Waxyonce: Beyonce’s Madame Tussauds wax figure looks pretty white

Please enjoy this. This is a photo of Madame Tussauds’ latest wax figure of… BEYONCE. Is this really Beyonce? Of course not. This is like a drunk wax-worker’s idea of Beyonce from 2005. Mixed with Britney Spears, one of the Pussycat Dolls, and possibly Rita Ora? This wax figure is homed at Madame Tussauds in New York, and once this photo was published on Twitter, people started losing their minds (justifiably), claiming that Tussauds made Beyonce look: a) like a white woman, b) like Mariah Carey, c) like Kate Hudson, d) like 2005, e) like they have NO RESPECT. Madame Tussauds told TMZ:

“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

[From TMZ]

Bad lighting? No. Here’s the thing though – celebrities know at this point that the only way to really get a good wax figure – if you care about it – is to actually allow Madame Tussauds to photograph you at every angle so that the wax workers really know what they’re doing. Several big-name celebrities work with the wax workers so that their wax figures will look good. I seriously doubt Beyonce did that, so of course the wax workers just did whatever. Still, that’s no excuse to turn Wax Beyonce (Waxyonce) into a white woman. Beyonce is light-skinned, for sure. But she doesn’t look THIS pale.

The internet is not feeling this Madame Tussauds wax sculpture of Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/7K20xdMBw2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 19, 2017