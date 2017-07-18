Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter after his widely mocked ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Ed Sheeran appeared in the first episode of Game of Thrones’ Season 7. Maisie Williams is a fan of Ed, so the showrunners decided to do something nice for her and they cast Sheeran as a Kingsguard traveling to the Riverlands to take care of some chaos left in Arya’s wake. Ed even sang a little bit and whatever. I already said that his appearance completely took me out of the show, and that it felt like GoT jumped the shark in that moment. It was awkward. His cameo was poorly received overall, as Twitter jumped down his throat and made fun of him for about 24 hours. So is it shocking that Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter?

Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday, without providing any kind of public explanation to fans. The action came a day after Sheeran appeared in a guest role on Game of Thrones, which received a mix of positive and very critical reviews.

Possibly, Sheeran was sick of receiving the negative comments and decided to leave the social media site, or maybe it was because of this Buzzfeed article highlighting “24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon.” Or maybe was something he had been meaning to do for some time.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Sheeran seemed in good spirits as he shared a photo of him and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn “climbing mountains in Peru,” as he captioned it.

Sheeran recently talked about how he was taking a break from social media – mostly Twitter – because Lady Gaga’s fans hated him and made his life hell. I think that’s part of the reason why he deleted his Twitter. But I bet the Game of Thrones stuff had something to do with it too. Don’t get me wrong, I understand why he said yes to the cameo: who amongst us wouldn’t say yes if we were offered a chance to make a cameo on Game of Thrones? He came at the gig from the perspective of a GoT fan, and he was trying to do something nice for Maisie. The people I really blame are the showrunners for even asking Sheeran to appear. This was poorly thought out, poorly executed, and just a terrible decision from start to finish.

It does remind me of something though: Ed Sheeran gets very pissy when anyone criticizes him over anything.

48 Responses to “Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter after his widely mocked ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo”

  1. Mildred Pierce says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Thin skinned.

  2. HelloSunshine says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I finally got around to watching the episode yesterday and I was definitely distracted by his appearance. My husband and I legit started talking over the show about how distracting it was and had to rewind to make sure we didn’t miss important dialogue lol It really felt out of place to me.

  3. Loopy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Now that the trolls know how ‘sensitive’ he is they wont relent, he needs to grow some thick skin.

  4. mogul says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Snowflake

  5. Lindy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Honestly, I feel bad for him. Yeah, I agree that GoT isn’t the show where celebrity cameos or stunt casting should be used, because it pulls the viewers out of the experience of being immersed in this other world, which is why the show is so compelling.

    But it was a couple minutes and after the first thirty seconds I stopped thinking about the fact that it was Ed Sheeran and just paid attention to what was unfolding in the scene itself, and to Arya’s reactions when she hears news about King’s Landing.

    Are people really so mean and hateful that that need to savage Sheeran over this? Wouldn’t half the musicians around today love to make a cameo in the show? Blame the show runners. I’m not a giant fan of Sheeran’s but the reactions seem over the top.

    • Raquel says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

      I agree. Why are people such a-holes all the time?

    • Sixer says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Well, I’m just a big blue meanie because the first thing I thought was, Oh, we should call flouncing off the Twatter “doing a Stephen Fry”. And, having tickled myself with my own childish joke, laughed for possibly too many minutes.

      I used to like poor old Ed when he was an up-and-coming but he has become increasingly irritating as his fame increased. That said, yes, I am a childish blue meanie, and yes, it’s as though the internet isn’t happy unless it’s had a two minute hate du jour.

      Probably we all need more fresh air and exercise. Or something.

    • Sayrah says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:34 am

      This!

      My husband and I laughed and said “that’s Ed Sheeran.” End of story. It would have been very distracting and nutty if he had sang “Thinking Out Loud” though.

    • Erinn says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Yeah, I feel kind of bad for him too. The shitstorm should be going towards the people running the show, not Ed. Of course he’s going to jump at the chance if it’s there – and I don’t think he should get hate for that. Just because other people get it worse on social media doesn’t mean that it’s OK for him to receive that level of hatred. The blasé attitude of “meh – grow thicker skin” is one of the reasons the world is such a shit place. Call out shitty behavior – don’t tell the people who are hurt that their feelings are invalid or they just need to toughen up. That is such a crap response when we should really be calling out the kind of people who are just behaving so hatefully.

