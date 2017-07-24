Anthony Scaramucci to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: keep wearing makeup

As I mentioned in the earlier Sean Spicer post, the new guy is hilarious. Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is the Bigly White House’s newly installed Communications Director and this guy is basically a cartoon. He thinks he’s very fancy and clever and that his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a big man who spreads lies smoothly to the press. If you wrote a character like The Mooch, people would complain that he’s too two-dimensional. Well, The Mooch is acting like The Mooch all over the place, which is how there are already like five major stories about him. Apparently, he’s a sexist who only cares about women’s appearances. SHOCKING.
Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier whom President Donald Trump appointed White House communications director on Friday, is considered a polished, smooth-talking antidote to former press secretary Sean Spicer, whose brief tenure with the administration was marked by verbal stumbles and outright gaffes. But in one of Scaramucci’s first television appearances after taking the White House job, the founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital made his own apparent misstep in commenting about new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — one that immediately drew cries of sexism.
“I think Sarah does a great job. She’s an incredibly warm person. She’s incredibly authentic,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Jake Tapper. As the interview wound down, Scaramucci referenced his own White House briefing debut on Friday, when he announced Sanders as Spicer’s replacement: “Sarah, if you’re watching. I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”
When he made the comment, it wasn’t clear what Scaramucci meant; whether he was referencing the person who does Sanders’ hair and makeup specifically or the artist who, perhaps, made up them both for their on-camera appearances.
I watched last Friday’s briefing and Sarah Huckabee Sanders was wearing SO MUCH makeup. She wore, like, Kardashian-level makeup. I’m pretty sure she wore false eyelashes, a full tube of foundation, powder, lipstick, etc. She looked like the product of one of those local-news makeovers. So, basically, The Mooch wants Sanders to look like that all the time. He and Emperor Bigly want women to always have that glossy beauty-queen look. After everyone was like “that’s so sexist,” The Mooch tweeted this:
For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 23, 2017
Sure. That’s not what he was talking about though. I mean, sure, he’s sexist and deplorable and all of that. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an awful person too, so don’t make her your poster girl for Victims of Bigly Sexism.
Also: The Mooch spent the weekend deleting all of his old tweets that make him seem sort of “woke.”
Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017
That’s not how full transparency works, Mooch.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Good lord. I always though people like this only existed in movies and on badly written television shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ike Barinholtz had my favorite take on this guy, which was “Anthony Scaramucci looks like an extra in the Wolf of Wall Street that they had to fire because he kept trying to talk to Leo.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/ikebarinholtz/status/888442616051671040
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Redefining what words mean, like transparent, is 45′s policy so it is fitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has more make-up on than she does, plus the wind-tunnel tested hair….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I read the “Mooch” my mind wonders to Grease 2. One reason Spicer stumbled was because of all the 180′s Trump did. One day saying one thing, the next contradicting that. What I have seen so far is Scaramucci being the ultimate yes man and will agree with what Trump says not matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
funny…every time I read his name all I can think of is Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.
“Scaramouche Scaramouche will you do the Fandango?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too Dance b!tch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooooo!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m thinking of Scaramanga, Bond villain from The Man with The Golden Gun…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he is terrible, but don’t think it was a comment about Sarah. They’re both awful people but I’m not going to stretch it and say he was being sexist because I had listened to the interview when it aired and he was referencing himself as well. On another note, he looks so slimey and it’s amazing what some people will do and sell out on their own beliefs to be in the spotlight. So gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait till Melissa McCarthy does The Mooch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha,no I think they should get Tina Fey to do him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It needs to be someone who conveys that sociopath vibe. If Christian Bale were younger and American, he would be perfect because the coverage would be how the psycho from American Psycho is so perfectly capturing Scaramuccis vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
excellent choice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect, even if it never happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s awful. So far, Moochie has bragged that he went to Harvard, worked on Wall Street, detailed bigly’s athletic prowess and how that qualifies him to be president, and how women should wear makeup and do their hair. It’s all about Mooch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like what would happen if Pitbull called the Hair Club for Men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I think I love you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where do these people come from? Have I been living in a bubble? All of Trump’s people look like they came from central casting. They are as strange and nefarious looking on the outside as they are on the inside. It’s so creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, she is gross and it would serve her well to get a little healthier.im not shaming her but she could do well by trying to get in better shape or take better care of herself. I say that as someone who’s on weight watchers, lost 12 lbs and still has another 15 to go…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a horrible person. We can call her a horrible person, a walking soulless representation of the evil this administration does, the human face and well-modulated voice of the rotting carcass the demon within, without talking about her figure or her wonky eye or how much make-up she should or should not wear. The last thing I’m concerned about is her appearance.
Let’s stick with the walking soulless representation of evil who attempts to humanize Trump and demonizes people who criticize him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonky eye!! Yes! I thought it was only me who noticed!!!!😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like you are new to fitness so let me give you the class orientation; we try not to shame other peoples bodies. Your mind should be on your own fitness. On the occassion that you have an adult relative or friend with weight problems, your best course of action is to urge them to speak to a doctor for guidance. That kind of intervention should be rarely used though. As for a strangers body, we mind our own f-ing business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if she loses weight because that is none of my business. However, the homophobia of her and her father is definitely my concern[ as the mother of a gay child.]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mooch is so slick and slimy that he probably leaves a shiny trail in his wake like a snail. I just made myself kind of sick. Blech!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a shiny trail! ahahahaha! he’s not just The Mooch, he’s The Ugly Mooch. yes, i ugly-shamed him. it’s almost as if trump intentionally hires unattractive people to talk to the press. no one shall challenge his orange beauty! bigly boy is the fairest of them all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work in the hedge fund industry and can confidently say that our new WH Communications Director is a thirsty hustler with a humongous chip on his shoulder about his working class background. He’s a fame whore of the highest caliber who loves grandstanding and will absolutely be on-air far more than the actual spokesperson. He and Easy-D share a penchant for reality TV style antics, outdated suits and pompadours. But this guy is smart, a student of history and very, very smooth in front of the camera. Buckle up, muthafuckas, you are entering the spin zone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the point of deleting anti Trump tweets now.We can still read them.He called Trump a hack,anti American.I wonder when his views evolved? Last week?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One day this is all going to make for a very funny and disturbing movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And someone is having a tweetstorm this morning… Just another Monday in the Unbelievable State of America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emperor Zero thinks a fast-talking NYer is going to straighten this shipwreck?
It hit the rocks several months ago (Flynn) and is sinking fast. Like most shipwrecks, it’ll be lost to history and rediscovered when the next Trumpian “politician” spews word salads with Russian dressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the friend of a friend, who spent the first couple days telling us that “The Mooch,” is a good guy, very smart, etc. By the weekend his tune was all, ‘Well, he’s changed.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump promised to ” drain the swamp”. His supporters couldn’t wait. This guy is the sleeziest swamp snake out there. What do supporters really think about this swamp monster?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently he meant he would drain the swamp and relocate all the swamp dwellers to the White House. I misunderstood. My bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he already threw his boss under the bus. during an interview, he tried to claim a “source” (though his boss decries anonymous sources?) told him something and, when pressed (only a very little bit), admitted it was Drumpf.
and all it was that he was told was a theory, pushed by Drumpf, that “if the Russians had hacked us, you wouldn’t know that they had…it could have been them, it could have been someone else…” you know, Drumpf’s oft-repeated “defense” that contradicts EVERY intelligence agency. essentially saying that Drumpf and his admin trust Russian intelligence over US.
but that he so easily gave up his boss as the “source”?…interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is more despicable? Tough choice. He’s a scam artist extra from GOODFELLAS, and she’s a holier than thou homophobe. Each has sold a soul for these jobs. No amount of make up can alter this fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, I read “…his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a big man who spreads lies smoothly to the press,” as “his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a *pig* man who spreads lies smoothly to the press.” Is there such a thing as a Freudian reading slip? 😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah really favors her father doesn’t she? Very interesting to see his face on her in that top picture.
I really wish someone would help her “curate” a more professional wardrobe. Just wear a suit. Every day. You can swap out different colored blouses underneath but wear an effing suit already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, wtf is with those stupid frills on the sleeves and hem! Do these people use business Barbie as their role model for workplace style? (Actually, that is probably unfair to business Barbie…even she probably wore a suit).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? She can wear what she wants, she’s not dressed inappropriately. It’s not my taste but I would prefer her to tell the truth rather than dress differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing superficial could improve her, but she’s in SEC sorority girl \ Southern bridesmaid luncheon mode. I’m 64, raised in Georgia, went to AUBURN. Believe me. Now at 64, I am devoted to defending my gay, progressive, social activist daughter from the likes of Huckabee Sanders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a slightly less creepy Charles Krauthammer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah HS always looks either really confused or really constipated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what world is Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘warm’??
She doesn’t have to be, it’s not her job and it certainly isn’t a requirement for women to be warm. All I can think of is a moody teenager when she’s up there. She hardly emotes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was clearly referencing himself.
However, this guy is a joke, a bad joke, and he’s a narcissist who in far too obvious of a way loves the limelight. Trump might start having issues with this guy and miss Spicy..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump will eat this guy up. He’s got no clue what he’s up against.
Report this comment as spam or abuse