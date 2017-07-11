People: Jennifer Garner confronted Lindsay in NY to convince her to leave Ben

Do you think Jennifer Garner regrets calling out People Magazine for running a fake-ish cover story when she didn’t give them an interview? She certainly seems to be using them to get out her side of the story now that Ben is stepping out with his new piece. Maybe that was part of Jen’s long term plan though, to cast doubt on People so that we would question whether the stories about her were true. This one has so many details that it seems like it comes either straight from Jen or from Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, whom People is sourcing now. People reports that Jen confronted Lindsay in New York, where Lindsay lives, after she found out about her affair with Ben in 2015. Lindsay’s official response is a variation of “I don’t know her,” by claiming that she doesn’t have a “relationship” with Jen, but come on. Also, how lame is it to confront the other woman about your husband’s affair and not to blame your POS husband for cheating? Nothing is ever Ben’s fault. Of course Lindsay didn’t back down, she was already in it to win it and she eventually did by being enough of a doormat for Ben over the years. She was a better doormat than Jen apparently, enough to be the replacement. So if Lindsay leaked this story she seems even more shameless and if Jen leaked it she also sounds desperate. No one wins here, but I still see Ben as the puppet master.
Jennifer Garner confronted Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in person after she found out about their affair in 2015, sources tell PEOPLE.
Garner was on a work trip to New York City when she approached Shookus about the fling. “Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair,” says a source.
Responds a source close to Shookus: “Jennifer and Lindsay do not have any relationship.”
Sources also say Garner spoke to Shookus’ ex about the affair. After appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where Miller is now a supervising producer, Garner sought him out for a conversation.
The first source says she showed him text messages between Affleck and Shookus, adding, “she had proof.” (Miller and Shookus were already split at the time.)
Affleck and Shookus have been spending time together in L.A. since going public with their relationship last week.
Do you remember when Garner and Affleck did that bit on SNL together joking about the state of their marriage? That was in May, 2013, a few weeks after Affleck won the Oscar for Best Film for Argo and thanked Garner “for working on our marriage for ten Christmases.” That was also apparently when he met Lindsay, who had a baby at home with her then-husband. Lindsay did whatever with Ben for a couple of years, Jen found out and tried to stop it but then Ben cheated with the nanny and that was officially the straw that broke their marriage’s back. Only Jen kept trying to see if things could work, if Ben could change through therapy and empty promises, and Ben was probably fine with that because all these women were fighting for him behind the scenes. He had the dutiful mother to his kids at home and the sidepieces he rotated in according to his schedule and needs.
Now we’re being sold this version of Lindsay as the cool chick, the one who was there for Ben in his time of need, as he cheated on Jen, gambled and drank. It’s even ok for him to take Lindsay to Vegas after he went to rehab because of course it is. Of course he’s not hiding anything. This is who he is and Garner was the one covering up for him, but she’s not doing that anymore. Lindsay is the party chick, she’s not going to try to keep up appearances for Ben. Remember how Ben blamed J.Lo for all his image problems? Just wait.
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
Jeez Louise Ben looks like crap. He looks terrible. And I can’t help but feel really, really, bad for Jen. Because it’s happened to me. You work on fixing something and you get shafted.
But Christ Ben looks terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, what is all over his shirt? Sweat, or just permanent stains? He looks like such a bloated slob with a puffy, feminized face from all those fillers. Is this really the prize you’ve been chasing after, Lindsay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks bloated and awful. If I were Jen I’d be like yup YOU take him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Jen would take him back in a second. She likes being Mrs. Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but I also think she is/was genuinely enamored of him and did not want their family to break up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not so sure about that at this point. She put up with a lot of crap and in the end it looks like she finally got sick of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like crap. She’s a climber. Poor Jen. Always “Poor Jen”.
Affleck exhausts me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what it’s like to be the kid of a celebrity and have this kind of stuff be all over the internet.
