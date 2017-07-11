“Miranda Kerr’s polka-dotted Alaia dress was not that bad, actually” links
  • July 11, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Miranda Kerr attends a photocall to promote Marukome organic miso

Miranda Kerr’s Azzedine Alaia dress is okay. This is actually a good example of how to do polka dots, in my opinion. [GoFugYourself]
Nina Dobrev is officially dating Glen Powell now. [LaineyGossip]
Jill Duggar had her second baby, Samuel Scott Dillard. [Dlisted]
Farrah Abraham is beefing with somebody else. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod were in Miami last night. [Wonderwall]
Kris Jenner used to sell “healing candles” before she was famous? [OMG Blog]
Miles Teller looked nice at a T-Mobile party. [JustJared]
Jessica Simpson’s butt is 37 years old. [IDLY]
Wait, there’s going to be a Rosanne revival? [Seriously OMG WTF]
This adorable baby got a photo with Barack Obama. [Socialite Life]

15 Responses to ““Miranda Kerr’s polka-dotted Alaia dress was not that bad, actually” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Very lovely indeed!! I would totally wear something like that. Her hair looks nice, too.
    EDIT: I loved Glen Powell in Hidden Figures! His role wasn’t that big, but he did great with it. And of course, he’s not bad to look at in the least. Good for Nina!!

    Reply
  2. Sigh... says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    The HAT and expression on that baby is just too much!

    Reply
  3. SoulSPA says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I LOVE THE DRESS! Can’t remember when I liked a dress that much!!! The shoes too, what a beautiful combo!!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    July 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I adore Alaia. If I could pick a designer to wear for the rest of my life, that’s who I would choose.

    Reply
  5. nemera34 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    My heart just jumped looking at that baby with Barack. So precious. At first I thought it was Dream Kardashian (who is beyond precious)

    One of my all time favorite things that I miss about Obama; is him with children. He always had great moments with Kids. Notice how we don’t see that with the Orange One. Like Animals in nature. Innocent children recognize Evil and run from it.

    Reply
  6. k37744 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I tried to read the Farrah story…..I really did.

    Then the back lobe of my brain leaked out through my nose. What in thee hell.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    July 11, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Very cute dress, pretty hair, she looks great, and I’m no fan of hers.

    Reply
  8. adastraperaspera says:
    July 11, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Duggar stories are like that “hand coming out of the grave” horror movie trope.

    Reply
  9. AMA1977 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Obama with the baby just made me well up. I miss him so, so much. We went from a fundamentally decent, kind, compassionate President to a lump of orange sh!t with a Twitter addiction and a raging case of narcissism. Sigh.

    But the baby is adorable, and so is her mom, and so is Barry. I would die if I met him.

    Miranda looks nice! I like the whole look, but why does her shin look so oily? I wonder if it’s some kind of moisturizing product or if it’s highlighter or something.

    Reply
  10. Pina says:
    July 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    SJP looks fuller

    Reply
  11. Paris says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I can’t still get over, that she was promoting miso!
    Supermodel is promoting miso in Japan!
    Money doesn’t smell, right?

    Reply

