Rob Kardashian could face criminal charges for what he did to Blac Chyna

Note: I am not including any of the questionable photos, all of which I consider “revenge porn,” in this post whatsoever. However, I will be typing the words “revenge porn” about a million times, and this story will probably give many people a case of the pukefaces, so just beware. If you don’t want to read any further, don’t.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not okay. I actually thought they had broken up for good, like, last year. Occasionally, I would see a story on E! or People about one of them doing something or saying something and I just figured they were trying to milk their disastrous relationship one last time. Basically, I tapped out of the Rob and Chyna storylines, real or PR, months ago. Most people had tapped out. But then yesterday, many people were like “holy sh-t, Rob Kardashian is losing his mind on social media, let’s watch!”
How did Rob Kardashian lose his mind? The basic gist is that Chyna has been sending him nude photos, possibly to keep him on the hook, and possibly to show him what he’s been missing. She’s also been banging several other men for months, as she and Rob were off-and-on. Rob claimed that Chyna kept their daughter Dream away from him, and that she brings dudes home with her to bang while her two kids are there. He claims that he’s spent easily $1 million on her in the past few months, from jewelry to plastic surgery (for her) to paying for the house in which she lives, to those new cars that she’s been flaunting. He hurled all of these accusations as he was posting all of the nude photos Chyna has sent him over the past few months.
This is all a textbook case of revenge porn, which is against the law in many states, including California. While Instagram basically cancelled/deleted his account, Rob left everything up long enough for everyone to see the photos and copy them. Even I accidentally saw Chyna’s vagine as I was scrolling through Twitter like “why is ‘Rob Kardashian’ trending?” I feel sorry for her. Even if everything Rob said is true… who cares? That’s not an excuse for anyone to post nude photos of their ex. People Mag did an analysis of just what kind of criminal charges could be brought against Rob – go here to read the piece. Legal experts also say that Chyna has a case for a civil suit, and Rob could end up paying Chyna “millions upon millions” for what he posted.
I was going to embed some funny tweets about this situation, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anybody will be laughing. So here are some tweets from feminist, professor and pop-culture analyst Roxanne Gay:
I am so mad at Rob. Chyna seems crystal clear on who she is. If he chose not to see her. Well. Ok.
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2017
I don't think Chyna is a saint but half of Rob's accusations are grounded in jealousy and bitterness.
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2017
I have empathy for Rob who is clearly troubled. But he is also a mess and he does this all the time, shaming Chyna for living her life.
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2017
You know Kris is going to intervene soon. Whew.
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is a fucking idiot. I just cant anymore. I used to feel sorry for him but not anymore. You have to take responsibility at one point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry he’s hurt, but come on! How did he not see what the game was from the beginning? I love what Snoop had to say: “she saw a sucker and she licked it”
That being said- revenge porn is not ok (ugh. Why does that even have to be said?) and this will be terrible for his daughter and his relationship with her. Shame he doesn’t see that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3Things:
What if this is all a set-up? Years ago Amber (kanye’s ex and Chyna’s BFF) had some of her nudes “leaked” by an ex – allegedly – and they ended up on media takeout and vivid, which we know would not have happened unless she consented, what if Chyna took a little note from that playbook and consented to this and this is all a plot for more attention and then a new story-line for their show?
If this is all true I wonder if Chyna leaving/banging other men was a hugeeee breaking point for him? We all saw that he was unstable and had mental health and addiction issues while they were together, I’m not defending what he did, BUT his “family” breaking up, mixed with his lack of support from the Jenner-Kardashian side, mixed with his addiction and mental health issue could have severely pushed him over the edge.
That being said if his mother or sisters cared anything about him they should have gone through lawyers to get him some sort of custody agreement and even sue to get his house and cars and whatnot back, revenge porn is not the way to go about it! These people have access to the best lawyers in town and I’m sure this could have been resolved legally through those channels, Chyna has money but in no way does she have Jenner-Kardashian money, she wouldn’t have been able to fight him in court for long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When not defending sounds indistinguishable from defending. Oh an then finding a way to blame his mother and sisters because he can’t get his grown ass adult life in order? Clearly a woman has to be to blame somehow. I loathe the Kardashian women but they’re not to blame for their brothers misogyny. This is the way he has treated women his entire life and people have always given him a pass. He’s a piece of shit, plain and simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s entirely possible it could be a storyline for their show. Show gets publicity, raked Chyna is “seeing” gets publicity. Not out of the realm of possibility, esp when you consider Kim has faked fertility problems for the show. And faked a robbery. Did you guys see she was wearing her ring that was supposedly stolen? You can see it in pictures with 2 chains and his family on July 4
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snowflake Haven’t French police arrested like 10-15 people in connection to the robbery? Are they in on the conspiracy too? That’s absurd. I don’t know the picture you’re talking about, but it’s probably a different ring. If you want to find a conspiracy there, then say she committed insurance fraud and that particular ring wasn’t among the jewelry taken. But faked the robbery? No way. It happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never felt sorry for him. I hope chyna takes his ass to the cleaners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only problem with any lawsuit, according to TMZ, is that Chyna “liked” all the photos he posted. Other than that, the only thing I have to say about this situation is, that poor baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A “like” could mean many things including “I see you and I refuse to be humiliated”. Bravado in the face of great violation.
