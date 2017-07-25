Gal Gadot held a crying super fan’s hand at Comic-Con

Does anyone else sing “Wonder Woman” in your head whenever you say it? The discussions surrounding the Wonder Woman film continue – both what it means to have a female-led superhero movie and how its success may affect (improve?) future DC films. It’s also really cool to be able to speak about the film with such positivity. What is equally cool to me is that when I get to talk about the film’s star, Gal Gadot, it’s just as positive. I should think that one of the biggest hurdles of portraying a superhero is not just trying to match fans expectations but also understanding that they represent that role model to the younger generation. Such was the case for one little Wonder Woman fan who got to meet Gal at SDCC. The moment, understandably, overwhelmed the young fan with emotion. This can’t be the first time this has happened to Gal but instead of a quick “aw, thanks kiddo,” with a chuck to the chin, Gal held the young lady’s hands and assured her that she no longer needed to cry because, “now we’re friends.” Here’s the video:

I love the layers to this. What’s kind of overlooked is that Ben Affleck is taking a picture with a young man who also begins crying, but tried to hide it and raced off right when Ben noticed. It’s sweet that Ben and Jason Momoa get wrapped up in Gal’s interaction as they wait. Then Ezra Miller chimes in by inviting the girl to join the Justice League because she’s a “warrior.” She’s always going to have that moment. And now she’s friends with Wonder Woman!

The story continued when Marvel’s Doctor Strange writer/director Scott Derrickson tweeted the video saying that, “These movies matter,” which is obviously true. In response, Christine Keller, the mother of the young WW in the video, responded:

That was my daughter. She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up. Gal was so sweet to her. Memories of a lifetime! — Danica Dreamer (@DanicaDreamer) July 23, 2017

Christine is the author of a children’s book called The Adventures of Danica Dreamer: When I Grow Up, I Could Be President of the United States that seeks to, “encourage children to believe in themselves and visualize their dreams so they can make their desired future come true.” She also posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption,

Danica Dreamer meets Wonder Woman! These characters matter and can have a huge influence on young people. What a great role model and genuine, nice person. My daughter will always remember this moment for the rest of her life. Thank you, Gal Gadot! ❤ #galgadot #justiceleague #dreamscancometrue #wonderwoman #positiverolemodels

I apologize for getting all fan-giddy over this but this rocks. Here’s this young lady whose mother raised her believing she could be and do anything. So she put on her WW costume and muscled up the courage to meet her hero who turned out to be just as awesome as she wanted her to be. And then she’s invited to join the Justice League! I swear, had I kept a dream journal, this would be in it. Honest to God, I’ve welled up three times while writing this.

And the coolness will go on: Wonder Woman is coming back. We knew there would be a sequel but it was confirmed at Comic Con and that’s as good as writing it in blood. Nobody wants 175,000 costumed comic fans pissed off at them so if they announce it at The Con, it needs to stick. Unfortunately, Patty Jenkins has not been confirmed as director yet. It’s still presumed she’s working on it and we know she has a vision for WW 2 so I’m going to keep the faith, but I’ll feel a little better once the ink on her signature dries.