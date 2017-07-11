Leonardo DiCaprio ‘bragged’ about his dadbod to unimpressed models

In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio was enjoying a summer holiday, and photographers kept getting photos of Leo on various yachts and beaches. He was often shirtless, and often showing off something of a sizeable gut. From what I remember, he gained weight for a role or something, although lord knows what it was really about. You can see some of those vintage photos here. Ever since that moment, Leo never seemed to “get back” into any kind of trim shape. He lost weight around his Oscar campaign, and his gut is no longer large and in charge, but he still has something of a dadbod. Well, it seems that Leo is pretty proud of his dadbod. It’s just that the young models he likes aren’t very impressed:
Leonardo DiCaprio has no problem with having a “dad bod.” The “Wolf of Wall Street” star was overheard boasting about his workout habits — or lack thereof — at a pre-Fourth of July bash in Malibu, Calif.
“It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn’t work out,” a spy told us.
Apparently, the girls weren’t impressed.
“The girls were like, ‘Does he think that’s attractive? It’s not like he’s in ‘Titanic’ shape anymore,’” the source quipped.
Love it. Love everything about it. Could it be that Leo has gotten to that age – he’s 42 – where the young 22-year-old models are like “ew, gross, he reminds me of my dad”? It’s one thing for a 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model to hook up with Prime Leo, when he still looked enough like Titanic Leo for it to be worth a girl’s time. But nowadays? The 22-year-old models these days didn’t grow up watching Titanic. Dadbod Leo is the only Leo they really know. And they’re not down with Dadbod Leo. It might be time for Leo to “pull a Clooney” and suddenly pretend to settle down with some intellectual woman. He won’t do that though.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
The headline of this post is amazing.
While the story is funny, I’d venture to say there are still plenty of 22 year old models who will happily hook-up with Dad-bod Leo.
So true. Leo’s dadbod is in no way going to hinder his modelizing.
I’ve heard far worse about him – that he has longstanding problems with ED and stamina. (Those rumors date back to the 90s.) And God knows what infections he’s picked up through the years. And we know his girlfriends are temporary and always take third place to his boys and his mother.
A little pudge doesn’t matter one bit.
“Dad bod.” Because it’s acceptable to celebrate mediocrity in men. 9_9
I mean, he doesn’t look BAD for his age, it’s just evident that he does a lot of partying. It’s more noticeable given how beautiful he was in his teens and twenties. The double standard is just what blows your mind.
As for those models, I no longer am surprised by what people will put into their bodies. He’ll have no shortage.
The “dad bod” thing annoys me too. In an industry where women are expected to snap back within six months of the delivery room, why do chubby men get this affectionate moniker? Wheres the equivalent pass for both women who havent given birth and those who have? Dad bod my ass. He is an out of shape chubby man, period.
No six months is so out of fashion.
In models world you have Natalia Vodianova nicknamed supernova for her career (and very effective gold digging ways).
Few years ago she got a vogue paris cover and was shoot ready 2 weeks after the birth of her child.
Last year, in no more time she was runway ready, after giving birth to her fifth child, for Givenchy….
Six months looks moderate and safe besides this, but i agree with you both are completely crazy
Dad bod is not really acceptable, thats just an excuse made by men. I’ve noticed that men are held to a higher standard now
Dadbod sounds like a dis to me. Maybe men don’t know it’s a dis though.
He is so insufferable that I wish this were true and that Leo hears it and feels it….I’m willing to body shame him because he is so awful!
Howard Hughes. It’s the way of his future.
Ooooo that’s some shade on the Clooneys!
He looks horrible. And I don’t think he gained weight for a role I think he usually gains weight on his down time from all the yachting and boozing.
Also why is dadbod a thing and mombod (which actually makes sense because your body changes during pregnancy) isn’t?
Because us women must be perfect specimens at all times, being any bit pudgy or having cellulite or stretch marks means you will die an old spinster.
I had my daughter at 24 years old and I tortured myself to look A+ after, I didn’t gain much weight but my hips spread and my body shape just changed and I felt like I was letting my husband down by having a “mom-bod” (to his credit he’d nag me daily about the pressure I put on myself and that he loved me regardless). I honestly bought into the whole “be a perfect mom-wife” and made myself miserable doing it. It was also harder because all the girls my age who hadn’t had babies still looked like hot 24 year olds. Anyhoo 4 years later and I’m luckily out of that mentality, I work out now just so I can have the energy level and strength to keep up with my little princess.
You sound like a young, healthy, involved Mom, and I bet you look lovely!! I had my only child at 40. Forget “Mom bod”, I had “Grandma bod.” LOL I also had huge grey streaks in my hair, and have colored it ever since. That was 24 years ago. I have the greatest daughter ever. My best to you.
I believe it. He’s a bad parody now. Better get an account at Harry Winston or Cartier, Leo. If you want to keep dating girls now young enough to be your daughter they’re doing to need an incentive.
But is he able to do that? He s so used to be the receiving end as his shady embezzlement scandal has proved, in contemporary masters painting, money for his films, dubious caritative association, etc.
The day Victoria s secret fountain of youth becomes too greedy(= their under 25 models refuse to only get some free advertising from him) he will go down on actresses beards. 😂
perfect example of male self-perception, I don’t think he himself sees the irony of his bragging
Not a Leo hater of fan. But that part about Titanic. I never got the appeal. He looked like a little boy in Titanic. Leo has never had what one would call this amazing sexy body. At least I have never seen it. Perhaps his fans can show pictures. But Leo has always looked soft. And obviously the models don’t care because he will always be able to pull a young one to hang with.
Au contraire… Leo in The Departed was his peak sexiness.
I agree. He was sexy AF in that movie also with the buzz cut. Never surpassed that in my opinion.
It is not that he does not have the time to put a bit more effort into his body. Lazy mother******.
He looked good in Blood Diamond too.
He’s capable of looking fit — I think he just doesn’t want to be.
Yeah, he never had a notably nice body, he just went from skinny to skinny fat to doughy, and lost the pretty face somewhere along the way.
😁. No his action man body peak was blood diamond, and facially he never has been better than in romeo and juliet
Oh man *dreamysigh* Leo in Romeo and Juliet set my former teenage heart aflutter.
Look him deep into his eyes and say “I can tell.”
He likes to screw around; to be fair, he is under no obligation to become a husband and father. If some girl wants to give him a whirl, well, consenting adults can please themselves.
Also, Leo’s too young for a Clooney–that happens to guys like this in their 50s when it occurs to them that catting around isn’t as much fun anymore (back, knees), the young girls think they’re creepy, people who matter either pity or make fun of them, they become afraid of dying alone and unloved and they want a woman to take care of them and children.
Dear Mr. DiCaprio, please return to work, perhaps with Mr. Scorsese, because that is the only area in which you have credibility and dignity.
Live your life Leo.
These models already know what he’s about. None are innocents, as they hook up with him, or his band of frat boys.
Better to stay single knowing what you are, than marry a la Ben Affleck and leave carnage in your wake,
Can’t stand him, but I have to say, I’m not a huge fan of ultra-ripped men – I would prefer a dad-bod any day
Same, and I think a man can be healthy and fit and have a bit of a dadbod. I have a bias against really muscular men in general though: I immediately think “self-absorbed and preening.”
Fairly certain you can only get away with the dad bod if you ARE a dad. Even then most woman like their husbands, partners, father of their children to stay fit.
Hahahahaha. Sorry if it’s rude but it’s pretty funny. But did Clooney pretend?
I never found him attractive in Titanic! Call me crazy but I actually like him in these photos!
He is an arrogant rich slob, yeah rich, but a slob. That’s how I see him.
Models in general seem to hook up with less attractive men (i.e Paulina Porizkova’s husband), so I don’t think it’s really impossible for Leo to still get models to date him.
I’ve noticed it’s usually actors who seem to have a thing for finding their good-looking equivalent — models, not so much.