Regardless it has no bearing in her civil case. You don’t get to steal another persons consent and then point to the fact that she didn’t SEEM mad after the act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to my husband (an entertainment attorney who has not seen much about this case at this time), her “liking” the photos could be seen as implied consent. He also said “If offered to me, I would take the case. I still think both the criminal and civil cases would be winnable.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kris will pay her off. A messy revenge porn case is bad for the K brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Said this down thread: I think this argument is the same as saying she was seen talking to him after he assaulted her. Some people might think it shows she isn’t upset or implied consent but others might understand that humans are complex people with different coping mechanisms. Like laughing at a funeral. It doesn’t equate consent, in particular as a like is done after the illegal act is done. It certainly does not vacate the idea of criminal charges or civil damages (in addition to emotional distress she could also argue reputational damage resulted in lost revenue). I hope the police act and send a message to all the creeps out there posting things like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nyawira, I interpreted her actions the same way: as a refusal to be shamed and humiliated by a sorry excuse for a man.
Isn’t so typical that she would end up being the one who has to defend herself against this? She has to answer to his accusations because he got his feelings hurt.
I’m sure Rob Kardashian will be rewarded for this with a position in the Trump WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have “liked” tweets and posts in the past in order to save them, not because I actually liked them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can always count on TMZ for the pro- male agenda…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, it’s not exactly the case. The law is way too gray area when it comes to things like this – legally, it CAN be seen as consent. It’s not just some guy sitting around saying “I hate women – she liked the photo so she LIKED the photo”. It’s sadly open-ended. Her intentions could have been a case of “I see what you’re doing Robert” or they could have been just to get at him by implying his tricks aren’t hurting her like he hoped – whether or not they actually were.
The law is in dire need of updates when it comes to the internet. She should have screen shot the images and sent them to a lawyer or whatever- it SHOULDN’T matter that she liked them, but it very well could matter when it comes to a court case.
On a slightly bright note: we were watching a round up on this last night. And unprompted my husband (27 – so even younger than Rob) piped up “F—ing lock him up, and ban him from social media. A judge should make an example of him. You just don’t do that kind of shit – I don’t care if she burned your house down – YOU DON’T DO THAT TO PEOPLE”. He’s constantly outraged by all the douchey, terrible shit some guys pull – he’s a sweetheart, and hangs out with other well intentioned guys. It completely baffles him how f—ed the world is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn
Your husband is a keeper
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn, I like your husband, does he have any single friends
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Chyna takes millions upon millions and build a career on it, Kardashian style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he have any money of his own or will his family help him out to avoid further reputation to their family brand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a crim lawyer, but my understanding is that the elements of the test are intended for public distribution + emotional distress – not consent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This ain’t even the fun kind of messy drama. The whole thing is just grim.
But also-where did he get all this money that he can apparently spend on rent, jewellery and surgery? Are sock/E! paychecks worth that much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that was also my thought (apart of the fact that it is disturbing to air your grievances like that).
Where does all this money come from.
Also, I assume his mom and sisters were freaking out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure how much they received for the one season of their (Rob and Chyna’s) show, but also thought there was suppose to be a second season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if this is money off that show, she made half of it. I think this is money from his trust fund or his mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be, Dem. But he could have made more as it is not unusual for the male to make more money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was on KUTWK before he didn’t care anymore, plus their own show. He could have saved his money from those days seeing as he doesn’t go anywhere or do anything and was living with his family not paying for anything for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No because remember his mother has allowed herself to be filmed taking calls from her accountant alerting her of his spending and she has cut him off on screen before. Khloe is also on record refusing to give him money. Kylie has complained on social media about him trashing her house after she let him use it rent free when he first moved out of Khloes.
