Joe Scarborough, independent: ‘I’m not going to be a Republican anymore’

In our new Bigly World, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So I have to admit, I don’t hate Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough these days. We can yell about the fact that Joe cozied up to Donald Trump and was something of a Trump apologist throughout the campaign, but he also made very critical statements about Trump last year and throughout this year. The fact that Donald Trump attacked Joe and Mika on Twitter a few weeks ago should show you how much Joe and Mika’s criticisms have stung our thin-skinned, baby-fisted emperor. I don’t hate Joe and Mika, that’s what I’m saying. Any port in a storm, etc.

So, Mika and Joe appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. I enjoyed this? Part 1 is Mika and Joe taking on the Don Trump Jr. scandal:

Part 2 is Joe saying that he doesn’t recognize his own party – he was a Republican Congressman – and that “my party has betrayed their core values… What exactly in the Republican party willing to do? How much of this country and our values are they willing to sell out?” When Colbert was like, then why do you still call yourself a Republican? Colbert replied: “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore. I got to become an independent.”

This doesn’t surprise me. Many Republicans considered Joe to be a RINO (Republican In Name Only) anyway, although he did parrot the party line at times. But you do have to wonder… where are all of the so-called Republican leaders these days? Mitch McConnell will do anything to take away people’s health care. Paul Ryan hates poor people. John McCain spends his days yelling at clouds. The Bush family voted for Hillary, but they’re not really speaking up or speaking against Bigly. Sigh…