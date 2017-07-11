“Miranda Kerr’s polka-dotted Alaia dress was not that bad, actually” links

Miranda Kerr’s Azzedine Alaia dress is okay. This is actually a good example of how to do polka dots, in my opinion. [GoFugYourself]
Nina Dobrev is officially dating Glen Powell now. [LaineyGossip]
Jill Duggar had her second baby, Samuel Scott Dillard. [Dlisted]
Farrah Abraham is beefing with somebody else. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod were in Miami last night. [Wonderwall]
Kris Jenner used to sell “healing candles” before she was famous? [OMG Blog]
Miles Teller looked nice at a T-Mobile party. [JustJared]
Jessica Simpson’s butt is 37 years old. [IDLY]
Wait, there’s going to be a Rosanne revival? [Seriously OMG WTF]
This adorable baby got a photo with Barack Obama. [Socialite Life]
Very lovely indeed!! I would totally wear something like that. Her hair looks nice, too.
EDIT: I loved Glen Powell in Hidden Figures! His role wasn’t that big, but he did great with it. And of course, he’s not bad to look at in the least. Good for Nina!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something about Glen reminds me of Chris Evans. I noticed that when I saw him in The Expendables 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The HAT and expression on that baby is just too much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! I really love those photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE THE DRESS! Can’t remember when I liked a dress that much!!! The shoes too, what a beautiful combo!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore Alaia. If I could pick a designer to wear for the rest of my life, that’s who I would choose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart just jumped looking at that baby with Barack. So precious. At first I thought it was Dream Kardashian (who is beyond precious)
One of my all time favorite things that I miss about Obama; is him with children. He always had great moments with Kids. Notice how we don’t see that with the Orange One. Like Animals in nature. Innocent children recognize Evil and run from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He & Michelle seem they would/will be an AWESOME “Pop Pop & GG” team.
TrumpOLantern doesn’t *seem* to have much of connection with his own young(est) son at all, so other than the manipulative, deflective pics his daughter-wife posts, would he even recognize his grandkids…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not even my president and I miss him! Also, he looks so much more relaxed – almost as if he was no longer carrying the world on his shoulders 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried to read the Farrah story…..I really did.
Then the back lobe of my brain leaked out through my nose. What in thee hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very cute dress, pretty hair, she looks great, and I’m no fan of hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duggar stories are like that “hand coming out of the grave” horror movie trope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama with the baby just made me well up. I miss him so, so much. We went from a fundamentally decent, kind, compassionate President to a lump of orange sh!t with a Twitter addiction and a raging case of narcissism. Sigh.
But the baby is adorable, and so is her mom, and so is Barry. I would die if I met him.
Miranda looks nice! I like the whole look, but why does her shin look so oily? I wonder if it’s some kind of moisturizing product or if it’s highlighter or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP looks fuller
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t still get over, that she was promoting miso!
Supermodel is promoting miso in Japan!
Money doesn’t smell, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse