Aaron Carter is mad at his brother Nick for tweeting him after Aaron’s DUI

This past weekend was not kind to Aaron Carter. However, depending on who you talk to, he probably deserved it. Here is what we know: Aaron is currently in Georgia with his girlfriend Madison Parker. He has been touring and promoting his new single, Sooner or Later. Saturday night, Aaron was arrested for drunk driving and marijuana possession and released on $4,610 bail. Madison was also charged with possession and obstruction but is also out. From there, the specifics get a little dodgy. Georgia police say Aaron was pulled over and arrested as he operated a vehicle. Aaron said he was perfectly fine but the car was acting wonky from a tire that had gone out of alignment. Then, as he was in the nearest Auto Zone, the police entered the business and aggressively arrested him. Plus, he said there is video of the whole thing. This is not Aaron’s first arrest for possession. He says he holds a license for it and uses it to treat his anxiety. Anxiety is not an approved possession condition in Georgia, fyi.

Following reports of Aaron’s arrest, his older brother, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, tweeted this:

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Aaron didn’t take too kindly to this very public show of support by his big bro and made sure to include those thoughts in his – once again – very public statement:

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

I’m not sure what Aaron is trying to accomplish with his grandstanding about the Auto Zone footage – if there is any evidence he was driving, he can still be booked for a DUI in or out of the car. As for being targeted because of his celebrity, no, that’s not it, Aaron.

But it is an interesting comment about big brother Nick. I mean, Nick is kind of making about himself, isn’t he? There is isn’t any reason to put this on social media other than to distance himself from the whole mess. I can see why he would want to do that, though.

But the Carter Wars were not done. After Aaron called Nick out for his possible PR grab, Nick’s wife, Lauren, attempted to exonerate her husband with this:

Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again! 🤳🏼🗣👀 — Lauren Kitt Carter (@Lauren_Kitt) July 17, 2017

Props to Lauren because that was a pretty good response. But shame on all of them because slinging arrows in social media is not helping anyone. The Carter family relationships have been tenuous at best. It is possible that Nick had no way to get ahold of Aaron – let’s remember that no one was speaking to Nick when his sister Leslie died and they didn’t tell him about her funeral. This family does not play well together. It’s too bad because it sounds like they could all use a solid support team right now.