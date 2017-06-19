Gal Gadot’s husband bragged about her in a truly awesome way

Gal Gadot is having a peak summer. Her film, Wonder Woman, is breaking records, she’s become a symbol of both inspiration and power to a new generation of children, she has a new three-month-old daughter, Maya, and she gets to be friends with Chris Pine. If that wasn’t enough, her partner of 10 years is broadcasting to the world just how amazing she is. Gal is married to Dutch real estate developer Jaron Versano. They have two daughters, baby Maya and five-year-old Alma. Their social media are filled with evidence of how much fun they have together. On Friday, Jaron posted this to his Instagram:
This is not only a lovely display of pride, but an all-around cool shirt. You just know he’s wearing that sucker everywhere he can – and who can blame him?
Jaron’s going to need a few more t-shirts because talk of the Wonder Woman sequel is everywhere. Fortunately, both Gal and director Patty Jenkins are contractually obligated to film it. Although nothing has been written yet, Patty is talking about where she’d like to see Diana go in the film – literally. She wants to bring Diana to America. Apparently the second film will still be set it in the past but not as far back as the last one. Theories, right now, are possibly World War II, because Wonder Woman was created in 1941. (Side note: World War II = WWII. Wonder Woman sequel = WWII, which means I can’t be lazy and abbreviate if this happens *sigh*) The second theory is to set it in 1970s to honor Lynda Carter and the TV series. Gawd, please do the 70s if only for the fashion (and allowing me to abbreviate). We’d probably get more DC cameos if it was set in the 70s, too. Speaking of Patty, she admitted earlier this month that she initially didn’t want Gal as Wonder Woman. Of course, she goes on to say she was dead wrong and that Zack Snyder and crew, “did a better job than I could have because I don’t know that I would have scoured the earth as hard to find her.” She also said, “The fact that they found Gal and chose her is a magical gift to me.”
I’m fine saying she was a magical gift to all of us – and I think Jaron agrees.
Photo credit: Getty, Instagram and WENN Photos
That shirt is epic/cool. Kudos to him for wearing it proudly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This post made me smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Great way to start the week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE the shirt!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That shirt, um, yeah it made me laugh. You know some men and women are going hmm.
This is the first time I laid my eyes on her husband. I’m so jealous, not of her but him. I’m crushing hard on Gal. Her husband is a cutie though.
I’m so glad I changed my mind about Gal. I didn’t think she was right for WW. I didn’t start to care much for her until her last appearance in F&F. Then I saw her in that comedy with Jon Ham and Zack G, then I said wait, she has range. She might be ok in the role of WW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the t-shirt !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so glad to eat my words about her, because I was initially a skeptic too. I figured they were going for the Hollywood slim beauty look over classic comic representation and man, I could not have been more wrong. She completely inhabited the role and she was an amazing badass in the movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! There could not have been a more perfect choice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe my period is coming but my first thought was “stfu guy”. The real Wonder Women are not beautiful thin actresses with one successful role under their belt but the billions of women navigating life on little to no resources, with little to no legal protections and often little to no support from the fathers of their children. Shall I get started on the billions through out history and now who have been warriors, freedom fighters, revolutionaries, cops and combat military? When do you ever see the wives of male action stars do this crap?
F off my lawn, generic priveleged man whoever you are. You can say your wife is the woman who plays Wonder Woman without throwing a middle finger at the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she has served in the military….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but she did her countrys mandatory service and saw no battle. Big difference between that and the men and women who voluntarily enlist and those who end up in war. People are working too hard to mythologize this actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normal Israeli activity for its young adults. Not exceptional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liv,
It seems to me like he is only talking about his wife, the mother of his children, and the woman he loves. Not all women, just his.
Lurker,
Israel is surrounded on all sides by enemies who want to wipe them off the face of the Earth, and have vowed to do so. Israeli citizens are aware that a bomb can explode next to anywhere they walk or from anyone they walk by. Israeli soldiers are always on alert and they are constantly patrolling their borders. Gal Gadot was a weapons expert (that’s how she landed her role in the 3 Fast and Furious films she appeared in) and trained other soldiers for combat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @ “saw no battle.”
Peacetime military service in Israel isn’t a thing. Israeli Defense Forces are on a war footing 24/7. Every single day Israel exists IS a battle.
I’ll never understand why some people feel the need to provoke this bone of contention between the presumed quality (bravery? value?) of those who voluntarily enlist versus those who are drafted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. I think he gets a pass. His wife is literally playing Wonder Woman. It’s a joke and he’s allowed to make it.