Who’s to say she didn’t confront Ben? But at the same time, she probably also wanted to keep the father of her kids around. I’m sure if the two never had kids, she would’ve left his sorry a** a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their children are small. They are not reading gossip sites. And unless you are or are interested in celebrities; it is not hard to not know a thing about any of these people. I have lots of friends/family that could’t pick Be or Jennifer out in a line up. Their children are just being children. Outside of knowing about the divorce I would think they are giving them basic information for their level of understanding.
Mommy and Daddy are not married but we love you and are still a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their eldest is 11. Old enough to know what is going on. And old enough to have classmates that might be all too willing to make sure she hears everything bad that comes about her parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their kids are still young but they might wonder (and know) why Nanny Christine was send her merry way. Ben is such an ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 8 year old nephew spends a lot of time online and now a days be seen toddlers glued to iPhones. You underestimate their access to the internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The stories on the internet don’t really go away. They can probably read these stories when they’re older.
Wills and Harry never seemed oblivious to what was going on in their parents’ marriage, so I would be surprised if celebrity kids in today’s media climate had no idea what was going on in their parents’ marriage via the media. Kids today seem more media informed from what I can tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trying to keep him alive for her kids. Not dead.
The new GF is a social climber. Being in Hollywood will open more doors for her via Ben’s connections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peope accused Jennifer of being a social climber too. Maybe this Lindsay woman just wants Ben. She looks and acts like she is ready for whatever is going to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, what is there not to love and like about Ben. 😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Jennifer Garner had Ben Affleck when he was good-looking and people only laughed at him for that J-Lo video. I don’t get what the current girlfriend gets out of the current nanny-liking version of Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s disgusting, I’m placing him in the same category as Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp, different reasons but each POS in their own right. I can’t believe a man would be this disrespectful, degrading, rude and selfish to his wife of over a decade and to his small children. She is wayyyy too nice, because I would not have anything to do with his degrading ass.
As for his new side piece, karma is a thing and her little baby will grow up and one day learn that his mom was a cheating POS as well.
Also he looks hungover and bloated and in desperate need of a shower and some clean clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure this woman is a doormat. In even the most unflattering to her stories, it doesn’t sound like she was waiting and pining for Ben to choose her, more that they were just two similarly adulterous people who had a connection and would hook up when it was convenient. I suspect she had/has some other guys on the side too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems strong enough to me. I said on a previous thread she probably told Ben it was time to go pubic if he wanted her. And she looks ready to handle whatever is coming. I don’t know. It is a weird situation all around. But maybe some of the stories are not real. Maybe Jennifer and Ben talked about this and it is not a surprise for anyone. TMZ was implying that Ben and Jennifer were both “seeing other people”. That is most likely not the case; but it is being thrown out there for obvious reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the new celeb triangle.
Can Jennifer parlay the scorned wife into a sympathic figure for the next 10 years or until Ben and Lindsay breakup? She should hire Aniston publicist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please noooooooo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding, right? It’s like Godwin’s Law, but for scorned female celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Jen Garner already did the whole post-divorce Vanity Fair interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lol’d at this! Yes, let’s get the uncool Bermuda Triangle 2.0 going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who finds Jen pathetic? Yes, of course Ben is too, but come on. She has known for years who and what Ben is, and that he clearly does not want her anymore. They have been separated for ages and yet they keep spending ” family” time together like the 4th of July. She is not doing the kids any favors by confusing them like that.
She and Ben are over, let him get on with his addict ways and new GF and move on with your life. I swear, Jen is acting like a kid in middle school with all the ” look at me the responsible parent and woman scorned” stuff.
Ben is a mess, he is no longer married to you, move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is pathetic. She should be relieved her pig of an ex is someone’s else problem rather than confronting the mistress/girlfriend/whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s keeping her family together, even though the divorce is happening. My cousin did the same thing for her children when she divorced their alcoholic father. He came to Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, etc. When they were all grown, her daughter came to her and said, “Thank you for making us still feel like we are a family, even though you and Daddy divorced.” It’s called putting your children first and I think that’s what Jennifer is doing.
