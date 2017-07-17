Duchess Kate in a $268 Ted Baker dress at Wimbledon final: cute & fresh?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday, which ended up being a rather deflating match. I’m starting to see why so many regular tennis commentators were complaining about this year’s Wimbledon – there were so many retirements and oddly lopsided matches, especially on the men’s side. While Roger Federer came into the final as the favorite, I don’t think anyone expected Marin Cilic to fall apart so quickly (he was actually crying in his seat during a changeover). The American commentators on ESPN (John McEnroe included) ended up talking a lot about the Cambridges during the cutaways. That was how boring the final was.

At least Kate seemed perked up for what was only her second appearance at Wimbledon this year, the year she finally became the royal patron of the championships. Kate wore this $268 Ted Baker dress which I thought was just a relatively simple white shift dress, but is actually an A-line dress with a floral pattern at the bottom. Not the best, but not the worst. With her “kob” haircut (Kate + lob = “kob”), she actually looked rather summery and fresh. She even carried the same Victoria Beckham tote she was using on Day 1 of Wimbledon. My one complaint? That bow!! Someone said she was being cheeky about the “men must wear a tie” rule for the Royal Box, like she wore a little box-tie pin to be humorous. Is that really what happened??

Here’s some footage of the kob in motion. Wiglet Watch 2017: I still think she’s wearing extra extensions/wiglets in the back to make her hair look fuller.

And here’s the clip of Will and Kate greeting Roger Federer after his victory.