There are many ways a socially inept man can lose the little he has made. Camgirls for instance. Those girls “make the loneliness go away via cyber space” and they can make thousands in just one night from one desperate man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dem-I thought that his mum had bought/rented him a house or something as well? My impression was definitely that his mum and sisters were covering him financially for a while
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, i think after he left Kylie’s empty house, having been kicked out by Khloe, his mother set him up with a pad. I also think his mother helped to hook up the reality show with Chyna because it gave him his own income. Chyna for all her shortcomings makes her own money. She is extremely entrepreneurial and between her business, she still does club appearances and product promotion on social media. Rob has no conception of money having grown up with way too much of it around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m ashamed to say that this story was fun for me and A LOT of people yesterday. Rob kept on dropping bomb after bomb after bomb, he was embolden by people cheering him on for exposing a ” thot”. And yeah where the f does he get all that money from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reveals spending such big sums, yet if a lawsuit pops up, he’ll likely claim to be broke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just want to say that roxane gay should be in charge of everything, response-wise (or otherwise.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel bad for Rob at all he has issues and he knew and was warned but still wanted to play. I know that even after this he is STILL going to go back to her. Rob doesn’t seem to have the maturity. This may throw him over the edge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robbed Kardashian, please focus those energies on being a good daddy to Dream. She’s gonna need it growing up in that circle of women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s already a hideous dad, having committed this despicable act against the mother of his own daughter. Lock him up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes indeed, looking at the way he turn out. He was very likely the last on his mother’s list. But she will probably get him out of this to protect the brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baby Dream should stay FAR away from Rob. He is an unstable mess who just committed a sex crime against the mother of his child. He should have monitored visitation AT BEST. If I were Chyna, I’d be filing for sole custody today. I’d also be getting the best lawyer/team of lawyers I could afford and take his ass to the cleaners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. He has just committed a sex crime against his childs mother. Chyna should get a restraining order and have his visitation reviewed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s my understanding that California courts go HAM for 50/50 custody. I mean, Chris woman-beater Brown has 50/50 custody of his toddler. If he is put on the Sex Offender Registry does that mean he automatically loses custody?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would hope for monitored visitation simply because he seems so unstable. If he is at all suicidal, that is a risk for the baby. Some suicidal parents have an unnerving tendency to decide to kill the kids along with themselves. Rob really needs extensive medical help, he has complex issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the courts hand him his rear end on a platter, he is a spoilt, overgrown child who lashes out at women in the most degrading and publicly humiliating ways every single time he does not get his own way. He shames them for their sexual choices when he is the one lying down with them.
Questions for the legal types here, if he is convicted for revenge porn does that get him placed on a sex offenders register, because then he can wave goodbye to his daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a lawyer, but I’m 99.9% sure revenge porn is a sex crime and gets you on the sex offender list. Even if he doesn’t get registered as a sex offender, his daughter should be kept away from him at least for a little while. Rob is clearly unstable and I can’t imagine he’d be able to be a responsible father. Would you hand your daughter to a man who committed a sex crime against you? I sure as hell wouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chyna is not going to bring charges against him, have him convicted, and put on the sex offender registry. That harms her paycheck and bottom line. He can’t earn? He can’t be on TV? His family doesn’t have to fund his child support, HE does. If his earning potential is destroyed, well…She’s not going to be getting big monthly checks. Nope. She’ll settle for a nice payoff from Kris. Watch and see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re probably right. I just hope she takes steps to keep her baby safe when Dream visits Rob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely thought that last pic with the blonde wig was Kylie Jenner. That is next level creepy, she really did model her whole look on Chyna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too! I always thought Kylie was trying to be new Kim, but no, she was trying to be Chyna all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so glad not to be the only one. I was like OMG that looks like Kylie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let justice be served. If he did it and unless it could be proved that there was something more in the bigger picture (Hollywood blah), he deserves to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Too much sexting and revenge porn (pics and video) going on these days. Some victims have committed suicide. I wish all cases were properly processed, tried and the bullies punished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This all day. It would be wonderful to see a high-profile case where the perpetrator is properly punished. It would send a much needed message. I’m so afraid our justice system is going to screw this up, and send the message that there are no consequences
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is classic Rob. Every girl/woman he has dated has been subjected to public shaming with a list of all his grievances and calling her a slut. In this case revenge pron is his version of calling China a slut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope his case is met with swift justice and he can serve as an example, just like the troll from the trump video. People need to stop getting away with sh*tting on women and minorities when their egos are hurt, or they need to feel better about themselves.
