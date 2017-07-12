Joe Scarborough, independent: ‘I’m not going to be a Republican anymore’

In our new Bigly World, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So I have to admit, I don’t hate Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough these days. We can yell about the fact that Joe cozied up to Donald Trump and was something of a Trump apologist throughout the campaign, but he also made very critical statements about Trump last year and throughout this year. The fact that Donald Trump attacked Joe and Mika on Twitter a few weeks ago should show you how much Joe and Mika’s criticisms have stung our thin-skinned, baby-fisted emperor. I don’t hate Joe and Mika, that’s what I’m saying. Any port in a storm, etc.

So, Mika and Joe appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. I enjoyed this? Part 1 is Mika and Joe taking on the Don Trump Jr. scandal:

Part 2 is Joe saying that he doesn’t recognize his own party – he was a Republican Congressman – and that “my party has betrayed their core values… What exactly in the Republican party willing to do? How much of this country and our values are they willing to sell out?” When Colbert was like, then why do you still call yourself a Republican? Colbert replied: “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore. I got to become an independent.”

This doesn’t surprise me. Many Republicans considered Joe to be a RINO (Republican In Name Only) anyway, although he did parrot the party line at times. But you do have to wonder… where are all of the so-called Republican leaders these days? Mitch McConnell will do anything to take away people’s health care. Paul Ryan hates poor people. John McCain spends his days yelling at clouds. The Bush family voted for Hillary, but they’re not really speaking up or speaking against Bigly. Sigh…

  1. Clare says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

    The bizarre thing is the Bush family keeping quiet – despite Bigly being an embarrassment AND after how he mocked Jeb. What is going on here? It’s not like they have another Bush to place in office, and the Bush girls have shown no inclination towards politics. I wonder if they are keeping the republican guard sweet for a reason, or if they just cannot be bothered?

    Either way, even their silence is better than the absolute mockery that McCain has made of himself.

  2. Jenns says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:30 am

    LOL for days.

    The Republican part today is the same Republican party when Joe was a Congressman. Nothing has changed.

    F**k off now and forever, Joe Scarborough. No one gets a pass just because they are speaking out now.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      July 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Yeah, this is so true. I am also sick of the lie about how great Reagan was in comparison. Reagan was just TrumpLite.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        July 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Reagan was Trump with acting skills and actual hair.

      • Insomniac says:
        July 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

        At least Reagan had actual political experience before becoming President, so he’s got that much over the fool we have now.

      • Radley says:
        July 12, 2017 at 10:09 am

        I’m always baffled by the Reagan love. He was an awful President. I think Repubs love him just because he managed to win and gave them access to power.

        He also unleashed Lee Atwater on America which unshered in a new era of dirty politics. Eff Reagan.

      • Rogue Economist says:
        July 12, 2017 at 11:33 am

        OMG! SO.MUCH.THIS.

        Reagan kicked off his campaign at the Neshoba County Fair, Mississippi. He was a CA politician. Born and raised in IL. NEVER lived in the South. And in 1980, much of the South was still Dem. Why MS?

        Because it was close to Philadelphia, MS where the bodies of the 3 murdered civil rights workers (Goodman, Schwerner and Cheney) were found.

        A dog whistle if there ever was one.

        And that bogus “welfare queen” story about a woman living high on the hog on consumer supports in Chicago? (buzz words EVERYWHERE). Yes, the woman existed and yes, she was black. She was also committing multiple CRIMES. Consumer supports were not intended to pay out multiple accounts to the same person under different names, but was all Reagan-bots needed to hear to be convinced that Ron was gonna stop all of those “free loading” lazy POC.

        Then, Lee Atwater’s now infamous confession in 1984 (made anonymously at the time) to the Southern Strategy.

        Reagan was ALL about campaigning on racism and division. He just wasn’t as crude about it.

      • Indiana Joanna says:
        July 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        @Radley, I agree. Reagan was a terrible president with completely undeserving moniker of “The Great Commicator.” But as with baby fists, he was the Republicans’ “guy” and nothing could deter the Republican voters from that narrative even though he was an idiot and worked for the rich only.

    • Megan says:
      July 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I guess Joe forgot his far-right Congressional record.

      Also, why is his hair standing up straight?

    • annaloo. says:
      July 12, 2017 at 10:31 am

      I get the cynicism, but I also agree that enemy of my enemy is my friend. With someone like Trump in office, undoing so many accomplishments from President Obama and the social left in general, I don’t think now is the time for purity tests, or circular firing squads.

      I think we need to do everything, stand with any American, whose end goal get this disaster of a president out of office.

    • isabelle says:
      July 12, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      I was a Republican up until about 10 years ago.Straight up and down voting Republican.Even belonged to the young Republicans. Obama coming in the scene helped me to transition into voting for a Democrat. When the tea party took over and the hateful vitriolic and actions against the poor invaded the party, i left it for good. Also at the time moved into a very diverse community with people from all over the world that had more liberal bent and it changed my worldview. I’m currently a progressive and can’t see myself ever voting republican again until the party is completely cleaned out. People change and with that change their political ideology can change. People are a lot more complicated than their past record of political leanings & how they voted in the past.

  3. mogul says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Stop making them into heroes, a couple months ago they were part of the problem. Truthfully, they were at hand at creating this problem that we have now. He may no longer be a republican but he still is a racist and privileged prick. Liberals stop fawning over him and her, they are still the enemy.

    • Ramona says:
      July 12, 2017 at 9:37 am

      What racist things has Joe said?

      I dont think he is a hero but he is a damn side better than Ted Cruz. Trump talked crap about his fiance and he is leaving the party. Trump talked crap about Teds wife and father, and now Ted buffers for him in the Senate.

      • Jenns says:
        July 12, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Trust me, if Trump was still giving exclusive interviews to Joe Scarborough, he would still be calling himself a Republican.

