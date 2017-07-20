Waxyonce: Beyonce’s Madame Tussauds wax figure looks pretty white

Beyonce' wax figure at @MadameTussauds is FIERCE! pic.twitter.com/7UDyi9VEWT
— Joe (@CCFan007) July 18, 2017
Please enjoy this. This is a photo of Madame Tussauds’ latest wax figure of… BEYONCE. Is this really Beyonce? Of course not. This is like a drunk wax-worker’s idea of Beyonce from 2005. Mixed with Britney Spears, one of the Pussycat Dolls, and possibly Rita Ora? This wax figure is homed at Madame Tussauds in New York, and once this photo was published on Twitter, people started losing their minds (justifiably), claiming that Tussauds made Beyonce look: a) like a white woman, b) like Mariah Carey, c) like Kate Hudson, d) like 2005, e) like they have NO RESPECT. Madame Tussauds told TMZ:
“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”
Bad lighting? No. Here’s the thing though – celebrities know at this point that the only way to really get a good wax figure – if you care about it – is to actually allow Madame Tussauds to photograph you at every angle so that the wax workers really know what they’re doing. Several big-name celebrities work with the wax workers so that their wax figures will look good. I seriously doubt Beyonce did that, so of course the wax workers just did whatever. Still, that’s no excuse to turn Wax Beyonce (Waxyonce) into a white woman. Beyonce is light-skinned, for sure. But she doesn’t look THIS pale.
The internet is not feeling this Madame Tussauds wax sculpture of Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/7K20xdMBw2
— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 19, 2017
Photos courtesy of Twitter, Madame Tussauds.
Lol it looks like if Rita Ora and Katy Perry had a baby. Crazy thing is Kylie Jenners wax figure is one of the best I have ever seen. smh
That’s bce Kylie in real life is already a wax figure! She’s been molded and remodeled more times than her wax figure has
Beyonce wax figure looks more like Britney Spears. It doesn’t matter the color it just looks horrible.
That was my first impression–Britney.
I thought it was Mariah Carey at first. I’m still not convinced it isn’t lol.
combo of Britney, Mariah, Khloe K, and Rita Ora.
and WAY TOO WHITE.
I’m seeing some Carrie Underwood too.
Was going to say that it really doesn’t look like Beyonce. To me, adding the darker skin tone would not make it look anymore like her. But this is all wrong no matter what. Taking a quick glance I saw a bit of JLo.
You nailed it. I was trying to think of who it was reminding me of – it’s MUCH more Rita than Bey. They might as well re-purpose it.
I think it has a little Kate Hudson in there too.
I see Shakira.
Right. Lighting
forget the lighting – what the hell is that face? It looks nothing like her? The only thing that looks similar is the hair/weave.
Thought Beyonce had more volume in her hair. The hair here is flat looking.
This should be burned along with every Make America Great Again hat in the country and every copy of Aaron Carter’s new single
No need to waste it. Just put a wick in and auction the novelty candle. “…along with every Make America Great Again hat in the country and every copy of Aaron Carter’s new single.” Absolutely.
That Shakira waxwork is awesome!
Wow.
That is not Beyonce. And yeah, this wax thing looks pretty white. But isn’t it super hard to actually nail someone’s skintone unless you have exceptional photos or have seen them in person? Lighting can be a bitch when it comes to skin. Again, this definitely looks white which Bey is not but in general, how do the people of MT do it? I know it’s their job but even I go from super tan to mildly sunkissed depending on the lighting. And then in winter I’m pale as hell of course.
The Lighting Really??? Lol how about it also looks NOTHING liker her!
That’s what I said. Did you read my comment? No?
The skintone is the least of the problems,the facial features are wrong,the body type is wrong.To my knowledge she has never worn that outfit.Those boots look like some boots I saw a hooker wearing the other day.
If the problem was only the skin tone it wouldn’t be so bad.
Major fail
The body is so ridiculously wrong and it should have been the easiest part. It should have a very narrow waist, wider hips and the small of her back should yield to a round shelf.
Who dat? Imperfect blend of Kate Gosslein and Mariah. That’s her 19 year old figure. Oh my.
Lol, it looks like a combination of at least 15 women, non of whom are black .
@Nancy… you nailed it. Definitely Kate Gosselin, especially the jawline.
Never in a million years would I ever link Beyonce and Kate Gosselin, especially positioning Kate as a beauty inspiration for Beyonce Knowles and I saying this as someone who doesn’t stan for Beyonce in any way, shape or form.
Lol…..I was in such a hurry when I posted, I spelled Gosselin incorrectly and my OCD put me in a tizzy! Who even thinks about that woman anymore, yet that was the first face I saw when I looked at the wax figure. Since I’m not a fan of either of them, I find the similarity kind of hilarious. Sorry Queen Bey…..your welcome Kate!
Looks nothing like her.
It looks like a tan Katy Perry. They really need to stop doing these wax figures of celebrities. They are creepy and never look right (except for Kylie Jenner).
Not to defend that budget Rita Ora wax work, but they’re right about lighting. When i went there I took tons of photos with celebrities. When you look at them they look pretty real, but they look awful in photographs.
Wow. What an epic failure. Wrong on all counts–hair color, eyes, nose, lips. It’s like a blonde, white version of Beyonce. Offensive.
And that cheap ass leotard and boots. No way. Just no.
It looks like a combo of Scary Spice and Joss Stone with Kate Hudson’s original hair
Not Beyonce.. Either Shakira or Rita Ora. The face shape is really off and that’s not the color of her weave.
While on the one hand I can understand the whole “coming in” process for the sculptors I have a hard time believing that for a “talented team” that’s the best they could do when/if she didn’t. Especially on the face. And seeing how all her sculptures in the other locations also look equally bad (each done during different years I’m assuming based on the costumes they’re in) I’m side-eyeing them even more.
With the amount of photos out there of her too (both professional and not) surely they could’ve used those as reference for a bit more accuracy? Genuinely asking not trying to sound flippant to the sculpting process.
It definitely looks like Rita Ora! But I don’t get wax figures at all, I think all of them are pretty creepy. It’s like mimes or clowns, the art form itself makes me want to sneak off and buy ice cream and refocus on my happy thoughts while secretly weirded out
I may be wrong but, didn’t she get measured in person for her very first wax figure? Couldn’t they have used all those references to make the new one? Come on, it’s not like she’s muted into a different person ever since.
I thought this was going to be an article about Kate Hudson when I saw the picture before the headline.
When did she ever wear that outfit? I thought they put them in iconic outfits. Like what about Single Ladies Beyonce? Crazy in Love Beyonce? This is like Ellie Goulding or something. And was she ever that blonde ever? What the hell is this? Is Beyonce going to say anything???
I thought it was supposed to be Rita Ora before I read the story…the wig is beyond awful. Neither Beyonce or Rita Ora would wear that awful wig. That thing should go in the burn pile, asap.
I think it looks like the most recent version of Heather Locklear. 🤣
You guys, it looks JUST LIKE Lindsay Lohan…which is just so wrong and disrespectful and bizarre and confusing but I can’t stop laughing
This is spot-on. I thought initially Mariah Carey, but you are right.
That sucks, period..
looks like Eva LaRue
That is…I don’t know who or what. But it is not Beyonce.
I thought it was Rita Ora.
I honestly thought it was Kate Hudson just from the pic. Her skin is not that light and her hair is not nearly that blond.
My sister in law works at Madame Tussauds. I must ask her about this!
I thought that was “Before He Cheats” Carrie Underwood at first glance. It’s not Bey.
Sofia C direct the making of this wax figure?
Insulting.
