just keep posting the images on twitter even after his instagram was shut down? So incredibly dumb.
Team No One, they both suck. this isn’t a “teachable moment about revenge porn”, this is “I can get more money and media attention, perfect!” Also, wasn’t part of his gripe that she recently sent those photos and they recently slept together? There were also text messages talking about how she wanted to feel him. Not 100% buying that they’ve been broken up fully since December. I also, personally, feel like it’s weird to have naked pictures of you all over the internet and then act horrified when someone…posts naked pictures of you. Not because she’s a stripper so she’s trashy, but if I can google and find a bunch of nudies prior to this, clearly you don’t care that much about people seeing you naked.
These people should NOT be parents. Also, is no one going to talk about his accusations of drugs and drinking? They should BOTH be drug tested based on all the rumors about him, as well.
The issue is consent. She posed for the naked pictures you can find on the Internet or even took them herself. Not this time? Rob did not have her permission or her consent to post those pics. He broke the law.
And you say you are surprised by her reaction because there are already nudes of her out there. So, what is your limit? If someone publish some nudes of Angelina Jolie or Tang Wei without their consent it’s OK because they’ve shot very graphic sex scenes in the past?
Last but not least, you mention Rob’s accusarions of drugs and drinking but nothing about Black Chyna’s accusations of violence. Interesting.
There was a story reported last year of Cory Gamble having to physically remove Chyna from Rob after she tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, no one mentions this either, interesting. But the only thing that matters here is Rob posted pictures without consent.
Why is it weird that while there are pictures online that she CONSENTED to, she is objecting to him posting these pictures without her CONSENT. Consent is key here.
This is absolutely a teachable moment about revenge porn, if only to teach Robert Kardashian that he is subject to the same laws as others.
the reason I said it’s not a teachable moment is because the post said it seemed like that’s what she was using this for. that’s not what she’s using this for. it’s for fame, money, and media attention. honestly he should have just married her, she’s just like his sisters.
Alissa – that’s like saying “prostitutes get paid to have sex with multiple men, therefore, if a man grabs and has sex with one, who cares, it’s just one more guy”. Sex workers can be raped. Strippers and nude models can have revenge porn used against them.
If a porn star’s private sex tape is leaked by an ex, it’s still revenge porn and still illegal, no matter how many people saw her in previous legal porn videos.
Pretty sure nude pictures are not the same thing as being raped, and using it as an equivalent argument is pretty tone deaf.
In my personal opinion, there isn’t a difference between nude pictures she sent to Rob, and nude pictures she’s taken/had taken and put up online. She’s nude in either one. Consent, sure, but why consent to being nude if you have a problem with people seeing you nude? If you don’t have a problem with people seeing you nude, why be upset about the pictures you sent being released?
I’ve sent people nudes, and if they ended up on blast on Instagram, I’d be upset because hey, my grandmother can’t google me and find my vagina on the internet right now. That’s exactly why it’s revenge porn. The only revenge part of what Rob did was all the stuff he said, not the pictures. Again, in my opinion. Not by the law’s definition.
@Alissa,
If you’re uncomfortable with the rape analogy (which, I’m not, as a sexual assault victim, recognizing that I don’t speak for all sexual assault victims), than I’d say you could look at it as donating money.
I absolutely give money to charity, and I give it away when I see someone begging pretty regularly. That doesn’t mean that someone begging who steals my cash isn’t committing a crime or doing something wrong. Consent is hugely important, and the fact that Blac Chyna isn’t a perfect victim doesn’t mean she isn’t a victim in this situation.
Alissa- as a survivor of sexual abuse, I find my analogy far from tone deaf. But I can’t speak for everyone, so there’s that.
The issue is not comparing nudes to rape, not is it false equivalence. In both instances a person was sexually violated without consent. Rape being the more violent, obviously.
I used the prostitute/rape example more as a character comparison, though. People think sex workers are “less than” and that was my point. You somehow chose to ignore the second part of my comment where I used a pornstar’s private sex tape being leak as comparison.
Sigh. My feelings regarding the pornstar’s sex tape would be the exact same as my feelings regarding Chyna’s nudes, so it felt redundant to respond to that as well. I genuinely would not feel that it would be a violation for someone to see the exact same thing they could already see. It would basically be “What, is that supposed to embarrass me? Clearly I’m not embarrassed by having sex and/or being naked.” Because the whole point of revenge porn is to embarrass someone or humiliate them. I don’t think less of her because she’s taken nudes or because she was a stripper.
I’m not uncomfortable with the rape analogy, I just think it’s a poor one.
Then, it’s a good thing what you think has nothing to do with what’s legal.
Yeah, this sort of commentary always reads very much like Bigly’s “Like she hasn’t been grabbed before” response to the porn star or former escort who went public about his predatory behavior.
@Alissa, who wrote: “The only revenge part of what Rob did was all the stuff he said, not the pictures.”
She’s been slut-shamed before too, and had a slutwalk-themed public photo op with Amber Rose in dresses that had words like “ho”, “whore”, etc. on them. That doesn’t make the thing Rob says about her okay. Those other photos were her being publicly naked on her own terms in photos she chose to share with the public. These were photos that were supposed to be between her and one other person being shared with the world WITHOUT HER CONSENT. He tried to use her sexuality against her as a weapon. That alone she has every right to be bothered by, but the fact that he combined it with misogynistic verbal abuse (and invited others to join in on it) add to it. She feels (and has been) disrespected by Rob.
Both Rob and Chyna suck, but I’m still on her side because revenge porn is the lowest of the low. And since Rob villifies every ex girlfriend he had, he needs to be taught a lesson. Kris will probably end up paying up for this man-child.