I don’t find her pathetic. I think she’s being incredibly strong for her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand that perspective but I guess there’s a point where it becomes too much. We are on a gossip blog judging all of it by what is public and naturally, we don’t know everything, but didn’t she do enough already? She didn’t say negative things about him, she indeed put the kids first. But if he is moving on she needs to let go, she can’t try to manage Ben’s image to protect their kids, it seems it’s more about protecting the family’s image. Let’s not forget how friendly she is with paparazzi when it’s convenient, this is someone who tries to control the narrative and I suspect she gets a pass on a lot of things because she hides behind the “mama bear” image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. She is just trying too hard to make it work on whatever level, but it comes across as someone who doesn’t have much self-respect. Ben does what Ben does and it’s not a secret to anyone at this point and she keeps playing the understanding wife/ex-wife when she should, in fact, be less flexible. She does look like a bit of a doormat and what kind of f*ckery is that to complain to the mistress and not focus solely on the husband? That’s a lot o BS right there. Maybe she is trying to appeal to the minivan majority, but I wonder if it’s worth it. What about her dignity, what about of not treating Ben as a child and make sure he is held accountable for whatever he does. Being the father of her kids is not a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, you are not the only one. I think JG is pathetic as well. She didn’t stay with him only because of her kids. She did everything she could do to remain Mrs. Affleck, but there comes a time when you have to say “enough is enough” and face reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mother of God, does his penis grant immortality or something? Why do women always fight over such worthless men??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not know. He looks like crap, he acts like an asshole, he’s a lousy actor and an average to good director. Ladies, whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Jen did not actually confront Lindsay’s husband at his work. Because man the only thing that seems worse than having your wife cheat on you with this bloated hot mess is to have all your co workers gossiping about how a movie star tried to show you evidence of the affair while you were working.
I’m also curious about the timeline with the nanny. Slash how did they get rid of her lol?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure the co-workers already knew.
I think the nanny played her hand too quickly and never got the payout she was looking for. Some people think she was paid to go away, but why pay someone who has already spilled the tea. I think she ran out of stories to sell and went back to her ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Timeline: Well about six months before the nanny, CB was already on divorce watch if you recall. At some point she was even tracking how frequently they were in the same city. Those were the days of dubious Ben sightings in random towns and of course Vegas. At some point in that period, Jen appeared on a talk show and cried out of the blue. I thought even then she was weepy from depression. Then one day a moving truck showed up at their house but we were told they were merely remodelling the house.
Then they went on that vacation with the kids and announced from there together that they were splitting. Two days later, nannygate begins. We assumed that this affair had kept Ben and Jen apart for months and was the reason for the time apart. But sources were saying that Ben has been living at a hotel for months implying they were seperated when the nanny thing happened. And Jen gave her interview and confirmed that they were already in trouble before the nanny. But Ben and Jen are then spotted at therapists offices, riding in the same car, attending Church together and he even maintains a home on the same compound as her. Since nanny had disappeared, it is assumed that they are working on their marriage.
Then this year, Ben announces that he has completed rehab and thanks Jen by name for her support. A few weeks later, they finally file for divorce. Two months later, Shookus shows her face.
I think Ben was pulling a Chris Brown – claiming to be in love with two women and giving them the impression that either could “win” (lol) him. That explains his pap walks with Jen. He had to make Jen feel publicly acknowledged but scowled because Shookus will see those pics and he needs to show her he is unhappy with wifey. The nanny was a turning point for Jen but it took two years to start to let go. I think a hyper competitive person would really struggle with letting a mistress “win”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh Jennn!!! I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!!! She better have a hot piece of succesful with his own money ass soon or I see no hope for her. These side chicks never learn even when they are college educated SNL writers…karma is a bitch and she seriously needs to pay a visit to the STD known as Affleck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Jen did that with all the other rumoured mistresses or does she consider that Lindsay special? Either way, she should have confronted her scumbag of a husband, called him out on his bs and called her lawyer years ago. What did she think? That if Ben stopped his thing with Lindsay, he would be faithful to her and work on their marriage? She cannot be that stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure she confronted Ben too. Ben was living at the Beverly Hills Hotel for months before they announced the split. He had clearly been kicked out. (I dont believe he went willingly because of how hard he has clung to her apron strings these last two years).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truthfully, I can’t hate on a woman for trying to save her marriage. Whatever the husband is like, she was his wife, he was her family, the father of her children, and if she felt like she had to confront his mistress then fair enough (does NOT let the man off the hook!!!!!).