        Cruz, McCain, McConnell and company only care about what they can get and what will benefit them. Scarborough is on the outs with the king, so he “left” the party. LOL. Much wow. So brave.

      • Ramona says:
        July 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Yeah but he is out with the king precisely because he goes after him when so few in his party are. He has been riding Trump hard since before inauguration. Often harder than many liberal commentators actually. I agree that Joe helped legitimise Trumps candidature but he has been digging at him and his surrogates extremely hard over the last 8 months and thats why Trump would never do an interview with him.

    • CynicalAnn says:
      July 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

      When was he a racist? I’ve never heard that ever. Just because you don’t like his conservative beliefs doesn’t make him a racist.

      • mogul says:
        July 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

        When you sit there and say nothing but laugh when people make racial jokes or when you make generalized views about a community or everytime you give a platform to someone with discriminatory views. He’s as no racist as Bill Maher.

    • Sherry Phillips says:
      July 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Everyone in the media is to blame for this Trump fiasco. They were all too enamored by their explosive ratings every time Trump said or did something outrageous to actually cover the other candidates. How much free publicity did the media on both sides of the aisle give to Trump during the primaries and presidential campaign?

      Far more than any other candidate, because Trump was ratings gold for them. It was $$$ over country for them.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        July 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

        I know the media is an easy target for everyone-but anyone with a brain could see Trump was a con man and a liar. Even now that his antics are everywhere-he still has his base! 30% of the country is willing to overlook every lie, deflection, attack and horrible thing he says/does.

    • Radley says:
      July 12, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Who said he was a hero??

      I’m not a fan. But I allow for the possibility of personal growth. We do want right wingers to emerge from their logic fog, right? So when one takes baby steps away from the madness, we shouldn’t attack. Let’s see how it plays out. He could be sincere and he has a platform to influence other disillusioned Repubs. Could be a good thing.

  4. StarryCosmos says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Kinda off-topic, but since they share a network, did anyone else see the Rachel Maddow video where she was sent fake intelligence to discredit her work and that it might be happening to other journalists too? Honestly, I feel like we are trapped in a poorly-written spy novel.

  5. Aims says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Any ex republican is a ok with me!! In all seriousness , if this time doesn’t wake people up, then I don’t know what will.

  6. Tiffany says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This clown said that he became a Republican because of Reagan. That tells me all I need to know. He can go to hell and take Mika with him. They get no pass from me, ever.

  7. LMAO says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I’m not sure which members of the Bush family voted for HRC. I distinctly remember (and found the tweet on NPR) addressing W and Laura Bush…

    “A spokesman for former President George W. Bush confirms to NPR that he and his wife voted for neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton.”

    As for them not speaking up against Trump…..they are honoring the tradition that former presidents don’t do that to sitting presidents. They didn’t do it to Obama and they won’t do it to Trump either, By acknowledging they didn’t vote for him…..they said everything.

  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I watched Joe for the first time last night on Late Night. To me he came across as surprisingly insipid, loud and full of himself (good God, that bouffant Elvis hair). I can easily imagine that he was a Trump friend/aquaintance. I couldn’t stand watching three hours of this blowhard. In contrast, Mika seemed sensible and more articulate. But like I said, first time I’ve ever seen either of them.

    • lucy2 says:
      July 12, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Me too, I don’t watch their show, but I watched Colbert last night. They struck me as people loving the attention, and that’s about it. I don’t know much about him, but I can understand abandoning the current GOP and being an independent, though I don’t think it’s a new thing that the GOP is off the rails.

      Colbert was brilliant. Drawing the jail cell over Jr., and calling him a flaming douche bag. He also called Sr. something hilarious I can’t remember now. I’m so glad the gloves are off and Colbert is allowed to do his thing. He’s too smart to keep sanitized for network television.

  9. LMAO says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:43 am

    So Joe joined the largest percentage of Americans (40%) who don’t affiliate with either party, Don’t think for a single moment that turning away from the Republican Party means turning TO the Democratic Party. It doesn’t. Neither party is wowing –or wooing– the populace.

  10. third ginger says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Don’t watch their show for them; watch it for their guests, who are often great.

  11. PunkyMomma says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Joe wants attention – he wants to be a rock star. Independent, my a$$. 👿

    Both he and Mika gave Cheeto unlimited time on their show during a portion of the campaign. They knew the emperor was naked a long time ago.

  12. Layla Beans says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Is it just me or does Joe look like Matthew Perry’s older, nerdier brother?

  13. Jamie42 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Morning Joe has kept up a constant barrage of criticism of Trump’s presidency since it began, and even before. Don’t we want republicans to speak out now? Or are we going to blame all Republicans for having been republicans, and thus refuse to welcome any who now can’t stomach Trump?
    Let’s not be so insistent on ideological “purity” that we dismiss a show and network that are incredibly important right now.

  14. Jennifer says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    So, all of the African-American voters who were disenfranchised, the groped women, the insults to minorities, etc. wasn’t the tipping point. But when you personally were insulted, now there is an issue. Pffft!

  15. teresa says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Scarborough ought to apologize to the entire nation for boosting AgentOrange in 2015 and 2016. Morning Joe let the disaster we are forced to call President endlessly. Scarborough laughed when Trump mocked the disabled reporter. I know he wants to brush all that away, and it’s true people do forget quickly, but as an early member of the resistance, Scarborough is not a member. He is as much to blame for this disaster as Fox and the Russian. They too fell for all the Russian propaganda seeking to undermine our Democracy. Why does he do it, because it pays good money, right now it pays good money to be anti-Trump, but let us never forget that as soon as it begins to pay to be pro-Trump, Scarborough will be right back sucking up like all the other so-called former Republicans.

