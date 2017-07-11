People: Jennifer Garner confronted Lindsay in NY to convince her to leave Ben



Do you think Jennifer Garner regrets calling out People Magazine for running a fake-ish cover story when she didn’t give them an interview? She certainly seems to be using them to get out her side of the story now that Ben is stepping out with his new piece. Maybe that was part of Jen’s long term plan though, to cast doubt on People so that we would question whether the stories about her were true. This one has so many details that it seems like it comes either straight from Jen or from Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, whom People is sourcing now. People reports that Jen confronted Lindsay in New York, where Lindsay lives, after she found out about her affair with Ben in 2015. Lindsay’s official response is a variation of “I don’t know her,” by claiming that she doesn’t have a “relationship” with Jen, but come on. Also, how lame is it to confront the other woman about your husband’s affair and not to blame your POS husband for cheating? Nothing is ever Ben’s fault. Of course Lindsay didn’t back down, she was already in it to win it and she eventually did by being enough of a doormat for Ben over the years. She was a better doormat than Jen apparently, enough to be the replacement. So if Lindsay leaked this story she seems even more shameless and if Jen leaked it she also sounds desperate. No one wins here, but I still see Ben as the puppet master.

Jennifer Garner confronted Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in person after she found out about their affair in 2015, sources tell PEOPLE. Garner was on a work trip to New York City when she approached Shookus about the fling. “Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair,” says a source. Responds a source close to Shookus: “Jennifer and Lindsay do not have any relationship.” Sources also say Garner spoke to Shookus’ ex about the affair. After appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where Miller is now a supervising producer, Garner sought him out for a conversation. The first source says she showed him text messages between Affleck and Shookus, adding, “she had proof.” (Miller and Shookus were already split at the time.) Affleck and Shookus have been spending time together in L.A. since going public with their relationship last week.

[From People]

Do you remember when Garner and Affleck did that bit on SNL together joking about the state of their marriage? That was in May, 2013, a few weeks after Affleck won the Oscar for Best Film for Argo and thanked Garner “for working on our marriage for ten Christmases.” That was also apparently when he met Lindsay, who had a baby at home with her then-husband. Lindsay did whatever with Ben for a couple of years, Jen found out and tried to stop it but then Ben cheated with the nanny and that was officially the straw that broke their marriage’s back. Only Jen kept trying to see if things could work, if Ben could change through therapy and empty promises, and Ben was probably fine with that because all these women were fighting for him behind the scenes. He had the dutiful mother to his kids at home and the sidepieces he rotated in according to his schedule and needs.

Now we’re being sold this version of Lindsay as the cool chick, the one who was there for Ben in his time of need, as he cheated on Jen, gambled and drank. It’s even ok for him to take Lindsay to Vegas after he went to rehab because of course it is. Of course he’s not hiding anything. This is who he is and Garner was the one covering up for him, but she’s not doing that anymore. Lindsay is the party chick, she’s not going to try to keep up appearances for Ben. Remember how Ben blamed J.Lo for all his image problems? Just wait.