      They should have done more with hair/makeup. Honest to god, I can’t believe they sent him out looking like Ed Sheeran cosplaying. Three of the guys from Mastadon had a cameo on GoT. They made them look completely different – wigs, mud, fake blood, etc. You wouldn’t have noticed them if you’re not looking for them. They stuck them in with a group of Wildlings. I don’t for a second understand why they didn’t do something similar with Ed – and again, that’s not on him. That’s on the people running the show.

    • Lisa says:
      July 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

      I think they did him a disservice by making him so recognizable. the minute I saw him, he was noticeable, and completely anachronistic. They should have done something makeup and hair wise that would have allowed him to blend into the story line more.

  6. Beckymae says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I mean, it jumped a massive shark in that moment….at least Sigur Ros we’re classy about it…that ranga git is bloody everywhere right now….’It’s a new one,’ ….fuck right off, Sheeran….

  7. Cami says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I can understand how he could of thrown people off watching the show. But for me this is just a sick continuation how we build up stars to tear them down. Mostly this is done against females and mostly by other women. This has to stop

  8. PIa says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Not a big deal? He minimized his Twitter presence before the GoT season premiere, and I don’t get why it was headline news!

    I mean, imagine getting a landslide of Twitter notifications on your phone!

  9. crazydaisy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This is all so weird to me. If you weren’t aware it was Ed Sheeran (like me), there was NO PROBLEM with it. He didn’t give a shockingly poor performance or anything. I guess if you recognized him, though, it was too anachronistic? Thank god I didn’t know!!!!

  10. Radley says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Just because you don’t like a thing doesn’t mean you need to mock and harass a person about it. This was just a TV cameo. It’s not that serious for people to come at him like this. No need to tell someone to kill themselves or mock their looks etc. over freakin’ GOT.

    I can’t believe people would rather call him thin skinned than bemoan the general lack of manners and simple decency when it comes to the internet. That’s a big part of the problem. Sweep around your own front door, as the old saying goes.

    • SM says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Exactly. Was it Daisy Ridley who also deleted her account because of some hateful trolls? I remember people being more sympathetic towards her. Double standards? I am no fan of Sheeran nor did I get to watching GOT premiere yet, but I still struggle to understand the logic – why would you go after someone publicly expecially when that person never intended and never did any harm to you or anyone else? And if I understand correctly it was a camoe and he is not coming back.

    • Jerusha says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I don’t watch GOT and I don’t follow ES, but I agree with you 100%. A lot of meanness over the smallest things. Save it for something important.

    • polonoscopy says:
      July 18, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Ed Sheeran, unfortunately, has cast himself as a victim of trolls. To me, this is just him taking up air on an important issue that needs a better spokesperson. If he were a woman, or a person of colour, he would know what trolling really feels like. People are mean to him, yes, but no one is giving him threats to his safety or taunting him and his family members with threats of sexual violence. Sit down, Ed. You have no idea what you’re talking about.

    • Kata says:
      July 18, 2017 at 11:37 am

      It’s both. The internet is a horrible place, but someone that famous just has to have thicker skin or their mental helath will suffer greatly.

  11. dexbex says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I know who he is and I recognized him immediately on the show. He barely spoke and just sang for the show, which makes sense. The camera panned to the other guys more than him. If it was too distracting for you, you’re probably too focused on him. I thought it was fine, they’ve had other artists on there. People are so extra sometimes

  12. PettyRiperton says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Simply red needs to grow a set. Female celebs get trashed way worse on social media by trolls and the media so I lack any sympathy for him.
    It was weird that he was on a show that didn’t need his lil pop up. He should just use social media for promo only or be just on IG where he can disable comments.

  13. Talie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Have these people ever heard of just not reading their mentions?

    Reply
    July 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Sure Sheenan needs to toughen up but honestly people are too extra about everything.
    It’s ridiculous.
    And when real scandal emerges no one can tell the difference because you’re in constant outrage mode.

    • third ginger says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

      Agreed. Did not see your comment before writing above.

