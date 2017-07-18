Rihanna in Giambattista Valli at the ‘Valerian’ premiere: ballerina-tragic?

We’re getting to that part of the summer where I tend to believe all of the really dumb movies are about to come out. In years past, that might have been the case, although I think it was smart to schedule both Atomic Blonde and Dunkirk’s releases this month. But what about Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets? The movie has always looked like a gigantic mess, and I’m assuming that the studio really hopes that it just looks weird enough for people to shrug and say “alright, why not?” The premiere gave that vibe too – like a stunt gone bad.

Rihanna has a supporting role in the film, and she valiantly tried to steal the show. It worked. Rihanna wore this bubble-gum pink Giambattista Valli mullet dress with a crazy-long train, and she paired it with lace-up Manolo Blahniks. The effect is very “futuristic ballerina.” I loathe this dress though.

I have to give it to Cara Delevingne, she looked completely appropriate for the event. Instead of going with some muted and matronly Chanel look, she chose this Iris Van Herpen gown which looks futuristic and amazing. The styling around the look – the hair, makeup – doesn’t completely fit the dress, but whatever. Bonus pic of Cara posing with her co-lead Dane DeHaan, who looks sickly.

Cara’s friend Kendall Jenner came out to support her, which is nice, I guess. Kendall sported an increasingly “different”-looking face and a Carmen March dress.