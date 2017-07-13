Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be about Charles Manson: nope or fine?

I was surprised, two weekends ago, when Quentin Tarantino announced his engagement. He had always maintained that he was waiting to get married and start a family until after he had made ten films (and only ten films). The Hateful Eight was his eighth film, and I wondered if he had anything in the pipeline for his ninth, possibly something that could get done before he got married. Well, as it turns out, Tarantino’s next film is probably going to be about Charles Manson and the Manson Family murders. Oh…no. I’m not feeling it. I tried to read Helter Skelter and it freaked me out too much. LA during that time period was like the Wild West. While the subject might be interesting as a documentary, imagining it as a Tarantino-esque drama makes me feel queasy. Now, all that being said, it sounds like his casting choices are somewhat interesting.
Word has gotten out that Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be a drama revolving around the Manson Family murders. Deadline has heard that Tarantino met with Margot Robbie to potentially play Sharon Tate, the actress wife of director Roman Polanski who was slain in 1969 in a brutal murder whose savagery shocked the country.
I’ve also heard that Samuel L. Jackson likely also will play a lead in the film, not a surprise since he is to Tarantino what Clarence Clemons was to Bruce Springsteen. A report in THR posited Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds star Brad Pitt (and Deadline hears he’s being courted to play the detective investigating the murder) as well as possibly Jennifer Lawrence.
Clearly word of this has gotten out before Tarantino was ready, but every project by the writer-director is major news. No one is confirming anything at this point, and I don’t think any roles have been promised yet. Robbie will reprise in Suicide Squad 2, which now is courting Jaume Collet-Serra to direct at Warner Bros, and she starred in and produced I, Tonya, playing disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.
Nobody has read the new script, so all this is a bit liquid at the moment. I just hope Tarantino watermarks the scripts this time before showing them to his potential cast! Stay tuned. The film will shoot next summer.
Samuel Jackson is extremely talented, but wouldn’t “the lead” of the film be Charles Manson? Sam cannot play Manson!!! Brad Pitt playing the cop investigating the murders… that would be interesting, and I don’t hate it. Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate is rather obvious, because they look so much alike AND because Margot Robbie is The New Jennifer Lawrence, in that everybody wants to cast Margot in everything. Imagine putting Margot and J-Law in the same movie? Hollywood would implode.
If it’s glittery no. But if it’s raw like Django then yes. I never was interested in the whole Manson thing until I listened to the You Must Remember This podcast Manson series and it blew me away how many Hollywood players were intertwined in this story.
Agree that the You Must Remember this podcast did a phenomenal job recounting this. Disagree that this is a good idea at all. Tarantino is all about stylized, heightened violence, even in Django. Plus those were fictional characters. This feels explotive of real people and will only embolden the serial killer groupies. Tarantino’s Manson!
Sharon Tate begged repeatedly for her unborn child’s life before being butchered. I’m going to say that again; Sharon Tate begged repeatedly for her unborn child’s life before being butchered. She asked them to hold her prisoner until her child was born and then kill her. That was her desperatation. There is no entertainment here. Anything less than a dead serious take is just a gross thought.
Still want to see a Tarantino take on this? Ugh.
Mia I agree with you 100%. This was also my first thougt. Tarantino can only do Tarantino. This will make this whole thing “cool”.
I agree that making his usual bloody murder porn out of the Manson murders would be tasteless. The victims still have family and friends who would be around to see this or at least read about it.
So if he can bring himself to tone it down and make it about remembering the humanity of the victims, then ok. But that’s not his usual thing. Hmmm…
Count me out,also. I have been thinking about this since I first heard it. I may be the only one on CB today who was alive back then. I was 17, brought in the Sunday paper and saw the headlines. I was already a film buff and knew all about Tate and Polanski. I have always been haunted by the crimes. You have no idea of the shock of this at the time. It exploded the whole “strangers meeting in peace and love” ethos of the age. As I have taught literature and film for decades, I usually say art can be made about anything. With Tarantino’s approach, no way. Read HELTER SKLELTER by the prosecutor in the case [I met him years ago at a speaking engagement.]
As always Mia4s, you bring it the **** on.👊👏
Thanks @Amide. This just infuriates me so much. Maybe it’s because I work in the legal system but I’m particularly sensitive to this “suffering as entertainment” kick people seem to get on. Not just that but on top of everything else, Manson was a virulent racist who essentially thought of People of Colour as subhuman. His goal was to frame Black men for the murders and help trigger a race war. Given the current climate do we really need to have his disgusting racism swirling about yet again?
Nope, third ginger, I was 24 at the time, and it was very vivid to me because of my slight one degree of separation from Sharon Tate.
Manson should just die already and be shoveled into an unmarked grave.
Hi, Jerusha. Could not agree more. There’s been more than enough “fascination” with Manson.
Yes exactly. I’ve read stories about this in Vanity Fair and other articles. Could not bring myself to read Helter Skelter. The sheer violence of how those poor people died turned me off to the whole thing.
Wasn’t there a movie called Helter Skelter? I vaguely remembered ads for this when I was a child. Yeah I was too young to actually remember this.
Not on board either. My older children were into American Horror Story and it bothered me to know that it drew on very real events. This is even worse as, knowing Tarantino, whose way of dealing with violence irks me, it will be a gore fest of epic proportions. I have stopped watching his films a long time ago.
It would be interesting to have an insightful era-oriented perspective on how that affected the momentum of hippie and beatnik philosophies as one of the posters hints. Other than that, no way.
I think the world and the USA in particular is suffering from a very irresponsible way of dealing with our narratives, forgetting that stories not only reflect mentalities but also affects them. I was reading something about the BBC murder serials where there is always a beautiful murdered woman, or a sexually liberated woman who ends up crazy or murdered. There is definitely a very upsetting subtext in there.
Margot Robbie is the new Jennifer Lawrence?
Hilarious
Yea I’m wondering when I missed that.
In terms of heat, yes. I can see she and Lawrence getting all of the scripts first.
Kaiser isn’t wrong thought. Yes of course Jennifer is still the superstar of her generation but she already lost the Marian role to Robbie. You should check her imbd page it’s full for 2 years. I would not be surprised if she won an oscar in 2 or 3 years and she’s already pretty popular even if it’s not close to Lawrence popularity.
It’s even more impressive when you factor in that Robbie is the older of the two. And in ageist Hollywood no less!!😲
There’s no way Jennifer Lawrence was ever seriously interested in the Marion role. Another defiant female archer role?? But Robbie is certainly pulling in the roles – even if they’re not yet as juicy in acting terms as Lawrence’s.
This has great potential.
Nope! Read the book (disturbing) Saw the movie (disturbing as well). Manson and his followers were horrible freaks even without the drugs & I’m glad they are where they are until the day they die. I’m a Tarantino fan, but he tends to glorify violence and I’m a bit worried about the current climate of America where people out there have little issue with copying people like Manson after seeing it on the big screen.
I hope the Tate and Folger families (one of the other victims was the heir to Folger coffee) sue to stop this stupid movie.
Wasn’t Sharon Tate statuesque? Robbie seems to be on the shorter/stocky side. Maybe I’m wrong?
I would prefer an unknown for the Tate role, – if need be – but I get that studios may not be so keen to finance that situation.
On another note I feel uneasy, as I suspect the Tarantino take will glorify & glamorise the violence; numbing the genuine fear and brutality those 4 people suffered.
I am morbidly fascinated by the Manson family, crimes were committed a year before I was born.
I would watch.
I’m not sure how I feel about it. The way they all died was horrible enough – I don’t want to see Tarantino come in and do one of his usual style over substance (and I say that as a fan) movies that has a great soundtrack and interesting characters but is just a blood and guts spectacle that cracks everyone up because it makes for good movie quotes. And like, in his fictional movies that’s great. But these are real people.
I would just hate to see him come up with something that is disrespectful to their memories.
His style, in the recent decade, has tended towards being grand guignol with a heavy dark comedy accent. So for this I’d say no, I think, unless he dials down some of his follies.
I, personally, don’t think Margot Robbie looks like Sharon Tate. Rose Byrne does, facially, but she’s probably too old for Hollywood’s consideration as she’s in her late 30s. Samantha Robinson, from The Love Witch, would also be good casting for Sharon Tate.
Agree. He leans towards wry humor in all his films. I can’t see that working on a true murder story.
We don’t need yet another exploitative retelling. We have exhausted the senselessness of these murders. Is Tarantino going to resist being overly graphic and sensationalist? Who is this movie for, anyone old enough to remember it, or in my case, grown up with the story of it, is over it. Is he aiming for the millenial market then, a new generation to sell these tragic grisly murders to? I am surprised he would be THIS tacky to be honest. Manson has lived off of the infamy and will no doubt enjoy getting attention again, which sickens me. Just let the poor woman and the other victims rest in peace. There is no human interest in the Manson cult, it was barbaric and senseless and drug fuelled, the end. More sensitive films about cult mentalities have already been made, I highly doubt Tarantino has the self restraint or nuance to make this anything other than deeply offensive.
Well said.
To answer your question, yes the movie would be for the new generation such as myself who aren’t THAT familiar with his infamy.
Have you read HELTER SKELTER? That would be a way to get accurate information. It was written by Vincent Buglisoi, the man who put Manson and the “family” in prison.
Tarantino is known for his subtle yet tasteful use of blood, his nuanced and though-provoking dialogue, so a story about how a group of people are viciously slaughtered is a perfect vehicle for him. Please note that the previous sentence is full of sarcasm.
Listen, I love almost all of his films but this film is unnecessary. This story has been told so many times I honestly don’t know what new angle he could take on it that would not be exploitative. Having said that I will play the casting game: Rose Byrne should be Sharon. She is an underrated actress with oodles of talent and has a similar essence as Sharon. The HAIM sisters should be cast as the female Manson followers. Please just cast anyone other than Jennifer “I am so real that I fart real things” Lawrence and I am good as gold. I cannot think of anyone who can play Charles. Charles Manson’s son looks almost exactly like him but I don’t think he should play his own father. Someone small and wiry with brownish black hair and “crazy” eyes.
Why won’t he make Kill Bill 3 or another revenge film in that universe? Vernita’s daughter should be old enough now to take revenge on the Bride or go after the Bride’s daughter.
I believe Sharon’s sister has been very critical of documentary/tv/film projects in the past (there was a low budget TV film several years ago). Some film critic also tweeted that QT once inferred that he thought the Manson family didn’t murder Sharon at a Q & A session after a Manson documentary showed at QT’s theater. This film is going to get a ton of bad press if Sharon’s sister speaks out, so I’m surprised the studio is doing this film…especially considering QT’s over the top, almost exploitative style.
If Brad Pitt was cast, I’d prefer him as Charles Manson himself. He does crazy very well, as everyone who has seen “12 Monkeys” remembers. He’s also charismatic, and I could see a bunch of young drifters following him into hell.
I read the book at a young age. I’m afraid QT would make it cartoonish. That was a horrible few nights (for those that don’t remember, the Manson family killed a married couple the very next night, throwing LA into a panic).
I’m torn about this. On the one hand I have a morbid interest in Manson, on the other hand this crime is horrible, one of the worst. I would feel for the victims families having to see this come out. The 70s movie with Railsback as manson scared me to death when I was little. I’m willing to bet it is a favorite of Tarantino’s as he loves those types of films so he’s probably been itching to put his take on it.
Idk, but where can JLaw be cast in this is my question? She’s not pretty enough to be Tate. A Manson girl? Maybe Squeaky? Will be interesting to see who plays Manson.
He was in his 30s when all this went down so Brad Pitt is too old IMO.
As much as I’d love to see QT dress a set with the looks and sounds of ’69, and as big a fan of him as I am, and as massive my tolerance for onscreen violence etc, I just…don’t see this. Other commenters have already nailed all the reasons why this looks like fail. (Unless he goes totes unexpected and does a Jackie Brown-style character piece, with no lavish depictions of the murders. But I doubt he will, or if that could work, either.)
On a *super* superficial note, that’s one of the least flattering Tate photos I’ve ever seen up there. She was STUNNING and it doesn’t do her justice.
Noone does bloody mess better than Tarantino. He’s the right man for the Job.
Nope. Hard pass QT
There was a terrific biography about Manson that was published in the last few years. Scared me silly, but really well-written. I’m wondering if Tarantino might be drawing from this book.
