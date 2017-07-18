Rihanna in Giambattista Valli at the ‘Valerian’ premiere: ballerina-tragic?

We’re getting to that part of the summer where I tend to believe all of the really dumb movies are about to come out. In years past, that might have been the case, although I think it was smart to schedule both Atomic Blonde and Dunkirk’s releases this month. But what about Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets? The movie has always looked like a gigantic mess, and I’m assuming that the studio really hopes that it just looks weird enough for people to shrug and say “alright, why not?” The premiere gave that vibe too – like a stunt gone bad.
Rihanna has a supporting role in the film, and she valiantly tried to steal the show. It worked. Rihanna wore this bubble-gum pink Giambattista Valli mullet dress with a crazy-long train, and she paired it with lace-up Manolo Blahniks. The effect is very “futuristic ballerina.” I loathe this dress though.
I have to give it to Cara Delevingne, she looked completely appropriate for the event. Instead of going with some muted and matronly Chanel look, she chose this Iris Van Herpen gown which looks futuristic and amazing. The styling around the look – the hair, makeup – doesn’t completely fit the dress, but whatever. Bonus pic of Cara posing with her co-lead Dane DeHaan, who looks sickly.
Cara’s friend Kendall Jenner came out to support her, which is nice, I guess. Kendall sported an increasingly “different”-looking face and a Carmen March dress.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow Kendall really tweaked her face. While I think she’s a basic model naturally she always looked good. Yikes.
Loved cara’s look. Would like Rih’s better if it lost the sleeves (or had more form fitting ones) or something. It’s too much volume everywhere.
Also I’m hearing Dunkirk is getting good buzz which is good for Nolan. This always looked bad because Cara cannot act. At all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Cara might be a good model and might be able to pull of certain styles.
But she can’t act. And in Valerian she didn’t even try to make those kicks convincing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall tweaked her face too much! She doesn’t look like herself. Frankly it’s disappointing.
But then I always thought younger pre-op Kim looked way better too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she get work done? Or is her face just maturing with added lip injections? Bless my heart. Never mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Kendal’s dress but if she bends over you can see what she had for lunch.
Riri’s face is to die for and the dress is not horribly bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love what Cara and Kendall are wearing. And Kendall makeup is perfect. Don’t like Cara hair..or wig.. it just looks so plastic. Not liking Rihanna’s dress. It just looks out of place to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hairstyle enhances Cara’s masculine features: chin and mouth area.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the trailer and nearly did *rofl* because Cara Delevigne as a tough hard-hitting agent is just not convincing. Just not. Nope. Even her kicks and hits were slow-motion no-impact angling limbs waiving through mid-air.
Charlize Theron isn’t a body builder type either but in Atomic Blonde she delivered a convincing performance as a hard-hitting agent.
Seems like Cara Delevigne is finally exposed as style over substance. She has a rich family and is ridiculously well-connected by her family background alone. She was okay in Suicide Squad as her performance wasn’t great but it didn’t mess up the movie. But seeing the trailer of Valerian: nope. I am not even going to watch that. And partly Cara is to blame. Partly that movie simply looks boring: like some geeks of graphic design were allowed to rule it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You really don’t like her do you. I thought she was terribly miscast in Suicide Squad but I’m not seeing your issue with this trailer. I’m generally not a fan of stick thin women playing action star bad asses but let’s face it, Hollywood is going to keep casting them especially now after Wonder Woman’s stick thin casting earned them a billion dollars. So judging Cara by that basis, her physicality in the trailer looks good. I’ll wait for the full movie before I say anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw this dress on Ri’s Instagram, and I LOVE it. You can tell she does too.
Cara looks like a slinky, but it’s cool. Girl cannot act though.
Kendall is less interesting than the period cramps I’m having right now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obsessed with Rihanna’s whole look here but especially the dress!💕💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dane Dehaan is 31 years old?!? Whoa. He looks 17….and awful in these pictures.
The reviews on this are decidedly mixed but even worse is the timing. Dunkirk is being called a masterpiece, Atomic Blond has bigger names (and better actors) in the cast. It should make some money overseas but will that be enough? 😬
Report this comment as spam or abuse
R flops this one. The hair and makeup aren’t right and the combination of the dress with the shoes makes her look wider than she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhianna doesn’t look good in this. Her dress looks Ike puffy cotton candy and the straps on her shoes look like they could block blood to her feet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Cara’s dress but not the hair. Ri’s dress is hilarious. It looks like she may think it too. I don’t think she wore this for any other reason but for the hell of it. I don’t believe she was trying to have an important fashion moment in the least. The movie looks bad. I wonder if she knows this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think RiRi’s dress is cute, but not with those shoes! The laces go too high and it makes her legs look stumpy. If the skirt were shorter it might look alright, or if the laces were just ankle-high.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starring The Gladiator as Sugar Plum Fairy . . . oh wait! Both outfits ugly as sin. Justly plain ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oof. I mean Rihanna can pull of almost anything but this is not the best thing she’s ever worn. Maybe without the shoes. I’m just not a fan of that style of shoe. Cara looks fantastic though. Kendall’s face is looking decidedly Kardashian, as in she’s having sh*t done to it. I don’t understand why, it’s not an improvement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse