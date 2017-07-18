Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter after his widely mocked ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Ed Sheeran appeared in the first episode of Game of Thrones’ Season 7. Maisie Williams is a fan of Ed, so the showrunners decided to do something nice for her and they cast Sheeran as a Kingsguard traveling to the Riverlands to take care of some chaos left in Arya’s wake. Ed even sang a little bit and whatever. I already said that his appearance completely took me out of the show, and that it felt like GoT jumped the shark in that moment. It was awkward. His cameo was poorly received overall, as Twitter jumped down his throat and made fun of him for about 24 hours. So is it shocking that Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter?

Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday, without providing any kind of public explanation to fans. The action came a day after Sheeran appeared in a guest role on Game of Thrones, which received a mix of positive and very critical reviews. Possibly, Sheeran was sick of receiving the negative comments and decided to leave the social media site, or maybe it was because of this Buzzfeed article highlighting “24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon.” Or maybe was something he had been meaning to do for some time. On Instagram, meanwhile, Sheeran seemed in good spirits as he shared a photo of him and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn “climbing mountains in Peru,” as he captioned it.

Sheeran recently talked about how he was taking a break from social media – mostly Twitter – because Lady Gaga’s fans hated him and made his life hell. I think that’s part of the reason why he deleted his Twitter. But I bet the Game of Thrones stuff had something to do with it too. Don’t get me wrong, I understand why he said yes to the cameo: who amongst us wouldn’t say yes if we were offered a chance to make a cameo on Game of Thrones? He came at the gig from the perspective of a GoT fan, and he was trying to do something nice for Maisie. The people I really blame are the showrunners for even asking Sheeran to appear. This was poorly thought out, poorly executed, and just a terrible decision from start to finish.

It does remind me of something though: Ed Sheeran gets very pissy when anyone criticizes him over anything.

