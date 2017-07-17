Duchess Kate in a $268 Ted Baker dress at Wimbledon final: cute & fresh?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday, which ended up being a rather deflating match. I’m starting to see why so many regular tennis commentators were complaining about this year’s Wimbledon – there were so many retirements and oddly lopsided matches, especially on the men’s side. While Roger Federer came into the final as the favorite, I don’t think anyone expected Marin Cilic to fall apart so quickly (he was actually crying in his seat during a changeover). The American commentators on ESPN (John McEnroe included) ended up talking a lot about the Cambridges during the cutaways. That was how boring the final was.
At least Kate seemed perked up for what was only her second appearance at Wimbledon this year, the year she finally became the royal patron of the championships. Kate wore this $268 Ted Baker dress which I thought was just a relatively simple white shift dress, but is actually an A-line dress with a floral pattern at the bottom. Not the best, but not the worst. With her “kob” haircut (Kate + lob = “kob”), she actually looked rather summery and fresh. She even carried the same Victoria Beckham tote she was using on Day 1 of Wimbledon. My one complaint? That bow!! Someone said she was being cheeky about the “men must wear a tie” rule for the Royal Box, like she wore a little box-tie pin to be humorous. Is that really what happened??
Here’s some footage of the kob in motion. Wiglet Watch 2017: I still think she’s wearing extra extensions/wiglets in the back to make her hair look fuller.
And here’s the clip of Will and Kate greeting Roger Federer after his victory.
Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion… pic.twitter.com/wxpTxn8w6i
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I like the length, but the middle part is a huge no-no. It ages her immensely.
How?
Middle partings highlight any asymmetry so I don’t find them flattering on most, Kate included. I do love the new cut and style though. It suits her much better.
I liked it. I can’t believe I’m saying it but I think she got it right for the type of event. But I can’t be me if I don’t find one thing wrong: she looks kinda tired. Must be chutney making season.
I think that’s just her face.
Bravo the haircut, although it may take awhile to get used to.
Her face looks very different to me, but I can’t say why specifically.
I watched the match and also thought that her face looked different on live tv so iow not pbotoshop. I wonder if It’s light-diffusing foundation like she wore for her hospital steps appearance when Charlotte was born. A pro did that makeup.
Yeah same here, she looks different but I think its the haircut and highlights…I actually think she gained a bit of weight which suits her. Still heavy in foundation and could use a bit of a nude colour blush instead of cold pink but we’re getting there!
I read somewhere that the bow is worn by women members of the All England Club. Men get to wear a similarly styled tie.
I don’t like the Kob, I think it makes her look old and haggard in the face. It’s either the haircut or the cigarettes and lack of eating.
Love the look. I think she looks years younger! I love her hair styling as well. The dress is perfect for summer wear. I wish she had worn black sandals instead of nude ones. Now if she only stood up straight I would give her a 10.
She looks good here. I can finally see the wiglet after watching the first video.
Her hair is much better like this. It fits her much better, I think. Even the coloring that they did, super cute. The dress was cute. I liked the top half more than the bottom, the bottom half was a bit girl-ish but I think that was the point of the dress. The big ring actually looks cute with this outfit but then her earrings don’t match. Again, match the ring if you’re going to wear it.
I wonder if she’s going to start getting work done now that she’s starting to show her age a bit. I don’t mean that in a bad way!
I actually like everything about this on her. I personally like the dress and think it was fitting for the occasion, and her hair actually looks more natural. I’m really really liking this length on her.
I read its a bespoke Catherine Walker dress and the matching silk scarf was like 300GBP… so you can image the dress cost
I think this is the youngest she’s looked in a long time. This hairstyle is so much better than her previous style! I hope she keeps this look and not start with the sausage curls again. Her dress was also really cute and appropriate.
I agree, that second to last photo is the best I have seen her look in so long – she looks great. the style and colour suit her, she isn’t doing her weird smile, her make up is softer, there’s less eye liner, the brows aren’t heavily drawn on, the fake tan has diminished….. if she would only master a subtle cat eye and she had better skin (ie could go back in time and not tan so much) she would look like a brunette Lauren Conrad!!
She looks great. I feel like she finally looks age appropriate. Hair is pretty, make up is light and fresh. That said, I do think she filled her cheeks.
I like the dress and it was appropriate for the event.
The bow she is wearing is displaying Wimbledon colors.
When was the last time she made a charity appearance? Not a fancy museum trip but an actual charity event… glad she can show up twice for Wimbledon, I’m sure her patronages would enjoy the same treatment…
I think it looks like she overdid it with the fillers. Her face looks incredibly puffy.
Can we talk about Stefan Edberg sitting right behind them? He is looking pretty good!
Anyone else hear/read the comment from the MP for Kensington about how the Middletons are like the Kardashians?
Can’t say I disagree with her!
It must be really hard to speak in that ridiculous accent all of the time. Imagine the effort and concentration that goes into that.
What Kate Wore has that dress as Catherine Walker, not Ted Baker.
I like this overall look. I think she looks fresh and appropriate.
Yes she looked fresh and the dress is very appropriate,her looks a bit wiggy though. Question: Are Royals forbidden to get any plastic surgery? I don’t think I have ever seen a botoxy or plastic looking royal,they age quite rough but never seem to go under any sort of procedures.
Kate looks lovely. That dress really suits her.
Like it, for once. And for once she’s dumped the dowdy mid-length sleeves. This makes her look curvaceous (she does as it happens have a tiny waist) but it’s fresh summery and cute.
My brother only sees Kate whenever she shows up at Wimbledon, and only when the cameras are on her, so he only sees her 2 times a year, tops, and yesterday all he could say was – “that british princess looks so haggard and old. What happened to her? And when did Diana’s son get so bald?” So I suppose to those who only pay very little attention to them, their looks have really changed. IDK if it’s genetics + outside forces (sun, diet, smoking) but from here on the fillers and botox will only get worse.
