Aaron Carter is mad at his brother Nick for tweeting him after Aaron’s DUI

This past weekend was not kind to Aaron Carter. However, depending on who you talk to, he probably deserved it. Here is what we know: Aaron is currently in Georgia with his girlfriend Madison Parker. He has been touring and promoting his new single, Sooner or Later. Saturday night, Aaron was arrested for drunk driving and marijuana possession and released on $4,610 bail. Madison was also charged with possession and obstruction but is also out. From there, the specifics get a little dodgy. Georgia police say Aaron was pulled over and arrested as he operated a vehicle. Aaron said he was perfectly fine but the car was acting wonky from a tire that had gone out of alignment. Then, as he was in the nearest Auto Zone, the police entered the business and aggressively arrested him. Plus, he said there is video of the whole thing. This is not Aaron’s first arrest for possession. He says he holds a license for it and uses it to treat his anxiety. Anxiety is not an approved possession condition in Georgia, fyi.
Following reports of Aaron’s arrest, his older brother, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, tweeted this:
To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017
Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you.
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017
Aaron didn’t take too kindly to this very public show of support by his big bro and made sure to include those thoughts in his – once again – very public statement:
Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017
I’m not sure what Aaron is trying to accomplish with his grandstanding about the Auto Zone footage – if there is any evidence he was driving, he can still be booked for a DUI in or out of the car. As for being targeted because of his celebrity, no, that’s not it, Aaron.
But it is an interesting comment about big brother Nick. I mean, Nick is kind of making about himself, isn’t he? There is isn’t any reason to put this on social media other than to distance himself from the whole mess. I can see why he would want to do that, though.
But the Carter Wars were not done. After Aaron called Nick out for his possible PR grab, Nick’s wife, Lauren, attempted to exonerate her husband with this:
Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again! 🤳🏼🗣👀
— Lauren Kitt Carter (@Lauren_Kitt) July 17, 2017
Props to Lauren because that was a pretty good response. But shame on all of them because slinging arrows in social media is not helping anyone. The Carter family relationships have been tenuous at best. It is possible that Nick had no way to get ahold of Aaron – let’s remember that no one was speaking to Nick when his sister Leslie died and they didn’t tell him about her funeral. This family does not play well together. It’s too bad because it sounds like they could all use a solid support team right now.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter
We’re lucky here in Georgia. First Shia LaBeouf, now Aaron.
For real though, this family has always been a mess, Aaron has always been a mess, that new song of his is a mess, and anxiety SHOULD be an approved condition for marijuana possession in Georgia. #Legalize
You can how he suffers from substance abuse. He looks so much older than he is. And so unhealthy. He looks older than his brother.
They all have addiction issues which affects their family dynamics. It’s sad but true. Sounds like Nick doesn’t have his number and was reaching out. However next time try a DM
I think Nick had his own addiction problems so being within a thousand mile radius of Aaron may not be smart for Nick’s own recovery.
Regarding Nick not having Aaron’s telephone number, couldn’t Nick have contacted Aaron’s agent or representative to send him a message. Rather than letting the whole world know on Twitter? This family has deep issues that should be addressed privately(if they even want to) rather than go on social media.
I think the whole world already knew.
Nick should’ve reached out to his brother in a private way, not using a public medium like Twitter. Whatever good intentions Nick had it was cancelled out by publicizing it. Aaron needs help. His lifestyle is making him age quite rapidly. Let’s be compassionate and not condemn this family too much. I know we all can be pretty judgy at times but this can happen to any family including ours.
Do people ever speak in person or even on the phone anymore? Why does everything have to be on Twitter for the world to see? Family should especially be a little nicer and keep things private
You would be surprised how rarely people speak on the phone theses days. I guess it is easier for some people to text or email. Rather sad in some ways.
There is a chance Aaron wasn’t returning calls and he had an idea to show the world that he loves his brother. Misguided and sloppy but Aaron’s comeback made it an issue more than the original tweet did. He looks so methy now. I don’t predict a successful return to the music industry so this may be the last we know of him for years.
The social media stuff was just for show- track the guy down somehow or send a private message. The whole world doesn’t need to see it.
Man, Aaron is the poster child for say no to drugs. He looks easily 20 years older than he actually is.
A DM would’ve been better but Nick trying to play the caring older brother role is PR. Again his wife should’ve DM’d Aaron and or his girlfriend but no. That family has always been a mess fame and money really did a number on them.
Jesus, he’s 29? He looks soooooo far beyond his age, and not in a good way. It’s really quite scary the way some of that lot of ‘child-stars’ have gone.
I came to say the same. He is aged so fast and hard and i can’t believe he has a recording career left.
Yeah; it doesn’t matter if you were actually driving at the time. When I got my DUI it was after I stopped at a gas station because I didn’t feel right (turns out I also had a UTI) to call my bf at the time to come get me. Trust me. They absolutely do not care LOL
Good Lord, I thought that was Puck from the Real World…
Puck is a good comparison. In the on stage photo he looks like Doc Brown’s son who has always been jealous of Marty McFly.
Poster child for how destructive it can be to throw your kids to the wolves and let them be child stars. The white family in fact. Sad.
