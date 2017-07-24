Anthony Scaramucci to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: keep wearing makeup

As I mentioned in the earlier Sean Spicer post, the new guy is hilarious. Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is the Bigly White House’s newly installed Communications Director and this guy is basically a cartoon. He thinks he’s very fancy and clever and that his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a big man who spreads lies smoothly to the press. If you wrote a character like The Mooch, people would complain that he’s too two-dimensional. Well, The Mooch is acting like The Mooch all over the place, which is how there are already like five major stories about him. Apparently, he’s a sexist who only cares about women’s appearances. SHOCKING.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier whom President Donald Trump appointed White House communications director on Friday, is considered a polished, smooth-talking antidote to former press secretary Sean Spicer, whose brief tenure with the administration was marked by verbal stumbles and outright gaffes. But in one of Scaramucci’s first television appearances after taking the White House job, the founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital made his own apparent misstep in commenting about new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — one that immediately drew cries of sexism.

“I think Sarah does a great job. She’s an incredibly warm person. She’s incredibly authentic,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Jake Tapper. As the interview wound down, Scaramucci referenced his own White House briefing debut on Friday, when he announced Sanders as Spicer’s replacement: “Sarah, if you’re watching. I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

When he made the comment, it wasn’t clear what Scaramucci meant; whether he was referencing the person who does Sanders’ hair and makeup specifically or the artist who, perhaps, made up them both for their on-camera appearances.

[From People]

I watched last Friday’s briefing and Sarah Huckabee Sanders was wearing SO MUCH makeup. She wore, like, Kardashian-level makeup. I’m pretty sure she wore false eyelashes, a full tube of foundation, powder, lipstick, etc. She looked like the product of one of those local-news makeovers. So, basically, The Mooch wants Sanders to look like that all the time. He and Emperor Bigly want women to always have that glossy beauty-queen look. After everyone was like “that’s so sexist,” The Mooch tweeted this:

Sure. That’s not what he was talking about though. I mean, sure, he’s sexist and deplorable and all of that. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an awful person too, so don’t make her your poster girl for Victims of Bigly Sexism.

Also: The Mooch spent the weekend deleting all of his old tweets that make him seem sort of “woke.”

That’s not how full transparency works, Mooch.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

46 Responses to “Anthony Scaramucci to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: keep wearing makeup”

  1. Clare says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Good lord. I always though people like this only existed in movies and on badly written television shows.

    Reply
  2. Karen says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Redefining what words mean, like transparent, is 45′s policy so it is fitting.

    Reply
  3. mellie says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:25 am

    He has more make-up on than she does, plus the wind-tunnel tested hair….

    Reply
  4. Swak says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Every time I read the “Mooch” my mind wonders to Grease 2. One reason Spicer stumbled was because of all the 180′s Trump did. One day saying one thing, the next contradicting that. What I have seen so far is Scaramucci being the ultimate yes man and will agree with what Trump says not matter what.

    Reply
  5. Kimma1216 says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I think he is terrible, but don’t think it was a comment about Sarah. They’re both awful people but I’m not going to stretch it and say he was being sexist because I had listened to the interview when it aired and he was referencing himself as well. On another note, he looks so slimey and it’s amazing what some people will do and sell out on their own beliefs to be in the spotlight. So gross.

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Can’t wait till Melissa McCarthy does The Mooch!

    Reply
  7. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:32 am

    He’s awful. So far, Moochie has bragged that he went to Harvard, worked on Wall Street, detailed bigly’s athletic prowess and how that qualifies him to be president, and how women should wear makeup and do their hair. It’s all about Mooch.

    Reply
  8. lassie says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

    He looks like what would happen if Pitbull called the Hair Club for Men.

    Reply
  9. Sullivan says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Where do these people come from? Have I been living in a bubble? All of Trump’s people look like they came from central casting. They are as strange and nefarious looking on the outside as they are on the inside. It’s so creepy.

    Reply
  10. Kimma1216 says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Also, she is gross and it would serve her well to get a little healthier.im not shaming her but she could do well by trying to get in better shape or take better care of herself. I say that as someone who’s on weight watchers, lost 12 lbs and still has another 15 to go…

    Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      July 24, 2017 at 10:02 am

      She is a horrible person. We can call her a horrible person, a walking soulless representation of the evil this administration does, the human face and well-modulated voice of the rotting carcass the demon within, without talking about her figure or her wonky eye or how much make-up she should or should not wear. The last thing I’m concerned about is her appearance.

      Let’s stick with the walking soulless representation of evil who attempts to humanize Trump and demonizes people who criticize him.

      Reply
    • Dem says:
      July 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

      It sounds like you are new to fitness so let me give you the class orientation; we try not to shame other peoples bodies. Your mind should be on your own fitness. On the occassion that you have an adult relative or friend with weight problems, your best course of action is to urge them to speak to a doctor for guidance. That kind of intervention should be rarely used though. As for a strangers body, we mind our own f-ing business.

      Reply
  11. Giddy says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    The Mooch is so slick and slimy that he probably leaves a shiny trail in his wake like a snail. I just made myself kind of sick. Blech!

    Reply
    • anna says:
      July 24, 2017 at 10:01 am

      a shiny trail! ahahahaha! he’s not just The Mooch, he’s The Ugly Mooch. yes, i ugly-shamed him. it’s almost as if trump intentionally hires unattractive people to talk to the press. no one shall challenge his orange beauty! bigly boy is the fairest of them all!

      Reply
  12. NΞΞNΔ ΖΞΞ says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I work in the hedge fund industry and can confidently say that our new WH Communications Director is a thirsty hustler with a humongous chip on his shoulder about his working class background. He’s a fame whore of the highest caliber who loves grandstanding and will absolutely be on-air far more than the actual spokesperson. He and Easy-D share a penchant for reality TV style antics, outdated suits and pompadours. But this guy is smart, a student of history and very, very smooth in front of the camera. Buckle up, muthafuckas, you are entering the spin zone.

    Reply
  13. BJ says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

    What’s the point of deleting anti Trump tweets now.We can still read them.He called Trump a hack,anti American.I wonder when his views evolved? Last week?

    Reply
  14. Tania says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

    One day this is all going to make for a very funny and disturbing movie.

    Reply
  15. Christin says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:41 am

    And someone is having a tweetstorm this morning… Just another Monday in the Unbelievable State of America.

    Reply
  16. Eric says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Emperor Zero thinks a fast-talking NYer is going to straighten this shipwreck?

    It hit the rocks several months ago (Flynn) and is sinking fast. Like most shipwrecks, it’ll be lost to history and rediscovered when the next Trumpian “politician” spews word salads with Russian dressing.

    Reply
  17. S says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:43 am

    He is the friend of a friend, who spent the first couple days telling us that “The Mooch,” is a good guy, very smart, etc. By the weekend his tune was all, ‘Well, he’s changed.’

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Trump promised to ” drain the swamp”. His supporters couldn’t wait. This guy is the sleeziest swamp snake out there. What do supporters really think about this swamp monster?

    Reply
  19. doofus says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:49 am

    he already threw his boss under the bus. during an interview, he tried to claim a “source” (though his boss decries anonymous sources?) told him something and, when pressed (only a very little bit), admitted it was Drumpf.

    and all it was that he was told was a theory, pushed by Drumpf, that “if the Russians had hacked us, you wouldn’t know that they had…it could have been them, it could have been someone else…” you know, Drumpf’s oft-repeated “defense” that contradicts EVERY intelligence agency. essentially saying that Drumpf and his admin trust Russian intelligence over US.

    but that he so easily gave up his boss as the “source”?…interesting.

    Reply
  20. third ginger says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Who is more despicable? Tough choice. He’s a scam artist extra from GOODFELLAS, and she’s a holier than thou homophobe. Each has sold a soul for these jobs. No amount of make up can alter this fact.

    Reply
  21. GreenTurtle says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Haha, I read “…his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a big man who spreads lies smoothly to the press,” as “his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a *pig* man who spreads lies smoothly to the press.” Is there such a thing as a Freudian reading slip? 😜

    Reply
  22. Embee says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Sarah really favors her father doesn’t she? Very interesting to see his face on her in that top picture.

    I really wish someone would help her “curate” a more professional wardrobe. Just wear a suit. Every day. You can swap out different colored blouses underneath but wear an effing suit already!

    Reply
  23. Jerusha says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    He looks like a slightly less creepy Charles Krauthammer.

    Reply
  24. Cdoggy says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Sarah HS always looks either really confused or really constipated.

    Reply
  25. Hannah says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    In what world is Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘warm’??
    She doesn’t have to be, it’s not her job and it certainly isn’t a requirement for women to be warm. All I can think of is a moody teenager when she’s up there. She hardly emotes.

    Reply
  26. Jayna says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:11 am

    He was clearly referencing himself.

    However, this guy is a joke, a bad joke, and he’s a narcissist who in far too obvious of a way loves the limelight. Trump might start having issues with this guy and miss Spicy..

    Reply
  27. The Original G says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Trump will eat this guy up. He’s got no clue what he’s up against.

    Reply