I’m not on anyone’s team in this situation. This whole thing is a mess and full of spiteful, scheming, money-hungry people. I can’t imagine what it must be like to live like this. It must be exhausting.
On DM, there’s an article claiming chyna strangled Rob
The only thing that matters here is consent snowflake. Not the fact that Chyna “liked” the pictures, commented “lol sorry” during Robs exposè, or going to Snapchat to show off said jewelry that he brought her. Both of these people are horrible point blank period! What Rob did was low, however Chyna getting a “pass” because she didn’t consent to pictures is mind boggling. Did you here her reason for sending Rob a video of her and another man with a ‘happy 4th of july’ comment..”When someone pokes and pokes eventually your going to snap.”…….what?!?, there were also texts of Chyna asking for sex saying she missed him etc. yet in her interview she claims they were abosolutley done since last year..yet she begged Rob to pose for paparazzi pics at disneyworld for whose sake? Was Dream gonna be reading TMZ that day 🤔…lol both of these people are nuts.
@Konfused- Really? How is it so hard to grasp that no matter what you think about her actions that it is mind boggling to you that she gets a pass? No one is saying she gets a pass, she is a victim of a crime regardless if you disagree with her actions. The main difference is that his actions were illegal. I’m not defending her actions as they were immature, but I find it highly disturbing that you would even have such a hard time understanding the impact of his actions and why it is illegal.
Of course. I’m just saying there’s an article on DM that she tried to strangle Rob. Not saying that makes what Rob did ok. Just saying i saw an article.
Best wishes to baby Dream
Uhhh does she not know Rob’s personality? Did she think he wouldn’t “blow up” after she sent him that video? Wouldn’t it have been best to just ignore him? That being said, he had no right to post nudes of her. He is a piece of sh*t. I can see the Kardashian women saying “see I told you Chyna is trash…we told you Rob !”. Ughh.
I think she absolutely knew his personality, and her intention was to get him to blow up. it’s worked out great for her – she looks like a victim, she’s going to get money out of the lawsuit as well as child support, and now the narrative is poor Chyna rather than poor Rob got taken advantage of.
Yes, poor innocent Rob KEEPS getting taken advantage of by the female sex. They provoke him and force him to end all of his relationships with women in messy, public, abusive, misogynistic ways. He just can’t help it! He’s the victim here….again.
Sorry Chyna took advantage of a weak, pathetic man with the agenda of money, fame, and revenge to Tyga and Kylie. She is a monster.
And poor little Rob is just a sweet innocent boy who totally hasn’t slandered every single woman he’s felt wrong by ie they dumped his loser ass in the case of his girlfriends or discontinued their enabling and stopped letting him live rent free in their homes while he did nothing but shove junk food into his lazy face in the case of his mother and sisters.
True Mar. She’s a nasty person. That’s not illegal. What Rob did is against the law.
I hope she really does go through with this. He has a history of treating women disrespectfully and it’s time he learned a lesson for Dream’s sake. No matter what Chyna did or didn’t do to him, putting her on blast and posting nude pictures of her is not okay.
Has he ever broke up with a woman without trashing and slut-shaming her all over social media?
I blame his family for the situation for letting things go out of control. Vile Kris in particular. The girls made their despicable careers out of selling themselves with the careful management of their mother. How can a mother have 6 children, 5 with pretty successful careers (despicable and full of scandals, but they make a fortune together with their mother). And one child, the single boy out of all of them, getting into this situation.
Rob is responsible for his own doings, no doubt at all, but seeing the difference in the treatment by Kris to her daughters vs. son is outrageous.
I am TeamChyna all the way but cannot help feel sorry, in a bit of an emotional way, for Rob. With that said, he should not benefit from any attenuating circumstances. He knows that what he’s done is wrong, and he’s done wrong to women a few times before. I hope he will get his lesson and be made an example.
I really don’t blame his sisters for it, because plenty of entitled men have this exact same mentality without being Kardashians.
I’m glad these stories are actually calling it revenge porn this time. When it first came out, everything was like, “this might be revenge porn, but it might not because XYZ…” Nope. Regardless of how this may or may not play out in the court of law, what Rob did was absolutely revenge porn.
DEFINITION: revealing sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the Internet, typically by a former sexual partner, without the consent of the subject and in order to cause them distress or embarrassment.
I don’t care if she liked the tweet or whatever, but I want allllll the little Kardashian followers of the world to know that THIS IS REVENGE PORN, AND IT’S NOT OKAY.
She sent him intimate pics of her with another man. What kind of trash does that? (Rhetorical question….no response needed). Isn’t that a form of revenge porn in a twisted kind of way ?
she broke bounds of dencenxy doing that. He broke the law by reposting,
I got no sympathy for either one. #SaveDream
No, that’s not revenge porn.
Well it’s porn, and she did it out of spite. I get it isn’t LEGAL revenge porn of the kind being discussed in court…..and the post above
But yeah — it’s godawful twisted behavior. Meant to cause harm.
Exactly. Poor dream doesn’t deserve either of them imo. She deserves much better
In the interview she implies that she did it because he had been harassing her for a while and unwilling to move on. So her logic was to send him pictures of her with another man to get it through to him that they were done. I agree that that’s not the most logical way to handle it, but it’s something I could see her doing. It would have to be pics of him to be revenge porn though.
In the interview she lies and lies and lies🙄 She tried to get it through to him that they were over yet it was shown just the day before she was saying she missed him, asked for sex, and sent pics when requested…but they were over🙄..people like her are clogging up the system, ONLY AFTER she was exposed AND cut off did she all of a sudden ‘remember that one time he hit me’ and run to GMA crying victim. She is not a victim, she was living a lifestyle that SHE signed up for
I just wonder what the heck GMA is thinking giving these people air time …. how low has society sunk?? Wow.