    • Jeesie says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:15 am

      But no one was in outrage mode. Most people were just mocking it, some were complaining it took them out of the scene, some were being hyperbolic about the show being ruined (for comedic purposes), but no one was actually properly up in arms about it.

      Reply
        July 18, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Yes, more playground mockery than outrage.

        But the interwebz comprises a great many more people than the playground and I’m sure it feels awful to be the butt of the global joke.

        That’s what these fame-hoing celebs have to balance. Because they all want the fan clubs and the adulation of the tumblrs and none of them want the days when they’re the butt of the joke.

        Unfortunately for them, these things are the two cheeks of the same backside.

    • Radley says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:33 am

      Agreed. Idk if social media is driving people to be so emotionally unhealthy (monkey see monkey do) or if it’s just putting a spotlight on the unhealthiness that’s already there. But it’s not cute. It’s very concerning.

      We had several good paying job openings recently and so many people missed out on interviews due to their social media being a hot mess of snark, stupidity and oversharing. People need to get it together. Seriously.

      • D says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Umm nobody wants to work for a shiddy AZZ company who stalks employees social media #AtAll #ThxBye #HarrassmentMuch did you also ask for their passwords ?! Gross

      • La Montagne says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:21 am

        What is concerning is your company’s scrutinizing potential employees’ SM (incidentally their private thoughts) in order to sort who’s hire-able and who isn’t. I’m sorry, but it is absolutely not ethical. Their suitability for the job should be assessed, not what they share with their social circle on internet.
        Sounds like something from Black Mirror

    July 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    This is all so weird to me. He sang a song and had zero lines. Everyone chill out.

    If this is the thing you are focused on after all that happened in that episode, then I don’t know what to tell you.

  16. Lucy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I stand by what I said yesterday. You may not like the guy in any way and that’s fine, but all of this is absolutely ridiculous. He appeared for, like, three minutes. It was a CAMEO. If you were distracted by him, it’s not his problem nor fault.

  17. Sandra says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    His acting was absolutely fine in the cameo. I had no problem with it. What I did think ‘oh pfft’ was when Arya commented on the song and he said ‘it’s new’. Oh, so is that a plug for his new song to be released tomorrow? (which I haven’t heard anything about, so I guess I was wrong). THAT is what I took offence to – they may as well hold a Pepsi can with the label turned toward the camera. They took too many liberties with including him in every shot, BUT his expressions and acting were on point. He did a good job – the showrunners did not.

  18. Poop says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

    It’s kind of sad when the reaction is “oh well, he should suck it up!” instead of acknowledging that people are truly assholes? There’s a right and wrong way of going about criticizing him.

  19. Chicken N pastry says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I don’t know why some fans think they’re rotten tomatoes level critics! They even have a rotten tomatoes attitude. It’s annoying. I personally had no problem with the scene at all. It brought her down off her murdereress cloud and seem a little human for a while. They were her enemies, but just following orders and behind all that they were still human. It showed another side to her, the side we thought she lost. He was just extra. I didn’t have a problem with it and I wish the extra critical fans would stop being such a dick and enjoy the show!

  20. D says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Wtf some stupid show about dragons and incest is above some Ed Sheeran?! Get over your EXTRA petty selves. So freaking rude! PS don’t watch stupid show never heard his stupid music all yall hating him for working on this stupid show are petty AF though thatss for dang sure. Get some manners. And a life while you’re at it. Unbelievable!!!

  21. me says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Why are people so mean to him? But as a celebrity he has to learn to not let it get to him…but he is human so it’s hard. He will learn.

  22. bonobochick says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    That’s too bad. I’m not a fan but some folks have been extra about his cameo. There was no reason to harass him over it. Will him not being on twitter really change the lives of those gleeful that he was harassed to the point of deactivating his account?

  23. Joanie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Critics seem to have forgotten that it was the show’s producers who invited him to be on the show, as a gift to Maisie Williams. Yell on THEIR Twitter feeds if it bothers you so much! Who among us GOT fans wouldn’t take a cameo if offered?? Leave this kid alone.

  24. Zondie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:27 am

    On the show you could hear his singing before you saw that it was Ed Sheeran. I forgot he was going to be on GOT. My reaction was “that’s a really nice voice they have singing that song!”

