Duchess Kate wore a floral Erdem to visit a former WWII concentration camp

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend an event in Poland

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a trip to a former WWII concentration camp. This is Day 2 of their Polish trip, and this stop was on their itinerary beforehand. I’m pointing that out – that Kate knew she would be visiting a concentration camp for a few months now – because Kate and her half-assed team of stylists and handlers have been known to plan out Kate’s outfits well in advance. For the India trip, her people did advance work in India so they could figure out which colors she would wear to either stand out or blend in. I’ve never thought Kate’s people know what the hell they’re doing though – she wears all-black to meet with children, then she wears hot pink to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

So, Kate is being criticized today for choosing this floral Erdem two-piece ensemble for a visit to Stutthof, a former concentration camp. In her defense, at least it wasn’t hot pink? But yeah… it’s not great. The Queen Mum used to wear softer, lighter colors during WWII because she wanted to bring some lightness to people who were being bombed on a daily basis. Her colorful frocks were part of the resistance, basically. But this feels different. There are occasions when it does not matter what you’re wearing, and that’s when you’re visiting the 9/11 memorial or any kind of Holocaust museum or former concentration camp. Kate could have gone with a simple black suit, or perhaps a black or grey coatdress. Instead, she went with floral Erdem. It feels like she doesn’t get it. Or are the Katie Keen critics being too harsh? I don’t know. It just feels like this wasn’t the moment for a girlish, floral dress. If you’re going to engage in sartorial diplomacy, get your sh-t together and really do it right.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend an event in Poland

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a floral Erdem to visit a former WWII concentration camp”

  1. Alleycat says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I guess I’m not understanding why this is inappropriate. I’ve visited concentration camps before and people wore all different types of clothing. It’s not what you look like, but how you conduct yourself. When I went to one, kids were playing tag on the grounds, and I find that way more offensive than this. This couple has plenty of faults, but I don’t think this event was one of them (unless of course they acted inappropriately).

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

      I think her outfit is fine. She is going to an historic site, not a funeral.

      Reply
      • GiBee says:
        July 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

        Exactly.
        Jean cutoffs and a shirt showing underboob would have been inappropriate. This is not.
        The shoes… don’t love, would have gone with a close-toed pump.

      • Clare says:
        July 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

        No – the concentration camp is not a straight forward ‘historic site’ or ‘tourist attraction’ it is a place where scores of people were brutally tortured and murdered. She is not there as a tourist, she is there in an official capacity. Wearing a flowery dress is utterly tone deaf and bizarre – which is normal for this clueless woman.

    • Nic919 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 8:52 am

      She is doing it in an official capacity though. She is not a random tourist and has access to more fashion than the average person. Even wearing what she did on arrival yesterday would have been appropriate. She has the clothing, she is just too dumb to get it.

      Reply
    • Honeybadger says:
      July 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

      I wholeheartedly agree. She looks appropriate — not garish in either color or pattern. She’s appropriately demur in conduct (at least by the photos). Give her a break.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

      Well by that logic she could wear shorts and Birkenstocks to anything. Because I’ve seen tourists wear the most hideous but comfy clothes everywhere I’ve been. She represents the UK. In a place where over 80,000 people were killed. I’ve only been to one former camp and nobody cared that I was there but hell if I was going to wear something schlubby etc. Let’s leave the florals and strappy sandals in the suitcase.

      Reply
    • Sam Louise says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:15 am

      She’s representing Britain. A floral “tea dress” is insensitive to families of victims, and to the whole topic of genocide. How does she not know this?
      I think Kate’s travel/meeting wardrobe should be checked by the Queen beforehand. No more biscuit flashing, hot pink, nipple darts, or thoughtless choices.

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:35 am

      Back in the day, we did a school trip DC. Day 1 had a mandatory dress code because we were visiting Arlington Cemetery. So we spent 5 hours on a bus in uncomfortable clothes. But it was the right thing to do.

      Yes she’s not wearing jeans, but seeing happy florals next to such a sad settings is a jarring image. And this tour, like others, is all about the photos that get put in the press next to the headlines. Even putting a dark blazer over this outfit and removing for the next event would made a world of difference.

      Reply
    • lobbit says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

      Same.

      Reply
  2. JaneDoesWork says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I’m actually more disturbed by how happy and smiley she looks. At the Wimbledon champions dinner/gala she looked grouchy as hell. Like she was NOT happy about having to be there. But, when she’s at a concentration camp she’s smiling? This job is not difficult, but you have be very self aware… she clearly isn’t.

    Reply
  3. Idky says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The outfit of choice could’ve been more subdued for the occasion. That said, I love this dress on her. Would’ve worked for Wimbledon.

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Yes. This does not seems appropriate.

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I thought this was an odd choice as well. I also don’t like that its two pieces. I think if it was a dress it may have been better? With the “crop top” it makes it look less dressy.

    When I was reading her itinerary for today I actually thought “it may be a good day for her to wear trousers again” since after this they’re going to a street party and then a Shakespearean theater. A nice slim pair of pants with a jacket (that she could have removed later in the day) would have worked well. Instead it seems like she dressed for the later events (this dress seems a little dressy for a street party/festival, but the floral design would not be inappropriate) and is just wearing that dress to the concentration camp, when she should have dressed for the concentration first and then figured out the other events from there.

    Reply
  6. LadyT says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:48 am

    That elbow sleeve length is unattractive and uncomfortable on everyone. I don’t know why it even exists.

    Reply
  7. Lwithearts says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Also her lack of emotion in the face is striking. Is she thinking more about how she will look in pictures here? Its quite a pretty outfit (amazingly) but it and her attitude give off a light hearted manner.
    I think it really misses the mark and it really inappropriate. But her smiley face …oh haha just had a hilarious time at the holocaust museum?? Bad.

    Reply
  8. frisbee says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:50 am

    In the context of an international diplomatic mission – which is what this is supposed to be – it just seems to me it would have been more respectful to wear something dark/black and have a rather more somber approach to the whole thing. Auschwitz is really not the place to play the ‘girly princess’ card, she’s so tone deaf to the various events she attends it’s embarrassing.

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

      She never learns or does it the hard way…
      When i see the time she took to master the demure with hems for her skirts and dresses, (with scandalous photos comparing her bottom to the Kardashians ‘ as a wake-up call)
      I fear to know what she will need to respect no floral or vivid colors to memorials.
      I really don’t understand why the Queen lets her have her disrespectful ways in public duties for that long.

      Reply
  9. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She looks like a tourist taking selfies at memorials and I am not only talking about the outfit but her general happy-curious expressions. What in the world is this woman thinking? She is totally self-absorbed and its a shame she is a government’s representative.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I don’t know if it’s super inappropriate color-wise but it feels too summery, too cheery altogether. And I love that she’s trying to mix up her shoe game but sexy sandals? Girl, if there was ever a time for nude heels. There’s a simple solution. Frickin’ google royals/politicians visiting Holocaust memorials and concentration camps. A color scheme will emerge. It is not flowers.

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I like the dress, and I don’t usually like Erdem, but it wasn’t appropriate for an official visit to a concentration camp. But at least it had sleeves and wasn’t low-cut like that thing Princess Nagini wore to the Warsaw ghetto memorial.

    Reply
  12. mogul says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Get her a job at vogue us, stat! Not knowing how and where you apply trends, she known for it. She could of worn a printed skirt with a dark colored blouse. Pure basic.

    Reply
  13. Louise says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:00 am

    How can someone be this clueless? That is a serious question.

    There is not one outfit that she ever wears where I think “gosh I would love to have that”.

    Imagine if she mixed it up, straightened her hair, got styling advice, better makeup. She has zero charisma and sex appeal even to other women.

    Reply
  14. I, pet goat, 2 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I’m german, I think this is highly disrespectful. I’d be ashamed to be honest
    ETA: and I was just thinking someone was able to talk some sense into her when it comes to how she presents herself, judging from the pictures in the first post today – but it really is one step forwards, two steps back with this person

    Reply
  15. Maria says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Love the dress but I find it inappropriate for the occasion. A plain dark or subdued lighter colour would have been ok. Do the flowers have some kind of symbolic meaning, you know, flowers at funerals etc. I don’t really know. God only knows what she said to those survivors.
    Some reports describe her as being somber, she smiled a lot, didn’t look that somber.

    Reply
  16. Nilo says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:13 am

    It’s too flowery imho. It’s not a happy place, so flowers are off limits. Something in navy blue or beige would have been fine, simply cut and to the point, without ruffles or lace. And simple shoes.

    Reply
  17. Anare says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Fug outfit. Sleeve length is odd, print is ugly, don’t like large rose spray on the chest, skirt is too full and kind of stiff looking and the length is awkward. It ends up looking matronly garden party attire. She should have stayed with a solid color and something more work appropriate less festive.