On the other hand, it takes a special kind of asshole to 1. knowingly start a relationship with a married man and 2. continue that relationship 3. express disdain for the wife trying to save her marriage/family (for whatever reason).
Was it the mistress’s responsibility to save their marriage? No. But, it is every humans responsibility to try not to do shit that hurts other people, in this case, a wife and 3 young children.
While it is not the ‘other woman’s’ fault when a man cheats (at all) – some responsibility does lie with her when she knowingly continues a relationship with a man cheating on his wife.
Y’all can think Garner is pathetic (and she may well be), but she is not the one that’s an asshole in this equation. Its the two people who cheated on their respective spouses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ ∞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very well said! The new chick is an a$$hol3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Just because she confronted Lindsay and her husband doesn’t mean she wasn’t unleashing hell on Ben. I’m sure she was. Um… anyone remember the Blake Lively pictures sent to Ben, then the “leaks”, then Ben with a black eye?
I personally think she was spinning plates like a mad women trying to keep her family together and Ben more or less in line until JUST recently. Now she’s just watching him crash and burn like the rest of us. There’d be some secret satisfaction in that. Later, strictly because he is her children’s father, she’ll try to guide him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unleashing hell on Ben? I don’t think so. Maybe she confronted Ben after the Lively nude pics’ saga but what did she do after that? Oh yeah, that’s right, give him a third child.
She just does not love herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press is of course bring in her ex husband. But from all accounts she and her ex are just fine. He probably has a new relationship and they are friendly and co-parenting their child. The crazy drama is with Ben and Jen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what accounts?? Lindsay and Mister are not celebs so any drama would not have been documented in real time. I’ll wait to hear it from his own mouth thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, this just makes me feel badly for Garner. To have what was likely one of your life’s low points put on blast, years later, is pretty grim.
Because I’m a married woman over 40 and live in the world, I know at least three strong, smart and capable women who have confronted their husband’s mistresses while in the throes of the collapse of their relationships. NOT because they don’t blame their husbands, but because they’re sad, scared, angry, confused and broken. In my experience, they all regret it later. It’s not about logical, rational thought; it’s desperation and fear and pain … And, all things considered, to simply shout at or cajole or whatever someone is unadvisable, but also understandable, IF you allow yourself the empathy to put yourself in the position of a women who is losing her family, the life she’s known, her partner and father of her children whom she still loves. There’s also a real weird bond between the wife and the mistress; a shared experience that no one else can really get. It’s real easy to say, ‘You’re better off without him,’ or ‘You should have known better,’ or a million other heartless, even if rational, platitudes while on the outside looking in.
My philosophy on this is very much, there but for the grace of God because, yeah, the person needing compassion, understanding and kindness in the face of devastation may someday be you.
I’ve seen the anguish friends endured dealing with this relatively privately, and how badly it can still hurt even years later, when they’ve healed, so the only thing this story pings for me is sympathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000. What a beautifully empathetic way of describing this. It is sooo painful. I watched my Mother suffer through it. Shudder. So glad karma is real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first time it happened to a friend, I didn’t get it. I don’t think many in our circle did. I mean, don’t get me wrong, we were sympathetic and caring and angry at her husband for being an a$$hole, but we also didn’t really get why she was SO upset, why she wouldn’t just cut her losses once she learned the truth, why she did so-called “crazy” stuff to keep him. I admit we were judge-y about what an emotional wreck she was.
Then when it happened it again, to one of my fellow judge-y friends, I saw how similar it was. How the woman who had said she’d never ever do A, B & C that we ALL thought Friend 1 had “indulged” in … Did all that and then some.
