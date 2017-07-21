E!: Meghan Markle & Harry will probably be engaged by the end of 2017

For months now, we’ve been on Engagement Watch for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Whenever there’s a new story about them, it’s always about A) when he’ll propose, B) what the ring will look like, C) what their wedding will entail or D) all of the above. All of the information coming from “royal sources” or “sources close to Meghan” insist that the engagement is coming and the timeline is still sketchy. Maybe Harry will propose to Meghan in the next month. Maybe we’ll have to wait a lot longer. What’s continuously interesting to me is that it absolutely seems like Meghan is giving updates on the situation to E! News. And here’s another one:
It’s been almost nine months since Prince Harry sparked dating rumors with Meghan Markle, and as we’ve reported before, they only continue to grow closer and more serious. Case in point: An insider close to the red-headed royal told E! News he’s “fast approaching” an engagement with the Suits actress…but worry not! We’re told they have absolutely no plans to secretly elope.
“It’s, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future,” the insider added. “Engagement talk isn’t just between the two of them, even some of Harry’s closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year.”
No matter the timing, however, a source close to Meghan told us she hopes to keep the engagement news private for a little while, if and when it happens.
“Right now, Meghan is trying to keep her head down, work hard and stay out of the media,” the insider explained. “The past few months have been difficult and had its ups and downs with the amount of attention on her future with Harry, engagement talk, wedding talk, etc. She’s hoping that if this is something that happens they can keep the news private for a while before having to go public.”
This reciprocates recent reporting we got from another source in which we were told Harry and Meghan are in a “solid, strong place” at the moment and are “very future focused.” The insider added, “They talk about their future plans together all the time. There’s no doubt that he won’t propose before the year is out and it won’t come as a surprise to Meghan.”
Meghan wants us to know that of course she and Harry will not “elope.” Which is what Us Weekly is claiming this week – I covered Us Weekly’s story yesterday. Us Weekly was talking out of their ass, as we know. But it’s interesting that Meghan has been reading the tabloid and blog coverage too and that she uses E! News to correct the record. Meghan wants us to know that Harry will propose and his aides even know that he will propose. Meghan wants us to know that after he proposes, she’ll be keeping it quiet for a short amount of time. (Until she leaks it to E! News.)
Here are some photos of Harry this week at RAF Honington. He was “presenting a new colour to the RAF Regiment on behalf of the Queen.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Come on-Royal Engagement and Wedding and Impeachment Fall!!! Let’s go!
Well No Sh*t Sherlock. Its pretty obvious that they will be either engaged soon or break up.
This should be fun…
Anyway, I don’t know who is leaking what to whom, and I know that, since I’m solidly Team Meghan, I’m a bit biased – but I don’t see anything wrong with Meghan doing her part to manage messaging around this relationship. The tabloid and entertainment media is happy to churn out whatever fan fiction they want about her and Harry, and the Brit media is particularly unkind to her – so why shouldn’t she get to have a say?
Okay but the first two paragraphs saying he is going to propose come from “an insider close to the red headed royal” – that’s Harry. The Meghan source says “if” he does it. Why do folks act like Harry/Kensington never leak to the press?
I’m going with made up speculation because royal news is slow in the summer.
Unless you have receipts that it *is* Meghan leaking to E! Or wherever, it IS supposition, and should be reported as such. And while I’m definitely on team Meghan, and would love nothing more than an engagement/wedding, I’ll believe it when I see the ring 💍🤞🏻👍🏻
THIS. Like tabloids won’t say whatever they want.
Whenever there’s news articles like this from E! or somewhere else, it’s either coming from the celebrity or it’s made up. I’m not sure why she’s getting called out on this, when basically everyone does it. I would want to direct my own narrative too.
ITA.
She has the thinnest calves! The outfit is very cute.
He looks good all cleaned up and with a slight beard. I think this is the first time I’ve ever seen a picture of him and thought he looked handsome.
They will or they won’t, no one knows but the two of them. I hope she is as tolerant of petulant Harry as Kate is of Wills.
I get that they are older (although I seriously doubt Spoiled Harry is emotionally as old as his chronological age) but they have had a long distance relationship for only a year. And this would not be a normal marriage. I also get that there is a lot in this for Meghan: she is 36, on a show that has been on a while, not a booming career, and she would never have to work again, while living in the lap of luxury: no bills, no mortgages, never worry about $$ again, courtesy of the British taxpayer.
But that comes with a price: she will never be able to walk down the street alone again; she will not be the one deciding her life, Harry and the royals will; she will not be able to speak out freely, as she used to do; no bad hair days, no hanging outside at the coffee house with friends; and this is a big one for me: constant worry because any children will be targets. Think of all of that, and you can keep your castle and spoiled, ignorant Harry. I don’t know many modern American women who woukd take that bargain. I know I would definitely advise my daughter to not marry a royal. (Just as an example, cause we don’t have many here in rural NY!)
I hope she isn’t just dazzled by the gold, cause she seems like a smart, lovely woman. Way above his level.
How many variations of this same story are we going to get?
Get engaged or don’t.
This seems to entirely recycle old “insider” quotes. The elopement rebuttal seems like E! trying to take a jab at the competition. I highly doubt that Meghan or anyone close to her said anything new to E! at all. Hopefully these two will give a hungry press some sort of sighting soon so they can have something new to base their fan fiction on,
Those shorts suit her much better than they do George. End his ghost-child aesthetic!!!
I don’t get they went public soo soon? I mean, if an engagement was far off? It would have made sense to go incognito for a few months, right?
I would be surprised if an engagement was made public before Meghan finishes filming the season of Suits. It would just be easier if she has wrapped filming and can spend more time in the UK.
I predict engagement by fall with a simple emerald cut diamond ring, a low-key ceremony and finally someone in that family we can look at for the their great taste in clothes. I love her style!
I can’t help wondering what the Queen and Prince Charles think about this? I imagine the possibility of Harry marrying into Hollywood gives the Queen a lot of concern. Couldn’t they forbid a marriage from happening?
What do you all think?
Kate’s not going to like all the attention MM is going to receive. Not one little bit.
