Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter after his widely mocked ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Ed Sheeran appeared in the first episode of Game of Thrones’ Season 7. Maisie Williams is a fan of Ed, so the showrunners decided to do something nice for her and they cast Sheeran as a Kingsguard traveling to the Riverlands to take care of some chaos left in Arya’s wake. Ed even sang a little bit and whatever. I already said that his appearance completely took me out of the show, and that it felt like GoT jumped the shark in that moment. It was awkward. His cameo was poorly received overall, as Twitter jumped down his throat and made fun of him for about 24 hours. So is it shocking that Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter?
Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday, without providing any kind of public explanation to fans. The action came a day after Sheeran appeared in a guest role on Game of Thrones, which received a mix of positive and very critical reviews.
Possibly, Sheeran was sick of receiving the negative comments and decided to leave the social media site, or maybe it was because of this Buzzfeed article highlighting “24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon.” Or maybe was something he had been meaning to do for some time.
On Instagram, meanwhile, Sheeran seemed in good spirits as he shared a photo of him and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn “climbing mountains in Peru,” as he captioned it.
Sheeran recently talked about how he was taking a break from social media – mostly Twitter – because Lady Gaga’s fans hated him and made his life hell. I think that’s part of the reason why he deleted his Twitter. But I bet the Game of Thrones stuff had something to do with it too. Don’t get me wrong, I understand why he said yes to the cameo: who amongst us wouldn’t say yes if we were offered a chance to make a cameo on Game of Thrones? He came at the gig from the perspective of a GoT fan, and he was trying to do something nice for Maisie. The people I really blame are the showrunners for even asking Sheeran to appear. This was poorly thought out, poorly executed, and just a terrible decision from start to finish.
It does remind me of something though: Ed Sheeran gets very pissy when anyone criticizes him over anything.
Ed Sheeran deactivated his Twitter pic.twitter.com/WuqQJqoEjk
Thin skinned.
Exactly. When did he get so thin skinned? He used to openly mock his appearance which I always thought was the best approach. Laugh at yourself before they can laugh at you
No wonder why he is Taylor Swift friend.
I was coming to say the same. Its really not surprising how thin skinned he is
He said during his Carpool Karaoke that bad comments really ruin his day and that he decided to stay away from them because of this. I guess, he decided instead of just not using his accounts he doesn’t need them at all.
I finally got around to watching the episode yesterday and I was definitely distracted by his appearance. My husband and I legit started talking over the show about how distracting it was and had to rewind to make sure we didn’t miss important dialogue lol It really felt out of place to me.
Now that the trolls know how ‘sensitive’ he is they wont relent, he needs to grow some thick skin.
Snowflake
Honestly, I feel bad for him. Yeah, I agree that GoT isn’t the show where celebrity cameos or stunt casting should be used, because it pulls the viewers out of the experience of being immersed in this other world, which is why the show is so compelling.
But it was a couple minutes and after the first thirty seconds I stopped thinking about the fact that it was Ed Sheeran and just paid attention to what was unfolding in the scene itself, and to Arya’s reactions when she hears news about King’s Landing.
Are people really so mean and hateful that that need to savage Sheeran over this? Wouldn’t half the musicians around today love to make a cameo in the show? Blame the show runners. I’m not a giant fan of Sheeran’s but the reactions seem over the top.
I agree. Why are people such a-holes all the time?
Well, I’m just a big blue meanie because the first thing I thought was, Oh, we should call flouncing off the Twatter “doing a Stephen Fry”. And, having tickled myself with my own childish joke, laughed for possibly too many minutes.
I used to like poor old Ed when he was an up-and-coming but he has become increasingly irritating as his fame increased. That said, yes, I am a childish blue meanie, and yes, it’s as though the internet isn’t happy unless it’s had a two minute hate du jour.
Probably we all need more fresh air and exercise. Or something.
This!