These aren’t dumb gals. They aren’t milquetoast clingers. They aren’t social climbers. Or needy, greedy, or whatever other negative label you want to give them. These are strong, smart, educated, independent women who were betrayed by men they loved. Men they will forever remain connected to through children. Who one day had lives many would envy and the next were thrust into an entirely different socioeconomic strata, while at the same time being emotionally devastated and betrayed AND dealing with your children, the people you love most on the planet AND are totally responsible for, who are going through all the same crap. To say they should just “move on” and “deal with it” is pretty f’ing heartless.
The best description I’ve heard from my friends who’ve endured this is … It’s like being run over by a train and then, on the way to the hospital in the ambulance, getting hit by a Mack truck, right after hearing your house had also burned down. It’s just blow after blow after blow … to your heart, to your ego, to your intelligence (you question EVERYTHING you thought you knew). It’s losing a husband, yes, but often also friends, family (his), home, school, sometimes even jobs when you worked together. In short: the very conception of who you are. That’s a big deal, I don’t care who you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother did the same thing. There’s three of us young kids back then, and she was trying to work on keeping the family together. My father had mistresses, a gambler and a lousy father. I truly resented my father till the day he died but I had the deepest love for my mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally would get that behavior if it was the first time Ben was cheating but come on, we know this asshole. Lindsay was not the first, the second or the fifth. Did she confront all the other ones? Comes a point when it’s not the mistress(es), it’s your husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenn should let it go. I know she has some kind of Americana idea of a strong family unit but this guy isn’t it. As for Ben and that woman, good luck there. She will either leave him or he will leave her or they will end up in rehab together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just raising a point to CB and others here – not a single outlet has actually pinpointed WHEN in 2015 Jen found out about Lindsay. Was it before or after they announced the separation in June?
By the time of Ben/Jen’s “secret” separation BEFORE they announced in June, Jen had already lived with years and years of Ben’s absences, addiction and infidelity and fruitless therapy. Reportedly, they were on the edge of a split right before Sam in 2010/2011. And yet, Jen was still in it for yet another round and confronted Lindsay about backing off.
If Jen found out AFTER they formally separated in June 2015, then she not only knew about Lindsay but also the nanny – adding massive insult to injury – and yet she STILL was prepared to fight for a man who no longer wanted to fight with her and hadn’t for nearly a decade.
As Lainey said before in a blind, “This one doesn’t get enough credit for her tenacity” and also that she had told Ben she would never, ever leave him.
At this point, I actually don’t believe Jen was the one who wanted to file in April. I think Ben was pushing ahead with his relationship with Lindsay and left her no choice in the matter. I read a quote in some story over the last few days that Lindsay “supported Ben through rehab.” Whether that’s bad or good isn’t my point – just that clearly Lindsay was already/still in the picture at that time. Ben/Jen likely agreed that she’d file first, although in reality the documents were basically filed at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Jen found out earlier that year and thats how Ben ended up at what Radar online was calling “a bachelor bangalow” at the Beverly Hills Hotel from where he screwed the nanny. He was probably at the bungalow having been thrown out for cheating with this other woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We were doing alright and then Lindsay Shookus.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Ben dating the nanny and this lady at the same time? I’m so confused by his love life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently. Honestly, he needs to come help ME with my schedule because I can barely handle with my classes, my work after class and my little job. And here comes Ben juggling wife, kids (kind of) and mistresses on different coasts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goop said it long ago. Ben’s ideal woman would be a stripper holding a can of beer in each hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like this is going to crash and burn spectacularly for Ben amd there isn’t going to be a nice doting wife to clean it up. Jen did her damnedest to protect his image as well as hers and shelter her children. Ben is off the hook with this “new” girlfriend who doesn’t seem to GAF and is not going to cover for him. No more church and farmers market pap strolls. The fact that he went to rehab not too long ago and just spent the weekend in Vegas does not bode well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
still don’t understand why anyone is going public with this mess. yowza.
Report this comment as spam or abuse