    I visited Dachau many years ago. I recall it was very quiet and reverential. Very important to visit these places to bear witness to the atrocities that happened there and to pay respect to the millions who lost their lives. Didn’t find much to smile about.

    Reply
  18. vava says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:18 am

    She’s representing her country on an official visit to a former concentration camp and wears THIS??????????? Unreal. She should have worn one of her dove grey or pale blue outfits. Light color for summer, and yet could be styled nicely to at least appear to be somber. I’m surprised she’s wearing sandals to this venue.

    Not a fan of Erdem. Look at that blob of roses front and center on the top. Looks terrible! The skirt is sorta nice, but I hate that top, and again – this ensemble is not appropriate for an official visit like this. She should have saved it for a garden party.

    Reply
  19. WhatAmIGonnaDoWithAGunRack says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I cringed just reading the headline.

    Reply
  20. Fiorucci says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I usually like her erdem dresses but not this one. The flowers are somber and dark and look like wallpaper. I don’t think it is inappropriate. They aren’t bright cheerful flowers, and it doesn’t look like bright white.

    Reply
  21. Squiggisbig says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Such an odd choice considering how frequently she wears navy. Perhaps she’s just trying to troll us.

    Reply
  22. Fiorucci says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Maybe she’s smiling at someone who’s talking to her? Obviously she’s hopefully not just randomly smiling like that 😬

    Reply
  23. says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Reply
  24. JC says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Tone deaf and inappropriate. She looks like she’s off to a tea party.
    Woe to the monarchy with these dopes in line to inherit the crown.

    Reply
  25. Starryfish says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Not only is it inappropriate, it’s also really ugly.

    Reply
  26. homeslice says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    It’s a pretty look for once on her…but WOW holy inappropriate! And strappy sexy sandals to boot…these two are freakin’ clueless :(

    Reply
  27. Lizabeth says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I don’t think comparing Kate to a tourist makes sense as she is not in Poland as a tourist. I think the outfit was not appropriate although it could have been worse as it was at the 9-11 memorial and when she had her Marilyn moment in India at the Gandhi memorial. (White was appropriate but it is well known that specific memorial area produces wind tunnel effects because of the configuration of nearby buildings, something her advance team neglected to find out or Kate chose to ignore.) I don’t think she had to wear black today but think a more subdued outfit would have been in order. Admittedly it is not a terribly garish floral but if commissioning a bespoke outfit (well, top is bespoke) why take any risk of offending? I think the skirt might have been ok with a dark tucked in top, belt, and closed-toe shoes but all over floral, sandals, and painted toenails? No. Just no. And after she spends so much time on juvenile overdone “theme dressing”? Boggles my mind. I guess she wanted to stand out from other black-clad attendees?

    Reply
  28. Em Gee says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I think they both look inappropriately summery, like they’re dressed for a walkabout at a totally different event. I’m Jewish, and the idea of two “dignitaries” visiting a concentration came in Gdansk (well known for its controversy and horrors) dressed in this way is offensive. Who would walk around those grounds in strappy sandals???

    Average Joe and Mama Sixpack, they can wear stupid clothes and be clueless, but not them. Plus, in the navy suit, William looks like the head of his security (if those are his protection officers behind them) :)

    Reply
  29. Jb says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Given who we are discussing it could have been worse. Yes, a simple darker colored coat/dress/matchy item makes more sense but on the upside the length was appropriate, the color wasn’t too bright and there were no jeggings in sight. One thing is abundantly clear – she has no stylist working with her that has any experience. Otherwise she’d never tell a designer to create a look like this. The flower spray front and center? Seriously….

    Reply
  30. Clea says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

    She looks fine. Christ, Americans “elected”that racist sentient orange and we now all have to deal with his daily mess ups so if anyone from the U.S. is complaining anout her outfit maybe take a hard look at yourselves as you have no room to talk. Makes a dress not look so bad, huh?

    Reply
  31. Tallia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

    But the Duke looks like he has polka dots on his tie. Why is he not getting trolled? Could her dress have been more somber? Yes. But it isn’t a party dress and it is modest. If anything she is the victim of poor fashion choices per the norm.

    Reply
  32. Disco Dancer says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’ll say it: what an insensitive c you next Tuesday! For her this is a fashion parade:

    -Botox, check
    - New waves and sausage curls, check
    - new and expensive outfit, check
    - Nude shoes, check

    Let’s be grateful that his useless sack of shit hasn’t flashed anyone, thus far.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment