Pink was mom-shamed for an Instagram of her cooking with her kids

It’s Wednesday so it must be time for… Mom-Shaming – yay! I was getting nervous that we wouldn’t have a famous mom to call out for a random act of parenting but thank goodness for singer Pink and her despicable act of cooking dinner for her children. Here is the photo that set off the latest controversy. Trigger Warning – this image shows a person cooking vegetables:

Dinner time A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

The complaints about this photo were that her baby, Jameson, is too close to the stove and pan. Most people were up in arms that he was going to get oil splattered on him. Others were upset about Jameson’s proximity and Willow being up on the counter. You can read a collection of the criticism here. Many are fellow moms who see their kitchens as death traps. One asked if Pink was “insane” (she’s not) and another who called it “stupid” and listed her qualifications as a “mum of 4 boys not allowed in the kitchen when (she’s) cooking.” I understand that someone who does not have kids or was new to babies might wonder if this posed an issue. But like most situations in life, the individual assesses the risk and proceeds accordingly. Were Pink making fried chicken she probably would not have Jameson strapped to her. This is a light sauté over a low to medium heat, it’s fine. It’s family time, it’s a slice of their life and I think it’s sweet. As for Willow being on the counter, we call our daughter Gollum because that’s how she looks when she is perched on a counter getting into a cabinet. But, again, I know my daughter. I know her level of control and care when she climbs things. I know that I climb things and have my whole life. We should have more faith in other parents and allow them their moments. And Mum of 4 Boys needs to let her sons in the damn kitchen, she could be denying us the next Thomas Keller.

To be fair, most commenters came out in favor of Pink. As for Pink herself, I don’t think she’s paying it any mind. She mildly responded when the Perfect Mom Brigade attacked her for microwaving coffee while pregnant. Her social media approach is honest parenting, where she is willing to show you the good, the questionable and the fun. She knows full well that people are going to make negative comments about her photos and I think she’s fine with that. Pink isn’t living her life for them, she’s living it for her and her family and, in my opinion, she seems to be winning.

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT