Nick Cannon says he’s ‘broken, shattered’ after Mariah split 

While Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may be over, Nick is still carrying a torch for his ex. The 36-year-old entertainer spoke about his relationship woes with Entertainment Tonight at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night. When asked about moving on since his 2014 split with the 47-year-old chanteuse, Nick confessed, “I can’t. I’m broken. I’m shattered.”

Of course, his current emotional state is not for lack of trying to make something happen. Nick told ET “I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m always dating. Why not? I’m a single man, I’m supposed to date.” Even though Nick has yet to find someone, he has nothing but positive things to say about Mariah’s on again/off again beau, 34-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka, saying “He’s a nice guy.”

Nick looked back fondly on his marriage to Mariah, calling it a “special time” and noted “we made some amazing children together.” That’s true, as their 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are all kinds of adorable. Nick and Mariah have spent a lot of time together with the kids, sparking the occasional rumor that they may be getting back together, but I think they are just that – rumors.

#happybirthday to #demkids … again ;) 😘🐻🎉

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

I never thought I’d say this but I actually miss Nick on America’s Got Talent. Tyra Banks just isn’t doing it for me. As someone who has pined for a lost love in the past, I can relate to Nick’s situation. It’s good they they can maintain a friendly relationship for the kids’ sake, but I believe that he really could do better in the romance department. Mariah seems exhausting and there’s got to be a Ms. Right for Nick out there somewhere.

photos credit: Getty and Pacific Coast News

 

14 Responses to “Nick Cannon says he’s ‘broken, shattered’ after Mariah split ”

  1. CityGirl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    He might not have a girlfriend, but he is making babies. Can’t be that shattered.

    Reply
  2. Ebon says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Wait i thought he cheated?? Why did they get divorced?

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Shattered all the way to the bank.

    Reply
  4. HadToChangeMyName says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I’m guessing Nick’s departure from AGT had less to do with them trying to control his stand-up than about him not wanting to go hat-less (uncovered). Something is going on with his head.

    Reply
  5. kim says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:55 am

    They’ve been apart for quite some time and he’s just had a kid, sounds like he’s just looking for a headline

    Reply
  6. lls says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    For the love of… Please take grandmas turban off, Nick. You look absolutely ridiculous!

    Reply
  7. magnoliarose says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Adorable twins. My main concern with this story and the accompanying photos is that Nick might have just outed himself as the South Florida Senior Living Turban Thief. He just wants to get back together so she can pay his legal fees and fines. He should expect a visit from Marco Rubio’s task force any moment now.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Corey, you just dropping hints at this crazy past life.
    Who couldn’t you get over? Did you find true love?

    I like that NIck’s wearing a tiara ands being a silly dad in those photos. Interesting about the possible autoimmune disorder, I never even contemplated that being a possible reason for the constant turban

    Reply
  9. CityGirl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I thought he said he was wearing them to promote cultural understanding or something like that?

    Reply