I personally hate the term “wonder woman” when used to describe what I do every day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re over analyzing, he’s a man who’s proud of his wife and happy for her success ,he’s just wearing a silly shirt. That’s all…life isn’t a who suffered most competition. I mean, if you have a happy relationship, then most likely you will think that your husband/wife (bf/gf) is the best person in the world. Love makes us biased.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, calm down. This dude is allowed to make a joke that his wife plays Wonder Woman without being jumped all over. You also don’t need to insult Gal’s acting career just because you don’t like her husband’s joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I mean, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know these things aren’t literal right? Like the ‘Worlds Greatest Mum’ coffee mug I got my mum isn’t a slam to ‘the billions of (mums) navigating life on little to no resources, with little to no legal protections and often little to no support from the fathers of their children.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on @Lilly. The cup doesn’t show an average looking mum saying ‘your mum’ and then a supermum saying ‘my mum’. Not the same thing.
I mean, this is a silly subject about a silly T-Shirt but he could have just done what the cup does: ‘I’m married to Wonder Woman’. Fixed it for him.
Edit: even better ‘I’m married to WW, does that make me WonderMan?’. You know, fun stuff about the awesomeness of WW, not the fact that she’s HIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So….I have to be honest. When I first saw the picture I thought, “Huh. I kind of hate that shirt.” It’s sort of cute because he is her actual husband but on literally any other man I would find it really crappy? Like, the shirt would be 10 x better if it said, “My wife is a WONDER” or “My wife is Wonder Woman.” I’m just not super thrilled with this idea that sometimes crops up around Wonder woman (and it almost always comes from Men btw) that she is better than “regular” women. It might be because I’m a comic book geek so I see this attitude towards Wonder Woman all the time. Men view her as a trophy so it becomes this thing where all other women can’t “measure up” which starts to get uncomfortable when you realize that Wonder Woman is a literal supermodel both on the page and on screen. Like, I can think it’s cute but also agree that the shirt kind of sucks because the literal point of Wonder woman is to lift up all women and so when a man is bragging about his wife being “better” than regular women it kind of negates the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see what you’re saying, and I agree that I would hate this shirt in general if it weren’t for the added irony of her being Wonder Woman. I don’t like when someone has to be put down for someone else to be lifted up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the kind of shirt that is fine to wear around privately, but on an Instagram post it does seem kind of…iffy. I think he’s joking and doesn’t mean any harm, but it does kind of position his wife as somehow seeming “better.”
Anytime you post something publicly, you are kind of asking people to critique you as much as praise you, so if some people don’t like it, I think that’s fair.
Those Facebook posts where men go on about how great their size 2 wives look after pregnancy are kind of annoying to me, so maybe it’s the fact that social media in general is kind of annoying, not the t-shirt itself. To be clear, those posts don’t inspire jealousy in me or even offend me — it just makes me wonder why anyone would think I would care what size their wife is or how good she looks. I get that it matters to you, but it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t care about other people’s sonograms either or whether their kids said something about the toilet that day. And, no, I don’t say anything mean to them about it — but I do reserve the right to think to myself privately that there’s something annoying about it that I can’t put my finger on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look at at kind of like those “My child is an honor student at [insert school name here]” bumper stickers, or those “Baby on Board” placards that apparently some people are trying to bring back. People see them and think “yippee skippy, nobody cares but you,” but they’re pretty harmless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they’re harmless but something about social media seems to inspire a weird reaction in me. Maybe it’s easier to gauge sense of tone when someone says something to you directly in person than when it’s posted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care in which time the sequel will be set, just don’t make the scenes so dark you can’t barely see what’s going on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, dark and gloomy is a DC Comics trademark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In general I find the shirt to be kind of annoying, due to the “your wife” thing…but for him in particular it is perfect and awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucy, that was what I said. It’s a shirt that’s literally only acceptable for him but on any other guy, I would genuinely loathe that shirt. And even here, I wish it said, “my wife is a wonder” as opposed to basically implying that all women who aren’t literally supermodels (which is what gal is) are somehow subpar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the t-shirt, and her hubby is good looking man! I also really liked Wonder Woman, good movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m always amazed when people smoke these days, especially people whose careers require them to be active.
Also, don’t like the shirt. Call me a grump but his wife isn’t any better because she starred as WW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the fact that she’s a longtime “heavy” (according to reports) smoker bothers me, especially since she’s the mother of two very young children.
I’m not bummed about his shirt, though. I think it’s cute. He clearly adores his wife, and is celebrating her success in a silly way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m amazed people still smoke too, and especially people who have to physically train and be in shape. Hopefully she manages to quit at some point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I smoked almost the entire time I lived in Israel. Everyone did. They often start in the army. Cigarettes were cheap to buy. That was many years ago so perhaps as a country they’ve become more health conscious. I was there a few years ago and don’t remember.
As for the shirt I love it! I’m overweight and my husband thinks I’m awesome and totally his beautiful Wonder Woman. Everyone needs to calm down and not take everything so seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad I’m not the only “grump” because I literally saw the shirt on twitter and the comic book nerd in me that KNOWS full well that men treat Wonder Woman like a trophy and use her as a repeated club against “regular” women just made me hate the shirt.
Also, I’m not shocked Gal smokes. She’s a model and a lot of models smoke to stay thin. I agree it’s gross though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cool shirt and that last photo with their daughter is the cutest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care when they will set the sequel, just bring back Antiope and the Amazons, whatever it takes, make her resuscitate as a Lazarus or something she and Themiscyra have been the highlight of the film for me, too much Pine and too little Amazons, IMO. WW doesn’t need the validation of a guy playing basically a co-lead or a romance to justify her journey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this! I don’t think the shirt is all that bad, he’s just proud of his wife and he adores her. Nothing wrong with that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
their instagram posts about each other make me happy and envious. they’re so cute together <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really really silly T-Shirt.
You can praise your own wife without making the other wives the stick woman with the triangle skirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you mean the stick woman in the superhero cape?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she was perfect in that role and cannot wait to see where they are taking the sequel. I wish we also go back to Themyscira and see all the strong women again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the t-shirt. It’s silly and cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really cute. Hope that Hollyweird never changes them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be a better shirt if it just said said, “My wife is Wonder Woman” or “My wife is a WONDER.” It’s the picture of the so called “average” wife on the one side being compared to Wonder woman on the other side that I don’t love tbh. It makes Wonder Woman feel like a man’s trophy and pits here against so called “regular” wives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not interested in superhero films so won’t be watching this unless it happens to be on TV, but I’m really glad it was a commercial success.
Meh to the T-shirt, I get it’s lighthearted but it’s still a guy wearing a T-shirt that compares women… not amusing but not enough to get outraged either. It is nice that he’s proud of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 What sort of sells it for me though is the fact that she’s in a square plain men’s t and no makeup pointing to the demigoddess figure. For me, she’s the one that makes it more lighthearted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the point is that it’s a T-shirt only he can wear, because his wife IS Wonder Woman. If this is a T-shirt anyone can buy, I sure haven’t seen anyone wear it.
I have zero interest in superhero movies, but I think I’m going to see this one this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually Patty is not contracted for the second film. All the industry rags are saying that she is now in an amazing position to negotiate her deal for the second film. Apparently WB only gives fledgling directors a one picture deal in case they don’t work out. They waited to see how well the movie would do on opening weekend and negotiations for her involvement in the second film will now get underway. I hope she makes BANK! Also, she is likely to get more control over and say in the script and other aspects of the second film, which will probably equal an even better film!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like things like that in general. Like when someone says or hash tags my ___ is better than yours or my ___ over yours. I find it tacky and petty. I get his sentiment and he’s proud of her and she literally is WW so he gets a pass, I guess. And I love Gal. I saw her on some late night talk show and she was charming and funny along with being incredibly gorgeous. But in general, those types of comments where one type of person is being compared to another and making one seem better than the other get a “no” from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cool tee . More importantly though, how is Gal’s back? She’s been hobbled with some sort of back injury, it looked like she was in some kind of pain when she was promoting WW. We need her in tip top form for the sequel dammit! It’s a very physically demanding role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also just had a baby a few months ago, which can do a number on your back. Hope she can get some rest now that heavy promotion is dying down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing wrong with the t-shirt. It’s funny and I don’t look for things to be offended over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Wonder Woman last weekend, OMG SOOOOO GOOOD! It did not disappoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder Woman is a fantastic movie that deserves all the praise it gets.
But really dude? My wife is better than yours, wearing on a T shirt? How juvenile can it get?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe people are getting their panties in a wad over a silly t-shirt.
He likes his wife, it’s a cute shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree; I think it’s cute. I think it just depends on what angle you’re interpreting the t-shirt from. I don’t see this as a weight/body type thing at all. The image on the left is the universal sign for “female”. The image on the right is wonder woman. I just take it as him saying his wife is a strong, powerful badass— in all the best ways.
I’d be stoked if my (at this point non existant, haha) husband wore that around me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse