Waxyonce: Beyonce’s Madame Tussauds wax figure looks pretty white

Please enjoy this. This is a photo of Madame Tussauds’ latest wax figure of… BEYONCE. Is this really Beyonce? Of course not. This is like a drunk wax-worker’s idea of Beyonce from 2005. Mixed with Britney Spears, one of the Pussycat Dolls, and possibly Rita Ora? This wax figure is homed at Madame Tussauds in New York, and once this photo was published on Twitter, people started losing their minds (justifiably), claiming that Tussauds made Beyonce look: a) like a white woman, b) like Mariah Carey, c) like Kate Hudson, d) like 2005, e) like they have NO RESPECT. Madame Tussauds told TMZ:

“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

Bad lighting? No. Here’s the thing though – celebrities know at this point that the only way to really get a good wax figure – if you care about it – is to actually allow Madame Tussauds to photograph you at every angle so that the wax workers really know what they’re doing. Several big-name celebrities work with the wax workers so that their wax figures will look good. I seriously doubt Beyonce did that, so of course the wax workers just did whatever. Still, that’s no excuse to turn Wax Beyonce (Waxyonce) into a white woman. Beyonce is light-skinned, for sure. But she doesn’t look THIS pale.

Photos courtesy of Twitter, Madame Tussauds.

 

49 Responses to “Waxyonce: Beyonce’s Madame Tussauds wax figure looks pretty white”

  1. Loopy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Lol it looks like if Rita Ora and Katy Perry had a baby. Crazy thing is Kylie Jenners wax figure is one of the best I have ever seen. smh

  2. Nicole says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Right. Lighting

  3. Shambles says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    This should be burned along with every Make America Great Again hat in the country and every copy of Aaron Carter’s new single

  4. Bee says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

    That Shakira waxwork is awesome!

    Wow.

  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    That is not Beyonce. And yeah, this wax thing looks pretty white. But isn’t it super hard to actually nail someone’s skintone unless you have exceptional photos or have seen them in person? Lighting can be a bitch when it comes to skin. Again, this definitely looks white which Bey is not but in general, how do the people of MT do it? I know it’s their job but even I go from super tan to mildly sunkissed depending on the lighting. And then in winter I’m pale as hell of course.

  6. Nancy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Who dat? Imperfect blend of Kate Gosslein and Mariah. That’s her 19 year old figure. Oh my.

  7. Hunterca says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Looks nothing like her.

  8. Anon says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:07 am

    It looks like a tan Katy Perry. They really need to stop doing these wax figures of celebrities. They are creepy and never look right (except for Kylie Jenner).

  9. Neelyo says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Not to defend that budget Rita Ora wax work, but they’re right about lighting. When i went there I took tons of photos with celebrities. When you look at them they look pretty real, but they look awful in photographs.

  10. Tania says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Wow. What an epic failure. Wrong on all counts–hair color, eyes, nose, lips. It’s like a blonde, white version of Beyonce. Offensive.

  11. burnsie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It looks like a combo of Scary Spice and Joss Stone with Kate Hudson’s original hair

  12. Shelly says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Not Beyonce.. Either Shakira or Rita Ora. The face shape is really off and that’s not the color of her weave.

  13. Lynnie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:13 am

    While on the one hand I can understand the whole “coming in” process for the sculptors I have a hard time believing that for a “talented team” that’s the best they could do when/if she didn’t. Especially on the face. And seeing how all her sculptures in the other locations also look equally bad (each done during different years I’m assuming based on the costumes they’re in) I’m side-eyeing them even more.

    With the amount of photos out there of her too (both professional and not) surely they could’ve used those as reference for a bit more accuracy? Genuinely asking not trying to sound flippant to the sculpting process.

  14. Shirurusu says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    It definitely looks like Rita Ora! But I don’t get wax figures at all, I think all of them are pretty creepy. It’s like mimes or clowns, the art form itself makes me want to sneak off and buy ice cream and refocus on my happy thoughts while secretly weirded out

  15. Lucy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I may be wrong but, didn’t she get measured in person for her very first wax figure? Couldn’t they have used all those references to make the new one? Come on, it’s not like she’s muted into a different person ever since.

  16. Sassback says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I thought this was going to be an article about Kate Hudson when I saw the picture before the headline.
    When did she ever wear that outfit? I thought they put them in iconic outfits. Like what about Single Ladies Beyonce? Crazy in Love Beyonce? This is like Ellie Goulding or something. And was she ever that blonde ever? What the hell is this? Is Beyonce going to say anything???

  17. KatM says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I thought it was supposed to be Rita Ora before I read the story…the wig is beyond awful. Neither Beyonce or Rita Ora would wear that awful wig. That thing should go in the burn pile, asap.

  18. skyblue says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I think it looks like the most recent version of Heather Locklear. 🤣

  19. Giggs says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    You guys, it looks JUST LIKE Lindsay Lohan…which is just so wrong and disrespectful and bizarre and confusing but I can’t stop laughing

  20. JennDama says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:28 am

    That sucks, period..

  21. Nikki says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:31 am

    looks like Eva LaRue

  22. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:41 am

    That is…I don’t know who or what. But it is not Beyonce.

  23. Cee says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I thought it was Rita Ora.

  24. JustJen says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I honestly thought it was Kate Hudson just from the pic. Her skin is not that light and her hair is not nearly that blond.

  25. MrsT says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

    My sister in law works at Madame Tussauds. I must ask her about this!

  26. JenB says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I thought that was “Before He Cheats” Carrie Underwood at first glance. It’s not Bey.
    Sofia C direct the making of this wax figure?

  27. adastraperaspera says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Insulting.