It probably won’t, but I can hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Typical Rob. Did this with Rita Ora. Blamed Adrienne Bailon for his cheating. He’s a pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stalking his ex is also a clear pattern for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an idiot and she well yeh whatever she got what she wanted from him. She’s loving the attention this has brought her snd the $$$$$. Sorry but I can’t being myself to have any sympathy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chyna screwed herself by liking it. She’s not as savvy as yall like to think. Nothing will happen. Next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. If she hadn’t liked the pics, you could have had a case for emotional distress. She liked them and is notorious for posting raunchy photos herself. This couple goes beyond dysfunctional. The whole Kardashian family has put Rob on blast for his depression, isolation, etc., but it seems it was for their storyline. The guy is sick. Who would post these lurid pictures of his child’s mother. It’s so Kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a new law. Emotional distress isn’t part of it. Its posting illegally someone else’s content without consent. But they may argue liking them showed consent.
More likely Kris already paid her off (or agreed to) with more than Rob has to offer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What she herself has posted shouldn’t matter – if she sent them to him privately and he made them public without her consent, he’s in the wrong and should be prosecuted.
Her liking the photos is going to make it more difficult though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That, or Mama Kris will pay her to go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this argument is the same as saying she was seen talking to him after he assaulted her. Some people might think it shows she isn’t upset or implied consent but others might understand that humans are complex people with different coping mechanisms. Like laughing at a funeral. It doesn’t equate consent, in particular as a like is done after the illegal act is done. It certainly does not vacate the idea of criminal charges or civil damages (in addition to emotional distress she could also argue reputation resulted in lost revenue). I hope the police act and send a message to all the creeps out there posting things like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Torontoe: I’m going to play devil’s advocate. Seeing someone on the street is not the equivalent of logging onto a social media account and actively pressing a button. I’ve seen a couple of cases where courts have used this exact argument.
You also need to look at each case on an individual basis – that’s part of what makes this area of the law so difficult. As you said, people react differently, which needs to be taken into account.
Personally, I tend to side with women (victims) in these cases because I do think the law unjustly favors men, but I learned an important lesson in college when a female student accused a male student of date rape. A long series of subsequent events showed she was stalking him and the date rape accusation had been apparently been her way of getting his attention (she ended up in therapy). So that was an important lesson for me to wait to have all of the information, no matter how outraged I am.
So yes, maybe liking it was a way to preserve it or to make it clear she’s watching him. Or maybe they’re in on it together and she loves the drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if she screwed herself that much. What he did was illegal regardless of her liking it or posting her own half naked/full naked pictures. A judge isn’t going to say it’s no longer illegal, if she decides to go forward. Chances are he or more likely his mother is going to end up handing over money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her liking the picture may be an affirmative defense but not a complete defense. As everyone else has noted, he can argue that she wasn’t distressed about it, but he can’t say he had her consent to post those intimate pictures. Therefore, the act was still illegal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen the pictures or screenshots because this whole thing is gross, but people who have said that he was asking her for the pictures the day before he posted them. Sounds premeditated to me or they could argue that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right afterward she posted an Instagram story or live feed that showed her showing off her jewels and her nails and her fancy bedspread and with a rap song in the background with lyrics suggesting she got Rob and she’s got the money and jewels and Haha to him. Obviously that’s not the lyrics but that was the gist that I took away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “like” argument is like saying a rape victim who continued to interract with her rapist cannot prove distress. Its a garbage argument that no sane person would allow.
This is a sex crime. My immediate reaction to such a crime speaks nothing to my distress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to feel sorry for Rob but now I just think he’s a loser. I expected this behavior from him. When he gets mad at his sisters he posts their phone numbers online. Although not the point of the story, where did he get a $1 million? Isn’t the house Kylie’s and he sponged off of Khloe for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so happy you put that headline on. No BS and the only important point of this mess. He is despicable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, what I don’t get is where the bloody hell did Rob get all of that money? Who knew socks makes dollars?
Seriously though, messy messes will always be messed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you think things can’t get any worse…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not gonna lie, I watch KUWTK sometimes. Rob has clearly struggled for years and refused help. Instead of getting help beyond a f*cking life coach or whatever, he had a child with someone because he thought that would make everything okay. He keeps saying his dream is to be like his dad and to re-create what he had with him with his own family. That’s not how it works. I think his father’s death plus the circus of KUWTK messed him up good and he needs therapy. Not a girlfriend and a band-aid-baby.
I also judge any woman who thinks it’s a good idea to have a child AND a reality show with someone like this. Yes, judge. Because that’s just a disaster for anyone involved. This poor child.
ETA: After this though, I don’t have much empathy for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that child was never and will never be care for in her best interest. So sad she’s going to grow up in such a toxic environment and influences. I hope she has a good caring empathetic nanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Chyna is a good mother. Women can be good mothers and have trouble with men in their lives. You only need one good parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rob has squandered opportunities the rest of us dream about. He could have done anything with his life and this is what he chose? Maybe getting arrested will be the kick in the butt he needs to get his shit together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched a few episodes long ago, and his sheer laziness is what stood out to me. He had plenty of opportunities to go to school and make his own way. Or get whatever help he needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember early on he wanted to be a businessman. A successful one. And everyone around him, even his vapid sister, told him to stop it. To go to school and work for it. He really didn’t want to work his way up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christin – the Kardashian kids are all lazy with the exception of Kourtney. Kim keeps busy but doesn’t work hard. Khloe has blown countless opportunities because she takes the easiest route and doesn’t bother preparing for jobs. Kylie and Kendall aren’t hard workers either, they’re just as lazy and depend on things dropping in their lap.
I can understand why Rob is the same way, expecting things to drop in his lap with no effort. If he were a girl, he would be making millions easily in that family without much real work and certainly without having to get an education. Kourtney persuaded him to continue with college after his dad died, because that’s what his dad wanted. His stepmother provided the funds, his mother didn’t seem to care about education and most likely provided little emotional support for the idea. Kourtney is the only female sibling with a college education herself and was close to her dad.
If his dad had lived and been healthy, he would have been set up in his dad’s business (like many rich kids) and closely supervised by his dad and would probably have done all right. Rob just isn’t an initiator and needs someone else to structure his life in positive ways. His dad could have done that for him. His mother just came up with specialty socks…. She has no idea how to promote a male child the way she can her female children (and sadly her grandchildren if she can swing it) so he isn’t good for her bottom line. He has to take a different path but has emotional blocks and no real guidance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the screenshots showed he was BEGGING her to send him photos and spend time with him the day before he posted the same photos online. He clearly wanted pity and to expose her, but all this did for me was expose him as complete trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a mess and an as*hole. He has done this to every woman he has dated. Except this time he has a child with her and look at how he’s behaving. Chyna is about herself and her money to care for herself, friends, and family, everyone knows that. This girl has been hustling for years from magazines to appearances to starting her own business. Who knows how these 2 really ended up together, but Rob didn’t have to be with her or get her pregnant. Also he’s calling her all types of names, but still going back and trying to be with her. Smh. A mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rob is a scumbag! Black Chyna isn’t a saint, but no one has the right to post revenge porn to get back at an ex. They both used each other to get back at the Kardashians and Tyga and sadly a baby will suffer. Rob’s blasting her on Twitter only makes him seem more petty and evil. He does this with Every ex! It’s always “SHE CHEATED ON ME!” Rob is just sad and pathetic — but not because of his weight issues. He has no self esteem and he wallows in self-pity. He didn’t garner the fame he thinks he deserves like his sisters. He couldn’t any real job or the same amount of interest, or even use his name recognition to launch a business. He’s a hanger on who eats his feelings and lashes out like a child! That poor baby to have these two as parents!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do I feel like this is a roll out for a sex tape and new reality show where they “fix” their “relationship”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He accused Rita Ora and Adrienne B of cheating and put them on blast.. the dude is emotionally affective. He could read the signs but ignore. He was always being used but prefer to wear the binoculars horse. I think he might be like a kitten at the beginning of the relationship but then gets jealous when women do their own thing: he seeks his mom in them. And suddenly when it’s not reciprocated at his likening he lashes out and call them “Ho”.. loser needs therapy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WORD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Emotionally affective”? What does that mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Rob goes to jail for revenge porn. Because A. Let justice be served and B. He deserves it. He’s so messed up right now that jail might actually save his life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his whole family call woman lots if horrible degrading names, so its a behaviour that around him constantly. It’s gross and I hope he faces charges and gets help. I feel sorry for his daughter, how could he do that!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure when his child grows up and learns daddy posted naked pics of mommy and called her names to get his rocks off, it’s going to really keep that family bond he wanted with his kids. Such an entitled pervert. Let’s see if Cali courts make an example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a horrible person. He spent years playing the victim but he is just a terrible person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s hoping the prosecutor who went after the playboy model goes after Rob with the same zeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was out for revenge and she got it. They should have parented Kylie a bit better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop making excuses for him, what he did is vile and criminal no matter the history of the woman he did this to. He accuses his exes always of cheating, remember Rita Ora he claimed she had sex with 20 men while dating him and the one before that she was cheating on with rapper Fabulous even though he admitted later to be one who cheat on and she dumped him, so he tried to shame to get back with him. They’re all sluts and his the poor victim, why are you people always believing his lies? Rob isn’t depressed or sick, he’s just lazy and entitled that’s how he got fat. You can be a cruel person without excusing his action by saying they’re mentally sick. You can just be born without morals and emphaty.
Yes, Chyna is a former stripper but let’s be honest women don’t become stripper for the joy it’ll bring. I don’t even believe his story, a couple weeks ago she posted a post claiming to be single and happy. Even if they were sleeping together maybe she saw it as a no strings attached hook-up. She has been living in the same house since she left Tyga, she never moved in with Rob and she could have gotten him to marry her in Vegas with no pre-nup if she was such a manipulator. She could have kept him and their daughter away from his family if she wanted her revenge on the Kardashian to be completed.
He’s no better than Chris Brown, he may or may not raise his hands on women but what he does is the same. He takes away women reputation by labeling them as sluts and whores, he stalks by trying to insert himself in their life even when they chose to not have them there anymore. Unlike Chris Brown, Rob always gets a pass because of race and his successful family. Also, because he did this to black woman people acclaiming the ruthless way he exposed her. Nobody is defending her but ask yourself why he didn’t do the same to the two previous ones because they had a fair skintone and he knows that nobody would believe her or stand up for her. Humanity defends their white women. Black women aren’t granted the same protection even by their community, they’re not considered women and a black woman who has past in adult industry she is sex obessed whore who she’d be exposed and is gutter.
We should all acknowledge that this time a black woman is a victim of vicious crime done to her by horrible man who also is a Kardashian. I wish Chyna was smarter in handeling this, so that Rob could pay for his heinous act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish we could star comments. This is beautiful and completely accurate. All I have seen is comments about how Chyna is such a shameless “thot” and gold digger etc. She only has herself to rely on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chyna has never struck me as a gold digger. I think she was good for Rob, but his issues are too serious for her to deal with herself. In addition to depression, he has other problems that need intensive therapy to learn how to cope with them. Plus the ones who care about him in his family (Khloe and Kourtney in particular) are understandably baffled about his behavior and what to do or not do, and the ones who don’t care (Kim and Demon Mother in particular) do more harm than good every time they open their mouths. Chyna has cared about him, but it is very difficult to live with someone with even one of his problems (such as depression). The whole set is overwhelming. She has to worry about her children being around him also.
I doubt very much that she is endangering her children with random hookups either. She is very focused on her work and unlike the K Klan, actually took the time to get some formal education in business so she could do it better. She was a saver and not a spender while she was stripping – she had plans, and not to find a rich guy. Honestly, Rob Kardashion is hardly the right choice for a true gold digger! Neither was Tyga. Had to be for love since it sure wasn’t for money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best comment here, mogul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious point well made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES THANK YOU MOGUL PREACH!
I have NEVER understood all the Rob sympathy. He has shown himself to be a BAD person time and time again. He is a narcissist and morally bankrupt. He is horribly, horribly misogynistic as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a dirty game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a textbook emotional abuser. He did the same slut shaming nonsense to two of his exes. The Kartrashians stay trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a POS. Always has been. Chyna is who she is. Everyone & their mother knew they were together to stick it to his mommy & sisters. Posting her nudes was wrong. Dead wrong. He deserves to be punished by the law. This fool tried to erase his biracial child’s black side by only claiming her Armenian side. He is trash. Spoiled and entitled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. They are all in it, using revenge porn to get people interested and riled up. Chyna is never going to sue, this case is never seeing a court.
Sad trashy manipulative people, all of them. Poor kids of theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I only feel sorry for those 2 kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there any provision in US legislation/jurisprudence that would mean that state authorities investigate the case even if no charges are filed? Of course that homicides or car accidents for example are investigated by default. I don’t know if this could be done in this case in particular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two deserve each other but the baby deserves neither. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so sorry from dream kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happens when a manchild procreates and doesn’t have the maturity to moderate his own behaviour. I hope he’s prosecuted to the full extent of the law because I think that’s the only way he’s going to come into contact with the concept that as a parent you model behaviour & values for your child at all times, not just when it’s convenient.
Stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only person I feel sorry for is their child. Both are questionable human beings and I’m not judging Black Chyna for how she conducts her personal life. I’m judging her for getting involved with Rob Kardashian and signing on for the fame and money. I’m not convinced this isn’t just for $$$ and publicity to drive interest in whatever project they are currently doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow CB has a completely different take on this story than how most people online were taking it yesterday(now I feel ashamed for enjoying this story so much 😩😩😩). Let’s just say people showed no mercy to Chyna. And everyone recognizes that Rob is just a loser that got finessed by the best of them. People will say this is slut-shaming but for the sake of argument, I’ll just say Chyna is not as prudish as some seem to think. *running and hiding*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s got nothing to do with being prudish or otherwise. It’s about consent. You don’t need to hide you just need to ask yourself why you think that where someone sits on the prudish scale is relevant as to whether a crime has been committed. You should definitely be ashamed that you viewed intimate photos released without consent though. Can you imagine how violated you’d feel if that happened to you? Again it has nothing to do with prudish. I’m not a prude, naked pics and ‘worse’ exist of me but I would still be mortified if the entire world was gawping at them slack jawed because some loser man child was feeling spiteful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does this everytime. He did it to Rita Ora and he also did it to another woman, was it Ross Acosta? My memory fails me, but he shamed her for having an abortion or something. He is a certified scumbag. I don’t care WHAT she did, that is not grounds for posting all of those personal things on social media. This man child was completely failed by his parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gave out her private number. People were harassing her all day until she changed the number. He wanted to shame her with her nudes. As if he were some choirboy taken advantage of by a temptress. GTFOH with that foolishness. He’s a loser and always has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish there were a series of tests that couple’s would have to go through before they were allowed to create human beings together. Waaay to many kids suffering due to having idiots for parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This a 100 times ! I feel so sorry for dream for real ! they should give Kourtney custody of her !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew a guy in high school who very passionately argued that everyone should be on mandated birth control until they proved they were not too stupid to reproduce. His biggest concern was that this would likely mean the extinction of humanity.
I used to tell him he was horrible (and possibly once threw out a very inappropriate comment about Nazis, given he was blond with blue eyes), but stories like this coupled with my new neighbors’ grandchildren? I’m starting to come around – people should not have to jump through more hurdles to drive a car than to parent …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel sorry for either one of them. Each knew what the other was and choose to proceed anyway. Rob’s always hung his ex’s out to dry, no class whatsoever after they break up. Rob is the guy at the strip club who really thinks the stripper likes him. Showers gifts and money on her, which she gives to her real boyfriend when he comes to pick her up. Chyna is a stripper who saw her mark and made her move. They both have nasty tempers, I’ve watched their show a couple times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
pretty much nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She “liked” the nude pics he posted. In order for her to sue she would have to show “emotional distress”. By “liking” the pics, she may have ruined any chances of criminal charges against him. These two are both so immature. I feel sorry for the child, that is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By liking the pics, she can now access them on her TL, proving he posted them and that he wasn’t hacked. And if she liked her own nudes, it doesn’t negate the fact that he posted them for revenge, to shame her. She wasn’t ashamed, but it also doesn’t give him the right to post them publicly. His intent was to shame & humiliate her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got this info from TMZ last night. They have a lawyer on the show who said that “liking” the pics would not help her case at all. They said she needs to prove “emotional distress”. I don’t know, that’s what they said. Also, I agree he had no right to post those pics of her. That is the mother of his child for God’s sake…but you know the Kardashians think nothing of nudity…look at the family he comes from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As stated, liking it means nothing. If you use FB, Twitter, or IG you like posts for future reference. I have “liked” a hateful Trump tweet for that very reason. Like doesn’t mean literal liking anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, she’ll claim her phone was stolen and it wasn’t her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did the same to Rita Ora. #RitaWhOra trended for hours. Impleid she’d had abortions and this was before he got fat and hopeless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And with Adrienne Bailon if I’m not mistaken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dude is a MESS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
everyone involved is a hot mess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering who his mother and his sisters are, he shouldn’t be going around calling another woman a hoe. He know who Blac Chyna was before he procreated with her; if he had such a problem with her being a “hoe”, then why would he do that? I feel sorry for the poor kids involved now in this messy situation, both King Cairo and Dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Blac Chyna is the mother of your child, Rob- so treat her at least with that much respect. Can’t believe Rob didn’t consider how he would feel as a parent, if someone did revenge porn on Dream Kardashian one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
I so wish men who engage in internet bullying and trolling would stop and think about how they would feel if someone did the same thing to their daughters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just do not get the obsession with taking and looking at photos of genitalia. I really do not get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, Manjit!! When did this become a thing? Actually I blame Kim Kardashian for it. Making $$ from her porn tape and becoming famous for nothing else. Everyone thinks it will happen to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s vile, but what get’s me is that neither is remotely fit to be a parent.
