Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be about Charles Manson: nope or fine?

I was surprised, two weekends ago, when Quentin Tarantino announced his engagement. He had always maintained that he was waiting to get married and start a family until after he had made ten films (and only ten films). The Hateful Eight was his eighth film, and I wondered if he had anything in the pipeline for his ninth, possibly something that could get done before he got married. Well, as it turns out, Tarantino’s next film is probably going to be about Charles Manson and the Manson Family murders. Oh…no. I’m not feeling it. I tried to read Helter Skelter and it freaked me out too much. LA during that time period was like the Wild West. While the subject might be interesting as a documentary, imagining it as a Tarantino-esque drama makes me feel queasy. Now, all that being said, it sounds like his casting choices are somewhat interesting.

Word has gotten out that Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be a drama revolving around the Manson Family murders. Deadline has heard that Tarantino met with Margot Robbie to potentially play Sharon Tate, the actress wife of director Roman Polanski who was slain in 1969 in a brutal murder whose savagery shocked the country. I’ve also heard that Samuel L. Jackson likely also will play a lead in the film, not a surprise since he is to Tarantino what Clarence Clemons was to Bruce Springsteen. A report in THR posited Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds star Brad Pitt (and Deadline hears he’s being courted to play the detective investigating the murder) as well as possibly Jennifer Lawrence. Clearly word of this has gotten out before Tarantino was ready, but every project by the writer-director is major news. No one is confirming anything at this point, and I don’t think any roles have been promised yet. Robbie will reprise in Suicide Squad 2, which now is courting Jaume Collet-Serra to direct at Warner Bros, and she starred in and produced I, Tonya, playing disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. Nobody has read the new script, so all this is a bit liquid at the moment. I just hope Tarantino watermarks the scripts this time before showing them to his potential cast! Stay tuned. The film will shoot next summer.

Samuel Jackson is extremely talented, but wouldn’t “the lead” of the film be Charles Manson? Sam cannot play Manson!!! Brad Pitt playing the cop investigating the murders… that would be interesting, and I don’t hate it. Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate is rather obvious, because they look so much alike AND because Margot Robbie is The New Jennifer Lawrence, in that everybody wants to cast Margot in everything. Imagine putting Margot and J-Law in the same movie? Hollywood would implode.