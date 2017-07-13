Queen Letizia in Varela vs. Duchess Kate in Marchesa: who looked the best?

I didn’t care about the yellow suit worn by Spain’s Queen Letizia yesterday, but thankfully, Letizia brought the glam for the state dinner. The Spanish king and queen are currently on a state visit to Britain, and they are staying with Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace. The Brits are rolling out all the stops… for some reason. I suspect the reasons are Brexit-y and have to do with, like, trade deals. Don’t pay attention to all the wheeling and dealing behind the scenes though… just look at the pretty photos!

All of the major British royals came out for the state dinner, but Letizia put them all to shame in this gorgeous, rich-looking red gown. This is gown is by “Spanish fashion house Loewe, which is currently headed up by Irish designer Jonathan Saunders.” Update: The Telegraph later updated the ID on this gown, which is Felipe Varela. It’s lovely. She’s lovely. The jewels are on-point too. As for the other queen, QEII, she wore a white satin gown by Angela Kelly. She coordinated the look with her diamond-and-aquamarine set, a matching tiara, necklace and bracelet.

As for the other royals, there aren’t that many photos around. Camilla wore white, like QEII, only her gown was Bruce Oldfield. Camilla also wore “a sash with the Dame Grand Cross of the Victorian Order and a Queen’s Family Order brooch gifted to her by the Queen on her 60th birthday.” Kate was there, but there were only a few photos. She wore a really cheap-looking (is there any other kind?) lace Marchesa, in a horrid shade of beige-pink. The Queen also made Kate wear some big jewelry, and of course it didn’t work. Kate wore the Queen’s diamond-and-ruby necklace and the Lover’s Knot tiara. Blah. You can read more about the dinner here.

