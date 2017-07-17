Nick Cannon says he’s ‘broken, shattered’ after Mariah split 

While Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may be over, Nick is still carrying a torch for his ex. The 36-year-old entertainer spoke about his relationship woes with Entertainment Tonight at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night. When asked about moving on since his 2014 split with the 47-year-old chanteuse, Nick confessed, “I can’t. I’m broken. I’m shattered.”

Of course, his current emotional state is not for lack of trying to make something happen. Nick told ET “I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m always dating. Why not? I’m a single man, I’m supposed to date.” Even though Nick has yet to find someone, he has nothing but positive things to say about Mariah’s on again/off again beau, 34-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka, saying “He’s a nice guy.”

Nick looked back fondly on his marriage to Mariah, calling it a “special time” and noted “we made some amazing children together.” That’s true, as their 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are all kinds of adorable. Nick and Mariah have spent a lot of time together with the kids, sparking the occasional rumor that they may be getting back together, but I think they are just that – rumors.

#happybirthday to #demkids … again 😘🐻🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

I never thought I’d say this but I actually miss Nick on America’s Got Talent. Tyra Banks just isn’t doing it for me. As someone who has pined for a lost love in the past, I can relate to Nick’s situation. It’s good they they can maintain a friendly relationship for the kids’ sake, but I believe that he really could do better in the romance department. Mariah seems exhausting and there’s got to be a Ms. Right for Nick out there somewhere.