My husband and I laughed and said “that’s Ed Sheeran.” End of story. It would have been very distracting and nutty if he had sang “Thinking Out Loud” though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I feel kind of bad for him too. The shitstorm should be going towards the people running the show, not Ed. Of course he’s going to jump at the chance if it’s there – and I don’t think he should get hate for that. Just because other people get it worse on social media doesn’t mean that it’s OK for him to receive that level of hatred. The blasé attitude of “meh – grow thicker skin” is one of the reasons the world is such a shit place. Call out shitty behavior – don’t tell the people who are hurt that their feelings are invalid or they just need to toughen up. That is such a crap response when we should really be calling out the kind of people who are just behaving so hatefully.
They should have done more with hair/makeup. Honest to god, I can’t believe they sent him out looking like Ed Sheeran cosplaying. Three of the guys from Mastadon had a cameo on GoT. They made them look completely different – wigs, mud, fake blood, etc. You wouldn’t have noticed them if you’re not looking for them. They stuck them in with a group of Wildlings. I don’t for a second understand why they didn’t do something similar with Ed – and again, that’s not on him. That’s on the people running the show.
I love what you said in the first paragraph.
I think they did him a disservice by making him so recognizable. the minute I saw him, he was noticeable, and completely anachronistic. They should have done something makeup and hair wise that would have allowed him to blend into the story line more.
I mean, it jumped a massive shark in that moment….at least Sigur Ros we’re classy about it…that ranga git is bloody everywhere right now….’It’s a new one,’ ….fuck right off, Sheeran….
I can understand how he could of thrown people off watching the show. But for me this is just a sick continuation how we build up stars to tear them down. Mostly this is done against females and mostly by other women. This has to stop
Not a big deal? He minimized his Twitter presence before the GoT season premiere, and I don’t get why it was headline news!
I mean, imagine getting a landslide of Twitter notifications on your phone!
This is all so weird to me. If you weren’t aware it was Ed Sheeran (like me), there was NO PROBLEM with it. He didn’t give a shockingly poor performance or anything. I guess if you recognized him, though, it was too anachronistic? Thank god I didn’t know!!!!
because he couldn’t even be arsed to change his ridiculous Beiber boyband hair to something more appropriate maybe?
Agreed. Mr. Rice and I just shrugged then went on betting on who’d die next.
Mr. TG did not recognize young Mr.S. He was distracted only by my saying “oh, there’s Ed Sheeran.”
Just because you don’t like a thing doesn’t mean you need to mock and harass a person about it. This was just a TV cameo. It’s not that serious for people to come at him like this. No need to tell someone to kill themselves or mock their looks etc. over freakin’ GOT.
I can’t believe people would rather call him thin skinned than bemoan the general lack of manners and simple decency when it comes to the internet. That’s a big part of the problem. Sweep around your own front door, as the old saying goes.
Exactly. Was it Daisy Ridley who also deleted her account because of some hateful trolls? I remember people being more sympathetic towards her. Double standards? I am no fan of Sheeran nor did I get to watching GOT premiere yet, but I still struggle to understand the logic – why would you go after someone publicly expecially when that person never intended and never did any harm to you or anyone else? And if I understand correctly it was a camoe and he is not coming back.
I don’t watch GOT and I don’t follow ES, but I agree with you 100%. A lot of meanness over the smallest things. Save it for something important.
To expand on Jerusha’s good point, one phenomenon of social media is that many times the outrage is all at the same level, no matter the incident.
Ed Sheeran, unfortunately, has cast himself as a victim of trolls. To me, this is just him taking up air on an important issue that needs a better spokesperson. If he were a woman, or a person of colour, he would know what trolling really feels like. People are mean to him, yes, but no one is giving him threats to his safety or taunting him and his family members with threats of sexual violence. Sit down, Ed. You have no idea what you’re talking about.
It’s both. The internet is a horrible place, but someone that famous just has to have thicker skin or their mental helath will suffer greatly.
I know who he is and I recognized him immediately on the show. He barely spoke and just sang for the show, which makes sense. The camera panned to the other guys more than him. If it was too distracting for you, you’re probably too focused on him. I thought it was fine, they’ve had other artists on there. People are so extra sometimes
Simply red needs to grow a set. Female celebs get trashed way worse on social media by trolls and the media so I lack any sympathy for him.
It was weird that he was on a show that didn’t need his lil pop up. He should just use social media for promo only or be just on IG where he can disable comments.
