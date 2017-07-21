E!: Meghan Markle & Harry will probably be engaged by the end of 2017

For months now, we’ve been on Engagement Watch for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Whenever there’s a new story about them, it’s always about A) when he’ll propose, B) what the ring will look like, C) what their wedding will entail or D) all of the above. All of the information coming from “royal sources” or “sources close to Meghan” insist that the engagement is coming and the timeline is still sketchy. Maybe Harry will propose to Meghan in the next month. Maybe we’ll have to wait a lot longer. What’s continuously interesting to me is that it absolutely seems like Meghan is giving updates on the situation to E! News. And here’s another one:

It’s been almost nine months since Prince Harry sparked dating rumors with Meghan Markle, and as we’ve reported before, they only continue to grow closer and more serious. Case in point: An insider close to the red-headed royal told E! News he’s “fast approaching” an engagement with the Suits actress…but worry not! We’re told they have absolutely no plans to secretly elope. “It’s, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future,” the insider added. “Engagement talk isn’t just between the two of them, even some of Harry’s closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year.” No matter the timing, however, a source close to Meghan told us she hopes to keep the engagement news private for a little while, if and when it happens. “Right now, Meghan is trying to keep her head down, work hard and stay out of the media,” the insider explained. “The past few months have been difficult and had its ups and downs with the amount of attention on her future with Harry, engagement talk, wedding talk, etc. She’s hoping that if this is something that happens they can keep the news private for a while before having to go public.” This reciprocates recent reporting we got from another source in which we were told Harry and Meghan are in a “solid, strong place” at the moment and are “very future focused.” The insider added, “They talk about their future plans together all the time. There’s no doubt that he won’t propose before the year is out and it won’t come as a surprise to Meghan.”

[From E! News]

Meghan wants us to know that of course she and Harry will not “elope.” Which is what Us Weekly is claiming this week – I covered Us Weekly’s story yesterday. Us Weekly was talking out of their ass, as we know. But it’s interesting that Meghan has been reading the tabloid and blog coverage too and that she uses E! News to correct the record. Meghan wants us to know that Harry will propose and his aides even know that he will propose. Meghan wants us to know that after he proposes, she’ll be keeping it quiet for a short amount of time. (Until she leaks it to E! News.)

Here are some photos of Harry this week at RAF Honington. He was “presenting a new colour to the RAF Regiment on behalf of the Queen.”