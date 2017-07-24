Anthony Scaramucci to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: keep wearing makeup

As I mentioned in the earlier Sean Spicer post, the new guy is hilarious. Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is the Bigly White House’s newly installed Communications Director and this guy is basically a cartoon. He thinks he’s very fancy and clever and that his world is all about Mad Men Culture and hot secretaries and being a big man who spreads lies smoothly to the press. If you wrote a character like The Mooch, people would complain that he’s too two-dimensional. Well, The Mooch is acting like The Mooch all over the place, which is how there are already like five major stories about him. Apparently, he’s a sexist who only cares about women’s appearances. SHOCKING.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier whom President Donald Trump appointed White House communications director on Friday, is considered a polished, smooth-talking antidote to former press secretary Sean Spicer, whose brief tenure with the administration was marked by verbal stumbles and outright gaffes. But in one of Scaramucci’s first television appearances after taking the White House job, the founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital made his own apparent misstep in commenting about new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — one that immediately drew cries of sexism. “I think Sarah does a great job. She’s an incredibly warm person. She’s incredibly authentic,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Jake Tapper. As the interview wound down, Scaramucci referenced his own White House briefing debut on Friday, when he announced Sanders as Spicer’s replacement: “Sarah, if you’re watching. I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.” When he made the comment, it wasn’t clear what Scaramucci meant; whether he was referencing the person who does Sanders’ hair and makeup specifically or the artist who, perhaps, made up them both for their on-camera appearances.

[From People]

I watched last Friday’s briefing and Sarah Huckabee Sanders was wearing SO MUCH makeup. She wore, like, Kardashian-level makeup. I’m pretty sure she wore false eyelashes, a full tube of foundation, powder, lipstick, etc. She looked like the product of one of those local-news makeovers. So, basically, The Mooch wants Sanders to look like that all the time. He and Emperor Bigly want women to always have that glossy beauty-queen look. After everyone was like “that’s so sexist,” The Mooch tweeted this:

For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 23, 2017

Sure. That’s not what he was talking about though. I mean, sure, he’s sexist and deplorable and all of that. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an awful person too, so don’t make her your poster girl for Victims of Bigly Sexism.

Also: The Mooch spent the weekend deleting all of his old tweets that make him seem sort of “woke.”

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

That’s not how full transparency works, Mooch.