Have these people ever heard of just not reading their mentions?
Sure Sheenan needs to toughen up but honestly people are too extra about everything.
It’s ridiculous.
And when real scandal emerges no one can tell the difference because you’re in constant outrage mode.
Agreed. Did not see your comment before writing above.
But no one was in outrage mode. Most people were just mocking it, some were complaining it took them out of the scene, some were being hyperbolic about the show being ruined (for comedic purposes), but no one was actually properly up in arms about it.
Yes, more playground mockery than outrage.
But the interwebz comprises a great many more people than the playground and I’m sure it feels awful to be the butt of the global joke.
That’s what these fame-hoing celebs have to balance. Because they all want the fan clubs and the adulation of the tumblrs and none of them want the days when they’re the butt of the joke.
Unfortunately for them, these things are the two cheeks of the same backside.
Agreed. Idk if social media is driving people to be so emotionally unhealthy (monkey see monkey do) or if it’s just putting a spotlight on the unhealthiness that’s already there. But it’s not cute. It’s very concerning.
We had several good paying job openings recently and so many people missed out on interviews due to their social media being a hot mess of snark, stupidity and oversharing. People need to get it together. Seriously.
Umm nobody wants to work for a shiddy AZZ company who stalks employees social media #AtAll #ThxBye #HarrassmentMuch did you also ask for their passwords ?! Gross
What is concerning is your company’s scrutinizing potential employees’ SM (incidentally their private thoughts) in order to sort who’s hire-able and who isn’t. I’m sorry, but it is absolutely not ethical. Their suitability for the job should be assessed, not what they share with their social circle on internet.
Sounds like something from Black Mirror
This is all so weird to me. He sang a song and had zero lines. Everyone chill out.
If this is the thing you are focused on after all that happened in that episode, then I don’t know what to tell you.
I stand by what I said yesterday. You may not like the guy in any way and that’s fine, but all of this is absolutely ridiculous. He appeared for, like, three minutes. It was a CAMEO. If you were distracted by him, it’s not his problem nor fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His acting was absolutely fine in the cameo. I had no problem with it. What I did think ‘oh pfft’ was when Arya commented on the song and he said ‘it’s new’. Oh, so is that a plug for his new song to be released tomorrow? (which I haven’t heard anything about, so I guess I was wrong). THAT is what I took offence to – they may as well hold a Pepsi can with the label turned toward the camera. They took too many liberties with including him in every shot, BUT his expressions and acting were on point. He did a good job – the showrunners did not.
It’s kind of sad when the reaction is “oh well, he should suck it up!” instead of acknowledging that people are truly assholes? There’s a right and wrong way of going about criticizing him.
I don’t know why some fans think they’re rotten tomatoes level critics! They even have a rotten tomatoes attitude. It’s annoying. I personally had no problem with the scene at all. It brought her down off her murdereress cloud and seem a little human for a while. They were her enemies, but just following orders and behind all that they were still human. It showed another side to her, the side we thought she lost. He was just extra. I didn’t have a problem with it and I wish the extra critical fans would stop being such a dick and enjoy the show!
Wtf some stupid show about dragons and incest is above some Ed Sheeran?! Get over your EXTRA petty selves. So freaking rude! PS don’t watch stupid show never heard his stupid music all yall hating him for working on this stupid show are petty AF though thatss for dang sure. Get some manners. And a life while you’re at it. Unbelievable!!!
Why are people so mean to him? But as a celebrity he has to learn to not let it get to him…but he is human so it’s hard. He will learn.
That’s too bad. I’m not a fan but some folks have been extra about his cameo. There was no reason to harass him over it. Will him not being on twitter really change the lives of those gleeful that he was harassed to the point of deactivating his account?
Critics seem to have forgotten that it was the show’s producers who invited him to be on the show, as a gift to Maisie Williams. Yell on THEIR Twitter feeds if it bothers you so much! Who among us GOT fans wouldn’t take a cameo if offered?? Leave this kid alone.
On the show you could hear his singing before you saw that it was Ed Sheeran. I forgot he was going to be on GOT. My reaction was “that’s a really nice voice they have singing that song!”