Her disgusting ex groomed an underage teenager in their home, and her response to that was not to protect her own child from his abuser father, but to hook up with the teenagers brother and have a revenge baby with him. It’s sick, and the sooner everyone involved loses custody of those kids the better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad was a loser but my mom was still a good mother. She just picked the wrong guy. There is no evidence that Chyna is a bad mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two losers and they continue to bring children into their dysfunctional worlds. Shame you can’t license child bearing! And you know, stop taking pix of your vagina and texting them to people. There’s half the problem solved!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does he do all day? Text and eat?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comparison speaks volumes…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWL5cr9lgEA/?taken-by=fuckjerry&hl=en
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both such losers. What he did was absolutely despicable and gross. Those poor children.
Side note: her plastic surgery has made her look like one of the creepiest humans I’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, who would have guessed that this wouldn’t end well? What a shocking surprise
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wouldn’t have a dime of that million dollars if it weren’t for the women in his life and he’s bitterly resentful of that too.
Chyna has always been up front about who she is-but the thing that really infuriates Rob is that she’s a hustler-and she’s good at it. She went from being a nobody stripper to Kim’s sidekick on Keeping up and eventually Rob’S baby momma in just a few short years. While he can’t even run a successful sock company that his MOTHER handed him on a silver platter.
Face it Rob-you’re a lazy, entitled POS and it looks like that won’t be changing anytime soon.
I hope they throw the book at him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who doesn’t think Chyna is a victim here? I know rob has a shady past and he exposed her pics but she did send him a taunting video of her sleeping with another man in their bed where their daughter sleeps. She knew Rob was unstable, she knew he would spend money on her, she knew she could lock down that paycheck with having a kid, and she played on that. She purposely sent him that video probably hoping he’d react just the way he did so she could make more money off of him. She used him to get back at the family and so it’s very hard for me to feel sorry for either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, you likely are.
He claims she sent him a video of her having sex, but all it showed was her biting someone’s lip. He would have posted the sex vid if he had it. Either way, “she taunted me” is not an excuse, no more than “she was dressed as a slut”. He committed a crime because he was in his feelings. Chyna is the victim here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say he was right but I’m sorry it’s all a bunch of games with them both. Both are acting like idiots, both have a daughter that neither are thinking about and both are guilty of using each other. So although putting up pics of her naked was not right I don’t feel sorry for neither one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Jezi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stunt. He won’t be charged with anything. They may go through some lawsuit machinations to keep the drama going. But she’s an employee and poor Dream is a stunt baby. Yes, this is the low caliber of human being we’re dealing with here–all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m wondering. I want to be wrong, but with this family, I think anything and everything is fair game. The public is tiring of them, so they need to up the drama – this is the most I’ve seen people talking about the Kardashians in months.
(Which is not to say I approve of revenge porn – not in the slightest. Frankly, if they are doing this for attention, there’s something truly repulsive about trading on something that has destroyed people’s lives in exchange for ratings.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I want that to be true. I hope so much that’s correct. It’s cheap and nasty exploitation, and lowers the bar on modern celebrity culture yet further, but consenting is a damn sight better than non-consenting. Always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t matter if you think chyna is not a victim or if she was once a stripper. Revenge porn is a crime in the state of California ( good leadership from former AG Kamala Harris on that one) .
I hope he’s prosecuted, it will bring attention to this law and scare of other jilted men or women who think it’s ok to humiliate their exes online.
I might add that rob has pulled this before, he slut shamed Rita Ora in a vile way a few years ago and massively contributed to her getting a bad reputation. This is his MO when women no longer want to be with him. I am sure these women aren’t saints but I also wouldn’t believe every word that comes out of his mouth he seems like a massive drama queen and the meltdown he had at Ora seemed so over the top. Ora for instance said that they weren’t ever in a relationship. I think he’s the sort that doesn’t want to accept reality. I met a few of these guys when they can’t lock you down or control you they loose their shit and act like you’re the devil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter what dirt she did, he looks like the pathetic douche in this situation for laying it all out in public. I hope she sues his ass. Or at the very least, retaliate by posting pictures of his tiny penis. I remember how quickly Amber Rose shut Kanye up after she talked about his bedroom antics. Eye for an eye I’m kidding of course. Kris and Bruce raised the most clueless, selfish, narcissistic kids… “I paid for your plastic surgery, so now you MUST love me and have sex with only meeeee!!!” Gag. Although, even after all of this, I’m sure he’ll go running back to Chyna the next time she calls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if the victim is Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Middleton, Blac Chyna or Jane Doe: nobody has the right to see images of another person’s naked body unless that person has specifically consented. Don’t care who the woman is, don’t care what she may or may not have done – it’s a consent issue, pure and simple.
He is trash. I hope they throw the book at him, and anyone else who thinks consent is irrelevant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse