Star Mag: Bradley Cooper, star of ‘A Star Is Born’, actually can’t sing at all

It feels like Bradley Cooper has been working on A Star Is Born for years. I do think he’s been trying to put the film together for years, but they’ve only been filming for, like, three or four months? Bradley is directing the remake, plus he’s starring in the “Kris Kristofferson role” as the has-been rock star who falls for his young protege, played by Lady Gaga. The film will obviously be a musical and the belief was that Bradley and Gaga would sing all of the songs, as Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand did in their version. No one is worried about Gaga’s voice, although I think we should be worried about her acting, right? And no one is worried about B-Coop’s acting, although I guess we should be worried about his singing. Star Magazine says that despite all of his vocal training for this role, B-Coop still can’t carry a tune.
Bradley Cooper may want to quit while he’s ahead. Despite being a big-screen star with a supermodel baby mama, Cooper is convinced that he can also make it as a musician! But on the set of his upcoming remake of A Star Is Born, cringing crew members – and their ears – say otherwise.
“Brad’s been taking singing lessons since 2015 and put two full solo numbers in the movie for himself,” says a source, who admits Cooper should leave the vocals to his costar, Lady Gaga! “He’s awful, Brad can’t sing at all and no one has the guts to tell him,” spills the snitch. “Producers are going to need to dub his vocals using Keith Urban or someone like that – there’s no way they can let his real voice stay in the movie. That’s how bad he is.”
I wonder if this is partly the reason why Beyonce exited the project? The official reason was “scheduling,” but maybe Bey was like, “Let’s harmonize!” and they tried it and she was like “yeah, no thanks.” As for the idea that Bradley would need someone to dub his vocals… that might happen. It wouldn’t surprise me at all, even if Bradley’s voice isn’t as terrible as Star claims. Isn’t it also possible they could blend Bradley’s voice with someone else’s?
Bradley was at Glastonbury last month, and he got permission to film some scenes there, which is why he took the stage (the photos in this post are from Glastonbury). Glastonbury peeps: did you hear B-Coop sing? Was he wretched? Or fine?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is sooooo overrated and unsexy to me. Am I the only one who always thought that Bradley C. looked like the late Robin Williams’ little brother…?🤔
I have never thought that,but now that you said that I can’t unsee it.
No you’re not. With a little bit of Barry Manilow in there too.
you are 100% right, and has he done stuff to his face because he has somehow become creepier and more Manilow like as neelyo says too
i would pay to have someone not show me one of his movies
I always say that in show business, you never can predict a hit or a miss. I will just say that it is not likely any version of this story can equal the Judy Garland/James Mason film. I believe the Cooper film will be the fourth screen version, but I may be wrong.
Janet Gaynor and Fredric March did the original version in 1937 so yes, this would be the fourth.
Judy Garland singing ‘The Man that Got Away’ is never likely to be equalled though is it? Reduces me to a quivering wreck, so much emotion and passion in that voice…
This looks like it’s going to be sooo bad. Neither Bradley or Gaga have the appeal to bring people in to see a movie just by name only. Neither have sex appeal. I feel like if anything it’s going to be a cult classic for how bad it is like Show Girls.
“Let’s harmonize!” and they tried it and she was like “yeah, no thanks.”
HAHAHA I almost spilled my coffee with this line:D
He’s just….not appealing, at all.
Are we to put Gag-A on the same talent level as Streisand and Garland ?! Yeah no I don’t think so. Not even close.
If true it would be interesting to see if he could put enough of his ego aside to be dubbed.
Nah. They’ll do the Emma Watson auto tune robot special then everyone can rave about his singing as “Good…enough!”.
Dont they just auto tune the actors usually? I think they did it in The Beauty and the Beast. Hollywood is about selling movies not talent. No one goes to see Bradley Cooper being a great singer. People go to look at his face and body.
