Leonardo DiCaprio ‘bragged’ about his dadbod to unimpressed models

In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio was enjoying a summer holiday, and photographers kept getting photos of Leo on various yachts and beaches. He was often shirtless, and often showing off something of a sizeable gut. From what I remember, he gained weight for a role or something, although lord knows what it was really about. You can see some of those vintage photos here. Ever since that moment, Leo never seemed to “get back” into any kind of trim shape. He lost weight around his Oscar campaign, and his gut is no longer large and in charge, but he still has something of a dadbod. Well, it seems that Leo is pretty proud of his dadbod. It’s just that the young models he likes aren’t very impressed:

Leonardo DiCaprio has no problem with having a “dad bod.” The “Wolf of Wall Street” star was overheard boasting about his workout habits — or lack thereof — at a pre-Fourth of July bash in Malibu, Calif. “It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn’t work out,” a spy told us. Apparently, the girls weren’t impressed. “The girls were like, ‘Does he think that’s attractive? It’s not like he’s in ‘Titanic’ shape anymore,’” the source quipped.

[From Page Six]

Love it. Love everything about it. Could it be that Leo has gotten to that age – he’s 42 – where the young 22-year-old models are like “ew, gross, he reminds me of my dad”? It’s one thing for a 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model to hook up with Prime Leo, when he still looked enough like Titanic Leo for it to be worth a girl’s time. But nowadays? The 22-year-old models these days didn’t grow up watching Titanic. Dadbod Leo is the only Leo they really know. And they’re not down with Dadbod Leo. It might be time for Leo to “pull a Clooney” and suddenly pretend to settle down with some intellectual woman. He won’t do that though.