Pink was mom-shamed for an Instagram of her cooking with her kids

It’s Wednesday so it must be time for… Mom-Shaming – yay! I was getting nervous that we wouldn’t have a famous mom to call out for a random act of parenting but thank goodness for singer Pink and her despicable act of cooking dinner for her children. Here is the photo that set off the latest controversy. Trigger Warning – this image shows a person cooking vegetables:
The complaints about this photo were that her baby, Jameson, is too close to the stove and pan. Most people were up in arms that he was going to get oil splattered on him. Others were upset about Jameson’s proximity and Willow being up on the counter. You can read a collection of the criticism here. Many are fellow moms who see their kitchens as death traps. One asked if Pink was “insane” (she’s not) and another who called it “stupid” and listed her qualifications as a “mum of 4 boys not allowed in the kitchen when (she’s) cooking.” I understand that someone who does not have kids or was new to babies might wonder if this posed an issue. But like most situations in life, the individual assesses the risk and proceeds accordingly. Were Pink making fried chicken she probably would not have Jameson strapped to her. This is a light sauté over a low to medium heat, it’s fine. It’s family time, it’s a slice of their life and I think it’s sweet. As for Willow being on the counter, we call our daughter Gollum because that’s how she looks when she is perched on a counter getting into a cabinet. But, again, I know my daughter. I know her level of control and care when she climbs things. I know that I climb things and have my whole life. We should have more faith in other parents and allow them their moments. And Mum of 4 Boys needs to let her sons in the damn kitchen, she could be denying us the next Thomas Keller.
To be fair, most commenters came out in favor of Pink. As for Pink herself, I don’t think she’s paying it any mind. She mildly responded when the Perfect Mom Brigade attacked her for microwaving coffee while pregnant. Her social media approach is honest parenting, where she is willing to show you the good, the questionable and the fun. She knows full well that people are going to make negative comments about her photos and I think she’s fine with that. Pink isn’t living her life for them, she’s living it for her and her family and, in my opinion, she seems to be winning.
Willows first lemonade stand. She's been asking me for months. She wants to donate the $ to a "high kill shelter". I didn't have the heart to tell her that that wouldn't be a good idea lol. So we're donating to a "no kill shelter". She made the lemonade with hand squeezed fresh lemons (39 of them) and homemade chocolate chip marshmallow surprise cookies. (Pay no attention to the chips ahoy, we ran out early) I love this little bean. #shemadebank #langefoundation
@hartluck Happy Birthday My Love. The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemize) is incredible. You, my dear, are incredible. You're gorgeous inside and out (we know) -you're the good egg that never cracks. We love you to the moon, the sun, we'd follow you anywhere. I wish you enough this year. Enough rain to be able to feel the sunshine. Enough laughter to make the tears not sting so bad. You're my grateful.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
She and Carry produce some beautiful children. That’s all I got.
Isn’t that asparagus? I’m sure she was being careful…not like she was frying bacon. I let my four year help me in the kitchen all time, to a certain extent. She gets on the countertop and loves to help.
Also if you look carefully, Jameson is wrapped on her left hip, and she’s coming with her right hand. In a second she could turn to the side and he’d be 3 feet away behind a wall of mom. He’s fine here.
if you have a kid that likes to grab stuff, or doesnt listen well if you tell them not to touch stuff, then I could see having kids in the kitchen as you’re cooking to be a problem. Otherwise, I dont see the harm. Willow was probably on the counter to grab spices for her mom. I think its a good bonding moment.
As a non-parent (but someone who works with kids) this just seems like such a non-issue to me. Surely having the kids around and included in the process will help them get cooking skills? They’re probably going to be less picky eaters if they can see the whole process too. The idea of barring kids from the kitchen like mom of four boys suggests is a bit weird to me!
I thought that was strange too…like not allowed in the kitchen when moms cooking..that’s nuts. Nothing wrong with your kids helping and learning the dos and donts.
If I ban my kids, it’s because damn it I want a podcast and some peace and quiet. But I love my 4 year old helping me! I make them back up when there’s possible splatter, but if it’s a low key simmer or anything other than oil splatter, she’s all up in there watching! And she and my 2 year old eat more when they see the process. They taste the ingredients raw, we talk about what they are, what they feel like, and experiencing them all mixed together is such a proud moment for them. Love Pink. My girls love Pink. She can keep on.
I read this as “mom shaped”.
I can’t believe the Mom Brigade attacked her for microwaving decaf coffee, are people actually insane?
Honestly, if you as a celebrity post pictures of yourself on a public forum, EXPECT people to have an opinion in whatever is going on in said pictures. Thats all.
Carey is SO. HOT.
How do all these super moms, who make everything organic from scratch and are with their kids 24/7 and would NEVER let them do something that might turn out not 100% perfect and safe and blah blah blah, have time to be on instagram criticizing others? OMG who’s watching their kids when they’re yelling at celebrities on twitter!?!?
